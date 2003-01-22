Restaurant-Style Potato Skins
A wonderful appetizer for you and your family to enjoy.
These are good, but here's a really smart tip if you want to cut out about 1/2 the calories, much of the fat and still keep the great taste: DON'T FRY THEM. The only thing that the frying does is make the shells crispy and add a whole lot of fat (1 cup oil is too much fat). You can get the same crunchiness by scooping out the potato shells and baking them in the oven for 45 minutes at 400 degrees. Then add the bacon and cheese and broil another 5 minutes (watch so the cheese doesn't burn). Trust me, why add the fat?Read More
I like these much better baked in the oven with melted butter poured on top, sprinkled with garlic salt, add chopped green onions, use ONLY real bacon and sharp cheddar, also sour cream as desired.Read More
In an attempt to cut the fat and carbs in this recipe I baked my potatoes in the oven for one hour at 425 degrees. The skins got very crispy, then all I had to do was cut in half and scoop out the pulp. We used a little butter flavored spray, non fat sour cream and chives. Yummy without all the fat. Chivo is another alternative we find pretty tasty.
Potato skins have always been a favorite of ours, but this was the first time I ever made them at home. This is a great recipe as written, but I played with it just a little and was CRAZY happy with the result. I baked the potatoes in the oven early in the day (425 degrees for an hour) and left them on a rack to cool completely. About an hour before frying, I scooped out the flesh and sealed the shells in a zip-lock so they wouldn't dry out. I deep-fried them, seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, filled with sharp cheddar, and baked as instructed for 7 minutes. After removing from the oven, I sprinkled with lots of finely chopped green onion and more cracked pepper. I arranged the skins on a platter with a bowl of sour cream, and drizzled with a tiny bit of white truffle oil. Oh, MY. This isn't something I'll make often, but when you're in the mood for wicked, cheesy, over-the-top indulgence, this is the way to go. Misty, thank you for your wonderful recipe. You made us very happy!
I, too, did not deep fry these but instead baked the potatoes first in the oven, let them cool, then scooped out the insides. I brushed the inside with a bit of olive oil and baked for about 10 minutes at 425. I then had added the cheese & bacon into the scooped out portion of potatoes and mixed well, filled the skins with the mixture and then topped with just a bit more shredded sharp cheddar. After baking for about 10 minutes I turned the oven to broil and broiled just until the cheese was perfect. Served with fat-free sour cream and diced green onions. Needed a bit of salt and pepper and they were FANTASTIC!!!
These were awesome! I brought these to a wine tasting party and they were gone before I knew it. I didn't bake them in the microwave but did it the old fashioned way in the oven for about an hour. I wanted the skins to be crisp for easier removal of the potato. Using my "Fry Daddy" was the quickest and easiest way to fry the skins. They came out perfectly crisp and ready for the oven. Thanks Misty! I can't wait for another excuse to make these again.
Delicious! I made a single batch of these and cut them into quarters instead of halves. They were all gone in 2 minutes flat. You need to be careful when cooking in the oil. Mine definitely did not take a full 5 minutes-more like 2-3 depending on how much potato was left on the skin. Will make again but double the recipe. Thanks...this is a winner.
Awesome, my wife went off atkins diet and wanted a rewarding dish! I made these for her as she always did order these as an appetizer when we dined out! She said mine were as good as the best she remembers!!! Not Bad huh!?!? For those of you without a thermometer for the oil it is med high heat! for deep frying on the stovetop!
What a simple yet flavoursome dish. I served this as a side dish to dinner tonight (sausages, salad and coleslaw) Rather than frying these, I baked them at 250oC (about 400oF) for 20 minutes turning once - don't like my family eating fried foods (I scarcely coated them with vegetable oil). They were super crunchy and when tossed in a salt blend (I tossed then in 1 teaspoon of chicken salt and 1/2 a teaspoon of regular salt) and didn't bother with the bacon or cheese, they practically flew out of the serving dish!!! Misty thank you for such a fantastic recipe - this one is a keeper (my husband wants it for dinner tomorrow night it's that good)
Never made skins before and everyone was extremely pleased. I took the advice of others on here and baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for 1 hour instead of microwaving it. Then scooped out the skins, (leaving about 1/4 inch of "meat" left on the skins) sprayed skins with Pam, put back into oven at 425 for about 8 minutes, put on cheese and real bacon bits (bagged) and then back into oven for about 2 minutes or until cheese has melted. Served with ramekins filled with sour cream and fresh chopped scallions. They were so good!!! The only thing I think I will do differently next time is rub some sea salt on the skins when putting back into oven and frying down some actual bacon, maybe tossing in some seasonings while it's cooking to add a burst of flavor. Oh, I used the scooped insides to make Shepherd's Pie the following day.
Oh yeah! Awesome recipe. Nice and crispy. I'm not paying $5 dollars at restaurants anymore!
When I made these I did not fry them. I baked the potatoes till soft. Scooped out the centers, brushed the insides with a little vegetable oil and baked for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees to crisp them up a bit. Then I topped the skins with cheedar cheese, crumbled bacon and sliced green onions. Back into the oven to bake until cheese was piping hot and bubbly. I serve them with Ranch dressing. One of our favorite ways to eat potatoes! Definitely not low-cal or low-fat! But definitely DELICIOUS!
A nice change for serving potatoes.
Great recipe. I would recommend adding some salt, pepper and other spices to the skins after frying. That would add some more zest to these great skins. I topped mine with chives as well. Taste great!
These were so yummy, and disappeared WAY to quick, I fried mine, I'm not worried about calories, and I love that crispyness!!! If you've already decided on potato skins with all the fixins...GO FOR IT!! live life, enjoy your food, everything in moderation, and you'll be ok!!! thanks for the recipe, definite keeper!
Great recipie, but its even better with real bacon. :)
Excellent! Made just as instructed, they were not greasy and were just wonderful! My husband loved them. Please don't be afraid to fry, everything in moderation:)
Really good. Instead of frying, I sprayed the scooped potato skins with olive oil and cooked for ~10 minutes in the oven (450 degrees)to crisp. I then mixed salt, pepper, butter and a little cream cheese with the scooped mixture, added it to the skins, topped with bacon and cheese then cooked till cheese melted.
These were better than TGI Fridays & that is saying alot!!!!!
Wonderful! A little time-consuming, but worth the effort. Sprinkled a little cajun seasoning on potatoes before the cheese to give them a little kick. All my men were happy! Thank you Misty!
I don't know if it was me but these weren't all that flavorful. They were crispy but I think I need to look for something else to add to the mix.
Very good, to cut down on the fat I did what another reviewer recommended,After scooping out the inside of the potatoe I spayed it with olive oil and baked it for 30 min on 425 F.
My husband just made these for us and I have to say they were great! I was reading all the reviews on not frying them, and that's a wonderful tip but we fryed them. The main reason being: it's quicker. Yes there may be more fat, but it's all in moderation. Not like we eat these every day. Great recipe!! Thank you!
These are the best potato skins I've ever had! The deep fryer makes all the difference. I loaded mine with bacon and used an herb dip instead of sour cream to dip them in. Next time I'm going to sprinkle a little parmesan on top for a different flavor.
These are even better then what you get in a restaurant. I made them with real bacon crumbled and added jack cheese. Thank you, these are awesome!
Great recipe for fast potato skins, making this version perfect as an appetizer. If you have the time for a healthy alternative, the below recommendations to bake the potatoes instead of frying them taste just as good. Thanks Misty!
I bought a bag of the small potatoes. I covered a cookie sheet with aluminum foil, placed the washed potatoes on it, sprayed well with cooking spray, coated with salt and baked them for 45 minutes. Then I proceeded with the rest of the recipe. I highly reccommend you do the 5 minutes in the frying pan in the hot oil. This has to be the secret to why they are so good. I fried them 3 minutes skin side down and 2 minutes 'tater side down. When I served them I put a small bowl of chopped green onions and one of sour cream to the side so people could "dress" them as they pleased. Everyone said they were wonderful. My mother-in-law said they were good and I was a wonderful cook. That alone was enough to get me to make these again and again! Thanks so much!
great for pub night at home, and I am asked to bring them to potlucks I do this gladly
These were great! Instead of microwaving and frying the skins, I baked them first at 450 for 45 minutes, halved and scooped out most of the potato. I put each half on a baking sheet and then I put a small pat of butter in each half and baked again for 5 minutes prior to loading with cheese and bacon. Great taste, non greasy. Also, I used leeks instead of chives. Both ways are great! Thanks for the recipe.
Yum! I skipped the frying part, just brushed with a little bit of melted butter and baked until the skin got crispy then filled them.
I added green onions and it was wonderful.
These were amazing. I have never had them before but my boyfriend the expert loved them also. Next time I will try baking them for crispiness instead of frying, then I can eat a lot more. Thank you.
Very yummy. 5 minutes was just right and they turned out great. Only thing it needed was a little salt. A definent do again at our house. Thanks! :-)
This is the way I usually make my potato skins and they are delicious! I have made them for years. I think they are pretty close to TGIF' s. Time consuming but worth it! We also like the cheese and bacon potato rounds on this web site that are so fast to prepare. Thanks Misty!
I'm with everyone else on this...this recipe is fantastic!! The only thing I did differently was to add some chopped green onion to the cheese and bacon. You could even sprinkle some garlic salt on top. So fattening and delish!!!!
These were awesome! Even my boston terrier, who took it upon himself to get on the table and help himself, loved them.
Excellent! It is a little time consuming but worth it! I prefer real bacon over the bacon bits BUT their use saves you a pan. I added some minced green onions and some minced chives. Went well with our chicken wings/finger food dinner! If you get the craving for this...skip the trip to TGIF...these are better! Thanks Misty!
this was a very good recipie. We loved it! I would recomend putting a dash of salt and pepper for taste. It was great! Haley phoenix,AZ
Do not miss trying these! I made these for the first time about a year and a half ago and these were the best ever. They remind me of my most favorite potato skins I had many years ago in California. They are a little work but well worth it if you love potato skins. The only other thing I added to ingredients was green onion which I love on these. Delicious!!!
Really close to the restaurant ones, I think it's still missing something tho...
These were yummy!!
Great recipe. I baked the potatoes early in the day and let them cool completely before scooping them out. Then I was able to use the flesh to make potato salad.
These were so great i'm going to make them again and again.
Loved these,frying them made them really crispy...soo worth the calories! Ony thing i done differently was i used real bacon bits....YUMMMMM
I used Mozzarella to save a few calories, and they were terrific! My husband wants me to make them every weekend now!
I gave these five stars because I have been making skins for years, but these are by far the best bunch I have ever made at home. Deep frying is critical with this bunch because it adds so much flavor as well as helping to add the needed crispness that so many skins lack. All in all, great dish. I did cook real bacon, however, not bacon bits.
guess its better to bake potatoes in the oven
Excellent - next time we try it with fajita chicken or something differnt like that. Great recipe.
Im 13 years old and I thought these were very easy to make. I made these for my parents and they absolutely loved them just like me.
I did not fry these potato skins based on several of the reviews I read prior to making this recipe. I made them for a Super Bowl party and they went quickly!! Delicious snacky food! Will definitely make again!
Tastes just like the ones they serve in restaurants! Paper towels help prevent burns when scooping hot potatoes.
Meh.
Another winner! I had a bit of trouble with them not being crunchy enough, although I attribute that to operator error! LOL I'll deep fry them longer next time. Also, definitely brush them with butter before adding the other toppings; makes all the difference!
These truely are restaurant-style potato skins. I made as directed, pulling out my old deep fryer from the back of the closet. The shells crisped perfectly. If you don't want to fry but still want crispy shells, brush them with oil & broil for a few minutes on both sides. I would probably add a little more cheese to suit my tastes.
so yummy! we love to get potato skins when we eat out and these taste like a restaurant.. your gonna love them. followed the recipe to a T and everything when well. I don't understand the reviews that say this is to much work.. its really easy. I cannot wait until I can make them on Sundays for football!
Fantastic! Really not hard at all to make and well worth the effort, just like what you would get at a restaurant. something you would generally only get if you went out so it was a big hit having them at home.
This recipe is wonderful, I have gotten into a cooking frenzy and I literally smiled while cooking these. We need more delicious easy to follow recipes like these...and yes they are RESTAURANT STYLE!!!!!!
This was really good! I took other peoples advice and did not fry them. I will make these again!!
How come things so great like this are ohhhh so bad. Very yummy & perfect for football Sundays because they are easy to reheat or much at room temp according to the guys... Thanks!
Very Easy to make and very easy to eat and eat and eat! :)
These taste better then the ones you get from the restraunts! I didn't have parmessan cheese, and they still came out great.
We all loved this one. The potatoes were very hot to handle after mircowaving though, but what do you expect.
Excellent flavor! Even my picky 2 year old loved them.
This recipe is very good! I followed the recipe exactly. I made have taken a little much out of the shell. But my friends loved them. Great recipe!
Careful not to scoop out too much of the potato meat! Frying them is a must, and letting them cool/set will avoid cheese oil run-off!
These were fast and easy. I added green onions and chunk tomatoes to mine and they were wonderful!
Excellent. I microwaved them for 10 minutes and used a small cookie scoop to clean them out, brushed them lightly inside and out with vegtable oil instead of frying and put under the broiler about 5 minutes each side. Once a little crispy, I filled them with the cheese and I used Oscar Meyer pre-cooked bacon instead of bacon bits. Put them back in the oven until the cheese was melted. Since it is football season and we are watching the game, I also served these with the slow cooker buffalo chicken sandwiches also found on this site. I love pub food night! thanks for a great recipe, the family loved it.
Very easy and delicious!
This is a great recipe for potato skins. My family loved them!
