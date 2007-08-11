White Chili II

This recipe was great! Even better than what I expected. I had tons of bell peppers in the house that needed to be used up so I went searching for recipes that I can make with boneless chicken tenders and luckily I had almost everything to make this! My substitutions- While cooking the chicken in the olive oil I added some fresh black pepper, a dash of salt, garlic and onion powder; as some reviewers said the chicken tasted a little bland. I also didn't have jalepenos or diced green chilis like others have mentioned, so I subbed for a green pepper with a sprinkle of dried red chilis (a little goes a long way - I didn't put a lot and it gave my chili a big kick!) Along with the other peppers and onion and I added one more clove of garlic. When adding in the seasonings, I used fresh ginger and added in a sprinkle of oregano, chili powder and garlic powder (I love my garlic). I used dried northern beans which I had to soak and cook first. The conversion for two cans would be around 3 cups of cooked dried beans. I added about 2 cups cooked and another 1.5 cups smashed (per a reviewers suggestion for a thicker base). I didn't add in the water that I cooked the beans in, so I just used one extra cup of chicken broth (which ended up being one full 32 oz carton). I also threw in some frozen white corn. I let everything simmer on low in my dutch oven and BOY! Was it was delicious! Garnish with crushed tortilla chips, fresh cilantro and a dollop of sour cream!