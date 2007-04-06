This is a low calorie, no crust strawberry pie. It is made with sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin and sugar-free vanilla pudding. It is very good! I've had the recipe for years, and to be honest, I don't remember where I got it. Garnish with light whipped topping if you like.
When using sugar free pudding mixes, I add a capful of vanilla extract (or almond or coconut, or whatever is appropriate) to take away the artificial taste. With the added vanilla, this dessert was just simply wonderful, esp considering its low calorie count.
When I saw this recipe I just couldn’t pass it up…but after making it I wish I had. There are a couple of old adages that apply here. First, you get out of something what you put into it and, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. I arranged my beautiful strawberries in a lovely, concentric pattern in a pretty, white quiche dish. I was fairly confident at this point, thinking this was going to be one, pretty dessert. I mixed up and cooked the pudding/gelatin mixture as the recipe directed, using the indicated cook-and-serve, sugar free pudding, and sugar free gelatin. It was already so thick I had to carefully smear it over the strawberries. At this point, I’m still hoping for the best, but it’s not looking good. The recipe indicates to chill this 4-6 hours. Are you kidding me? An hour later I had it cut and plopped on a dessert plate like a brick. The filling was thick, congealed and rubbery, not pudding-like or custard-like at all. If you can get passed the weird and unbecoming look, color and consistency of this, you won’t be able to get passed the artificial taste or the acrid aftertaste, presumably by an overabundance of “sugar-free stuff.” Whipped cream helped that somewhat, but seriously, should you need to mask the taste of your dessert? I’m reluctantly giving this two stars rather than one only because the whipped cream made it edible. I so wish I could have my beautiful strawberries back.
My husband and I just love this pie. It is not only delicious but low in calories. The only thing I changed was I slice the strawberries and add them to the pudding/gelatin mixture after it comes to a boil, then pour into the pie pan. This way the strawberries get a coat really well. I also have used less strawberries and add slices bananas which is great for a change. And it is also good using raspberry gelatin.
Excellent, light, refreshing recipe. I substituted the cook and serve vanilla pudding mix, with the instant pudding. I waited until the gelatin had cooled then whisked in the instant kind. The recipe turned out very well. A keeper!
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
03/07/2011
I could not find cook and serve sugar free pudding so I used instant as a substitution. It still turned out well. This is a simple and wonderful recipe. I also used sugar free cool whip. I will be making this sugar free dessert again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2002
I made this recipe for the holidays. My relatives who are diabetic loved this pie, and said it felt like they were eating a regular dessert. I changed the recipe slightly by using mixed berries, and put the fruit and gelatin mixture in a low fat graham cracker crust made by Keebler. I saved some of the berries and spread them on top of the gelatin for presentation. We even made one pie this week to help kick off our New Years diet. Light and refreshing.
I have made this recipe a couple of times and everytime everyone raves about it. It is an awesome desert for diabetics and dieters alike. It tastes awesome! Not only that I changed it and made one that is just as good. I used orange jello and vanilla pudding and canned/drained madarine oranges it was fantastic. Every one want the recipe
Unfortunately, you can't escape the "after-taste" from the sugar-free products. Essentially, this was just a molded gelatin salad with strawberries in it. Looked beautiful, but I didn't feel like I was eating "no crust pie"---it was jell-o! As for the sugar-free ingredients, if that after taste doesn't bother you, go for it! I won't be making this again, though.
i used this recipe to make a regular pie. i used regular instant pudding and regular jello. i just heated the water enough to dissolve the sugar and then mixed in the pudding. i poured into a graham cracker crust and cooled in fridge. i topped with strawberry cool whip. it was fabulous!
this is a great low-calorie dessert. I have used it over and over, and the majority of people can not tell that it is sugar-free. I have even mixed the strawberries in with the pudding-jello mixture and poured it into a graham cracker crust.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2000
My husband loves this pie. It is also good with strawberry/banana jello and sliced bananas.
