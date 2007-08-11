White Chili II
This recipe can be made in a slow cooker, or on the stove top. White corn chips and shredded Jack cheese complete the meal. This is a nice low fat meal.
I made this for my husband's hunting trip to feed a group of hungry men, and they all insist I must make this for every trip now. This is a recipe you can really play with...first off I did cheat a little and used a store bought rotisserie chicken, cut up. I also used a yellow and orange pepper along with the red and green for color. I omitted the ginger and sage completely and opted for poultry seasoning, a little more cumin, and some chipotle red pepper. I always use a bunch of different white beans...Northern, Cannellini, Garbanzo, Navy, and even black-eyed peas (because I LOVE them). I usually will mash one can to get a thicker heartier consistency. Top with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh cut chives and a sprinkle of Cheddar cheese...it is so yummy and very satisfying!Read More
This recipe took considerable doctoring up from the original one that is posted. I just followed a lot of the other suggestions in the reviews that are already up. One thing that I was very surprised/disappointed about is how little this recipe makes. It says that it serves 6 but honestly makes MAYBE two dinner size bowls. My husband and I are piecing together some other left overs to make a true meal! If you're planning to feed more than one or two people make sure to at least double/triple this recipe!! Also, as others have said, all those jalapenos are just too much! All in all it does taste good though.Read More
I added a little more chicken broth to make it not quite so thick. It's the best white chili recipe I've tasted.
Wow, this has great flavor. I served with some rolls & a salad and it was an very filling meal. (I didn't even have a roll with mine). Thanks for a truly wonderful, low fat & good for you meal! I do the weight watchers point system & each serving of the chili came out to only 3.5 points by browning the chicken in cooking spray instead of oil and using margarine in place of the butter.
Made stove top. Used only 2 jalapenos, forgot the ginger and drained the beans before I realized I shouldn't have. Substituted corn and a small zucchini for the yellow bell pepper. No need for flour or butter since I wanted a brothy, thinner soup. Sauted everything in olive oil. I think this is a no fail recipe and can easily be customized to your taste. Served with sliced avocado on top, rounding out the meal with a tomato salad and warm corn muffins drizzled with honey.
This was the first chicken Chilli I have ever made myself and my husband and I loved it. Just Spicy enough...lot's of flavor.
This was great chili but I added 3 cloves of garlic and cilantro and it was even better. My husband and 22 month old daughter loved it.
I made this recipe for my husband and I last night. We really loved it. It was fairly quick and easy. I added corn and a little chipotle tobasco. We will have it again
I really enjoyed this recipe. Tastes great and is very colorful. I also added more garlic and cumin and served it up with some cornbread. However, it wasn't spicy to me at all. I would add some of the jalepano seeds the next time I made it. I like spicy foods though.
Very, very good. Be careful with those jalepeno's if you don't like spice! We served it topped with tortilla chips, shredded cheese and sour cream. Yum!
Four and a half stars because I needed to tweak some things to get it just right. I used 3 cups of chicken stock for this, or it would have been too thick. I used 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin and added 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper as well as 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes. This may sound like a lot, but I cut back the jalapenos to two and kept the seeds (easier to change and add to the hotness once the dish was almost done rather than upfront with the jalapenos). I also added a green bell pepper as well as a small chopped yellow onion (in addition to the green onion). One of the biggest things, however, was that I ended up picking out the chicken chunks and shredding them to help the chicken pick up more flavor; otherwise the pieces were tasting rather bland. Served with shredded cheddar on top - really good! Thanks for the recipe.
Everyone in my family loved this recipe, even my picky kids!
I used a precooked chicken from the store plus an extra can of white beans, that I pureed in a food processor. This was a huge hit and one I'll surely make to satisfy a hungry crowd. I served it with tortilla chips too.
I had never made White Chili before but had had it from other people. I chose to make this recipe for a friend last night and it turned out AMAZING! I will definitely be making this again. I put this in my crock pot on low while I was at work which worked out great. Due to a lack of time, I ended up using a Rotisery Chicken which was already extremely moist and was so good in the chili. I also put in 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1 which was good, but only put in 3 Jalepenos because I was nervous it would be too spicy with 4. I'd add 4 definitely next time because there was no kick with only 3. Definitely worth making!
