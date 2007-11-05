Eggplant Tomato Bake
This is a simple, easy and low-fat recipe.
This is a simple, easy and low-fat recipe.
Simple, light, quick, and really quite good. After a couple of bites we declared this dish an everyday keeper. It even looks attractive on the plate. I do think the recipe is improved by taking a moment to add a little seasoning. Here are the details of what I did: Instead of using a greased cookie sheet, I used parchment paper. Before cooking, using a paint brush, I brushed each side of the eggplant slices with olive oil to coat the entire surface and then seasoned well with salt and black pepper on both sides. Then I sprinkled on some dried basil (had no fresh basil on hand). Topped this with the tomato slice and then topped that with FRESH grated parmesan cheese. 400 degrees for about 20 minutes did the trick; timing was not too critical.Read More
This was alright. My family was not impressed, but I think this could be better very easily. The main problem is that the texture of the eggplant is a big make it or break factor for this dish. Cooking as directed for 10-15 minutes was not long enough. This would taste awesome if the eggplant were tender, but it was tough and chewy. I might try this again, but I'll cook it longer and/or slice the eggplant thinner next time.Read More
Simple, light, quick, and really quite good. After a couple of bites we declared this dish an everyday keeper. It even looks attractive on the plate. I do think the recipe is improved by taking a moment to add a little seasoning. Here are the details of what I did: Instead of using a greased cookie sheet, I used parchment paper. Before cooking, using a paint brush, I brushed each side of the eggplant slices with olive oil to coat the entire surface and then seasoned well with salt and black pepper on both sides. Then I sprinkled on some dried basil (had no fresh basil on hand). Topped this with the tomato slice and then topped that with FRESH grated parmesan cheese. 400 degrees for about 20 minutes did the trick; timing was not too critical.
I thought this was delicious! I did it a little differently though. I layered it this way: eggplant, parmesan, tomato, pepperjack cheese and topped with basil. This is a great variation.
Following some suggestions here, I brushed the eggplant lightly with olive oil and lightly seasoned both the eggplant and the tomato with salt, pepper, and basil. With a ripe heirloom tomato and freshly grated parmesan, this was delicious.
This was a good way to use eggplant, although the recipe should note the eggplant should be peeled.
Very good starter, much better than similar recipes which call for tomato sauce. I brushed the eggplant with olive oil and sprinkled them with garlic salt. I also added oregano on top of the cheese. It turned out wonderful.
I made this appetizer instead of dinner yesterday. It turned out very tasty and looked great with few alterations. I took the eggplant skin off (just my preference) and lightly brushed each circle with olive oil. I added seasoning (salt, pepper and basil) in between the eggplant and tomato and tomato and cheese. I used some mozzarella and some Parmesan cheese since this is what I had on hand. I baked it covered at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes and then uncovered for about additional 15 to make the eggplant soft which is the way I like it.
Scrumptious! I took the advice of some others and added spinach, mozzarella and fresh basil on top. This is definitely a keeper!
This is an extremely easy and delicious recipe! I did not brush the eggplant slices with olive oil to avoid unneeded calories, and they came out just fine. I did season with salt and pepper. On a couple I layered some spinach between the eggplant and tomato slices, and those came out good too. Highly recommended recipe!
YUM! I'm not a big eggplant fan, but this was delicious. I added all the extras: a little olive oil, italian spices, salt & pepper, parmesan, and some mozarella. It was like pizza without the bread.
This was alright. My family was not impressed, but I think this could be better very easily. The main problem is that the texture of the eggplant is a big make it or break factor for this dish. Cooking as directed for 10-15 minutes was not long enough. This would taste awesome if the eggplant were tender, but it was tough and chewy. I might try this again, but I'll cook it longer and/or slice the eggplant thinner next time.
Wow! These were really good! I'm not a big fan of eggplant either. I brushed tops with olive oil, added parm. cheese, tomato, and then topped with fat free mozarella. Delicious!!
I poured a little olive oil over the top of the eggplant, this makes them not so dry. I added some tomato sauce over the tomatoes, and used deli sliced mozzarella. I also grated a bit of smoke gouda over. Could use smoked mozzarella, as well. I sprinkled some garlic salt over.
