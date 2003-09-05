Apple Squares
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
I took these to work and everyone loved them! I doubled the recipe and baked them in a 9X13 pan instead so they were thicker, more like cake. I also used less brown sugar than it called for (because I ran out) and substituted with extra white sugar, and I used pecans instead of walnuts. It turned out great! The only thing I would do differently--if doubling the recipe in one pan again, I wouldn't double the cinnamon sugar topping because there was way too much. I used it all and when the bars were picked up, tons fell off---mostly sugar, leaving a VERY strong cinnamon taste, probably more than many people would want.Read More
Just made these this afternoon and the kids had already eaten half the pan before the bars finished cooling! These are really tasty. I doubled the recipe (but I cut down BOTH sugars to approx. 3/4c each) and increased the apples to 2 large chopped apples (just over 2c). Left out the nuts. The bars were still sweet enough and don't require any frosting (although the caramel drizzle one reviewer suggested would be delish). Did not double the cinn/sugar topping. Baked in 9x13 pan for 33 minutes. My daughter said to save this recipe and we'll definitely make again soon!
I didn't try these so I have to write this review based on Hubs' report. He said these were the kind of thing he could eat till he got sick on they were that good. Five stars, he said, and better than his all-time favorite butterscotch cookies. Wow! I used Granny Smith apple, left out the nuts at his request and glazed them (right on top of the cinnamon sugar topping) with a butterscotch glaze I kind of just threw together as an experiment: 2 T. each of butter, brown sugar and cream, boiled for a couple of minutes, added about 1/2 tsp. vanilla, then more cream and powdered sugar till desired consistency. These are chewy, subtley cinnamony and appley with a butterscotch finish (his words, not mine). Definitely a make again!
I made this recipe 3 times in the last couple of days. I had bought apples in bulk and needed to use them. I made 2 recipes with a 9x9 pan, cutting both sugars down to less than 1/2 cup each. The first time, I used 1 cup of apples but the next time, I used 1 1/2 full apples and I liked it better with more apples. With more apples, the squares are more moist and cakey. I also made a batch in a 9x13 pan -- I doubled the recipe, used 3/4 cup of each sugar, used 2 1/2 full apples, and baked for 33 minutes. No need to double the sugar topping. Delicious! And I had all the ingredients in my pantry already. This is going to be one of my favorite recipes.
I have to say that with a little bit of this and a little less of that. This was the most incredible apple cake we have ever had. My husband who is very picky couldn't stop talking about it. He said it kicked but!!!! I added 2 cups of apples and only a 1/4 cup of sugar. I also added a 1/4 cup of apple juice. It was so moist it melted in your mouth. I also made a creamcheese topping to spread on top. OH MY GOSH!!!! You can get the creamcheese topping from this website as well.
I have made these several times now and thought that it was about time that I put my review in. These are wonderful!! Everytime that I make them they disappear quickly. I use 1 and a 1/2 times the recipe and bake in a 13'X 9' pan. Then I put a carmel glaze drizzled over the top. Just put powdered sugar (about 1/2 to 3/4 Cup)in a small bowl with enough milk to make a semi-thin glaze and stir a couple of tablespoonsfull of the carmel used for dipping apples etc.(Found in the produce section of your market). Drizzle over the top.
Love this basis of this recipie but I did tweek it the second time. I made the first batch exactly as specified and would rate it a 3.5, mainly because it was too sugary for me and not enough apples. Second batch was 5 stars, here's what i did: I doubled most of the ingredients and used 5 nice size apples (about 2 1/2 cups) and added 1/2 cup apple juice. I also cut down on the sugar, using just 1/2 cup brown, 1/2 cup white. It turned out less sugary, moist and delicious! The second time I didn't even finish by sprinkling the cinnamon and sugar on top - the family didn't even notice! They've been begging for more apple brownies ever since.
Really moist and gooey. I doubled the recipe too, except for the sugar and cinnamon topping. For the sugar, I used only 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar and it was plenty sweet. Next time, I think I'll add about 1/2 cup apple juice for more apple flavor and tang. I will also use Granny Smith and double the apples. I used a braeburn apple this time and the flavor was too flat. I doubled the recipe but still used a 9x9 dish and baked exactly 40 min. Like a gooey coffee cake. Just make sure to cool completely before cutting since the cake is so moist. Will make again. (I gave only 4 star since it wasn't 100% perfect. Doubling the apples is a must!)
Moist and chewy just like brownies! So yummy and easy to make that I baked these two days in a row for both daughters' school apple festivals. Used 1 whole apple (1 cup diced). Before serving, dusted with powdered sugar to make it look more attractive. Brought home empty plates both nights!
These were so GOOD. They didn't last very long at the school surprise that I made them for. I followed the recipe exactly and they were great. We did make small portions and they were very sweet....but really great. Thanks for a new treat.
I wish I would have doubled the batter recipe, not the cinnamon and sugar topping quantity. This was a tease! If you are going to try this, double it. Don't double the cinnamon and sugar topping. I used 1 teas cinnamon, 1 tablespoon of white and brown sugar for the topping. I baked it for 35 mins til bars sprung back when touched. I noticed the squares were crumbly, it was a little salty and dry--------Mar 07th, 2011. I made these again last night. I doubled the recipe this time. I accidentally added baking soda instead of baking powder. I left the soda in and added baking powder too, so 1 teas of soda and 1 teas powder. I think it was a good mistake. I added 2 full cups of chopped apples and squeezed a wedge of lemon over them. I didn't need to double the topping amount by last experience. I baked it for about 55 mins in my small oven. It was hard to let it cool, it smelled so good. The first bite was heaven and it got better from there. It was crunchy on the outside and soft and apple-y on the inside, melts in your mouth delight. My family couldn't stop eating. This is the best apple/cake/squares ever. It was all gone in less than 24 hours. When I woke up at midnight, there were 6 pieces out of 12 left, went back to bed. Woke up again at 8am, 4 pieces left. After work NONE left. Lol... This is one of my favorite recipes now, thank you for sharing. It was OK the first time but irresistible the second time. It gets better and better!
I took these to our church picnic yesterday. I hadn't even tasted them yet, so imagine my surprise when they won the best overall dessert prize! Following other suggestions, I doubled the recipe and baked for 33 minutes in a 9x13. I used closer to 2c apples, about 2/3c of each sugar, and the original amount of cinnamon sugar topping. Husband's not even an apple fan and asked me to make these again soon!
Heavenly. I followed some users advices, and done some changes of my own: 1/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 ts cinnamon for the topping, double the whole recipe because it serves only 12 very small squares, unless you're doing it for 2 people only :). it's taste is even better the next day. I've used a fruit dip recipe (this site) to make diagonal lines over the squares, for the amount mentioned above (original recipe) just mix 4 ounce of cream cheese, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and pipe it on the squares diagonally (cut the squares before you put the topping). Hope this will help you, it did for me :)
The taste was fine, although I found it too doughy, it baked longer then stated and the out-side became crispy with a gooey raw center. Also, I didn't like the topping, it just fell off. I could not cut these into neat squares as they fell apart and would not hold any shape. Im sorry that these did not turn out for me.
Although I was a bit concerned about making these squares they turned out great. And they smell wonderful. I would not recommend freezing them though as they get soggy and look bad (although still taste OK).
These are delicious! I went apple picking and was searching for a non-pie apple recipe. This is a very quick, tasty dish. I made it for my husband to bring to a tailgating party and it got rave reviews. I made another one with the leftover apples I had towards the end of my apple supply. I added much more apples than the recipe calls for. I used 6 small empire apples. I also topped it with 1 Tbspn of brown sugar and 1 Tbspn of white sugar instead of all white sugar. There is a bit too much of the sugar topping. The first time I made it I put it all on top and the result was a lot of loose sugar on top when you bite into them. The second time I made them I only sprinkled a little to cover and threw the rest out. Next time I make them I will drizzle a little melted butter over the top too in order to solidify the topping.
Like some other reviewers I doubled the recipe but left the cinnamon sprinkle topping the same. i also added extra apples and reduced the sugar a bit. Like everything else in food, it's all a matter of personal tastes! Very nice, moist, snacking cake. Next time I'll add even more apples! Deelish!
Cut the sugar in half, cut the topping in half, used thin fuji apple slices instead, and threw in a fistful of oatmeal. OMG... heavenly. can't stop raving about it. Can't stop eating it! Can't stop the family from eating it all~ Note to self... double recipe next time.