OMG, this chili is amazing! We cheated with the chicken and used a already roasted grocery store one instead. We forgot to buy chicken breasts is all. My husband and I LOVED it. It did have a little kick, I added a handful of sliced jalapenos, but we like a little warmth so that's ok. I wouldn't change a thing!! We will definitely be making this a few more times, it will help us deal with this long MN winter coming up that's for sure!! Thank you!
This is a great recipe. I did make a few changes, though. I used one can of cannellini beans instead of a second can of great northern beans, just for variety. I also decided to drain the beans instead of add the liquid, and I'm glad I did. We like a thicker chili, and the chicken broth and flour base was just enough for us. The spice combination was perfect, but I upped the amount on all the spices because we like it spicy. I also added oregano and some cayenne pepper as well, and tossed in some fresh cilantro at the end. Because we like it spicy, I substituted one of the bell peppers for a New Mexico chile and two of the jalapenos with habaneros. To really set it off, squeeze some lime juice over each serving - trust me on this.
Very good, although I did add more cumin and some oregano and lots of garlic. Will definitely make again.
I came home to this one night when my daughter and husband decided that they wanted to cook dinner! It was very filling and tasty. They didn't change a thing and all of the ingredients we had on hand. We will definitely make again. We are just trying to think of a way to make the rue lower fat.....
I love this recipe and my boyfriend requests it all the time. So easy and fast for chili. The changes I make is using more chicken since we're big poultry fans and less butter as it is great with only half a tablespoon or so and so much healthier. We also usually use white or yellow onion in place of the green onions since that's what tends to be in the house. Two thumbs up!
Instead of using flour, if you like it thicker, I agree with another reviewer who does what I do...puree a can of white beans & that is your thickener. All over,it was tasty.
really yummy! Easy to make.....thanks!
It was preety good I added can of corn, paprika and cayen pepper. Next time I am going to make it with blck bean because my husband didn't like it with Northern beans.
This is really good! I almost never make anything from this website as per the original instructions (I normally tweak it based on the reviews) but I made this exactly as it said in the instructions and it turned out great! I don't like things super spicy, but I do like some hotness to it, and 4 seedless jalapenos were just right. If you like things really hot, you'll want to add something extra though. I like to serve white chili over fritos (that's how it was served to me the first time I ever had it, and I liked it so much that I have always done it that way!) and I also added some cheese on top (a slice of pepperjack and some shredded cheddar).
Love this! I was looking for a recipe for my leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. I looked over a lot of white chili recipes, but this one looked most intriguing the spices. We were NOT disappointed! This dish could almost convince me not to make beef chili again. I also love it because, like another reviewer stated, the recipe is very, very versatile! Thanks so much for sharing this Nancy!
SUPER!! I used a regular onion as well and left out the ginger. Otherwise I followed it completely. Really Good! Both my husband and step-son loved it.
I took this to a chili cook-off at church and won 1st place. I added roasted, peeled and chopped long green chili also.
This was very good. Easy to prepare i made it again today and even with the 4 jalapeno's it was not overly spicy. I splashed a little Frank's Red Hot sauce "chili lime" flavor and grated asiago cheese on top and crunched up some tortilla chips and it was perfect.
I added orange bell pepper to my recipe and fresh cilanto. Very good!
Yummy....omitted the jalepenos so my family will eat it and subbed them for 2 small cans of diced mild green chilies. Also added 2 small diced green zucchini, 2 cans of small white beans, and frozen white corn. Topped with sour cream and shredded Mexican blend cheeses and used whole grain tortilla chips for scooping. Delicious!
Very good recipe - I cooked the chicken in the crock pot and shredded it instead of cubing and sauteing. I also put all the peppers in my food processor. This eliminated the need for any oil and made the recipe even healthier. Next time I'm going to add a packet of Fajita mix for extra spice.
Would drain and rinse one can of beans next time.
I loved this just the way the recipe was written... I also used the chicken and spices to make awesome fajitas!! Just leave out the beans and liquid!
A friend told me about this recipe. My family really enjoyed this chili. I doubled the recipe. We topped it with Jalapeno Jack the first time and then had it the next day with some brown rice. Very tasty, even better the next day. This recipe will be made often, even my children liked it. Thanks!
This was delicious, I ate leftovers for 3 days. Yummy. I topped it off with cheese and some avacado.
