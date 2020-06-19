Easiest, Most Delicious Meringue Buttercream

132 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 27
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

I have tried every meringue buttercream recipe I could get my hands on over the years. I make it to decorate all our children's (and husband's) cakes and cupcakes. This is my recipe. It is easy, quick, and perfect: perfect for frosting, decorating, and eating. It is delicious. This makes a generous amount. You will not run out when frosting and decorating two 9 inch round cakes.

By dsrinivasan

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the egg whites and sugar into a metal bowl and set over a pan filled with about 2 inches of simmering water. Heat, stirring frequently, until the temperature of the egg whites reaches 140 degrees. They will feel very hot to the touch.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the heated egg whites and sugar to a large mixing bowl or stand mixer. Mix at high speed (or as high as you can go without egg flying out of the bowl) until they have reached their maximum volume, 5 to 10 minutes. Mix on medium or medium-high speed while pinching off small pieces of butter and throwing them in. Mix in vanilla if using. The buttercream may look like it is breaking down, but keep on mixing and it will come back together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 23g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 17mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/10/2022