5* for taste, 5* for ease of preparation, and 5* for absolute yummieness. I had these puppies whipped up in 5 minutes and out of the oven in 28". 3 minutes later they were gone. I mean scarfed. Had to change up just a bit by changing sugar to Splenda (and cut down to about 1/4 cup eyeballed), and upped apple to 1 cup. I was also out of butter and forced to use margarine, but incredibly that worked out fine as well. I lined our pan with parchment paper and had no problems with them staying together. A top notch recipe. My family and I thank you!
Great recipe! I added a 1/2 cup of applesauce but otherwise kept the recipe exactly the same. Tastes wonderful! Only thing I was missing was a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Double the apple and cut some sugar
Totally delicious and so simple! I wanted a fall apple recipe and this fit the bill! I made a few changes as others suggested: I added 1/4 c. of oats to the batter and used 1 cup of diced apples rather than only 1/2 cup. I also decreased the topping to only include 1 tbsp. white sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. A total keeper! I can't wait to make these again.!
Great way to get rid of extra apples without to much fuss. Very moist and not to sweet. I did double the apples to 1 cup and reduced the sugar to about 3/4 cup. I also added a streusel topping with 2 tbls chopped butter, 2 tbls flour, 5 tbls sugar and 1/2 tsp brown sugar. It added a nice crunch.
Did cut down on the sugars. Aside from this change - YUM!
this is a very easy recipe to follow and my 6yr old was able to do it almost all on her own. I followed the directions minus the nuts and topping, I found it sweet and not very appleish. I added 3/4 cup of apple which was 1 full apple, next time I think I might shred an extra apple to make it more appleish, recude the sugar by half. This does mix up like a thick dough but the end result is like a brownie and with my alterations, more apples less sugar, it will be a healthy snack for my kids to bring to school. Thank you for sharing with us
Doubled recipe for 9x13 pan. Used 2 1/2 c. Chopped apples and did not double sugar topping. Fabulous!
Tasted amazing. The Flavor was wonderful. The second time I made it i decreased the amount of topping and substituted the butter for applesauce. It tasted even better than the first time!
These were delicious everyone loved them. A little too much cinnamon sugar had to turn it over and shake off the excess after they cooked I would use half next time.
These were actually really very good - kind of like a cross between a cookie and a brownie, with a very crispy crust and a very chewy center. I topped the bars with a light drizzle of maple glaze. I would leave off the cinnamon sugar 'streusel' which is a little redundant with this recipe, and go with a glaze instead, which also makes them look pretty. I would also double the recipe and bake it in a 9x13 pan next time as they disappear quickly. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe for a no baking person ( like me ) :) . So easy , and so good . I used an 8x8 pan , and cooked for 35 mins. Came out perfect . Will make again for sure ! Thanks for sharing .
I tripled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan, used apple butter for the butter, halved the sugar and used half whole wheat flour. I had a bag of caramel bits which I used instead of the nuts due to allergies and I skipped the topping since I didn't want the added sugar. My son's hockey team really enjoyed them. Took 40 minutes to bake.
Amazingly soft and tasty easy to make treats. What a great way to use some extra apples. Instead of the streusel topping, I blended some cream cheese, touch of brown sugar and some cinnamon and LIGHTLY spread some on the squares (after baked and cooled of course)... tasted like an apple cinnamon cheesecake! DEE-LISH!!!
These are TO DIE for. Gooey and good. DO NOT overbake. 20 minutes was all I needed. I too doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 pan. Note: this is a very thick batter and I was sure something was missing when I spread it in the pan. It wasn't easy to spread. But leave it alone, it is perfect! I am going to serve this topped with a caramel drizzle and a scoop of vanilla ice cream or real whipped cream. Delicious!
These had a good chewy texture and were plenty moist but had no flavor. They simply tasted sweet. With just 1/2 cup of apples and a small amount of cinnamon there wasn't much flavor.
I used one whole green tart apple, it was probably the size of a softball. I did not peel it, just cored and diced into the batter. I'm sure it was more than 1/2 c of apple. The batter was made as is except reducing the white sugar to 1/4 c since most reviewers said it was too sweet. I added a small amount of nutmeg too. The batter was very thick when trying to add in the apples so I added about 1 T of apple juice. The topping seemed heavy on cinnamon so I only used 1/2 t. The squares were very delicious. I will make again. I really think you need to use sour apples for this or it would be entirely too sweet.
I have made this recipe 3 times now.. and we love it! The first time, it was undercooked.. the middle was doughy. The second time, it was overcooked and the sides were quite hard. The third time.. it was PERFECT! It was a huge hit and everyone was raving about! Pay attention to the time that the apple squares are in the oven.. it is very very important. I did double the recipe and the only thing I changed.. omitted the nuts (not a nut fan) and tripled the apples - used Gala apples. Chopped up the apples a pretty fine size. Made the apple squares so good. Also, dont need as much cinnamon / sugar on top as the recipe called for. Definite keeper.. will make this recipe over and over again - soo incredibly good!
These were fantastic! -- but with a few modifications. I took the advice of many and doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan. I also cut down on the sugar and was so glad that I did. I used 3/4 of a cup of each sugar for a double recipe and it was plenty sweet. I also upped the apples and used 2 very large apples (I used Jonagold - it's a sweet apple). I also added at least a 1/2 tsp. more cinnamon and a whole tsp. more vanilla. As for the topping, you definitely don't need to double it because there is still plenty! This cake was soooo moist. I baked it 33 minutes at 350 and it was perfect. I brought this to a function and it was the star of the night. :)
Doubled the ingredients, using a heaping 2 cups of apples. For the topping I used just 1 Tblsp. sugar and 1 Tblsp. cinnamon which made enough. Baked in a 13x9x2 pan in my toaster oven for 30 minutes. Very moist and tasty. Nice warmed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Will be making this again.
LOVED these!!! I did double the apples and reduced the sugar slightly, but I think that they would still be delicious as written. Modify sweetness and fruit content to your liking -- you can't go wrong. I love using fresh fruits in easy-to-prepare desserts, so this one is a keeper! Made these to send home with family who were visiting from out of town and the Hubster was so sad to see the apple squares go! So I'll have to make him another batch. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
Very good. I followed a few of the suggestions by other reviewers - cut down slightly on the sugars, doubled the chopped apple, reduced the suger/cinnamon topping and drizzled with carmel apple dipping sauce after it's cooked. Yum. Next time I might try a crumb type topping or a cream cheese topping but I will definately be making this again soon! **Update - made it a second time & doubled the recipe but still used the 9x9 pan. Used 1 1/2 c Granny Smith apples rather than Gala like I did the first time & added a dash of almond extract. I also used pecans this time while the first time I omitted the nuts. Even better than the first time! Family loved it and I will be making it this way at their request often!
These are great, perfect after school snack, perfect with coffee in the morning...perfect for a midnight kitchen run, if they last that long!
Sooo good!! Omitted nuts ....and I think that 2 tspns of cinnamon to 2 tblspns sugar is wayyyyy off. I added 1 tsp to the 2 tblspns sugar and it was more than enough.....I love cinnamon, but it can be potent....other than that...these bars were delicious....used a whole Cortland apple...very fine dice. Great bar recipe. Thanks!
I don't think I've ever been more pleased with a new recipe! I used whole wheat flour instead of regular ~ because that's all I use ~ and doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 inch cake pan, as others have. I have a 16 year old son who's IMPOSSIBLE and won't eat nuts in anything, so I decided to forgo the walnuts and added extra apple ~ for the doubled recipe, I used 1 and 1/2 cups Fuji apples (GREAT this year here in MI). I was also out of cinnamon, so I used 1/8 teaspoon cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ginger instead. And I used just a tablespoon of white sugar with a couple of pinches of cloves and ginger sprinkled on top before baking. WOW! My son LOVES it! I LOVE it! When you can tweak a recipe and have the result turn out amazingly, the recipe in itself is great. This is great!
My husband and his hunting partners have thoroughly enjoyed this treat. As with many other reviewers, I doubled the recipe and baked them in a 9X13 pan. I used 1.5 cups sugar total in the double recipe and 2 cups apple total. These are a great cross between a bar and a coffee cake.
Totally delicious and moist! I added about double the cinnamon to the batter, and for the crumble on top I mixed the cinnamon with brown sugar instead of white, which made it like a streusal. I grated the apple instead of chopping, and added about 50% more. I also used whole wheat in a 1:1 substitute for white, which was not noticeable in this recipe at all. These are great for grabbing for breakfast in the morning in the way to class, and my roommate and I ate them all in a few days!
I've had many Apple Square recipes over the years, but this is, by far, the best. I only made the 9x9 size pan because ithere's just the 2 of us and having a 9x12 pan of them would be dangerous. I made no changes... just made it exactly as the recipe said and they turned out great. My husband ate 1/2 the pan and would have eaten more if I would have let him. As he said... all he needed was an ice cold glass of milk. Enjoy!!!
These are quite reminiscent of blonde brownies just with apples in them instead of chocolate. Same texture and similar flavor. Very sweet, I think next time I will cut the sugar down just a little but I will be making these again. I served them topped with sugar-free caramel ice cream topping and a dollop of light whipped cream. They were delicious!
These bars are so moist and full of flavor - I made them for breakfast. However, they were so wonderful - I had them for lunch and supper dessert as well!
Excellent.. doubled recipe per suggestions and just sprinkled the cinnamon and sugar on the top and didn't measure it.. probably used less than stated.. only used 3/4 cup of each of the sugars (doubled recipe) and used 2 full granny smith apples which was probably 2 cups. Also added raisins b/c I love love love them and about 3 tblspns or so of apple juice.
These turned out great! I used frozen pears, 1/2 whole wheat with 1/2 all-purpose flour and half the amount of butter with 2 tb. applesauce. Then, sprinkled the top with quick oats instead of more sugar because I'm using these for breakfast in the morning, if they make it that long!
These bars have a pleasant flavour however, I would reduce the cinnamon to half the amount as is overpowers the bar flavour.
It's impossible to make them any better than this recipe! WOW! Absolutely delicious!
Loved these! Highly recommend. Definitely eat them while they're hot out of the oven w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dash of cinnamon on top. So buttery, chewy, sweet, and a bit crispy on top. Just plain yummy.
I've made this recipe several times and my friends and family all love it. Never lasts around my house and now I am having to give the recipe to everyone that has tried it. Yummy. I do double the recipe and have even tried pumpkin in place of the apples. WOW
Excellent recipe. My husband and I loved it. Made as directed. However, next time I would add more apples and cut down on the sugar. I don't think it needed as much as it called for.
These are really great! They are not particularly pretty or impressive to serve to guests but they taste amazing! These would be really good at the bottom of a caramel sundae!
This was awesome! It was cakey but light and flavorful. I did add a dash of nutmeg and instead of 1 teaspoons vanilla, I added 9/10 teaspoon vanilla and 1/10 almond extract. It wasn't overpowering. Other thank those two minor changes, I didn't change a thing and wouldn't either. I'll be making this regularly.
I loved these. They went really well at church. I doubled the recipe and cooked about 5-7 min. longer in a 9X13 pan. Other than doubling it, I didn't change a thing and wouldn't. Great cake like texture and flavor
These are fantastic! I doubled the recipe and used pecans because that's what I had on hand and the rest I kept the same. I used two large Granny Smith apples. I think I might drizzle caramel sauce on them next time for the topping, but these are perfect as is. Everyone loved them, thanks for the great recipe!
I found them to be very good. We have so many apples from apple picking and I was getting tired of making pie and had to try something new. I've tried making apple cake before and was really disappointed so I didn't have high expectations when I made this...but it blew me away and I enjoyed it. They're like apple brownies with a nice chewy texture. I followed what one reviewer said about not testing it for "doneness" by inserting a toothpick but just cooked it for the time the recipe required. I also didn't have walnuts so I had use peacans. And after putting the batter in the pan I lightly sprinkled the cinnamon sugar on top. Oh, and I added a bit more than a 1/2 cup of apple...almost used 1 cup just because I really need to get rid of the apples and I'm glad I did because every bite has apple in it. Yummy. I was giving them five stars but my husband didn't care for them and other family members agreed that they were just "okay" but nothing to rave about. So I took a star off. I'll probably try these again when I have too many apples at home.
These apple squares are delicious and so moist and full of flavor! They smelled so good cooking that we couldn't even wait until they cooled to try them~ they are GREAT warm with vanilla ice cream on top! I am sure they are great at room temperature, too, but we ate them all while warm so I'll have to make another batch to find out =).
Once again I hade no walnuts, so I replaced the nuts with apple, doubling the apple amount. Despite this add of freshness, me and my hubbie still found this recipe far too sweet and sticky. I will maybe make this again for a kids birthday, but definitely not for us.
Great recipe, however I did not have an apple in the house but I had zucchini (boy do I have Zucchini) so I peeled a smaller one, grated it, squeezed it dry and put in about 3/4 c. Took 10 min longer to bake but WOW! I grated it so my husband will eat it and not guess that it has zucchini in it.
I doubled the mixed in apples and covered with thinly sliced apples on top before sprinkling with cinnamon sugar. Took about 40 mins to bake. I was afraid they would fall apart but they came out perfectly, super moist with a lot of Apple and minimal cake. I am counting these as a healthy snack :)
Sooooo tasty! made exactly as written except I used pears instead of apples because I had a ton left over from apple/pear picking!
Doubled the chopped apples, this was very moist and good.
The 1st time I made this I used an 8" square pan. They turned out 'gushy' but we ate them warm with vanilla ice cream. The second time in a 9" pan I only used 1/2 the cinnamon sugar topping, because it seemed too much. They were great, very tasty and good texture. I decided to try them a 3rd time with the full amount of topping so I could fairly review this recipe. They turned out very well, but I don't think that there was any benefit to the additional cinnamon sugar. This recipe makes a square with the texture like a brownie. Adding more apples would change that. Also, if you double the recipe , it should be baked in a 10"x15" pan rather than a 9"x13" as it's closer in square inches. I just made my double batch in 2- 9" square pans. They were a big hit. I used a Granny Smith apple.
This recipe was easy and tastes great. Plus, in my office there is a total of 9 employees. I've been asked by 5 of them for the recipe.
YUUUUUMMY!!!!! Quite tasty. It took about twice the time to cook, but that's probably because my oven SUCKS!!! But it smelled so,so good and tasts great, i'm eating some right now. I wanted a crumble top so I sprinkled about 2- 2 1/2 tablespoons of brown sugar and about 1- 1 1/2 tablespoons of cinnamon, this may be too much for some, but I don't think it was overwhelming. I also pureed the apple in my proccessor so it was like apple sauce instead of having peices in the bake. It spread around the apple flavor better. Good recipe, thanks.
I cut the sugar in the cake part by ¼ cup, used at least 1 ½ cups of thinly sliced apples, didn’t use the nuts (although they would have been delish) and cut the cinn/sugar topping in half. Good and easy dessert for a fall evening.
These were great! Made a few changes- I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan. Used 2 medium sized Granny Smith apples. I made a struesel topping (flour, cinnamon, sugar, and cut in the butter) instead of the cinnamon/sugar mix. baked for 32 minutes, came out perfect! Tasted like an apple coffee cake. This will be a regular recipe for me!
I upped the apple to almost 1 1/2 cups, used Splenda for the sugar and omitted the nuts. Made them in a 9x9 pan and baked them for exactly 30 minutes. Came out perfect. Great flavor and I will make them again. Will probably up the cinnamon next time. Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe exactly as stated, except added an extra 1/2 c. of apples. It was delicious! I will make this again and again. Next time will double recipe as it didn't last long.
Yum! Texture reminded me of coffee cake. Made as is except I used pecans instead of walnuts and added a couple of splashes of apple cider. I also used closer to 3/4 cup of apples which seemed like the perfect amount. 30 minutes was also the perfect amount of baking time as mine came out perfectly. I think I'll make them again and next time will add a bit less cinnamon sugar on top and will drizzle with caramel or cream cheese frosting!
Delicious! I made this as is and we ate the whole pan within a day! I did double the recipe!
tastes great! I did as other reviewers suggested - increased apple and decreased sugars. For the topping, I also cut the cinnamon in half. I also added about 1 T. of brown sugar. It made a great topping!
My advice when making this is to not measure the amount of apples, and to use 1 whole apple. This is a small recipe,so no wonder it doesn't last long.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made a double batch in a 9' x 15" pan to take in for the teachers at my girls' school I used pecans because I found that's what I had on hand. They are really great. I'll make a pan for us to keep at home soon. These are very moist but firm enough to pick up and eat but I might use more apples when I make them for us. They are perfect as is, though. I don't mean that as a criticism. Thank you for sharing BarbiAnn!
I doubled the apple, used granny smith. I omitted the sugar cinnamon mixutre for the top as it would have been too sweet. This was more like an apple walnut blondie than it was a cake, had a nice chewy texture to it...didnt last one day in my house.
Sweet and delicious. I doubled the amount of apple (seemed like a "must" after reading some reviews), used toasted walnuts, only used 1/2 C of white sugar (and some more to sprinkle at the end), and used half applesauce+half butter. I just mixed 1 full teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter and skipped sprinkling part. The end result is sweet enough (at least for me and my family) and delicious. I might try adding dried cranberries or raisin next time.
These were wonderful - so moist and delicious. Will definitely make again and again.
Very good recipe, only thing I would change is the topping, I would use less cinnamon.
I made a lot of changes, but the base-recipe was so good I still felt it deserved a high rating. I used 3/4 cup white spelt flour and 1/4 cup oats in place of the full 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup melted Smart Balance Light in place of the butter, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar plus 3 packets of stevia (no white sugar was necessary!), 1/2 tsp. cinammon in place of 1/4, pecans instead of apples and an entire large apple in place of the 1/2 cup. I also added 1/4 cup all natural apple juice to the batter and drizzled a dairy-free caramel-sauce over the top (omitted the specified sugar and cinnamon at the end). I baked it for the specified time in a standard tart-pan, and it was incredible--easily the best apple-dessert I've ever served. Thank you so much for the great base to work with!
I'm giving this recipe five stars but i had some difficulty with cooking time when following suggestions from others to double the recipe and cook in a 9x13 pan. I baked for 45 minutes and the bars were raw in the middle. The flavor is fantastic and the edges were great but next time i will follow the recipe as written.
I made this yesterday and it came out delicious! I didn't follow the mixing directions though, I was in a rush so I through everything in a blender ^_^. I didn't have any vanilla flavor left so I added just a little bit of almond milk. The batter came out creamy, the apples and walnuts were totally pulverized. Still tasted great! It reminds me of like a corn bread except appley and sweeter! I would make this again. I might try it the directions way so I can crunch on the walnuts and taste the whole apple...or I might make it my way again. Worked great for me!
AWESOME!!!!! I cannot express how much I loved the end result. I was skeptical after mixing everything together as it was clumpy but during the baking process, I observed the mixture smoothing out and rising. I, too, doubled the recipe but not the topping as there was plenty already. I couldn't keep my hands off of these things!!!
I love this recipe! I used 1 1/2 apples and it made it really moist and gooey. Perfect if you put ice cream on top. The cinnamon sugar makes a lot so I only used half. Everyone loved it :)
Excellent recipe except for the amount of sugar.1 cup is way too much sugar and makes the cake very sweet. I used only 1/2 cup of brown sugar and it was plenty sweet. Overall loved the recipe:)
Just made these and they are wonderful, not too sweet. Only made one change, used rolled oats instead of nuts as the family does not like nuts., the oats added a nice chewiness.
baked in a 8x8 pan because I didnt have a 9x9 turned out great. Moist and chewy good!! I had apple that was ready to be eaten and thought I would see if i could find a quick easy recipe to use it in. THIS IS IT! I do think the topping is a bit excessive probably next time I make them I will cut the topping down to maybe half.
Simple recipe and absolutely delicious. I added a simple glaze first (1 cup powdered sugar and approx. 1 tsp milk (adding more as needed and eyeballing for a thicker consistency)) and then sprinkled on cinnamon-sugar. Beautiful and moist. They make the house smell amazing!!! lol Yum!
Great recipe. Like others suggested, I doubled most of the ingredients, and used 2 cups of sliced apples. I also substituted the walnuts with hazelnuts. I decreased the sugar by 1/2 a cup and baked it in a 13 x 9 pan for 35 minutes. After they cooled I sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Everybody loved it.
Instead of all white flour, I added about 1/3 cup of a mixture of wheat bran and wheat germ. Also, I reduced the sugar to about 1/4 c. brown and 1/3 c. white. Still very sweet and tasted great! I may even try reducing the sugar a little more next time and adding applesauce to replace some of the butter.
These really are good. Read most of the reviews, I did not double the recipe, but I did make some changes. I used 2 cups of apples, and I only used 1/4 white sugar.Could probably use only 1/4 cup of brown sugar too. They are sweet, so I would not use more sugar. I also drizzled with a little powdered sugar and milk mixture. These were delish, and I will be making them again
These are yummy! I replaced the butter with unsweetened applesauce and they turned out really good!
These were fantastic! Some changes I made were adding 1 tbs milk (because it seemed a little dry), oil instead of butter, and extra apples! turned out great! Though there is a little extra sugar topping, so lower it just a bit.
These are so delicious. I wanted to eat them all. I used apples that I canned from last fall and it turned out perfect.
AMAZING! I also doubled the batter and increased the apples to 2 1/2 cups to fit in a 9x13 pan. Absolutely delicious recipe for the fall. I will probably make these several more times before the season is over!
