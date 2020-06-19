Easiest, Most Delicious Meringue Buttercream

*** Couple of notes for people who are having trouble!! First, your egg whites should actually be heated to about 160 degrees, not 140! An easy way to tell without using a thermometer is to dip the tip of your finger into the mixture and rub the mixture between your fingers. If the mixture doesn't feel grainy at all, you're good to go (I also whisk the eggs constantly while heating). Second, when you beat the egg white mixture, make sure it comes to room temperature before adding the butter (and make sure the butter is unsalted, otherwise your buttercream will taste salty). Just feel the bowl of your mixer, and if it no longer feels warm, the beaten eggs have come to room temperature. And finally, the most important: DO NOT THROW AWAY YOUR BUTTERCREAM IF IT APPEARS SOUPY!!! This is normal and really, really should be mentioned in the directions for this recipe. Your buttercream may appear curdled at first, but it will come back together. Then it will most likely appear soupy. All you have to do is put your mixer on the highest speed and beat the out of it and I promise that it will stiffen up! Don't throw all the lovely buttercream away because you think you've done something wrong. You haven't!! Make sure to follow these tips and try the recipe! It won't disappoint!

