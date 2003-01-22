Restaurant-Style Potato Skins

I made this recipe a while back and just never commented. They were just ok. Here is what I learned: Use a Yukon Gold or Red Skin potato, not russet. (The recipe doesn’t specify type of potato). I scoop the potato from the skins, whip it in a mixer with a little butter and milk. Then I dressed the potatoes with a layer of sautéed onions and mushrooms, top that with Longhorn cheddar and then a half-rasher of bacon. As other's did, I also baked these; I don’t fry anything (it’s too much trouble, not to mention the fat). Take the skins out when the cheese melts, put the mashed potatoes into a funneling bag and squeeze out in equal portions onto each baked potato skin. Put the oven’s broiler on and let the potatoes cook until just lightly browned and crisp (like twice-baked potatoes). When they come out, serve with a bowl of sour cream or thick double cream on the table, extra cheese, and fresh chives. These are equally good using sweet potatoes, just use a good Swiss in place of the cheddar, and don’t broil, as the sweets just turn runny for some reason. Also, as I’m now no longer eating meat, the version I make these days has Baco-Bits instead of bacon. (I just sprinkle them on top of the mashsed potatoes). With a little sautéed seitan or tempeh (or meat) and some veggies, this dish really makes a complete meal.