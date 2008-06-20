Naan Bread
A yeast-raised Indian flat bread with a delicious chewy texture.
A yeast-raised Indian flat bread with a delicious chewy texture.
It was great. The first batch I made puffed up alot and was very crispy. The second batch I lowered the temp to 500 and poked the top of the bread in a few places with a fork and they came out beautiful (just like the photograph. Will be making it again.Read More
Eh. texture was nothing like naan....tastewise, yes. however, the dough didn't rise at all for me, and i found a way better recipe from an indian cookbook....i probably did something wrong with the dough, so i may try this again. however, i think cooking naan in a pan is WAAAY easier, i was in a flurry pulling the pans in and out of the oven, etc....tooooo much hard work for something dissatisfying....and a friend of mine asked her mother (who is indian), and she said that it should NOT take four hours to make.Read More
Eh. texture was nothing like naan....tastewise, yes. however, the dough didn't rise at all for me, and i found a way better recipe from an indian cookbook....i probably did something wrong with the dough, so i may try this again. however, i think cooking naan in a pan is WAAAY easier, i was in a flurry pulling the pans in and out of the oven, etc....tooooo much hard work for something dissatisfying....and a friend of mine asked her mother (who is indian), and she said that it should NOT take four hours to make.
It was great. The first batch I made puffed up alot and was very crispy. The second batch I lowered the temp to 500 and poked the top of the bread in a few places with a fork and they came out beautiful (just like the photograph. Will be making it again.
This bread is delicious, even when served with butter or margarine. Takes a little while to make, but it's worth it!
This recipe is fantastic! I slowly added the flour mixture to the yeast mixture as I always seemed to have too much flour. I also cooked it on the grill (high heat) for a minute or two a side- delicious!
This was GREAT! The only change I made was that I used a baking stone (preheated in the oven for 45 min) instead of the pizza pan and baked the naan on parchment paper. It turned out wonderfully! Thank you sooo much for this recipe deanna!
Makes great pizza bread. I made a double batch and formed balls then wrapped in saran wrap and froze them. They will expand a little, but thaw very fast. Just roll out and top with favorite pizza toppings. I also added garlic and omitted yogurt, because I didn't have any. Seemed to turn out ok.
Really very good. Puffed up beautifully and was a nice side to the Chicken Tikka Masala I made. The only substitutions I made: used whole wheat white flour; instead of plain, I used vanilla-flavored yogurt because it is what I had on hand.
I thought it was pretty good, although mine never did rise like the picture...
This makes nice soft naan, although I wouldn't call it chewy. Still a great result, although the recipe is strikingly similar to the one in Lord Krishna's Cuisine: The Art of Indian Vegetarian Cooking, by Yamuna Devi.
1st attempt at making naan bread and it was a hit! Thank you for a great addition to any of our mid-eastern recipes.
tasty flat bread, but pretty time consuming
This makes a sort of flat, chewy biscuit that does not flake or puff - not anything like naan.
I loved the recipe but had to make it my own! (Of course!!) I am job hunting so I couldn't afford the risk of poppy seeds in my drug test, so I rolled the dough in a light dusting of powdered sugar for a little something. I couldn't imagine turning my oven to 500 degrees in August in TX so I fried mine. They turned out fantastic and very chewy! I made some honeybutter and the family went crazy! Thank you for a great treat!
Flavor was okay, texture wasn't what I hoped for.
This was my first time making naan, so maybe I did something wrong but my naan turned out hard and not chewy at all. While the taste was somewhat similar, the texture was not it at all.
it was really good but it was NOT naan bread at all.
I have been craving Naan Bread for a long time. This recipe was very simple to follow and turned out well. I will be making this again.
This turned out pretty good. Like a bit more chew, but it looked like the picture and tasted very good. My broiler is at the top of the oven, so I put my cast iron griddle on the bottom rack and heated oven to 550. Cooked one bread then moved to top rack below broiler and put another bread on the griddle. This worked out very well. I don't think this recipe needs the broiler step. Could just flip on griddle. The oven helps to get the dough to rise pretty fast, but likely this could be done on the stove.
