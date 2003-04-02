French Pastry Pie Crust
My mom found this recipe several years ago, and I still use it today.
My mom found this recipe several years ago, and I still use it today.
This crust was great! Great flavor even though it doesn't have any butter in it.(I'm a true butter lover) And it has a great texture, tender and flaky. The key is to not over work it. When I added the liquids and stirred with a fork to get everything somewhat mixed, I then dumped the dough onto a piece of cling wrap where I used it to lightly squeeze it together until it formed a nice ball. If you knead this dough too much it flatten all the shortening pieces. Therefore you won't have anymore flaky, just tough. The cling wrap trick also helps in not adding extra flour as you do when you knead, and that can also make a tough dough.Read More
Welll.. A few tips for beginners. I wouldn't say this is the best pie crust recipe I've ever used, but it worked well enough and got the job done. First of all, this looks like a giant crumbly mess in the bowl. Which is intimidating. Get it together, dump it out onto some Cling wrap, and roll into a ball like that. Keep it in the fridge for about 15 minutes. The cold helped mine with the moisture problem. Roll it out the best that you can. I found mine to work much better just putting the dough into the pan and spreading it out that way. It comes out beautifully, although in my case, it took some work.Read More
This crust was great! Great flavor even though it doesn't have any butter in it.(I'm a true butter lover) And it has a great texture, tender and flaky. The key is to not over work it. When I added the liquids and stirred with a fork to get everything somewhat mixed, I then dumped the dough onto a piece of cling wrap where I used it to lightly squeeze it together until it formed a nice ball. If you knead this dough too much it flatten all the shortening pieces. Therefore you won't have anymore flaky, just tough. The cling wrap trick also helps in not adding extra flour as you do when you knead, and that can also make a tough dough.
THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I HAVE EVER THOUGHT ABOUT REVIEWING A RECIPE (AND BELIEVE ME I HAVE USED QUITE A FEW GOOD ONES), BUT THIS ONE WAS WORTH THE TIME AND EFFORT. YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT USUALLY I WOULD NOT BOTHER TO REVIEW A PRODUCT IF I HAVE TO BECOME A MEMBER, BUT AGAIN I PUT THAT ASIDE BECAUSE I WAS SO ANXIOUS TO REVIEW THIS CRUST. I HAVE NEVER BAKED A PIE CRUST BEFORE AND FRANKLY I WAS SCARED TO DEATH TO TRY, BUT I READ THIS ONE AND DECIDED TO TRY IT; THAT WAS THE BEST CHOICE I COULD HAVE MADE. THIS CRUST WAS LIGHT AND VERY FLAVORFUL. I MUST ADMIT I DID USE CHILLED BUTTER INSTEAD OF SHORTENING. REGARDLESS, THIS CRUST IS SUPERB AND EVERYONE WHO HAS TRIED THIS CRUST RAVES ABOUT IT. THANK YOU TO WHOMEVER SUBMITTED THIS RECIPE BECAUSE IT IS A KEEPER THAT I PLAN ON PASSING DOWN TO MY LUCKY CHILDREN.
excellent! Used my food processor. Added flour, sugar, salt and butter and pulsed until bread crumb consistancy. Added liquid down the funnel. Took less than 2 minutes! Baked it as an apple pie. Beautiful flaky pastry with next to no effort. A have to try recipe.
I use this pie crust for every sweet pie that I make. I love it because it compliments the filling perfectly! For easy cleanup and rolling, I place the dough in a huge gallon ziplock bag, place it in the freezer to chill for 15 minutes, and cut the ziplock bag on two sides. So, the pie crust dough is in between the two layers of plastic and its wayy easier to roll out.
Outstanding recipe. It's amazing what the addition of an egg and a little vinegar do to an ordinary pie crust. Easily the best dessert pie crust I've ever made or eaten. This is the ultimate crust for "Grandma Ople's Apple Pie" (available on AllRecipes). Also, through a successful experiment, I discovered that if one follows this recipe, but reduces the sugar to only one tablespoon (instead of three), the result is an incomparable crust for chicken pot pie. Print this recipe and DO NOT LOSE IT!!
