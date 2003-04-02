French Pastry Pie Crust

4.7
719 Ratings
  • 5 616
  • 4 67
  • 3 20
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

My mom found this recipe several years ago, and I still use it today.

Recipe by TJ kun

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt, and sugar. Mix well, then cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse meal.

  • In a small bowl, combine egg, vinegar, and 4 tablespoons of water. Whisk together, then add gradually to flour mixture, stirring with a fork. Mix until dough forms a ball. Add one more tablespoon of water if necessary.

  • Allow dough to rest in refrigerator 10 minutes before rolling out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 223mg. Full Nutrition