Thought this was good... actaully got bubbles in mine compared to another recipe I tried.
A good flavor (a few crushed coriander seeds work as well as the poppy seeds). The technique can be simplified by frying rather than baking, but that's a personal preference ( also the thought of a 500 degree oven frankly scares me )
Have had Naan from India and this is outstanding Naan. It is easy to make just takes time to cook all of it up. I use my cast Iron skillet in my BBQ outside so that I don't smoke out the house. Well worth the smoke. Love this recipe.
This is a decent recipe, however may a suggest useing Black cumin or nigella seeds (1tsp). It is a more authentic Naan (from Africa).
Very fun to make and it impresses your friends when you make bread on the grill!
Easier than I thought - you can do this!
Was not like naan bread at all, but it was ok as a bread.
made Naan from this recipe for the first time ever and it was a show STOPPER!
Very nice texture and flavor. Pizza stone on the grill worked out very well for a quick cook and great color.
The taste was just fine. I had no problem getting all the bread eaten. My only problems was that the recipe seemed to call for way more flour than was needed, and the bread was not at all chewy or pliable when done. I may have to tweak with this recipe to make it have the consistency of true naan.
This was great! But, I substituted the 1/4 c. milk for 3 tbsp nonfat plain yogurt.
The mix was so dry I had to add an additional 1/4-1/2 c milk just to knead. The bread itself is way too dense -- a bit like a chewy biscuit. I couldn't go through with serving these "naans" with the curry I had worked so hard on, so I threw them in the freezer and I might try them as pizza bread next week.
too much rising and re-rising time as others i have found. requiring more steps does not produce a better product.
First time making naan bread,it turned out great, perfectly crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle. I put a wet cloth on top of the bowl instead of on the dough itself because I wasn't sure what they meant.Went great with chickpea curry.
Totally came out wrong. The dough was too loose and sticky to roll out. Tasted ok, but couldn't flatten it out for the right thickness.
Very good. Family enjoyed it. I liked that i could make it on the grill.
God stuff! A step above tortillas. More like bread than a baking powder product. I used the same high gluten flour that I use for bread----maybe that's why. For those of you who want to make real bread rather than unsweetened cake, Get a high gluten hard wheat four for baking. you will be happy with the results
This was my first time making naan bread and it turned out near "perfect". It puffed up right on cue and turned a delicious golden brown as it's supposed to. The only change I made was using light sour cream instead of yogurt, as all they had at the store was the flavoured varieties (and I didn't think chicken curry and strawberry-banana naan bread sounded great). I also needed to add more warm milk than the recipe called for and would almost double it next time, just to save myself the hassle of flour-milk-flour-milk and repeat to get the right consistency. Trial and error, I guess, but it was worth it this time!
Made this in my Pizza pronto oven at 750 degrees, brushed them with butter as I took each out. Next time I'm going to add garlic to the butter, our kids split them open and put cheesy/sausage pasta in them, making them like calzone pizzas. They were a hit! I made about 10 of them by making each very thin, I kept them in a warm oven till dinner was ready.
I really liked how the dough smelled before cooking - like the restaurant naan. I used black sesame seeds and had to add maybe up to a quarter cup more water to get an elastic dough. I'd like for it to come out a little softer and poofier so might try more milk or using bread flour next time. Was pretty easy to make.
This recipe is flawed. There is not enough liquid to help the dough raise properly. I threw the dough away and tried another recipe.
The flavor was good, but my Naan didn't have that lovely chewy texture that is so special about Naan. Maybe I messed up a step, but I followed the instructions exactly. This also seemed like more work than other Naan recipes I've tried, and it took longer to get it to the table. Oh, I did make one substitution and used nigella seeds instead of poppy seeds, as that is what I'm used to.
It was surprisingly great! My brother really enjoyed it and I can definitely see myself making this again.
Loved it! I used nigella seeds instead of poppy seeds as they have a lot more flavor. Will definitely do this one again.
It’s good bread but it’s not naan. It doesn’t taste like naan and it was very dense.
This recipe is awesome! I made some black bean hummus and this bread. The only thing I did differently was put a tbs of sugar in the yeast to help activate it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections