Sweet Potato-Turkey Meatloaf

1 of 142

Rating: 5 stars I had previously rated this 3 stars. After having it again with 1/2 the ketchup mixture the texture was more like meatloaf and we really enjoyed it. The flavor is really nice. Helpful (64)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe and will certainly make it again. It was a bit mushy next time I will try adding more bread crumbs maybe? Any ideas? But it had GREAT flavor. I used some canned yams and mashed them instead of cooking a sweet potato that was a big time saver. For the leftovers I followed the advice in the original recipe and grilled thick slices in a pan with some butter. The leftovers were SO good not so mushy as when it was first cooked. It lasted my husband and I over three meals and is a great way to use ground turkey which is so inexpensive. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars So Good! Reading the reviews did help. I used half of ketchup mixture in and half on top as suggested by someone and everyone in the family (3 year old included) loved it! Thanks Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was delicious and easy. I cooked the sweet potato in the microwave then just scooped out the flesh and mashed it in. I left out the BBQ sauce altogether and the meatloaf didn't come out mushy at all (as others mentioned). I will make this again. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars OK! The texture is odd but if you have cooked with ground turkey you know it is not like ground beef. I left out all the wet ingredient except maybe 3 tbs. of tomato sauce. I put a generous amount of ketchup on top along with shredded pepper jack cheese. I used 1 cup oats instead of bread and added half a green bell pepper chopped. I DID NOT whip the sweet potato instead I cooled them down after boiling and just mushed everything together with my hands.It turned out great and my 2 year son and my husband both liked it. A great healthy alternative to beef meatloaf. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe but I did change it a bit (I know I know. Go ahead and curse silently at me.) Anyway I used a pound of turkey and a pound of ground chicken. I used two eggs to make up for the extra meat as well. I too did the half and half with the sauce - half in the mixture and half on top (although I didn't really measure anything.) I really liked it and it's even better the next day. Plus the sweet potatoes make it a pretty color. I'll definitely make this again! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I thought I'd try this recipe out for my family as meatloaf isn't ao popular in the UK. I made 1 minor change and that was to use Wholegrain mustard instead of Dijon as that was all I had. The meatloaf went down well. My 2 oldest kids adored it and the adults all thought it was delicious. My youngest son wasn't too impressed but he doesn't like sweet potatoes so that wasn't a suprise. The cold leftovers went in seconds as a fantastic sandwich filler. I found that the leftovers stayed together better as it was very moist when first cooked. Good recipe! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This is a delicious meatloaf! My whole family loved it! I used 3 lbs of turkey because I have a big family so I needed to raise the temperature to 375. I only used one sweet potatoe and it gave just the right amount of flavor. I think that if I had gone by the recipe exactly and tripled everything it would have been way too much. I also left out the ketchup and put it on top instead, and I used Progresso breadcrumbs instead of slices of bread. I'm only giving this a 4 because I think the measurements need some revision. Will definitely make again! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe was an interesting spin on traditional meatloaf. I just used plain bread crumbs that you buy in the store and kept adding more until the meat didn't feel too moist. Great recipe! Helpful (11)