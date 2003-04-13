Fast Apple Rhubarb Pie
Simple, but sooo delicious! Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I added about 1 tablespoon of cornstarch to the apples and rhubarb and it seemed to help thicken it a bit. Great flavour. I also made an oatmeal crumble topping for it. 1 c oatmeal 1/2 c marg and 1/2 c brown sugar (approx measurements)Read More
This recipe is poorly written. The amounts are not clear, and a baking temperature of 440 doesn't seem right (my pie would definitely have burned if I hadn't turned the oven down twice). I used about 4 Granny Smith apples and no more than 2 cups of rhubarb and that was plenty. It tastes fine but if you are really looking for a good rhubarb pie, stick with the Strawberry/Rhubarb Crumb Pie on this site - it's amazing.Read More
Just a question on the pie. Is that just 6 apples or should it be 6 cups? And also, on the rhubarb, is that 3 cups or 3 stalks. If stalks how big of ones do you use? Thanks.
My husband doesn't like rhubarb, but I do. I made this recipe when we had company last weekend, adding 1/4 cup of flour and 1 tsp of baking powder. The pie had a great consistency, not too juicy and sliced perfectly. The end product received excellent reviews, even from my husband. Will make it again.
So good! I added the 1/4 cup flour and a teaspoon of cornstarch. I also added one more stalk of rhubarb and took away an apple. Oh and I prefer a more British flavour so I changed the cinnamon to ginger. Very happy with the results! The kids hated it, though so there was more for DH and me.
This pie is excellent.I used 1/4 cup of flour mixed in with sugar and cinnimon to thicken.
This pie was really easy to make and my husband really liked it. I felt it was a little bland, but I'm not a big pie eater. The only problem I had with this recipe was the measurements. Three what of rhubarb? Three stalks? Three cups? Maybe this is something most people would just know automatically. But still, very good recipe.
Some people are asking about the amounts. Well, 3 medium-sized chopped stalks (about 30 cm/12”) yield 3 cups of rhubarb. And 6 regular apples, peeled, cored and chopped yield 6 cups. I used 3 granny smith and 3 gala apples and it was delicious. Not too tart, not too sweet. And I topped it with 3/4 cup flour + 1/3 brown sugar + 6 tbsp butter for a crumbly finish. Highly recommended!
I made this pie the other evening for company. It was delicious, of course I used my own crust recipe instead of store bought. Would add a tablespoon of flour to the sugar next time making to absorb some of the liquid. The rhubarb added just enough tartness to the pie. Give it 5 Stars. Thanks for sharing!
I made this pie and I also added in the 1/4 c. flour. This made it easy to slice and it held up well when sliced. a very good and easy recipe. We will be having it for our Memorial Day dinner with vanilla ice cream of course.
This recipe is perfect as it is! It can even be divided for smaller servings without spoiling the flavor. I baked it in a 6" round glass pie plate and it was enough for 4 people generously. It's definitely a "keeper". Thanks.
What a unique flavor! Apples and rhubarb. My hubby loves apples and I love rhubarb. This was a great compromise!
This was really good. I was able to use some rhubarb that I had in the freezer. I made a crumble topping for it rather than crust on top. I am a huge fan of rhubarb so I will make this again with next year's crop!
It was okay. I added flour to the filling but other than that I followed the recipe. Maybe the apples I used were too tart for this recipe, my pie was just too tart overall. I don't think apples and rhubarb are a great combination. I will not make this again.
This pie was good, but I would cut down on the apples and add more rhubarb. Also, not sure if it was suppose to be 3 stalks of rhubarb or 3c rhubarb. I used 3c. of rhubarb and it still wasn't enough. I took others advice and added 1/4c. flour, but I felt like it was too much. Other than that, it was very easy to make and still tasted good, just not a five star.
Not good...way too runny. The filling needs flour.
This recipe definitely does not work. There were so many things that went wrong. 1) the amount of apple and rhubarb used for the filling is just way too much for the pie crust. I still had a 1/4 to 1/3 of the filling remaining even after using a deep pie pan and piling the topping high. 2) the pie came out extrememly watery on the inside Not good
I used less apples, more rhubarb and cinnoman. A good pie.
This pie was great!! The rhubarb added a very subtle but great taste to the apple pie! I did add a top crust and cornstarch for thickening. I will definitely make this again!
So easy and so good!! thanks so much for the recipe! I added 1/4 cup flour to mine and it was perfect ...
I put 1/4 cup instant tapioca spread over bottom crust for thickness husband said it was the best rhubarb pie he ever ate
This is delicious. Ironically, I'd bought rhubarb for a pie and after making one, didn't have enough for a second pie so I thought, "Maybe I'll add apples!" I threw everything together, baked it, and then happened to find this recipe which is exactly my own improvised recipe. I believe I had four stalks of rhubarb, and used three apples; six apples seems like it would really overfill the crust as my pie was piled quite high. I would recommend sprinkling minit tapioca on the bottom before adding filling, to absorb some liquid.
Very good. I added a 1/4 cup of flour as others suggested. Turned out well! HOWEVER be warned, I had enough filling for three pies! Also, I am not sure, but I took the numbers in front of the fruits to mean how many - so 6 apples, 3 rhubarb. It made a lot!
If I could give it a lower score I would. It was just a heap of cold fruit when it went in and a heap of hot fruit when it came out. Might as well have eaten it raw. There was nothing pie-filling-y about this "pie." The apple rhubarb crumble on this site is much better.
This pie was very good indeed. The only changes I made were to add a little flour to fruit mixture. I think 440°F is a odd temperature and slightly too high. My pie was very dark after just 30 minutes, so either reduce the temperature slightly or keep a close eye on it and cover with foil when golden.
Very good recipe. I used my own butter crust recipe and this for the filling. I never thought to mix apples and rhubarb. It was very tasty.
yumm!
This pie turned out great! My picky eaters are asking me to make another one. I added a little flour like previous raters recommend. Thanks for sharing.
Great taste, I adjusted the baking temperature. Baked on lower rack at 425-450 for 20 minutes and then moved to middle rack, turned temperature down to 350 and baked for another 25-30 minutes. Only added one teaspoon of cinnamon.
I took the recipe for the fruit... I whipped up an easy sourcream cake mix.. mixed them together and baked it @ 350° for 40 min.. delicious.. my first rhubarb apple dessert.. thank you!!
I followed the recipe, simple, easy. Nothing added because I made it for my client who is diabetic.
This was great! I did add 1/4 c of flour as a thickener. I used 7 smaller granny Smith apples and a heaping 2 c fresh chopped rhubarb. Baked at 425 for 30 min and then lowered to 375 and covered with foil for another 30-40mins
Super super yummy!
I added a crumble to the top. Worked out well. Very tasty.
Very good! I found the recipe made enough for two pies, but it all depends on how big your apples/rhubarb are. I personally used the rhubarb that we had frozen, so I found it a little watery after taking it out of the freezer. I used cornstarch as recommended by other comments to thicken it, and used the oatmeal crumble on top as suggested by another. It was very easy to make gluten-free for my mom simply by putting it in a small oven-safe dish and then baking it for around 10 less minutes. I will definitely make it again!
Wasn't sweet enough and the rhubarb was still a bit tough. I probably wouldn't make it again.
This is better than the traditional rhubarb strawberry pie. I added 2 tbsps. of flour to fruit as rhubarb tends to make a runny pie. Chopping apples was also a good idea.
Watery liquid was leaking from my pie.
1. I am not a pro pie maker. and i figured this recipe out. 2. This recipe needs a thickener. 3. This pie tastes phenomenal!
Awesome! I added 1/4 cup flour and 1 Tbsp corn starch like everybody else did, and it was still a little watery, but OMG the taste is out of this world! Sweet, tart, awesome!
This was my first time making this recipe. I'll try it again but I'll put a top crust on it because the pie did not look pretty when it came out of the oven. At the end of the day, the pie tasted good but not great.
My husband and son really liked it. I think next time I won't use the food processor for chopping, the filling cooked too soft for me; I like texture in my fruit pies. I used reviewer pamjlee's crumb topping. I doubled the topping since there was enough filling for two pies. I was a little nervous because the topping spread so much, but it set-up a little like an oatmeal cookie. I also used 1 1/2 T cornstarch instead of 1 T--simply because that's the measuring spoon I grabbed. I will likely make it again because the rest of the family liked it so much.
The first one I made had way too much fruit and ended up with a mess, my own fault since it was the first pie EVER that I made. Next try was perfect!! I also added 1/4 C flour and did a crunch topping. I did not have oatmeal so I substituted granola and holy cow talk about amazing!!!
I mixed all Pie ingredients together in a bowl then poured it into the pie shell, I also added about 2 T of butter cut up. I topped it with another crust. My dinner company loved it! I thought it was better the next day!!