This was fantastic!! I had never eaten eggplant before and was looking for a simple recipe. This fit the bill perfectly. I took some advice, but I put a little twist on it. I sprayed my pan w/non-stick spray, then I used Wishbone Italian Vinaigrette Salad Spritzers and sprayed one spray on top of the eggplant. I then used salt, pepper and italian seasoning (dried), layered w/the tomato, sprayed another spritz w/the dressing and topped w/1 tbsp of part skim mozzarella. Each piece came out to only 37 calories!!!! It tasted absolutely amazing. I will ABSOLUTELY make this again. Thank you for posting it.
Loved it .... after adding salt and pepper, pesto, and EVOO. Even though this added calories, it is still next-to-nothing calories. YUM. I think it's more like an appetizer. I left on the eggplant skin and baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes was nice.
Looked pretty and is healthy enough, but the taste is entirely based on how flavorful the tomato and eggplant is, and of course freshly grated Parmesan cheese only! Nothing too exciting.
Deliciously awesome! If you like eggplant, you'll love this dish. I made just a few changes - I very lightly brushed all sides and edges of eggplant slices (except the top) with olive oil, then lightly brushed a very thin layer of pesto (cuz I had it in my fridge) on the top, then added a bit of salt, pepper and dried basil on top of that before adding the tomato slice. I sprinkled more salt/pepper/basil on the tomato then put some mozzarella on that. I baked it for about 20 minutes and it turned out oh so good!
I salted the eggplant rounds and let them sweat for 30 minutes and rinsed. That is key to removing bitterness and honestly I think it helps the mush factor. Otherwise I made these exactly as written with a hint of garlic salt and it was amazing. I baked for 15 minutes and these weren't mushy at all but still tender enough to eat. All of my ingredients were from my garden. Even those around the house who don't like Eggplant liked it this way. Thanks for sharing.
made some of the changes suggested, adding garlic powder, Italian seasonings etc. and did one more thing. Having some left over Prego spaghetti sauce, I added that to half my eggplants rounds, and used tomato on the other halves. Prego won out. Thought I would share in case anyone is a Prego fan. Originally was looking to use eggplant without breading due to a gluten allergy. This was perfect! Thank you, original contributor.
I am a vegetarian and I thought this was the perfect meal! I forced my meat-loving boyfriend to try a bite and he ended up eating three of these! I read some reviews before I made it and saw that some said it lacked flavor so I spread garlic over the eggplant before topping with cheese and the tomato slice. I also sprinkled salt and fresh basil over top and it was amazing!
Super Super Easy!! I peeled the eggplant, glazed with olive oil then put a little cheese on top of the eggplant. Then I put sliced tomato with italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and a little more cheese. Delish! And it only took about 20 min to bake. Oh, I broiled at the end for a couple mins.
Very easy, very good....my family loved it! It would be a great side dish or alone as a snack!
The flavors in this were totally bland and nearly inedible.
I had a small to medium sized eggplant and was looking for ideas. This was it! I peeled the eggplant to get the kids to eat it. I would like to try it with the peel on. I sprayed the eggplant pieces with a little olive oil and used dried basil and salt and pepper(can't wait to try with a fresh basil leaf). I topped each eggplant with a bit of parmesan, placed tomato slice on top with a little bit of salt and baked for 15 minutes. I then put on a thin slice of fresh mozzarella and put under the broiler to toast. It was fantastic! At first I told the kids it was potatoes and they loved it! Then they asked what was the green part, so confessed. A definate addition to the family table.
YUMMY!! That's all I can say. Perfect! It wasn't dry at all. I used ff Mozzarella, because I didnt' have Parmesan, and I added a little onion on each "stack". So good! I'll definitely make it again. Juicy, tender, flavorful.
Simple, tasty and looks good!
Yum...simple and tasty. Very light and left overs made for a great lunch.
Simple and healthy!
Very good, and so, so simple! My first time making eggplant. Substituted thin slices of mozzarella instead of Parmesan. Delicious and low cal!
LOVED it!!!
Very easy and very tasting! The tomato and cheese really make it! A great side that doesn't take long to make
Yummy, yummy, yummy! I sprinkled with a little salt first, then brushed each round with olive oil, one layer of parmesan, tomato, one more layer of parmesan. A definite keeper.
Delicious! I added the olive oil, fresh basil, salt & pepper and topped with mozzarella suggested by another reviewer.... Yum!
