No Crust Strawberry Pie

4
107 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 18
  • 3 10
  • 2 10
  • 1 8

This is a low calorie, no crust strawberry pie. It is made with sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin and sugar-free vanilla pudding. It is very good! I've had the recipe for years, and to be honest, I don't remember where I got it. Garnish with light whipped topping if you like.

Recipe by Andi Macklem

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse and hull strawberries. Distribute evenly in a 10 inch pie pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan combine pudding mix, gelatin mix, and water. Stir well and bring to a full boil. Pour mixture over strawberries and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Top with light frozen whipped topping prior to serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 157.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022