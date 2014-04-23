Pork, Pear and Walnut Salad
Sauteed pork is served with crisp sliced pear and walnuts over a bed of fresh spinach and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.
This was a great recipe! I seasoned the pork with sea salt and ground pepper before cooking it. I also substituted pecans for walnuts as my husband doesn't care for walnuts. Then I added some goat cheese crumbles as was suggested in another review and it turned out fantastic!Read More
I had leftover tenderloin that was marinated in balsamic marinade. I substituted mixed spring greens for the spinach and crisp apple for the asian pear. My family (all adults) thought it was great. Next time, I'm going to add a few goat cheese crumbles just for fun.
Pretty darn good! I added fresh garlic to the pork when cooking, and used the Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing recipe, which is a perfect combination of sweet & tangy! I also added sliced avocados, Craisins and Feta.
Lacked flavor to a degree. Balsamic ruled as there was no spice added to the pork. Overall it was an agreeable dish but not 4* or 5* material.
I forgot to pick up pears so I substituted a medium apple. And had some good aged gouda around that I added at the end. I used the Maple Balsamic dressing others mentioned and made some for marinating too. A plus is that my hubby who is not a big fan of either pork or vinaigrette dressings liked it.
My family enjoyed this salad. I usually buy pre sliced tenderloins and this is a perfect recipe for them. I cook the tenderloin pieces in a little coconut oil, and sprinkle a little salt, pepper, and granulated garlic on them while cooking. I also add diced tomato and feta cheese to the salad and top it with the maple-balsamic vinaigrette on this site.
This is a very good salad to use up leftover pork tenderloin. The recipe called for pan frying/cooking the pork, but I had a half loin left and it worked great in this recipe. The salad is good as written, but it was missing something. After eating about half of it, I added diced tomatoes, diced green onion and some feta cheese. My hubby and I thought it was what the salad needed. The salad is very good as written, hence my 4-star rating, but when I make it again, I will be adding my extras. This recipe has been sitting “faceless” since October 2007. Glad I could give it a “face”. I served this with ‘Parmesan Crusted Dinner Rolls’ from AR and we had a very enjoyable meal.
Yummy!
Simple, healthy, and delicious. Plus crazy fast! What more could I ask for in a salad? I used "Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette" from this site and it was lovely together.