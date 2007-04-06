No Crust Strawberry Pie

I tried this once before, following the reviews that said to put in the pudding after and the strawberries with the water . . .okay, that so did not turn out--it tasted good but never gelled and was really hard to mix togther, so I tried this again, following the directions. I used frozen strawberries and didn't have quite enough, so I cut up a banana and put it on the bottom, then added the strawberries. I thought I had the correct pudding called for so used it, but it was for half the box amount called for. I added a splash of vanilla, stirred everything until it dissolved, poured it over the bananas and strawberries, and refrigerated it. Yes, very simple, but I didn't think it was bad at all, and bf clearly thought it was awesome bc he came home, saw it in the fridge and promptly had 3 servings. He had two more tonight and finished it off! Luckily I got a few servings in myself; clearly, if it had been up to him, he would have eaten it all. I guess I'll have to get more pudding and make him some more. For those of you who are worried about the taste from the sugar free stuff; maybe try half sugar free and half not--I can't imagine it would make it awful that way, and the vanilla did seem to add a nice touch. thanks for the recipe!