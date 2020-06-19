Easiest, Most Delicious Meringue Buttercream

I have tried every meringue buttercream recipe I could get my hands on over the years. I make it to decorate all our children's (and husband's) cakes and cupcakes. This is my recipe. It is easy, quick, and perfect: perfect for frosting, decorating, and eating. It is delicious. This makes a generous amount. You will not run out when frosting and decorating two 9 inch round cakes.
*** Couple of notes for people who are having trouble!! First, your egg whites should actually be heated to about 160 degrees, not 140! An easy way to tell without using a thermometer is to dip the tip of your finger into the mixture and rub the mixture between your fingers. If the mixture doesn't feel grainy at all, you're good to go (I also whisk the eggs constantly while heating). Second, when you beat the egg white mixture, make sure it comes to room temperature before adding the butter (and make sure the butter is unsalted, otherwise your buttercream will taste salty). Just feel the bowl of your mixer, and if it no longer feels warm, the beaten eggs have come to room temperature. And finally, the most important: DO NOT THROW AWAY YOUR BUTTERCREAM IF IT APPEARS SOUPY!!! This is normal and really, really should be mentioned in the directions for this recipe. Your buttercream may appear curdled at first, but it will come back together. Then it will most likely appear soupy. All you have to do is put your mixer on the highest speed and beat the out of it and I promise that it will stiffen up! Don't throw all the lovely buttercream away because you think you've done something wrong. You haven't!! Make sure to follow these tips and try the recipe! It won't disappoint!
Ok, I'm pretty sure that I am not crazy here, I have never had trouble following directions! I have made this buttercream THREE times and have wound up with a yellow soup like mixture that isn't really suitable for cake frosting (plus it doesn't taste the greatest unless you like eating raw butter). All three times I followed the directions to a T! Each and every single time my buttercream ends up into a messy yellow soup! I even refrigerated it OVERNIGHT and woke up to a lumpy yellow mess. Can someone tell me what I amm doing wrong??? I really wanted this to work out as I have heard so many good things about this frosting!
Wonderful! I just made a test batch since I'm auditioning frostings for a wedding cake, and it came out fabulous! I actually halved the butter fearing it would be too "buttery" as some of the prior reviews mentioned, but I think I might add more (if not all) next time. Besides, when reducing the butter, you'd have to cut the sugar a bit in order to account for the lesser volume. I put a little aside, and added a little espresso powder and a little cocoa powder for a mild mocha, and that was great too. I used it for piping, and it piped well. This recipe is the one I'm using for the wedding cake; chocolate cake, mocha buttercream filling, vanilla buttercream frosting and decoration. This is a Swiss meringue buttercream, and I think it's much easier than the Italian buttercream that I tried making before. Oh, I also heated the egg whites to 160*F to eliminate salmonella concerns; recipe turned out fine for me. I used an electric hand mixer, not a stand one also; took a little longer, but the results were good. ****Voice of Experience- DO NOT USE PRE-PACKAGED LIQUID EGG WHITES. They will NOT work (or not well).
This was so good! Might be the best buttercream I have ever tasted. I only gave it four stars because I only put in two cups of butter, and I don't know how it would be with three. I stopped at two cups of butter because that was when it came together and was really fluffy. I was worried about too much butter because other recipes I have tried similar to this have ended up just tasting like butter. Two cups worked perfect for our taste. I filled and frosted 26 cupcakes, with plenty left over.
I can't believe how good this is! While my egg white/sugar mixture never seemed to increase in volume to any degree (perhaps because I used raw sugar?), it still came out wonderful. It is not too sweet and is very smooth. Because of the egg whites, however it might be advisable to refrigerate this after icing the cake. I used this for my son's dragon cake for his 11th birthday.
People who are ending up with yellow soupy icing: your meringue is not cool enough and your butter is too soft. When you are adding it to the egg whites it is melting the butter which causes the fat to separate from the milk solids which causes oily runny frosting. The butter should be soft but not glistening and the meringue should be lukewarm when you add it. Good luck!
I can't say enough good things about this recipe: Simple ingredients, Easy instructions, Wonderful taste and texture. I am definitely keeping this one. As others have said, the only thing that I did differently was to cook the eggs to 160 degrees. It turned out perfectly. I don't see it mentioned anywhere, however after I frosted the cake, I did place it in the 'fridge fora while and it only got better.
So smooth and creamy and delicious! Not too sweet. Perfect consistency and I love how bright white it is. I'll never use another frosting recipe ever!
I made this twice, thinking I did something wrong the first time. The flavor was wonderful however the frosting came out VERY thin and runny each time, regardless of how long I beat the egg whites. The butter completely thinned it out and it was not stiff at all. I even refridgerated it for several hours thinking that might stiffen it up with no luck. I could be doing something wrong but I followed the recipie exactly and both times I ended up with very thin frosting, more like an icing actually.
More detailed directions. Whisk egg whites, then add sugar & stir thoroughly. Place in double boiler (I put a smaller saucepan into a bigger one). Stir constantly until temp reaches 160 degrees. Pour into mixing bowl. Whip to soft peak stage. Allow bowl to COOL! Add chunks of butter (1/2 - 1 tablespoon sized pieces). Mix until texture is smooth. No soup. Great taste. This will become your go-to frosting. The recipe amount made plenty for a 9 inch 2 layer cake. I saved the rest & am eating it a teaspoon at a time. It's that yummy!
Oh my! Awesome icing! If you enjoy an icing that is creamy and decadent that is not overly sugary sweet, this is THE ONE! Had no issues with separating, used a candy thermometer for eggs and sugar, stand mixer for 7 minutes and cut the butter into very small cubes and threw into mixture one at a time. Excellent results! Decorated a Little Mermaid cake with it - colored beautifully! A keeper!!!
This frosting is excellent! I reduced the butter to 2 cups and heated the eggs to 160 to be on the safe side. I thought I had ruined it but like the directions said, just keep mixing it and it will come back together. I used it to frost frog cupcakes from this site with my son and it worked wonderfully.
I found this recipe made a frosting that is way too rich from too much butter. here are some techniques that make a successful meringue buttercream: 1. cut butter in pieces before starting; remove from fridge 5 minutes before you add to meringue. 2. use room temp egg whites (place the whole eggs in bowl of hot water about 10 minutes). 3. Whisk egg whites and add sugar gradually over hot water (don't just wait for it to heat up). Remove the meringue from heat is when it is completely smooth; when you rub some between your fingers, there is no grit at all from the sugar. I live at high altitude so the temp method doesn't work for me, but this smooth-meringue technique works perfectly every time. Use superfine sugar (pulse sugar in food processor until fine) to help make a smooth meringue more easily. 4. Butter can only be added to room temp meringue! Whisk until it's absolutely cool; the mixing bowl will be at room temp, as will a dab of meringue on your wrist. This can take up to 10 minutes of whisking. You may have added butter to warm meringue. 5. Wait until butter you just added is completely mixed in before adding next piece; scrape bowl. If frosting is too soft or curdled, whip, whip whip and it will come together. :)
This is my favorite type of frosting. I usually make it using an Italian meringue (cooking the sugar syrup and adding it to the whipped egg whites), but the Swiss meringue method in this recipe worked well. I made a half-batch of the recipe and made it into a chocolate buttercream: I melted 2 oz. of chopped unsweetened chocolate in the microwave and let it cool. Once the buttercream was mixed according to the directions, I blended in the cool melted chocolate and a third of a cup of sifted cocoa powder. One half batch was just enough to fill and frost an 8-inch layer cake, if you're careful with it.
