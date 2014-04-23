Pork, Pear and Walnut Salad

Sauteed pork is served with crisp sliced pear and walnuts over a bed of fresh spinach and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

By mwmaleski

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and parsley; cook and stir until pork is browned on the outside, and cooked through. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Make a bed of spinach on individual serving plates or on a large platter. Arrange slices of pear over the spinach. Top with the cooked pork and sprinkle with walnuts. Drizzle the balsamic vinaigrette over the whole salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 73.7mg; sodium 465.8mg. Full Nutrition