This is definitely an awesome white chicken chili recipe. I reviewed others' commnents before I made it, and also made my own adjustments. I added yellow corn for some sweetness and also some vidalia onion along with the green onion - I love onions. I doubled the cumin, but did not put in sage. After 4 jalapenos, I certainly felt it was hot enough. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. I like the consistency - not too thick, not too soupy. Just to experiment, I may try it sometime with ground turkey or chicken to really make it reminiscient of chili, but I worry I'll miss the great chunks of white meat. Great recipe.
We used 2 jalapeños with seeds and it was really spicy, just as we like it! I omitted the sage and doubled the cumin..also added a couple dashes of chili powder and an extra cup of broth. Fabulous! Will make again soon.
This was quite a bit of work, I doubled the recipe but it was fabulous :) very very tasty. I'll be making it again
Unfortunately, my family did not care for this dish.
Made it many times... take seeds out of jalapeno's, and extra cumin is the key...
I must say I did not like how some of the seasonings came together in this. I have never eaten white chili before (we really only make red beefy chili) and wanted to try new beans. I didn't care for the sage and really could taste the ginger. It felt out of place... I really had no idea what to expect with this chili but I found it to be just OK. I used a rotisserie chicken because I forgot to thaw out my chicken and I dont like nuking them. I don't feel like that was the right move with the chili... I would stick with the recipe and cubed your chicken. It made the chili extremely thick- so thick I ended up putting a lot more broth into it. Which in the end it did not need.
Pretty good. My husband really liked it, but me and the kids thought it was ok. Dont put all the jalapenos in it if you dont want it really spicy.
Great recipe! I didn't have any green onions, so I chopped up a yellow onion instead. Also, we like spice, so I used all the ribs and seeds from the jalapeños and it was just right.
I made this for my family on a cold and snowy day and it was wonderful...after I made a few changes to the basic recipe! First, I omitted the peppers and replaced with 2 large cans of green chiles and 1 can of rotel. I also omitted the ginger and sage tThanks to the previous review), and added a little more cumin and some ground chipolte red pepper flakes! Finally I mashed the second can of beans for the thicker consistency and incorportated it all into my crock pot for a yummy hot soup dinner!
This was the first time I made white chili and my guests absolutely raved about this recipe. I will definitely make this again, as will my lunch guests who insisted on copying the recipe. I made it without the jalepenos because of the number of people I was serving, but it was still excellent.
Delicious! I used a green bell pepper instead of yellow, because it's what I had, and used 3 large jalapenos + a small can of diced mild fire roasted chiles. Had a really nice heat to it. I will definitely make this again.
Love the flavor but I wanted to reduce the sodium and fat so I made the following changes. Used reduced sodium chicken broth. Drained the beans before adding. To replace the butter & flour I added an additional can of beans that I drained, then pureed.
I made this for a group of friends and they loved it! Everyone wanted the recipe. The only changes I made after reading the other reviews were...I add a couple of cans of beans pureed and did the roux also to get the consistency. In addition I doubled the spice from 1/2 to 1 tsp and I used 4 tsp of cumin...it was delicious...thanks for the recipe.
Delicious spices, but only added one can of beans which was plenty!
this has become one of my families all time favs on a cold day..... YUMMY
I see this recipe has been revised....the original recipe didn't say whether to seed the jalapeno's or not....and my chili was much too hot with two unseeded. I'm glad to see that the recipe is now more succinct because it is a good recipe to try.
This is by far the best chicken chili I have ever tasted. I've made this several times, and have people asking for the recipe. I don't change a thing!
I renamed it Hot Chicken Chili...I'm the 2nd person on here that won a church chili cookoff with this recipe! That's why I selected it in the first place. I doubled the recipe and ended up only using 5 jalepenos (doubling called for 8) and there was still plenty of kick!
I love that this dish is super healthy. I always go crazy with spices and even though I did (of course) change little things, this chili was delicious.
Great recipe! I added a teaspoon of cilantro and an extra clove of garlic. Then, served with cornbread.
After all the preperation done to get this on the table I expected something much better. I took one bit and couldn't touch any more. My husband only at 1/2 a bowl, normally he will eat almost anything! I think it was all the seasonings, just WAY to overpowering!
Very good. Nice and spicy. We grated pepper jack cheese over it.