Just ok. I tried them without sour cream since i dont care for SC. they were just ok... I'll stick with the skins from my local pizzeria
I made this recipe a while back and just never commented. They were just ok. Here is what I learned: Use a Yukon Gold or Red Skin potato, not russet. (The recipe doesn’t specify type of potato). I scoop the potato from the skins, whip it in a mixer with a little butter and milk. Then I dressed the potatoes with a layer of sautéed onions and mushrooms, top that with Longhorn cheddar and then a half-rasher of bacon. As other's did, I also baked these; I don’t fry anything (it’s too much trouble, not to mention the fat). Take the skins out when the cheese melts, put the mashed potatoes into a funneling bag and squeeze out in equal portions onto each baked potato skin. Put the oven’s broiler on and let the potatoes cook until just lightly browned and crisp (like twice-baked potatoes). When they come out, serve with a bowl of sour cream or thick double cream on the table, extra cheese, and fresh chives. These are equally good using sweet potatoes, just use a good Swiss in place of the cheddar, and don’t broil, as the sweets just turn runny for some reason. Also, as I’m now no longer eating meat, the version I make these days has Baco-Bits instead of bacon. (I just sprinkle them on top of the mashsed potatoes). With a little sautéed seitan or tempeh (or meat) and some veggies, this dish really makes a complete meal.
We've been making our potato skins just like this for almost 10 years now. Instead of zapping the potatoes in the microwave, we bake them at 450 degrees for about an hour. We also sprinkle seasoning salt over the cheese and green onions.
Ok, this recipe got 3 stars for a few reasons. 1. Use real bacon!! Cook some bacon and then crumble it up beforehand. 2. The potatoes need some seasoning!! After I fried them (I used my deep fryer for an even fry), I seasoned them with seasoning salt and onion powder. I then put monterey jack cheese, bacon, then sharp cheddar cheese and broiled until cheese melted. Then I put dried chives on top. 3. Instead of sour cream, I made the "Ranch Dressing II" from this site and served with that. Make the ranch the day before so the flavors really come together. Outstanding!!
These tasted, in my opinion, better than a restaurant! I fried them in a deep fryer and they came out crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Great recipe!
i baked my tomatoes for an hour instead of frying them they were good!!!
These came out awesome! Make sure you try to mix it up with different toppings! You won't be disappointed!
These were very good. I also baked vs. frying them. It still turned out very good.
Very Good and Super Easy! Will make again!
holy moly - these are fantastic! i fried up some bacon before starting and loaded the skins up with the bacon, cheddar/jack cheese from a bag and green onions before popping 'em in the oven. deep frying these made a HUGE difference and i'll never again make potato skins any other way. thanks so much for sharing this recipe!!!
This is a sensational recipe! I added chopped cooked chicken to the skins to make more of a meal out of them and served them with a green salad. I received rave reviews at my dinner table!
Fantastic! I added chive & onion cream cheese to the potatoe mixture too! Tasty, Quick & Easy!
My family absolutely loved these, although I did alter the recipe slightly. Rather than frying, once the potatoes were cooked, i lightly brushed with olive oil, and baked them. Then I filled with chopped green and white onion, and garlic, and topped with cheese and turkey bacon bits, before putting them back in the oven again. They turned out crispy and very delicious!
yummy! although i baked the potatoes... still delish!
We weren't crazy about these. The cheese really doesn't get creamy enough for them to be enjoyable. They also lose their crispiness when baking and are gross once cooled off. Oh, well!
These were great, though kind of time consuming to make. But keep in mind, i consider toasting bread time consuming.would definently make these again.
I made these for a few friends that came over and watched football. It was great!! They loved it!!
These are Excellent!!! Pretty fast considering it is 3 steps, but WELL worth it and frying does make a difference. Only thing extra I added were green onions and baked for 7-10 minutes at 375. You can also freeze these after the frying process to have a quick go to appetizer.
I used sliced Muenster cheese. I sliced ham into small pieces and fried instead of using bacon. My boyfriend STILL can't stop talking about them... these will DEFINITELY be made again!
These were awesome! They make me wish that I had a fryer at home. I used a deep skillet with canola oil and added some scallions.
These were really good! Not quite as good as I've had in restaurants but really good for homemade.
Great! Very Easy!
Easy potato skin recipe
Wow these are definitely as good as any restaurants. My family couldn't get enough of them. Only change I will be making is to make more. Thanks.
These turned out wonderful. After scooping out the potatos, I added real bacon bits and green onions and mixed with the potato mixture, then refilled fried skins. Topped with chedder cheese, placed in oven till cheese was melted and topped with bacon bits. Turned out wonderful.
These were so good! We ended up with a bunch of frozen potato skins that I didn't know what to do with. I tried just baking them with the toppings - nope, blah. This recipe was perfect! (except I did add salt and pepper after I fried them. Thanks!
These were awesome! There were no left overs in the house at all! Definitely on the list for the next game day!
I read the reviews of the others and decided to bake the potatoes in the oven instead of frying them. They were tasty but could've used a little salt. They were lacking a certain something.
What a great recipe for a special treat! I did bake the potatoes in the oven instead of the microwave, but followed the rest and they were amazing! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Loved these! As good as Red Robin's skins, which I absolutely love!
