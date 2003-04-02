French Pastry Pie Crust

This was my very first attempt at making a pie or pie crust. I chose this crust because of its ratings and I thought the picture looked very pretty. It turned out amazing my first try. I followed the recipe exactly except I added 1 tsp water in the end. I read a lot of the reviews before I started. The other reviewers are right, this dough looks scary! But thanks to other reviewers I did not worry about it at all, I just went along with it. I also used 2 forks to mix the wet and dry (to limit the handling) and used butter flavored Crisco, per some of the other reviews. I made a full top crust and it looked beautiful when it was fully baked! Not to mention it was delicious, it was the *perfect* flavor and flakiness. My husband absolutely loved it and told me it was the best crust he had ever had, along with the pie. This is no light compliment because his mom is able to cook like a champ and makes all of her own stuff from scratch. She is an amazing cook, and he would not just throw out a compliment like that. I paired this crust with “Apple Pie by Grandma Ople.” This will for sure be my “go to” crust for fruit pies from now on just because of how awesome it is. I have also never had a better crust on a fruit pie. A+++ rating and definitely will use this recipe again!