My family doesn't like spicey, so I left out the jalepenos. It was super delicious! Going to make a double batch for Bunco this week! :)
Loved it!
I have now used this same recipe for years at our church chili festivals. It is always the requested "White Chili" of choice. Thank you for bringing this recipe to our family and countless others!
I add 1/4 tsp of ground clove, 1/2 tsp sweet basil, and 1/2 tsp oregano. My recipe is just like this with no butter or oil or flour. I make in crock pot. I also use a 48 oz northern beans. Pretty much the same recipe...but, try the extra spices...and I am not stingy with the cummin..I use 1 tsp.
Delicious!! I made sure to shred up my chicken very well...it was a huge hit and can be used as a dip or topping with some dishes also =)
Great flavor. Made it in the crock pot, cooked on high for 3 to 3.5 hrs. Left out jalepenos to make it less spicy. Just melted butter and mixed with flour separately, then added to crockpot, and it thickened fine. Added green onions, mozzarella cheese, and a little sour cream when serving.
Delicious, spicy. If you cut the jalapeño peppers yourself, protect your skin from contact.
Good, not outsanding. Used 3 jalapenos and that was perfect for a medium-hot heat. Used 1 1/2 tsp. cumin and 1 tsp. salt which was definitely needed otherwise it was fairly bland. And I used only 1 can of beans. It was a nice dinner for a change, but I will probably not make it again. I served it with cornbread.
Mmm! Lots of good veg in here. I cut the chicken breast up while it was still partially frozen. That makes for neater cubes. I left out the roux. Mine was thick enough without it.
AMAZINGLY GOOD!My husband and I just made this one for dinner and it turned out fantastic. We followed the recipe in everything,only that we added a can of corn.Nice blend of flavours,great texture and perfect amount of 'spice'.A true keeper, although we will make it again during the winter (we adventured to prepare it in August because we're having a particularly fresh evening in the northwest of Spain today...).Thanks for posting this!
My husband loves this and he claims to hate Northern beans.
Absolutely delicious. Don't let the jalapeno peppers intimidate you. I didn't get any heat from the peppers, other than that wonderful flavor. I did shred my chicken to accommodate my family. After making this a second time, the spices are spot on, and again! I Thank You for sharing your recipe. Please if you need to adjust the recipe for your family, than do so. But at least ackowledge and thank the submitter Of the recipe., or submit your own.
Wow! This was my first time making white chili and this recipe is truly tasty. I followed the advice of another user and added a can of cream-style corn. I think it gave it a nice, creamy texture and a nice sweetness. I didn't use nearly as many jalapenos as it called for, since I'm a wimp, and I added some mushrooms that were about to go bad in my refridgerator. Also, I used three cloves of garlic, on the advice of others. Yummy supper and I can't wait to taste the leftovers for lunch. I topped it with some jack cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and some chives. Beautiful and delicious!
Great Taste! I opted to use more jalapeno, and green chile's instead of red and yellow pepper. It gave it more of a Mexican flair. Cut some whole wheat flour tortilla's into strips and brown them. Put the soup over those add some cheese...yummy!!
Delish....made on a Sunday afternoon for a weeks worth of lunches. Its a cold Boston winter and this was superb. I added a can of Rotel because I had one, but honestly wish I left it out. Thanks for the recipe!
This was an awesome chili. My brother LOVES white chicken chili, and he said it was one of the best he's had!!
A friend of mine's Father use to make this, unfortunately he passed away before I could get the recipe from him. Not only was this recipe delicious, but it also brought back some teenage memories of a man who could not only cook, but was an extrodinary person.
Surprisingly bland. Even with extra chilli added it didn't taste of much of anything
Very Good
Very good...thank you!