This is a really great simple recipe. I just finished making it for some cupcakes for a friends wedding anniversary. YUM! I have made Swiss meringue buttercream before, but lost my recipe, and couldn't remember the ratio of ingredients. This one is spot on. If you have never tried this, give it a go. It's rich and oh so silky. I never use a candy thermometer. I rub a bit of the egg/ sugar mixture between fingers. If the grittiness of the sugar is gone, it's perfect. Very important too is letting the mixture cool before whipping the meringue. Using a different bowl than the one you used to cook the egg whites will cool them much quicker than using the same bowl for cooking and then for whipping the meringue. Also, your butter should have a bit of give to it, but still be cold in the middle. This will keep your icing from being soupy. Don't freak out, this recipe works!! Add all 6 sticks of butter and it comes out perfect. To use after being stored in the fridge, bring to room temp and re-whip. You will never go back to using powdered sugar based icing again!
I live this recipe. I learned about it in a decorating class. This recipe is great for beginner icers as you can totally play with it and when it gets a little soft from playing with it you can add make to the fridge and beat it again at it is still wonderful. NOTE: if you do not cook the egg whites to right consistency you will not have icing you will have soup. You need to make sure the egg mixture is perfectly smooth that all the sugar has melted and the consistency should be somewhere between corn syrup and molasses.
The trouble with soupy meringue is the use of a standup mixer. Meringue doesn't stand up to proteins put into the mix, i.e. butter. What does help is to have a. standup mixer b. cold butter c. egg white to sugar to butter ratio of 123...one part egg, two parts fine grain sugar, three parts butter. 2 egg whites = 1/4 C. 3/4 C egg whites (6 egg whites) + 1.5 C Sugar + 3 C Butter. This will make for a very easy to remember recipe. I put the egg whites into a metal bowl and add the sugar all at once and whisk while the boiler is heating up the whites. Whisk until NO graininess is felt when rubbing between your thumb and forefinger. Then move it to a mixing bowl afterwards and beat until fluffy...mix til cool (not even the slightest bit warm)...precubed butter into the merigue a piece at a time...add vanilla or whatever flavor you need to add...hope this helps some of you.
This is a perfect frosting! Loved it! Excellent! I've used it for my last two cakes. The texture is awesome! you just have to be persistent and mix the heck out of it. Here are my recommendations: Heat the eggs whites and sugar until the sugar dissolves completely. Mix them until you notice that it reaches the consistency of an Italian meringue. I only used 2 1/2 cups of butter (1 1/2 unsalted and 1 with salt) I did this because I always put some salt on my sweets, it makes the flavor pop out. Incorporate butter little by little (unsalted first, then salted). The end result should be totally creamy, uniform and fluffy frosting that melts in your mouth. Enjoy! PS: I think I will be sticking to this recipe for a very long time! :)
I thought I followed the directions. But, I must have not done something right, since my finished product looks nothing like the picture. Rather than trash the entire bowl of icing, I added some confectioners sugar to firm up the icing (I used 3 c butter, so the additional sugar didn't make it any sweeter than your average icing).
Soooo good! Tastes great, and is a smooth, luxurious texture. After I started adding butter, it turned soupy and wouldn't firm up with beating. I stuck the bowl in the fridge for about 15 minutes and resumed beating it, and that was all it needed. Great! I found a video on YouTube that helped too.
Amazing is the only way to describe this icing. A half recipe makes plenty for a sheet cake or if you are using a filling on a 2-layer cake between the layers. The key is to make sure you get full volume out of the egg whites (and I use the Wilton meringue powder instead of egg whites) and be super patient with the butter and add no more than a pat of butter at a time. It takes a while, but if you have a stand mixer, it's easy and this frosting is 100% worth the time and effort. If you refrigerate your cake, be sure to take it out about 10 minutes before serving for the icing to soften or it will crumble when cut. This is my new go-to, standard white icing recipe!
Nice, easy recipe. For the reviewers that had trouble, there's a simple fix. You have to wait until until your egg/sugar mixture is room temperature before adding the butter. This will take at LEAST 10 minutes of whipping. I usually set my KA on high and then go do something else so I'm not tempted to add the butter too soon. If also doesn't hurt to use slightly chilled butter as well.
I used only 2 cups butter and found it to be enough buttery flavor, also added a pinch of salt. It was not too difficult to make using an electric hand blender with the whisk attachment(for the egg whites and sugar mixing), and a stand mixer for the rest. Overall it takes some time to make, around 30-40 min., and it was good but not great for my taste. I think I prefer a simple meringue (egg whites, sugar and water) over this. I am not sure if I will make this again.
I think the directions should be clarified. Mine also came out soupy, even after whipping for 15 mins! Use the whisk attachment to get the egg whites fluffy, then switch to the paddle attachment when ready to add the butter. I had a soupy mixture until I switched. Other meringue recipes used just the whisk, but that didn't work for me. Don't give up if you have a soupy mixture. After about 30-40mins working at this, I finally got it! Good luck!
I followed these directions to a tee, I am not a novice in the kitchen. I have been beating this frosting mixture for one hour and its still like soup. I think the time for it to "come together" has come and gone. Now I have to try and see if I can salvage this somehow in order to be able to finish a cake order. I should have tried it before hand but the reviews were so positive (mostly) that I threw caution to the wind. I will be pulling an all nighter in order to get my sheet cake out by tomorrow.
Make sure your bowl and beaters are free of grease. Also room temperature eggs are best. If you have a gas stove you can put the eggs in the oven the day before because the piolet light will make them the perfect temp. Also you can use stabilzing agents. Wonderful recipe. Definately will use this over and over again.
I didn't have egg whites so I used meringue powder. Added about 1 cup of melted chocolate chips add the very end. DO NOT STOP MIXING! You feel like you are never going to get there, but eventually it turned into cool-whip like texture. Delicious!
Yum! Finally found a buttercream that doesn't taste like sweetened butter! For those having troubles, you DO have to beat the egg whites for a long time. It appears soupy at first and even I was wondering if I screwed it up despite that tips. I kept on beating however and finally it stiffened up a bit. Then I put the butter in little by little and it curdled up a bit. I kept beating it as the tips said, and eventually it became buttercream consistency. I love it.
I scaled this back to make half as much. For the half recipe I "should have" used 1 1/2 cups butter but cut that back to just the one cup. I don't remember where I read the tip to let it come to room temperature after beating and before adding the butter, but that is what I did. This was my first attempt at a meringue frosting and I was really pleased with the results!
This is a great recipe. I think that the problem some people are having is that they are putting in the butter too early. It's best to wait until the outside of the bowl is cool to the touch. If it turns soupy, just keep the mixer running. It will come together. Remember: 3 cups of butter = 6 sticks.
This was the first time that I have ever tried any type of buttercream and I am so pleased. It was so easy! I followed the directions and I had absolutely no problems. I do think the key is to make sure that after you get your egg white and sugar mixture heated until it is no longer grainy (I kept whisking mine) is to put it on the highest speed that you can using your stand mixer. I used my whisk attachment and turned it on high for about 5-7 minutes and it was such a beautiful white fluffy cloud. Then I kept the mixer going as I added my butter that was room temperature (little pinches), and it never broke down, it pretty much just took form from there into a gorgeous buttercream. I never knew I could make anything that looked like that.
Like some others who tried this recipe, I followed the instructions exactly, and got soup, buttery soup. Having read the reviews I continued to beat it for 20 min. but it never came together. I can't help but wonder if the people who had such great reviews are doing something different, some little step that nobody thinks to put in the recipe, because "everybody" know it.
Meringue buttercreams can seem temperamental, but they are super easy and in my opinion the best tasting buttercreams out there. The key is to heed the recipe's advice and beat the heck out of it, especially when it turns to soup and seems to be curdling. I promise - it *will* come back together. And it will be lovely...
REALLY REALLY REALLY GOOD! I was worried when it started to curdle, but i kept mixing it and it came together beautifully. It's a nice sturdy buttercream that frosts and pipes really well and it tastes absolutely amazing.
This recipe is my favorite that I've ever found on this website. It is incredible! If I could give it 10 stars I would. I love the texture of the frosting along with the taste and it has this glossy look to it that is so professional.
This was so good and creamy! I followed the tips and whisked the egg whites and sugar until they reached 160 and weren't grainy at all. It took a little time to make and was well worth it. I'll be using this for all my homemade frosting projects. It wasn't overly sweet. Smooth and buttery.
I really wanted to love this, but it's just not that great. I didn't use all the butter and it still really tasted like butter, so I'm glad I didn't use it all! (It didn't taste bad, but it would have if I had used it all). Then I couldn't get it to firm up (maybe because I didn't use all the butter?) so I ended up having to add a lot of powdered sugar to get it stiff enough to frost a cupcake and not have it dripping off the sides. And I DID beat it forever with a stand mixer hoping it would firm up, but it never really did. It did taste great, but the texture was a deal-breaker.
This recipe is amazing! It gave me the fluffy topped-up cupcake icing I was looking for. I used my Kitchenaid to mix everything - waiting until the melted sugar and egg white mixture was warm (just above room temp) before mixing. The icing started to look greasy and fall once I got to the half way point of adding butter, just like they said, but I just kept the machine mixing and it eventually came back. Anyhoo - I went with 2 cups of butter instead of 3 and it turned out great. I even used low fat butter (50 ml of sodium) since I could not find unsalted and it turned out perfectly, however I could taste the salt a little. I believe you do really need to find unsalted butter, full fat butter to get the maximum benefit from this recipe. I also think you need to be prepared to doing a lot of mixing! I will return to using the recipe again and again - thanks so much for sharing!
this was the first buttercream icing I've tried to make...I personally don't like it. I didn't think it had the creamy consistency that icing should have. It seems too runny. I could have done something wrong though, since it was my 1st time.
I have been looking for a beautiful buttercream icing for a long time. This is definitely the one. I followed the directions exactly with the exception of heating the whites and sugar to 160F. I would not recommend reducing the butter. I made lemon cupcakes and topped with this icing and lemon sauce. My 7 year old gave me 15 Stars!!
This was so light and creamy! it worked great on my sugar cookies and i mixed it with crushed pepermint candies and used 2 cups of butter rather than 3. it takes about an hour for the egg whites and sugar to heat, but is defenetly worth it!!
This really is the only icing recipe you will ever need. I just made this this afternoon and I can't believe how easy it is and how good it tastes. It is not overly sweet, and has a nice buttery taste. It holds it shape well and is very light and fluffy. I have searched for years for a perfect buttercream and now I have found it. I would highly recommend taking the advice of the "most helpful positive review" post(directly under recipe). I followed her advice and it came out perfect the very first time. Definately a keeper for me! Thanks for sharing
This recipe is easy to make, tastes delicious and has a very pleasing texture. I live in an area that gets pretty hot, so I've had trouble in the past with other meringue buttercreams. This recipe even came out perfect on a day with high humidity (83%). Yay!
This is an amazing recipe. It makes A LOT, too. I scaled it down to 18 servings and still had enough for two dozen cupcakes. The texture is great and the flavor is divine. Using salted butter will darn near ruin it though. I made no changes and followed the directions to a "T". This will likely become my go-to frosting.
This is sooo good! I've never made meringue frosting before but this kicked butt! I think the key is using a stand mixer. I ended up only using 5 sticks of butter instead of 6 and it came out great. I would recommend adding some salt or using 2 sticks of unsalted butter. On it being too buttery: Yes this does taste buttery but it tastes sweet and meringue-y too. I don't like "american" buttercream simply because they are too sweet. In this recipe there is less sugar which I like. Try it if you've never had it. i I iced a yellow cake with this vanilla frosting and it tasted like a gourmet twinkie :-D
Thankfully, I tried this recipe on an occasion when there were other desserts. I read all the reviews and used some of the hints. I wanted to use only two cups of butter because three seemed like so much, but I bought three just in case. Sort of glad I did because, after two cups, I had the soupy mess others have mentioned. I added the third cup and comtinued beating, It did look like it was starting to separate but, then, suddenly, turned into a thick, smooth, fluffy and beautiful frosting. The only problem?: it tasted like butter. It was very greasy and tasted like eating whipped butter. I put it on the cake anyway and got no compliments. I didn't get to see how many people ate the cake and discarded the frosting. I refrigerated some of the leftover frosting (the recipe makes a lot!) and we used some of it tonight, instead of butter, on cornbread. Really too bad because it looked so beautiful on the cake.
I just finished making this frosting. I don't normally like butter cream but this is the best I have ever had. I heated the egg white to 160 as others said. I used the bowl from my stand mixer and just quick ran it over to my mixer. Saved on dishes. I also did as another reviewer states to just keep beating it until it come together and it did. Just like magic it thicken back up. This is worth the extra effort to make. I will only use this butter cream from now on.
Awesome buttercream - the smooth non-grainy recipe I have been looking for! I didn't use nearly as much butter as written but still love it. Next time will make up the night before and chill. Added some sifted cocoa powder to frost a 9 inch yellow cake drizzled with cointreau for my boys' birthday. Can't wait for my next cake to make some variations!
This recipe was fabulous!!!! I used only 2 cups of butter though. It requires a lot of beating. I beat the eggs and sugar for 7 minutes at a very high speed. I lowered the setting on the mixer just a bit and then added the butter and vanilla. Once all the butter and the vanilla was in I walked away from my stand mixer. I came back about 10 minutes later to a beautiful, creamy and delicious buttercream.
It took me 2 tries to get this one right. The first time I didn't heat the eggs long enough--- second time I made sure ALL the sugar was dissolved. Turned out light and silky, but a bit too buttery. Overall pretty good
Best buttercream ever! I've searched high and low for a good frosting recipe that does NOT include powdered sugar, which is overly sweet and grainy. This is so smooth it melts in your mouth. If anything, a bit too rich is the only criticism. And of course, it has to be refridgerated, which makes it very firm, but softens up a bit if left out a while. I've had friends declare they want their birthday cake made with this. Also, not at all difficult to make, but you need a stand mixer. It's great--thanks for sharing!
This recipe is awesome!!! It was super easy to make and came out so silky and smooth. It glided on the cake making it so easy to ice. The consistency of this buttercream is very similar to a italian buttercream. The flavor is great its not to sweet. I will definitely make it again.
I didn't care to work with egg whites so I used meringue powder which could be why this wasn't a great recipe for me. Once I beat the egg white substitute with the sugar I followed the rest of the recipe. This is a good base for a great frosting but it lacked flavor which is why I gave it three stars. The frosting did break down and after mixing for about another 10 minutes it came back together and it was easy to frost the cake with but once I put it in the fridge even after letting it sit out for the whole day it still felt and tasted like butter maybe I will do 2 cups instead of 3 next time.
This was not as hard to make as I thought it would be. It does taste like sweetened butter. It was great on s'more cupcakes, but I only did a thin layer. It keeps the cake very moist and rich, but not overly sweet. It is also easy to spread smooth. I would not apply it thickly unless you are making something for a small group that you know prefers this type of thing. It has sort of a greasy quality that is a bit much. I recommend just using Swiss meringue if you want a lighter frosting and serving a pickier crowd.
I made this and it was so good!! I did the eggwhites till they where at 160 degrees. I made it the night before and placed in the fridge. It got very hard but I let it get to room temperature and it was fine. I iced about 60 cup cakes with it.
Way way way too much butter! That is saying a lot since I'm a butter freak. That's 6 cubes of butter people. When tasting the meringue alone, it was sweet and delicious. After adding all of the butter, it was bland and not fluffy. I would use half the suggested amount next time.
Thank you for this recipe. I have tried other Swiss meringue buttercreams and they were all a lot of work with a lot of extra steps compared to this. This recipe was really easy. I used 6 egg whites and only 1 cup of sugar (because I was adding a raspberry syrup at the end that was also sweet) and 4 sticks (2 cups) of butter because I wasn't paying attention. I heated up a pot of water and just put the Kitchenaid mixer bowl with the egg whites and sugar in it on top of that as a double boiler and heated it until it reached 150 degrees. I then took the bowl off the water, put the bowl on the mixer and whipped the egg whites/sugar mixture until I had stiff peaks - I didn't bother to let it cool first because it cooled while it was whipping. I then added the butter one slice at a time (I used the whisk attachment for all of it)and surprisingly, it didn't even get all that soupy before it came together. I then added the raspberry syrup (I made from a bag of frozen raspberries, 1 cup sugar and 1/2 of cup of water and boiled until it reduced down a little and then strained out the seeds)until I got the flavor I wanted. Not only was it delicious - not too sweet - it was very smooth and silky. So much easier than other recipes I have tried. Finally a Swiss meringue buttercream that turns out well and that I won't dread making again.
I've made this twice. The 2nd time i compared this recipe to other recipes. The first time I made it the frosting was very liquidy. The 2ND time I added cream of tartar and it was definitely thicker but still not fluffy like I expected. I don't know what I'm doing wrong. Very annoyed, but I had to see if it was me or the recipe. Try it at your own risk.
Really good. I also brought the egg whites to 160 degrees. As for the butter, I took it out of the refrigerator shortly before starting, cut it up into cubes and then started heating the egg whites. I do find that the process to heat the egg whites to 160 always takes longer than expected (I think it takes me about 20 min). As well, it takes longer than expected for them to cool to room temperature.
I halved this and had enought to lightly frost 18 cupcakes. I also added cocoa powder and it was heavenly... I didn't have a thermometer to measure the temp I just put a small glass bowl over a medium stainless steel pot with simmering water until sugar and whites were hot to the touch and the sugar was dissolved. I looked online after the fact and found that you can pasturize eggs before cracking by placing them in a pot of water until it heats to 150 degrees. Look it up on your search engine I don't remember the amount of time you have to let them sit. Thanks for the recipe this is really good.
This is excellent, but if you eat too much all the fat will make you feel sick. Next time I will try cutting the butter in half. I also added a little extra vanilla. I used this to frost a bundt cake and had twice as much as I needed, which was wasteful, so keep that in mind.
I made this frosting the other day, as I wanted to try something new. I chose to add vanilla, but think for the next batch I will omit this ingredient. I didn't like that my frosting went from beautiful white to a yellow brownish color. i could also try cutting the amount down. I followed the directions exactly, except just as other bakers have mentioned, I heated my egg whites to 160 degrees. I was about to give up on this recipe, because it wouldn't stiffen, and soupy, but I'm glad I saw it through. It took about 30 minutes with an electric hand mixer for my frosting to form peaks to where it was stiff enough to pipe. It was literally just as the frosting started to "break down" as mentioned in the directions, that about 8 min later was perfect. It was more sweet than I normally make frosting, so I would cut down on the sugar next time as well, or maybe add a hint of citrus. All in all, I would recommend this frosting. Everyone who partook in my cupcakes raved about them and the frosting being so fluffy. If you're having difficulty with the frosting getting thick, just keep beating it. It will thicken, even if it takes 30 minutes and my hand wanting to fall off!
A few days ago, I made a similar recipe which used a higher egg to sugar ratio and found this recipe with someone's review that said to beat on high until it turns. Well it came out like magic! It was a little buttery so I decided to try this recipe with more sugar and less egg. I have been beating on high for about 20 minutes now and all I have is white runny goo. I guess I'll just keep adding powdered sugar until it gets thick enough... :(
I made some adjustments and followed some other reviews so I only gave it 4 stars but it turned out amazing! I was looking for something not too sweet but still able to hold up and this was perfect. I did choose to wait a little bit longer for the initial mixture to cool before I added the butter but I kept the mixer going. I was a little leary about all the butter, so I tasted it after each stick of butter and stopped when it was perfect at probably a little over half the called for amount. I just scraped pieces off the stick with a butter knife and plopped them in while the mixer went. After adding the last of the butter I turned it to high and it fluffed up very nicely. Tested it with David's yellow cake and it was very tasty!
This is amazing!! I adjust the amount to 36 servings to make a larger batch and reduce butter by one stick. Comes out perfect every time. You can add cream cheese in place of some of the butter for a lighter cream cheese frosting , peanut butter, caramel and a dash of salt, or melted chocolate...it is very versatile!!
I was skeptical of making this icing because of the reviews, but it is actually the best icing I've made. I followed partly this recipe and partly a review on here. While its mixing, allow the sugar and egg white mixture to get to room temperature before adding the butter. Also, before starting the recipe, take the butter out of the fridge to allow it to get to room temperature; this allows the butter to blend nicely afterwards. Overall, great recipe!
Yummy, yummy frosting. Great instructions, follow them.. I made 1/3 recipe and it was more than enough to frost a single 9" cake sliced into 2 layers. Next time I will reduce the butter by 25%, because I liked the taste of it with less butter. This will be my go to frosting! It really gave my Kitchen aide hand mixer a workout, so next time will use my stand mixer.
LOVE this frosting. I don't have a candy thermometer, so I whisked my egg and sugar over heat until it was smooth with no grit. After I beat it, I waited for it to cool until adding butter like other posters suggested. PERFECTION. Will use this recipe from now on.
I did not care for this recipe. I followed directions. It came out creamy and fluffy, but tasted like sweet whipped butter. When I chilled it, it became solid like cold butter. It's a good thing I piped the frosting on the cupcakes before I chilled it otherwise it would have been too rock hard to pipe.
Love the texture of this frosting. I like the flavor as well but next time I would start tasting it after adding 2.5 cups of butter and see if the last 1/2c is needed, as I thought the butter taste was strong. The vanilla helps cover some of that. I had no problem with the directions, read the most helpful review, and never had any soupyness. This is worth trying!
I absolutely loved this recipe. I was only having to decorate one small cake and after reading several reviews that it made lots, I decided to halve the recipe. This seemed to work really well, however instead of 1.5 cups of butter I just used 1, and it still came together really well and didn't taste of butter at all. Overall Very pleased! It's in the fridge now and is maintaining its shape really well, was easy to pipe and tastes great.
For those having trouble with this recipe, try cooling the egg white and sugar mixture BEFORE adding the butter. Try it again making sure the egg whites and sugar mixture are cooled before adding the butter, I bet it will turn out better the next time.
Very very very buttery. Go beyond room temp to cool before you put your butter in. Once in the mixer don't use a whisk attachment at all. The eggs may not stiffen up right away but will still be ready for the butter and vanilla and won't turn to soup because it starts out soupy. I thought it just was too buttery tasting, so I added 1/4 cup powdered sugar and a couple tablespoons of heavy cream and it helped. This recipe is used professionally by those who don't like shortening, however it really isn't perfect for the basic family get together with family members watching their cholesterol. If you really like butter then try an icing like the icing with the recipe; Red Velvet Cake I - You will be happier.
Experimenting with frosting for my daughter's birthday as no one in my house likes the "sickly sweet" stuff. I had no problems with the recipe at all. It is not what I would call sweet but for me a bit too much like sweetened whipped butter. In all fairness I've yet too taste it with the cake so it may compliment that beautifully??? Otherwise I would reduce the butter as others have suggested. The texture is beautiful and creamy though.
I tried this recipe the first time and heated the eggs to 140 degrees as suggested in the recipe, it took a good 15 mins of beating to come to the correct consistency. On 2nd try, i heated the eggs to 160 degrees and it turned out perfect within a few mins of mixing. Overall, great taste and texture to frost cupcakes and cakes.
I've been searching for a bakery quality buttercream and had high hopes for this...but no...it fell short. It is creamy, smooth, not too sweet just like everyone says, but I feel it is missing something. I had no trouble with the recipe...I let my egg white/sugar mixture cool to almost room temp, then beat them, then added salted butter. Generously frosted 2 nine inch layers with leftovers. I'll put the cake in the fridge and see if the flavor improves tomorrow. If not, I'll continue my quest for bakery quality buttercream.