This is fantastic, so quick & delicious...with a gourmet flare...If you haven't tried eggplant, try this recipe...I guarentee you'll be serving it more often.
It felt very substantial, but I had to add some basil and used a different kind of cheese to add some flavor. And pepper and olive oil too.
I followed other users' advice about brushing the eggplant with olive oil and topping it with parmesan cheese and it turned out fantastically :) Makes for a delicious side or snack :)
Not so good. I think the eggplant should be breaded or something to add more flavour.
Wow, very good and healthy I enjoyed this very much. I did not use any oils, I added some spinach and sprinkled a bit of garlic powder betweent the eggplant and tomato. I also added fresh basil on top of the parmesan cheese. My brother described it as pizza without the bread.
As is, I would give it a 3, but I took advice of previous raters and did a bit of basil and mozzerella. What really made it wonderful was garlic powder -a must. Took 20 min. in my oven. Don't even think about using canned powdered parmesean - use fresh, sharp, hard, grated cheese. I may skip the mozzerela next time because the garlic powder gave it what it truly needed. Thank you for a great base recipe!
I really enjoyed this dish. It was quite fast (except the peeling took a bit long) and relatively easy. I added some olive oil and some salt free all purpose seasoning onto the eggplant before putting the cheese on and then added a bit more seasoning on top of the tomato. I love how it smells while baking and feel like it's a relatively healthy dish. I made this for my boyfriend last night and he really liked it as well. I've made this dish twice now and will add it to my permanent collection of favorite dishes:)
This recipe was delicious! I took some of the tips and added basil and garlic salt to each layer. I think it would have been a bit tastier if the eggplant and tomatoes were soaked in the olive oil mix so the entire piece absorbed the flavor. Great recipe, will be doing it again for a side dish or appetizer!
I enjoy this in the summer; very light and healthy. I also drizzle a little olive oil on the eggplant and top with mozzarella. I serve it as a side dish or an appetizer.
I brushed the eggplant with a little olive oil & topped with shredded mozerella. Excellent!
We had leftovers so I cut them up into in bite size pieces and added it to a whole jar of traditional pasta sauce and simmered. The flavors of the the ETB infused into the sauce and came out wonderful!
ok so I made a lot of changes but this is a great recipe by itself. I didn't have any parmesan but provelone was wonderful. I layered my eggplant then fresh basil a slice of tomato grind of fresh pepper and then the slice of cheese. I grilled the whole thing until the cheese was brown and bubbly. Fantastic!
My husband prepared this as a side dish to our cod dinner. Our eggplant was small, so he didn't bother peeling it. We ran out of parm early, so he put slices of mozzarella on top of the eggplant rounds, topped with fresh chopped tomato, a little parm, then any herbs and spices that looked interesting. Super easy, and it tasted really good.
My husband looked at this and thought - no way will I eat it - but he did & now he loves it! This will become a staple quickie for us here!
This recipe was okay. It defintely needed lots of seasons and extra cheese added too it though. I am not sure why but for me it turned out very juicy. This was my first time cooking with eggplant, so perhaps its supposed to be that way. Anyway, I gave it a four because my husband liked it and he is generally not fond of foods that are different.
Delicious! Used Mozz and basil, olive oil to brush it and baked it for about 40 minutes. No mush at all! I will be making this again asap!
Very easy and delicious. I brushed the eggplant and tomato slices with olive oil to make it moist and golden. I added dried basil and parsley too. Great side dish and a dieter's delight!
I baked mine in the toaster oven for 10-12 minutes and they were wonderful! A new staple in our house.
very delicious! I did combination of feta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. I rubbed the eggplant with olive oil and sprinkled top with an Italian seasoning. Tip: if you think eggplant has a bitter taste, then before you cook sprinkle with salt and let sit. It draws the bitterness to the surface.
Soooo boring and the texture is a bit funky! This just has nothing special to bother. Tomatoes and eggplant together-meh-nothing special. This recipe needs some spices, or perhaps some sprinkling of Italian breadcrumbs and olive oil. I would not bother making it again.
Very tasty. I added salt, pepper, & italian herbs to spice it up. Baked dish much longer than 15 minutes too.
My husband and I loved this. Served it with white fish. Put eggplant and fish on same large cookie sheet and baked together...20 minutes in a 400 degree oven. I also peeled the eggplant and used extra spices and oil. Also, used a sharp swiss cheese in place of the parmesian and added a sprinkling of crushed Ritz crackers on top of the tomatoes. What an easy way to make dinner. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used canned diced tomoatoes which was supprisingly good with olive oil, garalic salt and parmesan cheese. I had an eggplant and not much else in the refrigerator.
This was good. But like others, I changed it a little. First, I brushed the eggplant with olive oil and broiled it. Then I topped it with the tomatoe and feta with some dried basil and put it under the broiler for an additional minute or two. Yum.
Good base recipe. We make lots of changes to it though.
I made this recipe and it was great. The only thing I added was, I sprinkled some Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper on top.
Followed advice another reviewer and brushed with olive oil, and seasoned with salt before adding tomato and cheese. Baked at 400 for 20 minutes...turned out great.
It turned out to be drier than I expected. But fairly yummy.
I took other reviewers suggestions and added some seasoning. I used Morton Nature's Seasoning on the eggplant and the tomato. This is an easy recipe and it's quite tasty.
I needed more tomato to get a 50/50 ration. This would be even better with some roasted garlic! Realy easy, low carb main dish
Made this today. To get the eggplant a little softer, lightly brush the eggplant with olive oil.Going to peel the skin next time, and cut them thicker. Besides that little tweak, excellent idea. Easy, delicious, and healthy.
omg..this was so easy and so tasty..i followed other suggestions of using parchment paper and brushing with oil and seasoning with salt & pepper along with oregano. I was looking for a different way to cook eggplant without using alot of fat and this did the trick.
So simple and beautiful! I even ate one cold the next day! I loved that I didn't have to salt the salt eggplant and let sit for an hour like most other eggplant recipes! Quick and yummy!
Really yummy! I made a few tweaks. I marinated the tomatoes overnight in balsamic vinaigrette and oregano. I also coated the eggplant with garlic butter and used mozzarella instead. It took about 5 minutes longer to cook but well worth the wait!
I thought this was just ok. We weren't crazy about the eggplant part of it, and we enjoyed the tomatoes on top much better. I'm not sure I would make this again.
I like this recipe as a base but I add a lot to it. I usually put a little salt and pepper over the eggplant, along with some mozzarella and even ricotta (sometimes). I put some of the cheese over the tomato too along with a dash of Italian seasoning. I serve it with sauce over top and a side of pasta. Yummy recipe!
This was fantastic and soo easy! I sprayed olive oil on each slice then added a tomoatoe slice, some italian seasonings and some reduced fat mozz cheese. It tastes great reheated and on top of some lettuce! Great South Beach Diet lunch!
It was kind of good. Not something I would make all the time. Definately needed salt. I added Cavender's Greek seasoning which gave it some flavor. I'd probably add more seasonings next time.
Like it says, it is easy and very delicious. you can try putting a slice of mushroom on top of the tomato.
i just finished aking and eating this dish for the first time....after reading the reviews i took the advice of fellow recipes searchers and adding some basil, spinach, garlic powder, and used fresh parm cheese and topped it all off with a slice of fresh mozz......it was fabulous!!....the perfect easy sunday dinner when you dont feel like cooking!!
I got a lot of groans when my family was told they were having eggplant for dinner, but I didn't have any left when dinner was over. I did play with the recipe a bit, perhaps too much. I brushed the peeled eggplant with olive oil then salted and peppered. Then I laid a leaf of fresh basil and topped it with fresh grated parm. I topped that with the tomato, then put on grated mozzerella and a touch of dried oregano. My 11 yr old daughter eats next to nothing, yet she ate 3 helpings!
This was fast, easy and pretty good! I used regular parmesan and sprinkled the eggplant with some salt, pepper and basil before baking.
This was really delicious. I did however, make a few minor adjustments after reading some reviews & for my own personal preference. I took the skin off of the eggplant and brushed on a little olive oil, sprinkled the eggplant with salt, pepper, and basil. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Top with tomato and seasoned with pepper, salt, and basil and topped with mozzarella cheese. I baked for 25 minutes and served over pasta. It came out wonderful. My husband, mother-in-law, 6 yr. old step daughter, and 18 month old daughter, and I LOVED it! It will absolutely be making it again! Thank you for this excellent recipe :)
I thought this was pretty tasty. My husband, who doesn't like eggplant, even ate one piece!
This is a great recipe as is, and what I like is that you can add to it..I overlap, on a cookie sheet, eggplant, potatoe and tomato..Brush with a little olive oil, and top it off with fresh basil..everyone loves it...
Perfectly simple and delicious as is. I made a variation with some fresh basil leaves and a fat slice of mozzarella. Another, with crab on top of the original recipe. You can really get crative with this basic idea.
This was pretty good. I've made it a several times and have experimented with different cheeses, also with sliced turkey and ham. It is kind of watery but I somewhat fixed that with the sliced ham on top of the eggplant and under the tomato. It is also a little tough with the skin still on, should I peel it first? The cheese I've also are American, Muenster, and Swiss. It is a very quick and easy snack or a light lunch.
Made this recipe for a birthday party. While I didn't try it (I don't like tomatoes) they flew off the serving plate so I think they were a pretty big hit.
For a novice chef, who is not accustomed to eggplant the recipe seems bland. There must be more that can be done to make the eggplant tender.
This was not a bad recipe overall, but I would definitely add more spices or herbs so it isn't as bland, and would recommend peeling at least some of the skin off eggplant.
This recipe is really really easy to make but nobody really likes it.
This is a simple recipe and turned out just great. However, I would recommend the changes made by other reviewers. Don't take this at face value - treat it as something basic to be modified per your personal preferences. Here at my house, I mixed up some salt & pepper, garlic powder, and dried basil flakes to shake on top halfway through the baking. It was a great addition.
So simple and awesome. I sliced the eggplant to 1/4 inch rounds and tomatoes even thinner otherwise followed the recipe and it cooked perfectly at 400 for 15 minutes. Love healthy recipes like this!
This is an easy & tasty accompaniment to the BBQ Tofu Sandwich.
This was super yummy, i didn't have parmesan so i used romano. And oh so easy and quick when dieting.
Great easy recipe. Was a great side dish with fish.
Maybe I made this wrong but it was so dry and had a terrible flavor to it. I feel like the eggplant needs something else besides just tomato and cheese to make it taste better. Definetly won't make again.
Delicious and super easy!
This is GREAT! The only reason I gave it four stars was because I made some changes... I warmed up some olive oil with some chopped garlic in it...then I dipped both sides of the eggplant in the warm garlic olive oil. Sea Salt and Pepper on both sides. Then I placed the eggplant on parchment paper and sprinkled the top with dried basil and parm cheese. I dipped the tomato slices in the oil and then put them on top of each eggplant slice. Then I Topped THAT with a slice of provolone cheese. I baked that at 400 for 30 minutes. It was the first time I have ever cooked with Eggplant, and I was SOOO pleased!This may become a Sunday afternoon staple! YUMMY!
Simple and delicious! Great way to use eggplant and excess tomatoes from the garden. We always wish we had more!
Great recipe! Simple, easy, healthy, and versatile. We used a variety of cheeses (each type by itself): swiss, meunster, feta, and aged hard cheese. Pick your favorite! We also enjoyed adding sprigs of fresh basil.
I sprinkled basil and garlic on the eggplant. YUM!
I give this five stars as a healthy food rating! It could of course be more delicious if it wasn't so low calorie but this is a great week night side dish or main meal if only serving two people. I added garlic salt, pepper and fresh basil from our garden. I will definitely make this again when I have fresh eggplant available. Thank you for an easy and low calorie dish!
This appetizer is simply delicious! I used a grated three cheese blend rather than the Parmesan. I seasoned the eggplant and Tomato with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. I'll definitely make this again!
no taste, though I ran out of the cheese it called for, and used a different cheese on hand. Would have still been missing something.
This was okay, I have never tasted eggplant so I was willing to try something new. Used the olive oil and added salt and pepper to the eggplant first. I liked that. I should have peeled, the skin ruined the flavor for me. Unfortunately I would have had twice as much tomato and cut the eggplant thinner. My 5 year old wouldn't eat it and my husband just ate the tomatoes off the top. Nothing against the recipe I think we just are not eggplant people. Super easy to make though!
My husband and I loved this recipe, but I made a couple of changes. I lightly coated the eggplant in olive oil then sprinkled salt, garlic powder, and italian seasoning on it. I then added a slice of tomato, and a square of mozzarella cheese to the top. I baked it for 18 minutes until the cheese bubbled and toped it with grated parmesan cheese once it had been removed from the oven. YUMMY!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections