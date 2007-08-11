White Chili II

4.6
205 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 41
  • 3 14
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe can be made in a slow cooker, or on the stove top. White corn chips and shredded Jack cheese complete the meal. This is a nice low fat meal.

Recipe by Nancy Friskey

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chicken, and saute until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan.

    Advertisement

  • Saute the onion, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, jalapeno chile peppers and garlic in the same skillet. Return the chicken, along with the ginger, salt, sage, cumin and white pepper. Mix thoroughly.

  • In a separate small saucepan or skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Stir in flour to make a roux. Whisk in the chicken broth and mix all together. Stir this mixture into the sauteed chicken and vegetables.

  • Stir in the beans with can liquid, and simmer all over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until cooked and heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 37.9g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 321.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022