Delicious, I did add a capful of vanilla extract as suggested. I also put it in a reduced fat graham cracker crust, but it would be just as good with out the crust, saving calories and fat. Great for people on Weight Watchers, per svg. only 58 cal., 0.3g fat, 12.6 carbs.
I am so glad I tried out this recipe. It's so delicious, plus it's healthy. Even my dad and boyfriend liked it and they don't like anything fruity, or healthy for that matter. I loved it and I'm going to make it again for sure.
This pie was a hit! It's hard to believe it's so healthy. One drawback is that it just doesn't taste as good the next day. I made this with instant pudding since I couldn't find cook and serve. I boiled the 2 cups of water and stirred in the gelatin. Then, after that cooled a bit, I stirred in the pudding mix and poured the mixture over the strawberries. I also added a bit of vanilla as someone else suggested.
The reviews were all over the place on this recipe, but I thought since we like sugar-free jello and pudding, I'd give it a try. I didn't notice until I was ready to mix this up that it called for the large packages. Since I only had the small, I just halved the recipe and poured it into two 4-1/2" shallow ramekins to chill. I think the texture of the pudding-jello mixture is just weird and simply not eye-appealing. The taste is OK (with vanilla pudding dominating), but I'd rather have had fresh strawberries with EITHER pudding or jello, but not these two combined. Sorry, this one just didn't measure up for us.
For my pie, first i used a graham cracker crust, made the pie, added blueberries, then froze it so it would set. I then garnished it with Cool Whip!! It was great the way i made it, but by itself, i wouldnt think so. Thanks!
I cannot get passed the after taste! I made 2 pies, both with Jell-o brand puddings, one sugar-free (for my diabetic mom) and one regular (since I don't like the flavors of sugar-free sweeteners). But both of them tasted pretty bad to me, and I'm not sure why. Maybe it was just the combo of gelatin & pudding that just tastes wrong. But we used a lot of whipping cream on top to try and mask the off flavor, and, well, it at least helped us finish it. By the way, the pies don't look anything like the picture above. They are a pretty light pink and non-transparent. The above pic looks like it was made with just gelatin and no pudding. That might actually taste better!!! Good luck!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2001
Just cannot believe how great this recipe is! I have been looking for something like this for a very long time. It tastes so good and is so very easy to make AND made with sugar-free ingredients and fresh strawberries! Thanks Andi I will serve this many many times.
This recipe appeared in my local grocery flyer. We made it once and then lost the recipe. It was not a crustless pie, but had the same ingredients. We used a prepared graham cracker pie baked in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes. The strawberries are hulled and sliced, which makes it more like a pie. The jello and pudding mixture is cooked, then refrigerated until partially set, then strawberries are added to mixture and spread in the cooled pie crust. Refrigerate till fully set. Serve with whip cream. This version can be made and ready to eat in about three hours. Thanks for posting your recipe.
I'm always on the lookout for sugar-free desserts that taste good, since my hubby has to avoid sugar & watch his carbs. He loved this pie - I added a bit of vanilla as suggested by another reviewer. Also used 1/2 vanilla pudding & 1/2 cheesecake pudding since I only had the small boxes. Great with Cool Whip!!
This did not come out at all the way it looked in the picture. The pudding and gelatin congealed together and became a sticky gel. It was super sweet tasting, although it was no sugar jello and pudding mix. We ate it because it was a healthier option to the Thanksgiving pies, but will not be making again.
Mixed reviews on this one from our house. We liked it, but didn't love it. The texture is very different, and I think it stems from the pudding and gelatin being mixed together. It was sort of refreshing, and not many calories, but I need to play around with this recipe while the strawberries are still available.
I didn't use sugar-free pudding and gelatin because it sounded like that would not be good. While trying to boil the mixes and water, it began to cook to the edges of the pan, so there was no way to get it to a full boil because I had to constantly stir it. Once it was set, the "pie" would not slice and be set onto a plate the way it looks in the picture. I think the only way that could be accomplished is if it was frozen solid. This is a mushy, messy dessert that falls to pieces even when you try to spoon it out of the dish. And as if the presentation wasn't bad enough, it tastes bland and has a bitter aftertaste. I'll never waste strawberries on something like this ever again.
