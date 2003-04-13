Fast Apple Rhubarb Pie

Simple, but sooo delicious! Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Credit: Rachel Galey
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 440 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine apples and rhubarb in a large bowl. Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl, then sprinkle over fruit. Toss until fruit is thoroughly coated. Spoon mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 5.4g; sodium 104.1mg. Full Nutrition