I discovered this recipe a few months ago while looking for a blueberry pie recipe. The reviews suggested using this crust. I am so thankful! Having never made pie crust before I had a backup plan; a store bought crust to use when I screwed this up. To my delight, the store bought remains in my freezer. This is the most delicious pie crust. I have made probably 30 pies in the past 2 months and every one has been consistent. I always use 5 tablespoons of ice water and just mix till everything is combined. I try not to overwork. Sometimes the dough appears crumbly in the bowl, but I just push it together, roll it and the results are a perfect, flaky crust every time. Everyone comments on how delicious the crust is! Thank you TJ, I will never forget you!
my late cousin used to make a similar crust with the vinegar and egg. This is a wonderful recipe. I used the butter flavor crisco, as it gives crusts a beautiful golden color as well as add flavor. This baked up so beautifully; was used for a lemon meringue pie. I prodded the bottom with fork and for the first time ever I've not had a crust shrink away from the sides!....just wonderful and this is what I will use from now on. I used other reviewers' suggestions of: #1. toss the wet and dry with 2 forks, as it limits the handling of the dough (works wonders!) #2. put dough in a ziplock bag, sealed it, and rolled it out with rolling pin and put in fridge. I just cut the one side of the ziplock bag and placed in a pan...that's another great tip! thanks for the best recipe and thanks to the others for great tips!
This pie crust was quick and not too difficult to make! i thought that it'd be a lot harder, since i've tried and failed with other recipes at making pie crusts from scratch. I substituted 50ml of the shortening for 50ml of butter for colour and flavour. Also, I brushed an egg wash over top of the crust before I popped it into the oven. The suggestion to wrap foil over the edge of the crust is a good suggestion, but unecessary. I followed the suggestion and wrapped foil over the edge of the pie crust I made, but when I put it into the oven, half of the foil fell off. I am a very lazy person so I decided not to fix the foil. When the pie was done baking, I found that the side of the pie where the foil remained wrapped.. was very pale and not very nice in colour; however, the side where the foil fell off was beautifully goldened! It's up to you~ but the next time I make this crust, I'm not going to wrap the foil around the edge of the crust. OOH! Almost forgot! Do not be alarmed if the dough doesn't "form a ball". When I did it, I used all 5 tablespoons of water, but it still didn't come together to "form a ball". After you refrigerate it, it will be "easy as pie" (pardon the pun) to roll out. OH! and I rolled out the dough between 2 pieces of wax paper too.
After reading reviews, I used half butter and half shortening. The crust tends to brown quickly, so I suggest covering edges with foil. I found it a bit too salty, so I cut the salt in half also. Thanks for sharing!
Nice, rich, flaky pie crust and a great choice for fruit pies, just as I expected it would be when I saw the addition of sugar, egg and vinegar. The sugar, of course, contributes sweetness, the egg makes this a richer, somewhat more tender pastry, and the vinegar is an age-old secret for flakiness. As others have mentioned, because of the fair amount of sugar in this pastry, great care must me taken to prevent overbrowning! Watch baking time closely, cover loosely with foil mid-way through, or lower oven temperature if necessary! Makes more than enough for a 9" double crust, with plenty of leftovers for "Pie Crust Treats," also from this site! Lovely recipe!
This is my new pie crust recipe. I've been looking for "the" pie crust for some time and just haven't been quite happy. My husband even asked if this was a new recipe and said it was awesome; you've got your pie crust recipe now. Only thing I did different was cut off about 2 T. of shortening and replaced it with butter. Just a little butter to add a little hint of flavor, but not much. The crust was easy to mix (use my KitchenAid processor) and rolled out great. I just can't say it enough...this crust is the bomb!
First time I used this recipe I didn't change anything and it was great. The second time, being a butter freak I used butter instead of shortening and it was even better. I found this hint about using butter in pastry recipes, and it works like a charm. Use frozen butter and grate. I do this for my biscuit recipe also. Incredibly flaky results.
