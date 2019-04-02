Sweet Potato-Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 4.1 stars
145 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 53
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 6

I initially created this recipe after one my grandmother used to make with beef and regular mashed potatoes. Instead, I substituted mashed sweet potatoes and used ground turkey. It tastes even better the next day when slices are grilled in a pan with butter, then place on bread slices to make a sandwich. The biggest secret to the taste is the sweetness from the sweet potato!

By Mrs. Mula-Howard

4 more images

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the sweet potato, and cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Drain the sweet potatoes, and mash or whip until smooth.

  • Mix the ground turkey together with the egg, sweet onion, garlic, barbecue sauce, ketchup, Dijon mustard, and whole wheat bread crumbs in a large mixing bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the sweet potatoes, and stir until evenly combined. If the mixture seems too wet, add more bread crumbs. Use your hands to form the turkey mixture into a loaf shape and place in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 1 hour. Slice the loaf to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 116.9mg; sodium 2477.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (142)

Most helpful positive review

Kirstin
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2008
I had previously rated this 3 stars. After having it again with 1/2 the ketchup mixture the texture was more like meatloaf and we really enjoyed it. The flavor is really nice. Read More
Most helpful critical review

BASIAKAL
Rating: 3 stars
03/29/2008
Hmmm. What did I do wrong? The meatloaf came out more like a pate - slices would not hold together. This made the children verrrrry suspicious! Perhaps the size of the sweet potato makes a difference? Admittedly I used a pretty big sweet potato but I didn't expect the consistency of gulp raw ground meat. All of this being said the taste of the meatloaf was really quite good - even for those who don't love the taste of ground turkey. Maybe the original contributor of this recipe (or someone who's had success) could suggest a measured amount of sweet potato? Read More
Helpful
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2008
I really liked this recipe and will certainly make it again. It was a bit mushy next time I will try adding more bread crumbs maybe? Any ideas? But it had GREAT flavor. I used some canned yams and mashed them instead of cooking a sweet potato that was a big time saver. For the leftovers I followed the advice in the original recipe and grilled thick slices in a pan with some butter. The leftovers were SO good not so mushy as when it was first cooked. It lasted my husband and I over three meals and is a great way to use ground turkey which is so inexpensive. Read More
Helpful
(45)
SMcDoanld
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2008
So Good! Reading the reviews did help. I used half of ketchup mixture in and half on top as suggested by someone and everyone in the family (3 year old included) loved it! Thanks Read More
Helpful
(40)
alyson_a
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2008
I thought this was delicious and easy. I cooked the sweet potato in the microwave then just scooped out the flesh and mashed it in. I left out the BBQ sauce altogether and the meatloaf didn't come out mushy at all (as others mentioned). I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Clw
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2009
OK! The texture is odd but if you have cooked with ground turkey you know it is not like ground beef. I left out all the wet ingredient except maybe 3 tbs. of tomato sauce. I put a generous amount of ketchup on top along with shredded pepper jack cheese. I used 1 cup oats instead of bread and added half a green bell pepper chopped. I DID NOT whip the sweet potato instead I cooled them down after boiling and just mushed everything together with my hands.It turned out great and my 2 year son and my husband both liked it. A great healthy alternative to beef meatloaf. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jamie Justice Yost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2010
I really liked this recipe but I did change it a bit (I know I know. Go ahead and curse silently at me.) Anyway I used a pound of turkey and a pound of ground chicken. I used two eggs to make up for the extra meat as well. I too did the half and half with the sauce - half in the mixture and half on top (although I didn't really measure anything.) I really liked it and it's even better the next day. Plus the sweet potatoes make it a pretty color. I'll definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jennifersunshine
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2008
I thought I'd try this recipe out for my family as meatloaf isn't ao popular in the UK. I made 1 minor change and that was to use Wholegrain mustard instead of Dijon as that was all I had. The meatloaf went down well. My 2 oldest kids adored it and the adults all thought it was delicious. My youngest son wasn't too impressed but he doesn't like sweet potatoes so that wasn't a suprise. The cold leftovers went in seconds as a fantastic sandwich filler. I found that the leftovers stayed together better as it was very moist when first cooked. Good recipe! Read More
Helpful
(17)
krs023
Rating: 4 stars
06/06/2008
This is a delicious meatloaf! My whole family loved it! I used 3 lbs of turkey because I have a big family so I needed to raise the temperature to 375. I only used one sweet potatoe and it gave just the right amount of flavor. I think that if I had gone by the recipe exactly and tripled everything it would have been way too much. I also left out the ketchup and put it on top instead, and I used Progresso breadcrumbs instead of slices of bread. I'm only giving this a 4 because I think the measurements need some revision. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(13)
foodsavvyRD
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2008
I thought this recipe was an interesting spin on traditional meatloaf. I just used plain bread crumbs that you buy in the store and kept adding more until the meat didn't feel too moist. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
BASIAKAL
Rating: 3 stars
03/29/2008
Hmmm. What did I do wrong? The meatloaf came out more like a pate - slices would not hold together. This made the children verrrrry suspicious! Perhaps the size of the sweet potato makes a difference? Admittedly I used a pretty big sweet potato but I didn't expect the consistency of gulp raw ground meat. All of this being said the taste of the meatloaf was really quite good - even for those who don't love the taste of ground turkey. Maybe the original contributor of this recipe (or someone who's had success) could suggest a measured amount of sweet potato? Read More
Helpful
(11)