This recipe was great! Even better than what I expected. I had tons of bell peppers in the house that needed to be used up so I went searching for recipes that I can make with boneless chicken tenders and luckily I had almost everything to make this! My substitutions- While cooking the chicken in the olive oil I added some fresh black pepper, a dash of salt, garlic and onion powder; as some reviewers said the chicken tasted a little bland. I also didn't have jalepenos or diced green chilis like others have mentioned, so I subbed for a green pepper with a sprinkle of dried red chilis (a little goes a long way - I didn't put a lot and it gave my chili a big kick!) Along with the other peppers and onion and I added one more clove of garlic. When adding in the seasonings, I used fresh ginger and added in a sprinkle of oregano, chili powder and garlic powder (I love my garlic). I used dried northern beans which I had to soak and cook first. The conversion for two cans would be around 3 cups of cooked dried beans. I added about 2 cups cooked and another 1.5 cups smashed (per a reviewers suggestion for a thicker base). I didn't add in the water that I cooked the beans in, so I just used one extra cup of chicken broth (which ended up being one full 32 oz carton). I also threw in some frozen white corn. I let everything simmer on low in my dutch oven and BOY! Was it was delicious! Garnish with crushed tortilla chips, fresh cilantro and a dollop of sour cream!
I did not use any butter or oil to make this soup. I also omitted the flour and pureed some beans to thicken the sauce. It was absolutely delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was the best white chili I've ever had. The only thing I changed was I added green chilies instead of the jalapenos (those were on the side). I want to try this in the crock pot next time.
This is a fantastic chili with enough bite to be flavorful & pleasing and low enough in fat and sodium to be allowed on my diet! My husband & friends love it!
This was great! Just made it a couple days ago and even my kids loved it!
We had this for dinner tonight. We really like this version. Because we cannot handle really spicey food, I omitted the jalapeno peppers, but added a 1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes. I also didn't have green onions, so I used one of my sweet onions from the garden. Thats the only changes I made. I will serve this for dinner again. Thanks Nancy.
Absolutely delicious! Was worried that it would be too spicy so only put in 2 jalapenos and it wasn't overly spicy! Great flavor.
Would not suggest this in the slow cooker as mentioned in the caption. It was just so-so that way. I imagine it is much better when done as read, to keep some substance to the bell peppers. I like my vegetables to have more crunch than just mush. Also, I used dried beans that I'd soaked overnight which I'd probably do again just because of the savings. I like a lot of beans. I used a few different kinds (great northern, navy, and garbanzo).
This is really fantastic! I added 1 cup frozen corn and 1/2 can of Rotel...and used poblano instead of jalepeno chiles. Also, my second can of beans had to be the light reds (only had one can of the northern). Very substantial dinner... kids and hubby loved it as well. To keep it a little less fattening, I chose to put shredded cheese on top with a dollop of light sour cream as I served it. It really was delicious!
Wow, this is good stuff! It was a lot of chopping, but worth it. I made a double batch for my super bowl party, only used 4 jalapenos, 1 each red, yellow & green bell pepper. Was out of flour so i used cornstarch and chicken broth added to boiling chicken broth and butter to thicken. I also added 1/2 packet chichis taco seasoning for a little extra flavor.
This was a really good recipe! It wasn't hot enough, so I might try leaving some of the jalapeno seeds or add one more. Everyone that tried it thought it was really good!
I don't use flour for thickening.. I added a cup or so of rice and it was FANTASTIC I also use a ton more bell peppers then it asks for. For the chicken flavor i ALWAYS use Goya chicken bouillon. Perfect if you follow my directions!
this was awesome!!!
love this! First time making this and it turned out great!
This was an excellent recipe! I also added one can of yellow corn. The only problem was that I spent the entire night nursing burns on my fingers from chopping jalapenos. Make sure you wear gloves when chopping those jalapenos!
Huge hit at Super Bowl Party. Added some cayenne and a few red pepper flakes for a little more heat. Also puréed one of the cans of cannelloni beans for thicker consistency.
It was thick and delicious!! I switched out 2 jalapenos and added chipotle peppers for added smokiness. Yum!
Amazingly delicious
This is the best recipe for white chili that I've ever used. The roux really takes this to the next level. I omitted sage (didn't have any), and substituted Italian sausage for the chicken, omitted yellow pepper, added some jalapeno and cannellini beans, and garnished it with chopped tomato, cilantro, sweet onion, green onion, and a mix of Greek yogurt and sour cream.
The only thing I would change about this recipe next time would be to double it. Very good!! Everyone liked it, even those that don’t like peppers.
I found the original recipe to be too light weight and lacking in flavor. I added 1 can of crème of celery and 1 can of crème of broccoli. In addition I added steamed zucchini and onion and paprika and cumino and garlic salt instead of garlic. These changes made it a hit! Serve over skillet cornbread with cheese!
I made this per the recipe, and this is a very flavorful chili. I loved it.