Welll.. A few tips for beginners. I wouldn't say this is the best pie crust recipe I've ever used, but it worked well enough and got the job done. First of all, this looks like a giant crumbly mess in the bowl. Which is intimidating. Get it together, dump it out onto some Cling wrap, and roll into a ball like that. Keep it in the fridge for about 15 minutes. The cold helped mine with the moisture problem. Roll it out the best that you can. I found mine to work much better just putting the dough into the pan and spreading it out that way. It comes out beautifully, although in my case, it took some work.
You can also do step 1 days ahead and put the dry crumble mixture in a freezer safe zip-lock bag in the freezer. You can double/triple the recipe if you plan to make several pies. When you are ready to make/bake your pies, take the mixture (~ 1.5 - 2 cups per pie shell) out of the freezer. Mix in the egg/vinegar/water (remember the recipe makes 2 pie crusts so adjust according to the amount you are making) and you are ready to go. The advice to not over mix it is important. I pour the (still crumbly) mixture onto a piece of plastic wrap and put another piece of plastic wrap on top to make rolling out easier. (Remember to ROLL out the dough, not push it out.) These are all tips given to me when I was learning so I thought I'd pass them on :-)
I'm 68 and have NEVER been able to make a pie crust - every recipe fell apart. A young 34 year old friend from church made a pie and this was the recipe. She gave the recipe to me and I followed it exactly. PERFECT EVERY TIME! I follow it exactly. I use my pastry blade to make sure I break up the Crisco very well and it's in tiny pieces, then when the liquids are added, just lightly mix it and form the ball. Don't overwork this - just when it's formed together, it's ready. So, learning to make a pie crust from scratch is off my bucket list. Need more on that list. I made a fresh apple pie with this recipe when my sister's came to visit = it was warm and they were thrilled. Loved it!
I follow this recipe exactly but with the following modifications: 1/2 cup of Frozen salted butter shaved into the flour, and 1/2 cup of chilled non-homogenized lard. cut it in with a pastry cutter and follow the original recipe from there. Also, sift your flour! Very good. my favorite crust
This crust got the kid stamp of approval. There was nothing left on a plate and no comments of the crust was too dry! This crust tastes like a shortbread cookie and added so much to my apple pie. I made it according to the recipe.
This is a splendid pie crust. I also use the best ever pie crust from this site. So for now on with sweet pies I will use the French crust, and for savory pies I will use the best ever pie crust.I did change this some what by adding an extra tablespoon of sugar and I also added vanilla to the crust yummmmmmy.
This recipe was ridiculously easy and surprisingly delicious. I opted for the butter flavored Crisco because I love the butter taste but didn't want to run the risk of messing with the pie's consistency by using actual butter. Also, some wonderful angel mentioned a cling wrap tip (put the dough between two pieces of cling wrap before rolling it out) and that was the best piece of advice I've ever gotten from this site. I didn't have to worry about dough sticking to the rolling pin, I didn't have to worry about the edges breaking apart (they all just smush together in the cling wrap!) and I didn't have to worry about it sticking to the counter. Also, it was much easier to transport the crust when I was ready to move it. I put the two pieces of cling wrap perpendicular to each other so that I could fold the ends over (since the crust was wider than my cling wrap), if that helps. Seriously great recipe that is seriously easy for an amateur like me to do!
I needed a double crust pastry recipe, this one worked beautifully. It was perfect for a nice apple pie with a lattice top crust. I make these changes though: I use butter instead of shortening. (Who the heck uses shorterning anymore? Yuck!) Leave out the vinegar, I don't see what it is for. I used my hands to mix the dough and it was perfect, just enough liquids to dry ratio. For rolling it out, as the dough is nice and crumbly, roll it out between two sheets of parchment paper, dusted lightly with flour. That way the dough won't stick to the rolling pin and the surface.
My first attempt at making homemade crust and it made me look like a pro. Awesome recipe!
