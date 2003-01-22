Restaurant-Style Potato Skins

4.6
363 Ratings
  • 5 263
  • 4 78
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A wonderful appetizer for you and your family to enjoy.

Recipe by Misty Risner

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Pierce potatoes with a fork. Microwave the potatoes on high until they are soft; approximately 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Cut the potatoes in half vertically. Scoop the inside out of the potatoes, until 1/4 inch of the potato shell remains.

  • Heat oil to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C) in a deep fryer or a deep saucepan. Place the potatoes in hot oil, fry for 5 minutes. Drain potatoes on paper towels.

  • Fill the potato shells with cheese and bacon bits. Arrange them in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 7 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve hot with sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 361mg. Full Nutrition