This recipe was quick and easy but only one out of two of my kids liked it, and it didn't do a thing for my hubby and me. In fact, coming from someone who VERY rarely leaves a dessert on her plate, this one did get left. I wouldn't make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2000
My son and husband just LOVE this pie! And it's so simple to make.
I used frozen strawberries in this recipe. It was light and refreshing. Good to make if you're watching your calories. mmm...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/21/2004
I don't understand why this recipe got such rave reviews, because I did not enjoy it at all. It title "no crust strawberry pie" isn't very accurate... as someone else said, it's just jell-o with some strawberries in it! I do not recommend this recipe to anyone.
This is a wonderful recipe. It is fast and easy and tastes great. My father-in-law is diabetic and this is a dessert that he loves. I have also made this pie with mandarin oranges and orange jello instead of the strawberries. It is a wonderful light dessert that you do not have to feel guilty about eating.
I tried this once before, following the reviews that said to put in the pudding after and the strawberries with the water . . .okay, that so did not turn out--it tasted good but never gelled and was really hard to mix togther, so I tried this again, following the directions. I used frozen strawberries and didn't have quite enough, so I cut up a banana and put it on the bottom, then added the strawberries. I thought I had the correct pudding called for so used it, but it was for half the box amount called for. I added a splash of vanilla, stirred everything until it dissolved, poured it over the bananas and strawberries, and refrigerated it. Yes, very simple, but I didn't think it was bad at all, and bf clearly thought it was awesome bc he came home, saw it in the fridge and promptly had 3 servings. He had two more tonight and finished it off! Luckily I got a few servings in myself; clearly, if it had been up to him, he would have eaten it all. I guess I'll have to get more pudding and make him some more. For those of you who are worried about the taste from the sugar free stuff; maybe try half sugar free and half not--I can't imagine it would make it awful that way, and the vanilla did seem to add a nice touch. thanks for the recipe!
This is an excellent tasting recipe...it's easy to make and it looks fabulous...I sliced the strawberries into bite sized pieces and I would suspect that if you added a few blackberries or blueberries in amongst the strawberries, it would taste just as great and look pretty colourful!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2001
THIS IS ONE OF THE EASIEST STRAWBERRIE PIES YOU CAN MAKE AND TASTE GREAT TOO?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2004
I always make this in a graham cracker crust and add topping - so much for being good for you :) It is a great fast way to use extra strawberries and is light and yummy. I've made it several times. Thanks for the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2005
This pie was extremely easy and fast to make! Being a college student, I try to make food that is cheap, fast, and low cal. This was perfect!
I am always looking for sugar free desserts, so when I had this pie at a local diner I had to ask for the recipe. The recipe is almost the same as this one, except that the diner's recipe called for 2-1/2 C water and 4 C strawberries. I think its very good. I would never have guessed it was sugar free. I topped with homemade whipped cream sweetened with splenda. The diner put theirs in a crust and topped with sugar free non-dairy topping. Its light and refreshing and hits the spot without a lot of calories. I also have topped sugar-free cheescake with this and its delicious.
wasn't bad. i added some bananas. they were good in it but the next day they turned brown and mushy so. its a pretty pie and easy to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2003
This was very easy to make and tasted great!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2005
This was tasty, especially with some fat free Ritz whipped topping. It did have a bit of an aftertaste, but I still enjoyed it. I couldn't find that size of pudding box anywhere, so I made it with two 4-serving size boxes (I think they're 0.8 oz each).
I've made this twice now. Once for my immediate family, who devoured it, and then for our 4th of July extended family pinic, where it, again, disappeared quickly and received many compliments. It's very difficult to find healthy, sweet snacks that you actually look forward to eating. This is one of those.
My boyfriend described this as “unmitigated awesomeness”. I thought it was pretty tasty too. I made a pseudo-crust, which consisted of three crushed graham crackers mixed with splenda and water. It looked a bit like peanut butter but did just enough to add a sweet taste w/o too many calories. I probably should have popped that in the oven or microwave to firm up. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and topped off with FF Cool Whip. It’s definitely a keeper. Easy. Fat free. Good. The only problem is that it takes too long to set. (I’d also classify it as a tasty mold too. The only “pie” about it is the dish!)
I have made this several times although I put in a cooked pie crust. LOVE IT! Everybody I have served it to raved. I used sugar free jello for my diabetic friend and regular for everybody else. With one pie I used strawberry/bannana jello and put fresh sliced bananas instead of the strawberries for a cheaper desert.
Yep..I couldn't eat it. At. all. This was truly awful and it will be a waste of fresh fruit. Just don't. One issue might be that there are currently no Jello products of the ilk required that match the weights listed in the recipe.But I don't think that's the problem. It's bad.
I will make this again as I can't find too many dessert that I can serve that don't have too many calories. Once I find more, I doubt that I will keep this one. I found it a little "rubbery" the next day when we ate the leftovers. That was disappointing as we found it to be quite tastey with lite cool whip the first day. I would definitely use the cool whip when serving this.
Good easy recipe. I couldnt find sugar free cook n serve pudding so I made it with reg. cook n serve pudding and sugar free jello then poured it in a ready made crust, it came out great and everyone loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2001
Quick and easy!!! This pie is great for anyone..even people on a diet. It is a perfect finish to a summer meal. This is a recipie I could make every week!
I made this for my sister's birthday party because everyone was watching their weight. It was the only thing that everyone finished! Just one disclaimer -make sure you get the cook and serve pudding - my first batch came out clumpy cause I accidentally got the regular kind.
I could not find packages with these sizes so I used 2 of the small ones. The only good part was that it is low in calories. It was soooo sweet, and I love sweets and the texture of the pudding and jello was not something we liked. I would not make it again.
I thought this had more of an artificial sweetner after taste than other sugar-free recipes I've tried. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it set up very nicely. My little ones (ages 4 and 5) loved it though! I put fat-free cool whip on top and they ate it up!
This is a great recipe. I used a pie crust and 2- (1.5 oz) sugarfree cook and serve vanilla pudding mix, as the other is hard to find. Everyone just raved about the dessert and no crumbs left on anyone's plate. This recipe can be interchanged different ways.
I made this over the weekend while we were camping and let me tell you this is absolutely delicious. I lost the directions and didn't even make it right really and it was still good, quick and easy. Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2001
This recipe is wonderful! I tried it only because of the low calorie content, but was pleasantly suprised at how good it was. I instantly had requests to make it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2005
Love It!! My husband is a diabetic and has a hard time fore going desserts but with this he was satisified. I used the Kool Whip strawberry flavor on top and a few banana slices with the fresh strawberries. I also used a graham cracker crust. My daughter ( who is not fond of sugar free anything) liked it enough to come back the next day for a piece!It's a Keeper . Will make this again for sure Thank you
I couldn't find 2.1-oz packages of cook & serve pudding and .6-oz packages of strawberry jello, so I had to improvize and estimate. Also, I didnt use sugar-free versions (as a college student, I bought the full-sugar versions because they were cheaper). Maybe that's why, but mine did not turn out Jell-o like at all, more of a slimy liquidy texture. I even let it sit in the fridge overnight. Doesn't taste that bad, but was hoping for a more jello-like dessert.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2005
This was the easiest dessert I have ever made- and it was delicious! I also loved that it was so low in calories and fat. great for when you are trying to diet. Also, I think it is sweet enough even without the cool whip.
I made this when I was pregnant since I suffer from gestational diabetes. I took it to a family gathering so that I would be able to enjoy some dessert. It was completely devoured! EVERYONE loved it! Can't wait to make it again (even if I am not pregnant anymore!)
