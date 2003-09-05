Apple Squares

I wish I would have doubled the batter recipe, not the cinnamon and sugar topping quantity. This was a tease! If you are going to try this, double it. Don't double the cinnamon and sugar topping. I used 1 teas cinnamon, 1 tablespoon of white and brown sugar for the topping. I baked it for 35 mins til bars sprung back when touched. I noticed the squares were crumbly, it was a little salty and dry--------Mar 07th, 2011. I made these again last night. I doubled the recipe this time. I accidentally added baking soda instead of baking powder. I left the soda in and added baking powder too, so 1 teas of soda and 1 teas powder. I think it was a good mistake. I added 2 full cups of chopped apples and squeezed a wedge of lemon over them. I didn't need to double the topping amount by last experience. I baked it for about 55 mins in my small oven. It was hard to let it cool, it smelled so good. The first bite was heaven and it got better from there. It was crunchy on the outside and soft and apple-y on the inside, melts in your mouth delight. My family couldn't stop eating. This is the best apple/cake/squares ever. It was all gone in less than 24 hours. When I woke up at midnight, there were 6 pieces out of 12 left, went back to bed. Woke up again at 8am, 4 pieces left. After work NONE left. Lol... This is one of my favorite recipes now, thank you for sharing. It was OK the first time but irresistible the second time. It gets better and better!