I made my first apple pie with this recipe a few days ago ('Perfect Apple Pie' recipe from this site) and it was PERFECT! Only thing I did that the recipe did not suggest is I ended up having to keep it (plastic wrapped) in the fridge for about 4-5 hours before rolling/baking. Do not worry too much about overworking the dough in this recipe as although with the intial mixing I worked it as little as possible, I ended up rolling out the bottom part of the crust 3x (for reasons below it fell apart the first two times) and it still turned out flawlessly! I do suggest that anyone that makes this recipe in a hot kitchen: (whether it's because you're cooking other things or because you're cursed like me and your air conditioner doesn't work, or both) to try to roll out the dough as soon as possible when out of fridge (maybe putting it in the freezer for 10-15 minutes would help a bit) as the reason my bottom crust kept falling apart on me when I tried to place it was because it was too warm. Despite my placing issues, this crust was FABULOUS and helped me make the most perfect first Apple Pie. Normally when I bought (past tense because I wont be doing THAT again) apple pies at the store pre-made, I never wanted to eat the outer extra crust but not w/ this recipe!, there wasn't a crumb left! Try this recipe just as is and you wont regret it.
This is the perfect pie crust for any cream or fruit pie. Rich, but not overly, flaky, flavorful, lightly sweet and it browns up beautifully. It really has every quality needed to take any recipe one step beyond ordinary.
Living in Australia, there is no Crisco or anything like that, so I used a block of butter instead. FANTASTIC!!! I do have some pics which I will post. I made a caramel (boiled condensed milk) and strawberry tart and the pastry was the bomb! I didn't want the pastry to be flaky, so I didn't worry too much and did it all in my food processor, dumped it in cling wrap and chilled it until I was ready. I did roll it out between non-stick paper and the finished product was excellent. My husband could hold onto it with one hand, it was so firm, solid, crunchy at the edges and biscuity underneath. I had to prebake it and I didn't use dried beans. It did puff up in the middle a bit, but I just punched some holes in the puffs with a fork to let the air out. Thankyou for submitting. It's a keeper!
WOAH. Best pie crust in the universe. I even left out the vinegar, and it was perfect.
Living in Australia, there is no Crisco or anything like that, so I used a block of butter instead. FANTASTIC!!! I do have some pics which I will post. I made a caramel (boiled condensed milk) and strawberry tart and the pastry was the bomb! I didn't want the pastry to be flaky, so I didn't worry too much and did it all in my food processor, dumped it in cling wrap and chilled it until I was ready. I did roll it out between non-stick paper and the finished product was excellent. My husband could hold onto it with one hand, it was so firm, solid, crunchy at the edges and biscuity underneath. I had to prebake it and I didn't use dried beans. It did puff up in the middle a bit, but I just punched some holes in the puffs with a fork to let the air out. Thankyou for submitting. It's a keeper!
I made this over the weekend for an apple tart recipe. It was the easiest crust I ever made. I mixed the entire thing in my food processer, chilled it for about 20 minutes and it rolled out perfectly. Thank you for an excellent recipe.
First time I tried and it came out perfect. Tender and flaky. Make sure the water is ice cold and don't over work the dough or your crust will be too tough. Thank you for the recipe.
THE BEST pie crust i have ever tasted!And This is saying alot concidering i work in a Bakery!!Easy to make, very managable dough, the ONLY one i will use from now on!
I don't know whether I did this wrong or what, but I was awful! (I followed the recipe exactly and I'm good at baking, so I have no idea) It was hard and tasted like cardboard. I feel bad posting a bad review, but because of it I had two pumpkin pies (made with real pumpkin, no less) that I couldn't use. My family and I just ate the pumpkin out of the shell and threw the pastry away. On top of this, it was so crumbly and dry that it made a huge mess every time somebody cut a piece. I can't tell you how many times I had to wipe the counter and sweep the floor! Save yourself the aggravation and make a basic crust with 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 stick cold butter and 1/2 cup ice water. You know the drill from there. Much better and much easier!
Best pie crust EVER!!! I'm never using another pie crust recipe again. I used a combination of butter and shortening and let my food processor do the work. I made sure all the ingredients were chilled before using (even the shortening). I also put the pie crust in the fridge again after putting in the pie plate/before filling.
This recipe came from a friend when I was 13. She used it to win a blue ribbon at the fair. She was also 13. I tried it and for 35 years I've been winning with my family. Easy to make and always turns out great!!!
Perfect! I've used this recipe for chicken pot pies, apple pies, and pumpkin pies and its perfect every time.
Very easy and very tasty...made an apple butterscotch pie with a crumb topping. Glad this recipe makes 2 crusts. Froze the 2nd one and am looking forward to making another pie soon! Used butter instead of shortening...this will be my "go to" pie crust!
Very good - flaky and very light. Not as fragrant as crusts using butter. I have since used 50/50 butter and shortening and it's wonderful. Buttery flavor as well as flaky from the shortening.
This is the best homemade crust I've made so far! It tasted good, was flaky and looked beautiful (I brushed it with milk and sprinkled with raw sugar). I used this for a mixed berry pie and it was perfect! Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe! Can't wait to make another pie! The only thing I did different was use 1 tsp of salt instead of 1.5.
I've used this recipe several times now. I really like it. It's easy to work with and it tastes really good.
After a failed attempt at making a pie crust, i was rather hesitant to try another but i took the chance anyway n i was impressed! I used 2 forks to mix the dough to avoid overworking it and to prevent the fat from melting. The crust was extremely flaky and buttery. I used it with Grandma Ople's apple pie and it turned out beautifully!
THE PERFECT Pie crust.....need I say anything else? However, if you want a really FLAKY crust, forget the butter and shortening, and use Lard. I have tried all 3, and Lard definitely makes a HUGE difference in the consistency and flakiness of the crust. Lard is rendered pig fat. yeah, it's a little on the unhealthy side, but if you're not eating a pie made with Lard everyday, there's not much harm. If you don't like lard, try using half butter, half shortening together. Like I said I've tried all 3, and combination's of them together, and Lard by itself is the best.
Beautiful crust! I don't recommend using butter for this recipe as it becomes a nightmare to roll out. Stick to the recipe, just add a little bit more salt or use butter flavored shortening as the crust is otherwise a little bland. I used a food processor and pulsed the dry ingredients, added the butter and pulsed until a sand consistency, added the liquids through the top. I like to brush my crust with an egg wash before baking to give it a nice shine.
I made this crust today for my hubby's 40th, he wanted his favorite apple pie. This was easy and simple and it rolled out nice. Great taste too and I'm not big on crusts. With the left overs I used small cookie cutters and made cookies rolled in cinnamon and sugar and baked a few minutes - 3 yr old loved them.
I used butter instead of shortening, and it turned out amazing!
Perfect crust for Grandma Oples apple pie!
Wow - I've never had a crust turn out better. Note that it is not a very sweet crust and needs the sugar. I tend to try to cut back on sugar with most recipes - do that with this one only if you are using it for a savory dish. I made it in my food processor - soo easy, and did not knead it - just formed it into a ball to chill and quickly rolled it out. First time I've ever made a pie crust that wasn't too heavy or hard!
I used this recipe, with one alteration, and it turned out great! Instead of shortening, I used butter, like another reviewer suggested. Incredibly easy! Another great suggestion was using clingwrap to roll the dough out on rather than drying it out with more flour. I used this crust all the time - even for a pot pie recipe - and it tastes great! I am a novice cook, so if I can do it, anyone can!!
Have been a pie baker for years with my own good recipe but decided I would give this a try. I thought it was very good and have used the recipe a second time and will probably use again. However, the crust browns VERY QUICKLY and the edges need to be covered with foil so as not to be burnt.
Loved it, made it for the Apple Pie by Grandma recipe and it was fabulous!!
Excellent. I bake quite often, I have never had a go-to pie crust recipe, now I think that I do! I rushed through this without proper chilling in a warm kitchen, I had to re roll the same crust 3 times because of my impatience, that usually spells doom for a pie crust, you are almost guaranteed a tough crust. The vinegar in this crust took care of that problem and helped yield a tender crust in spite of my overworking. This is now my go-to crust recipe. I don't know why I have been so hesitant to use a recipe with vinegar in it, but I am now a convert!
This pie crust is SUPER GOOD. Even though i ddid not use it 4 pie!!! instead i used it in apple crisp and it is perfectly perfect!!!!! we had some crust left over and we used it 4 little cookies and sprinked some cinnomon sugar on the top and they were yummy!!! I definetly recommamd this recipe. this is SUPER FABULOS and i will always try and use this when i make pie.
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent! I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe!! I used it to make a fresh fruit tart and it was wonderful!! I didn't use shortening instead I used butter. Also, I added a teaspoon of almond extract! It was delicious!! Once again excellent!
Absolutely FABULOUS. Followed exactly but kept the dough in the fridge for about an hour. Rolled out between 2 sheets of saran wrap. Best pie dough ever! It's a keeper.
Turned out way too dry, was an absolute terror to roll out, didn't look nice. But it tasted good :P EDIT: Tasted the crust cooked now, WAY TOO SALTY, I need a drink of water just by eating a little bit. Broke really bad when cut too.
This is the best pie crust recipe on the planet!! I've had compliments from everyone who has had a pie from me with this recipe. Also from people who have been baking pies for years. I'll never look for a recipe again so I better not lose this one. Awesome!
This is the pie crust recipe I have been using for years (I was passed on to me by my grandmother), except I use milk instead of the water and I add a pinch of baking soda. I usually make a large recipe and freeze the (uncooked) leftovers in ziplock bags. Believe it or not, I think it's even better and flakier after it's been frozen!!!
Add 1 teaspoon of baking powder to make this even better. Excellent recipe, easy to work with, takes abuse well, and turns out a superb pastry.
This is a good pie crust. I used the food processor and pulsed the butter into the dry ingredients. Didn't use shortening, so I reduced the salt to 1tsp. Then slowly added the mixture of egg/vinegar/4T water & pulsed it a bit, then emptied it all into a bowl to finish pulling it together with my hands. Wrapped the dough tightly in plastic and placed in freezer for 10-15 minutes. While rolling it out, it appeared to want to crack around the edges easily, so I tossed a light sprinkling of flour in those areas, and it held together well. I did need to cover the crust edges with foil to prevent from over-browning. Thanks, TJ, for sharing!
This was a wonderful pie crust, it is totally worth the extra work of a few more ingrediants than your average "flour and water" pie crust. I used it with Grandma Ople's Apple pie, also on this site and it was the best Apple Pie my husband and I have ever eaten! I even mixed the ingrediants the night before but kept the wet and dry separate in the fridge. The final product came out moist and flaky, I can't wait to make again. Just make sure your wet ingrediants are cold so that the butter doesn't melt before the baking!
Used 1/2 butter flavored Crisco and 1/2 butter. If you use 1 teaspoon vinegar PER cup of flour you should get a more tender, less hard (as some have stated)crust. The acid prevents the gluten from developing. Also, chill the crust again after rolling out for a better result.
EXCELLENT pie crust recipe. I cut the recipe in half to use in a single crust pie recipe. Mixing the dough I had a little doubt because it seemed too soft and wet, but after chilling and rolling it out on a floured surface it was still very moist but stayed intact and was very pliable which is impressive. It baked up incredibly flaky and light. I'll be using this recipe for all of my fruit pies. I might add a touch of vanilla and cinnamon to this next time I make an apple pie.
Substituted unsalted butter for half the called-for shortening. Had real concerns, looking at the fat disks of dough resting in my fridge overnight: they looked really dry and crumbly, but they rolled out really well the next day. Used for "Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way" from this site. Crust was, by my estimation, near perfect -- lightly sweet (I did add the bit of lemon zest) and flaky.
Being a 1st time pie maker- I found this recipe to be easy, nice texture and flavor. (will cut the salt a little next time) Keeper!
Fantastic!! Best crust by far, especially with the sugar sprinkled on top! However, i still can't figure out how to keep the edges from burning!
remember to mix the egg and vinegar before adding to flour for best results.
This was a good crust. I am not a big pie expert, but my crust baked beautifully and tasted pretty good. Thank you.
Awesome!!!! I used it for avocado pie I found on this site. I usually avoid eating the crust unless it's covered in whipped cream or something, but this was wonderful! It was like eating a cookie.
THE best pie crust I have found by far! You don't have to do anything fancy with it. No chilling the shortening, water, bowl, etc and it will still come out perfect. I just used my food processor and it was so easy and come out delicious. Def my new go-to crust recipe!
This recipe is amazing. I decided to find another recipe other than my mother's (don't shoot me mom) and this sounded so interesting. I used it for pumpkin pies this year. The dough is very easy to work with. I did not change a thing, following the directions to the letter. Prior to baking I brushed the crust with beaten egg whites (and if I were making a double crust pie, sprinkled the top with sugar for a crispy, shiny crust) The mini test pie I made got rave reviews from the "testers" aka the kids. I have been instructed to always use this recipe from now on. I can't thank you enough for your amazing recipe!!
My family really enjoyed this crust. It has a very nice texture and flavor. Great for apple pie.
This crust was a breeze to make and tasted wonderful, with a great texture. Unfortunately, I used it to make a disgusting apple pie (Grandma Ople's), so the effect was sorta ruined for me.
Easy peasy lemon squeezy! My first real successful pie crust.
Before I found this recipe, the perfect pie crust eluded me. I couldn't make one, an I don't like the way ready made ones taste. Then I found this recipe, and my pie crusts turn out every time. Flaky and buttery with a touch of sweetness. Even my mom wants this recipe!
Perfect. I grew up on the crisco/flour/ice water crust- which is great, but this is better- more flavor, go this perfect crispness and then just melts in your mouth! Thank you.
Highly recommend this recipe-especially for beginning pie bakers since it is so easy to handle. My daughter used it for a rhubarb pie for Father's day-rave reviews all around!
This was my first time to make a crust and this will be the only recipe I use. It was so good and easy. It was moist and flaky. I followed the recipe exactly only substituting butter for shortning only because I didn't have it. My family thanks you because they know I will be making many more pies!
i rated this a five because i didnt stick to the directions and my pie didnt come out like i had expected everything was perfect except i used selfrising flour (don't) lol, also for the shortening i would suggest only use about 1/4 c. butter flavored shortening and 3/4 origional. and if u really want sweet pastry use about 4-5 tablespoons white sugar, but dispite my mistakes the pie baked beautifully it just didnt taste very good and thats my bad!
The best pie crust I've ever made!
Wonderful flavor and super easy. The only change I made was using butter flavor crisco instead of shortening as the recipe calls for or butter as some other reviews used. It sort of gives you the best of both worlds and is a must in any baking I do. I loved this recipe and will use it again.
This pie crust is excellent, so easy and quick to make and always works out perfectly. I use this recipe whenever I'm making a sweet pie. I do replace the shortening with just standard butter, it tastes great.
The best pie crust ever. EVER. The only problem I had was handling it. Eventually it turned out perfect, but be careful and don't get frustrated.
Well just to let you know I live in a high altitude area...so everytime I bake...it is sure to be an adventure. I'm happy to say that other then having to add an extra tablespoon or so of water...everything went according to plan. I think the key to this recipe is not kneading the dough at all. Went the dough started to clump enough to squish into a ball, I did it then threw it in the fridge. It also helped to roll the dough out between wax paper. It was perfect for my boysenberry pie! Thanks from the mountains!
If looking for a crust that will dominate the pie this is it. I rolled it 1/8" thick, but it seems to puff up or thicken in the oven. It is also quite sweet with 3 Tblsp. of sugar for a traditional pie crust. I used it with a really sugary sweet apple pie and the two did not go well together at all! I would save this pie crust for a tart or no bake pie with a cream filling. It is thick, dense, and almost cookie like.
What a blast to make. I just put it in the food processor, chilled, and rolled it out between two sheets of cellophane. A superb pie crust indeed!
Simple and soft this pastry turned out well. We made it with the Perfect Pumpkin Pie and it was delicious. Didn't stick to the pie dish and was easy to cut. We froze the other half of dough for future use. Will use again.
This was my very first attempt at making a pie or pie crust. I chose this crust because of its ratings and I thought the picture looked very pretty. It turned out amazing my first try. I followed the recipe exactly except I added 1 tsp water in the end. I read a lot of the reviews before I started. The other reviewers are right, this dough looks scary! But thanks to other reviewers I did not worry about it at all, I just went along with it. I also used 2 forks to mix the wet and dry (to limit the handling) and used butter flavored Crisco, per some of the other reviews. I made a full top crust and it looked beautiful when it was fully baked! Not to mention it was delicious, it was the *perfect* flavor and flakiness. My husband absolutely loved it and told me it was the best crust he had ever had, along with the pie. This is no light compliment because his mom is able to cook like a champ and makes all of her own stuff from scratch. She is an amazing cook, and he would not just throw out a compliment like that. I paired this crust with “Apple Pie by Grandma Ople.” This will for sure be my “go to” crust for fruit pies from now on just because of how awesome it is. I have also never had a better crust on a fruit pie. A+++ rating and definitely will use this recipe again!
This was my first attempt at making pastry from scratch, and it turned out perfectly. Everyone had eaten the lattice off of the top of the pie by the end of the evening. The dough, however was VERY sticky, so I had to add quite a lot of extra flour to it before rolling it out. Also, I would recommend putting it in the freezer, rather than the fridge, and for at least an hour. This recipe's a keeper! Thanks!
I made this pastry yesterday, and WOW! It's the best pastry ever! I used butter instead of lard, and I did it all the food processor! THe pastry was light, flaky and actually almost doubled in thickness it was so flaky! This recipe is a "keeper" for sure!
A great recipe that is foolproof even when I'm the one using it.
This crust recipe changed my life! Before I found this recipe, I was timid and unsure, a Sissy Girl (when it came to pies and especially the crust). This recipe tastes great, it's flaky, very easy to handle, very forgiving of mistakes and even stores well in the fridge for several days. Now, I am Amazon Woman of the Pie-Making Tribe! I have used this recipe at least a dozen times since I found it 2 months ago. I even left the sugar out and used it for a deep dish chicken pot pie. The only minor problem I had was I had to use at least double the water to get the dough to hold together. But, hey, when it did, it was perfect every time.
Excellent, this was my first time making a pie crust and it was unbelievable, flaky, soft, and so yummy. I slightly cut the salt added a tablespoon of sugar and did half butter half shortening. The only thing I didn't get was what temperature to cook it at, it's not in the recipe, why is that? Anyway I phoned my nana and she said 425
I always hate reading bad reviews when I'm looking for a great recipe, but this did not work at all for me. The only change I made was that I left the dough in the fridge longer...about an hour. It wouldn't hold together at all - and I used the extra tablespoon of water, too! I would suggest using the Best Pie Crust Ever recipe from this site - I used it for my other pies and it was amazing.
I have been using this recipe for years.I use 1/2 cup less flour as I find 3 cups makes it too dry,lard also works very well in this recipe. It is by far the best no fail pie crust recipe..
This makes the perfect crust every time. I never buy store bought pie crust anymore. This crust is delicious and super easy to make.
Wow!! I will never use another pie crust, this came out perfectly and the recipe was easy to follow.
toooo sweet.
This crust was very light and browned nicely. Instead of using regular shortening I used butter flavored Crisco and it gave the dough a light butter flavor. I brushed the top of the pie with one egg and milk and sprinkled sugar for a nice golden crust! I am making this again for evey holiday!
This is the best pie crust! Beautiful & flaky! I especially like it with a berry filling, it seems to really compliment the tart berries. It is also good for an apple pie, much better than the old standard pie crust. I have already had many compliments on my crust, it has now replaced my 'old standard'; Betty crocker crust...It is definately a keeper! It ended my years of making an ugly pie that tasted ok, now I can make a beautiful pie that tastes incredible! The only change I make is that I brush the crust with milk & sprinkle turbinado sugar on top before baking.
good texture but found the added salt made the pastry too salty next time would do without
This is a superb pie crust! I recommend browsing these comments (as I did), to cater this crust to your preference. But the distilled white vinegar absolutely makes it spectacular! And with the perimeters of using butter/shortening etc... you can make it YOUR perfect pie crust!
Wonderful flavor and good texture. The dough was easy to work with. Chill the dough and you won't have problems. I used it for a cherry pie with a lattice top and got rave reviews. This is a rich and slightly sweet dough that I will use again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections