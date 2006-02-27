Savory Chicken Breasts
This is my favorite chicken recipe. It is delicious. My whole family loves it.
This turned out GREAT but I did make some modifications. Substituted muenster for the swiss, increased milk to 1/2 cup, and added 1/4 c. dry sherry to the soup/milk mixture. Sprinkle chicken generously with garlic powder, poultry seasoning and some black pepper before placing cheese on top. Pour sauce mixture evenly over and then top with 1 1/2 cups Stove Top Stuffing mix(chicken flavor) mixed with melted butter. Followed baking directions as written. Sprinkled some grated parmesan over the top for last 5 minutes of baking. Also, using lowfat evaporated milk is a great way to cut some fat and get a real creamy result.Read More
Not bad, I read some reviews and made some changes. Used 2 lg cans of cr of mush soup and some milk to make extra sauce and served with egg noodles. Also used the stuffing instead of bread crumbs and doubled the cheese. Hard to tell if the chicken was done because it was smothered. Not bad though. Oh, also seasoned the chicken with onion salt, pepper and minced garlic.Read More
Very delicious!! After reading reviews I decided to add two pieces of swiss and I used 2 cans of cream of chx and mushroom soup. One can of soup didnt seem to cover all the chicken. I also topped heavily with chicken flavored stove top stuffing mix instead of the bread crumbs. That added alot of flavor. The only thing I will do differntly next time is use the low sodium cream chx/mush soup. My family absolutely loved it. The melted swiss chees and soup combo couldnt of been tastier. Will definetly make again!!
This recipe has turned out to be the basis for one of our favorite recipes. I, like many others, have made some changes to the base recipe. I use combinations of soups to get different flavors. My favorites are the Cream of Chicken Soup with Herbs combined with Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic. I also use sour cream instead of milk with the soups. I add some dried lemon peel and top it off with poppy seeds, Cheddar Fried Onions, and grated sharp cheddar cheese. I'd tried it with crumbled Ritz crackers, and I loved it, but my husband is not fond of the Ritz on oven-baked foods. No matter how you flavor it, these chicken breasts always come out juicy and tender. Thanks!!!
This is a great, easy recipe with endless variations. Here's how I did mine: I rinsed two chicken breasts, split them length-wise, placed them at the bottom of a le creuset French oven (it's all I have, but it worked just fine anyway), threw some minced garlic and fresh black pepper in there, layered ripped slices of Swiss cheese over the chicken, spread the condensed soup over it, poured about 1/3 cup of milk on top of that and then an equal amount of water on top of that before pouring a bag of stuffing on top. Then I left it in the oven covered for 40 minutes, removed the cover and poured a bit of melted butter over the stuffing, and let it cook for another 20 minutes. The stuffing cooks completely through without being dry, and while not excessively saucy, the chicken is moist and terrific with some plain rice and a side of grean beans. My boyfriend and I had enough for two dinners (it was even better the second day). I would have added a little white wine with the water, but I didn't have any on hand. Still, a yummy, easy, one dish meal, definitely worth trying.
This recipe turned out amazing. My family and friends love it!! They all want the recipe. I made a couple of changes however, I used more seasoing on the chicken breasts. I used salt, pepper, seasing salt, and garlic powder on both sides of the meat. I also put the one cup of bread crumbs inside the butter and then sprinkeled it evenly over the chicken. The chicken came out very moist. If I could give this recipe ten stars I would.
This was delicious but next time I make it I will mix the bread crumbs into the melted butter and then sprinkle it over.
This is a recipe that we have had time and time again. Its always great! Something we like to do because we always have a lot of extra sauce is serve it over fettucini noodles. YUM!
My only change: I added a slice of proscuitto on top of each breast (under the Swiss). Turned out perfectly!
Very good. We don't like Swiss cheese so I used mozzarella instead. That was the only change I made. My family really enjoyed it.
Super easy and very yummy. I made two pans of this recipe a few weeks ago. We had one right away and froze the other. On a busy night this week I cooked the frozen pan and it was just as good! This recipe will go in my rotation!
This was very good. I did alter just a couple of things based on personal preference. I had 3 large chicken breasts, so I placed them in an 8x8 pan. This solved the problem of others saying there wasn't enough sauce to cover. I seasoned them to our preference, and covered them with the soup mixture, then covered to bake at 375 for 30 min. Then, when I uncovered them, I topped them with 1/2 cup bread crumbs & 1/4 cup parmesan (in the green can) cheese mixed with 3 Tblsp melted butter to finish cooking uncovered. Very good, and SO easy!
Sometimes you something easy to make. I read almost all of the reviews before making and this is what I did. I layed chicken in 9x13 pan and seasoned both sides (most people said it needed more seasoning). I used a little salt, freshly ground pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion flakes. Top with thinly slices of swiss cheese. Mixed together two small cartons of organic cream of chicken soup with 1/2 cup of milk and poured over chicken to cover. Covered and baked 40 minutes. Mixed together 1 cup of panko bread crumbs with 4 tab of melted butter, and then sprinkled over chicken. Sprinkled parmesean cheese over crumbs. Baked uncovered another 20 minutes until lightly brown. Rested 15 minutes and served over rice. You could also serve over noodles or mashed potatoes. Next time, I would use 1-1/2 cups of bread crumbs. The panko comes out really crunchy. Some people used stuffing mix, but not a fan of this. I used organic chicken, organic soup, organic milk and butter. Very healthy dish. Very easy. Takes five minutes to put together and ready in an hour. I served peas alongside too. I do a lot of cooking, but sometimes you need something easy and quick. Everyone loved it.
delicious! my boyfriend said "save this recipe!". I used a can of cream of chicken and of broccoli cheeses and mixed it up with sour cream. Then poured it over the chicken in an 8 by 8. I then put two slices of swiss and two slices of cheddar cheese over the chicken and topped it with stuffing mixed with melted butter. Baked it for 30 covered and 20 uncovered. couldnt have been better.
Will make again, very very easy. I added a bunch of seasonings and some mushrooms, I will probably tweak the recipe a little more try some other things but great basic easy recipe. I was very surprised
Just a few substitutions...as always, I substitute any recipe for chicken breast with chicken thighs. Also--I'm bad, I know!!--I used whipping cream in place of milk. (BAD GIRL! LOL!) And doubled the butter--actually, more like tripled (where it comes to butter, color me Paula Deen...) it. Was REALLY amazing!!!! And no one even had a cardiac arrest afterwards, so also a plus! Overall, I LOVE this recipe!!! ???
These were amazing and I didnt change a thing!!
I did my own variation on this. For one thing, I added salt as well as pepper. I also quadrupled the sauce, using 2 cans of cream of chicken, one cream of mushroom and one cream of celery, with one cup of milk. I submerged the chicken breasts in the mix and let them soak for about 2 hours. I then put them in the dish, put the cheese on and poured the full load of sauce over them, skipping the bread crumbs. Baked covered for about 20 minutes, then uncovered for another 20 minutes. While it was baking, I made spaghetti and steamed some broccoli and cauliflower, and when the chicken came out, I put the sauce on the spaghetti. I then placed the chicken breast on top of the spaghetti and arranged the steamed veggies around the edge of the plate. To say it was a big hit with my family would be putting it very mildly!
Living in the southwest we used cream of poblano soup instead of the cream of chicken. We also chose to use panko crumbs since we think it gives a better crunch. At the very end, we put it on broil for about 5 minutes to get a better crunch.
I have made this recipe for years and it is so an easy and delicious for company. I serve it with rice so I use 2 cans of soup for extra sauce. I use chardonnay in place of milk and a box of Stove-top stuffing(dry),instead of breadcrumbs. These changes put this recipe over the top taste wise.
This is THE BEST chicken recipe I've ever eaten in my LIFE! I tried it out thinking it would be pretty dang good but OH MY! The taste is HEAVENLY!! I would suggest adding 2 pieces of swiss cheese to each breast instead of just 1 though. and I even added a 3rd after it was done baking because most of it melted off the breasts. If i could give this recipe 10 stars, I would!! You have to try this at least once!
This is a delicious, company-worthy dish. A half-cup or so of white zinfandel, stirred into the chicken soup mixture, is a tasty addition.
I made this last night for 3 teenage boys and my husband. Everyone LOVED it!! I had to make a few changes because I was lacking a few ingredients. I decided to use two cans of cream of chicken soup after reading the reviews. I did not have two cans, so I used one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of fat free cream of mushroom, and I doubled the milk it called for. I also did not have any bread crumbs on hand, so I used some Ritz crackers I had. I just crumbled them up really fine and sprinkled them on top. I will be making this again, but I don't think I will ever try it with the bread crumbs. The crackers on top were delicious!!! This is a keeper!!
This was excellent! My husband and his 91 year old Dad loved it. I'll definitely be making it again. I loaded shredded Cheddar and Mexican cheese onto each breast. I had mixed cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups and poured it over the chicken. Sprinkled lots of bread crumbs and drizzled melted butter over everything and it was the most delicious and tender we have had in a long time. No knives needed. This is definitely a recipe we will be making over and over.
This dish was out of this world! I used three large skinless, boneless chicken breasts. I made up a rub using Montreal Chicken seasoning, garlic powder, dried basil, and ground red pepper. I gave my chicken breasts a front and back rub to really give them a generous coat of spice. To each breast, I layered with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese. My soup mixture contained two cans Cream of Chicken and a 1/2 cup of white whine whisked in. I omitted the milk in favor of the wine. After covering with mushrooms and smothering with soup, I topped it all off with cornbread stuffing drizzled with the butter. Whooooo Buddy! What a heavenly taste. And, it caused my loco gato to do a backward somersault. I served it with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.
Oh this was gorgeous! I don't write many reviews. But I needed something quick and easy. I used sharp cheddar and a bit of mozzarella and exchanged the breadcrumbs for Ritz crackers. I used cream of chicken, and golden mushroom soup. It was so easy, so quick, and so delicious. Definitely one to keep!
good and simple, great "safe" meal for a beginner cook too. If you like the flavor of french fried onions, top it with 1/2 cup or so of them just as the dish comes out of the oven. It makes for a very flavorful addition. I made it with the suggested two different soups, I kept the swiss and I also added several squeezes of fresh lemon juice to pull all the flavors together. Tasty!
I love this recipe. Its only me and my husband so I only use two chicken breasts, remove the skin, season them with garlic powder and poultry season, use procutto and swiss cheese and I use white wine instead of milk. I use crackers instead of bread crumbs because thats what I usually have around. This comes out tasty and just the right amount of gravy for both chicken and rice. I will most certainly make this recipe often.
I found this recipe and my husband was iffy to make it but to his surprise it was very yummy!!!!Even our 7 year old liked =) Next time I would like to try it with some stuffing on top. Will make atleast once a month! $Cheap Meal Idea$
Made it twice so far. First time used chicken breast and second time used chicken leg quarters (more time in the oven), both were super yummy!!! I did take someone's advise to generally sprinkle garlic powder and onion powder with black pepper and salt, I also sprinkled salt free Mrs. Dash original blend seasoning. Both times I used cream of mushroom and chicken soup. I also sprinkled shredded parmesan cheese on the chicken for the last 5 minutes. will definitely make this again and again!
I have made this about 3 different times already and my husband, kids, teenager's girlfriend(who's usually a picky eater) and I love the recipe just the way it's written. Chicken comes out moist and flavourful everytime. Thank you! I'm going to try the variations suggested by others just for fun.
Wow this has a lot of reviews! I know people get mad when you change the recipe but, I think your a good chef when you use what you have on hand and still make it taste good. This is an excellent recipe you could do so much with. I had 3 large chicken breast that I cut in half, used Monterrey Jack cheese (its what I had) added 1 can of mild chopped green chili to the cream of chicken and mushroom soup. I seasoned the breasts with poultry seasoning, garlic and tad bit of cumin, put the shredded Jack on top and then poured the soups with the green chili over the breasts, last went the bread crumbs. It was deliciousss..... with a hint of mexican flair. I did have to bake it longer than it said.
The first time I made it, I thought, "Good, but could use a few added enhancements". - The second time I made it, I used Mrs Dash, and I pounded the chicken first to avoid it being dry. Also added a fresh clove of chopped garlic and a handful of chopped mushrooms before adding the cream of chicken soup. I also added a 1/4 c. water to the soup mix. I used panko bread crumbs and thought they were tasty :) Overall, a great basic recipe! Thanks
I made this for dinner tonight. I read the reviews and changed a few things. First, I used 2 chicken breasts as there are only 2 of us. I seasoned the chicken with a no-salt seasoning (Mural of Flavor from Penzey's), garlic salt and black pepper. I used about 1 cup of sliced mushrooms over the chicken before the cheese. I used 1 can cream of chicken soup and about 2/3 C. sour cream blended well with 1/4 C. white wine. I topped it with a combination of Italian flavored bread crumbs and Fried Onion Rings (the kind you put over green bean casserole) - I pulsed them in the food processor to combine and chop the onions, then sprinkled them over the top, covered and put it in the oven. I served it with steamed rice and Lemon-garlic-buttered broccoli. This was good! (not a 5 star, that's reserved for only the best) but still, a keeper. Thanks, Leagle, for a great recipe.
My picky husband loved it, but my kids didn't like it at all. It didn't think it was horrible, but I didnt think it was that great, not alot of flavor. It does have some potential though. Not enough sauce, I think I would add more milk. I didnt taste the cheese. I used shredded swiss because that was all I had, so maybe that's why. I also thought it had too much bread crumbs. The breadcrumbs pretty much just turned into a soggy mush (I mixed the butter w/the breadcrumbs before putting it on). I also had to cook it about 20 mins longer than what the directions said. I probably will try this again since my husband liked it so much. I will do it a little different next time though.
Wonderful and simple. A keeper.
I was apprehensive to try this recipe. It looked way too simple and bland to be anything good...but I was TOTALLY WRONG. It's amazing how such a simple mix of basic ingredients was so delicious! I make my own croutons at home, and as another person suggested here substituted croutons for the crackers. Simply amazing...thank you for a great recipe
GREAT recipe! If you're looking for a super quick, easy, absolutely delicious dinner that'll win over all your family & friends, this is your best bet!!! I've modified the recipe plenty of times using munster cheese, colby jack shredded cheese, ect instead of swiss. I've also done it where I've added frozen veggies & green onions. LOVE IT! Such a great find :)
BOOM! This was toooooo good! I seasoned the breasts first with onion and garlic powder, as well as poultry seasoning. I used fresh, smoked swiss from the deli and used a little over an ounce (about a slice and a half) per breast. I used a 1/2 cup of evaporated milk with 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom. I like a lot of "gravy" and this was plenty! For the topping, I used one whole box of stuffing. Now, the stuffing wasn't as "done" as I had expected it to be, but I didn't care that it was a little mushy. The flavor of this dish was outstanding. Perhaps I should I have broiled it for a few minutes at the end? I served with fresh, steamed broccoli. I can't wait to make this again. I will be adding fresh mushrooms next time around!
Great recipe - a wonderful comfort food entree for the fall & winter! Will definitely make again! Thanks for sharing.
Instead of milk add white wine. I've made this dish for years and I love it.
I made this dish exactly according to the recipe and...it was FANTASTIC! Savory, rich, creamy just oh so good. My family loved it and it was a snap to make. AWESOME!!!
This recipe lived up to everyone's positive review. Most notable is the moistness of the chicken. I also appreciate the creative possibilities in the ingredients. Here are my variations: I used low fat cream of chicken soup. I seasoned chicken with pepper,oinion and garlic powder. Instead of milk I used white wine. I also mixed some dried green and red bell pepper into the soup. I served over a bed of Orzo with whole green beans on the side...quick,easy, excellent!
Added more seasonings like everyone else said.
Everyone raved about this one, even my pickyune 6 year old grand son who exclaimed, "This is the best chicken I've ever had!" My husband and I couldn't believe our ears. I seasoned the chicken with a little sprinkling of garlic powder and fine herbs along with the pepper, doubled the sauce ingredients and used Panko bread crumbs mixed thoroughly with the butter. They didn't know they were eating Swiss cheese because I didn't tell them. Sometime when it's just my husband and myself I'd like to try the suggestion of using a little splash of white wine. Thanks for this miracle recipe that even my grandkids like.
Loved this recipe! A super easy and low cost meal that tastes wonderful! I love that you can add your favorite cheese, or use cornflake crumbs as a delicious option! One of those recipes that has ingredients that are usually always in your kitchen! (And to make it with a few less calories and fat, opt for reduced fat cheese and fat free milk! I did! And it was great)!
Really tasty recipe! I would have given it five stars except the chicken needs to be seasoned better. Knowing this ahead, I seasoned with Adobo seasoning and Garlic Powder and the chicken came out great. My husband loved it! oh, I followed the advice of others and put the bread crumbs in the melted butter.made the top nice and crunchy. will def try stove top on top next time instead of the bread crumbs.
this is delicious. More snow in the midwest had me scrambling for something to make without going to the store. This was so easy and flavourful. On low carb this week. so does anyone have suggestions as to what to pair it with other than potatoes rice or noodles.Yum
I liked it this way okay. I pumped it up a bit the second time by replacing the milk with 1/4 cup of dry sherry, and replaced the bread crumbs with dry stuffing mix. DELISH!! Four stars as is, five stars with my replacements.
Overall, very good. Family said it was "four stars". There seemed to be a lot of left over stuff ... Don't think the family was down with all the left over soupy mix.
This is my "picky" child's all-time favorite chicken recipe and she requests it often. I probably make it at least 3 times a month! I follow the recipe exactly except use low sodium soup and lowfat cheese. It doesn't affect the taste. YUMMY! Thanks for a family favorite!
This was a delicious dinner idea! I used some of the suggestions of others when making the sauce. I used 1/2 C. milk and two cans of Cream of Chicken soup. I also seasoned the chicken with pepper and garlic salt before topping with the mixture of milk & soup. I would think anything less, wouldn't be enough sauce! I used bread crumbs as stated in the recipe and thought this was a yummy dinner...my whole family enjoyed it! I made fettuccine and served the chicken mixture ontop...very good!!
This was so easy and delicious! I actually used shredded swiss, Cream of Chicken and Mushroom soup and added a can of sliced mushrooms. I used 2 slices of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread I had on hand to make the bread crumbs. Served atop fettucine! Excellent!!! First word out of my 7 year old daughter's mouth was "YUMMY"!
Loved the ease and the flavor of this but for some reason the chicken was a little rubbery. Next time I'll pound them a little before seasoning and baking. Oh - also added a little garlic powder with the pepper, used seasoned bread crumbs, and took the advice of another rater and them with the melted butter before sprinkling on top.
excellent. work into the rotation. Amanda didn't try but everyone else loved. Scott thought it rivaled spaghetti...he must have been really hungry.
Very good and easy. Just used Muenster instead of Swiss! Yummy stuff!
This was easy and great. the chicken was moist. I didn't make any changes to it. Yummy
I had forgot about this recipe. It's really good! Even my kids said it was okay, which is high praise from them! I made a few changes. First of all, Campbell's has a Cream of Chicken & Mushroom Soup, which added extra flavor. When the dish is just about done I add a few ounces of beer (any kind). The alcohol cooks off and it adds a great flavor. This dish is also versatile and can be served with mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.
This recipe is simple and delicious. My husband raves about it everytime I make it! I like to use sliced pepperjack chees for a little kick.
DE-LISH!! Very very good recipe!! I changed the cooking times though, I browned the chicken in a skillet with a little bit of ex-virgin olive oil, and sesoned with Seasoning Salt and garlic powder, then I baked in the the for 30 mins on 375. The chicken was very moist, and the swiss combined with the soup was outstanding. I am going to make this all the time!! UPDATE: I tried this with Cream of chicken and herbs soup... outstanding!!
This was really good. I like simple recipes. I prepared it and stuck in the fridge until I got home and just slide it in the oven. I didn't have swiss so I used cheddar and my children devoured it. GOLD STAR for LEAGLE!
I made this dish tonight for dinner and it was great! I was sure to season my chicken breasts well before adding the cheese topping. I also used sour cream instead of milk. I used Provolone cheese, Stove top stuffing for chicken, and like others, 1 can each of cream of mushroom and chicken soup. I buttered the stuffing mix before topping the dish. It was easy, quick and delicious. A perfect recipe for working women with hungry families to feed in a hurry. Thanks for sharing
I made this even easier. I coated the chicken with garlic powder, pepper and poultry seasoning. I used shredded Mexican style cheese and just spread it all over the chicken. I also used evaporated milk and Cream of Mushroom soup and added 1/4 cup of dry white wine to the soup mixture. I also used Ritz cracker crumbs. It was scrumptious.
I actually used a similar recipe on here called Swiss Chicken or something. Here's how I did it: Had 4 breasts, but based on a couple of comments on the other recipe, split breasts in half thickness wise. Put into my 13 x 9 pan; mixed can of cream of chicken with some white wine (had it on hand) and milk, poured over the chicken, which I lightly sprinkled with Lawry's Seasoned Salt and pepper, covered that with several slices Swiss cheese to use it up, topped with Pepperidge Farm Herb stuffing mix and panko bread crumbs mixed with some butter. OMG! We loved it! What I'll do differently next time is use 2 cans of the soup and liquid just to have more sauce. Also, will top with the stuffing/bread crumbs then just pour the butter over. I don't like packaged foods much, but do use cream soups often, and I can tell you from someone who turns up their nose at cake mixes and many processed foods, this stuff is so, so good!
Make sure to really use the appropriate amount of everything. I halved the chicken and everything but the soup (didn't want to waist). There was too much soup and not enough bread crumbs to make up for it. Had to bake longer because of this, too. Still, really good!
This was good!, I did however not make it exact. I also added one 8 ounce pkg of cream cheese to the recipe.. will make again yummo!!
After reading other reviews, I made a few changes. Seasoned the chicken both sides with ground pepper, garlic salt, and paprika. Put two slices of swiss on each piece of chicken, low-fat cream of mushroom soup, milk, can of mushroom pieces, and buttered bread crumbs from the skillet. Yum, yum, yum! Will make again and again.
Great and easy to fix meal. I did use 2 cans soup vs what recipe called for, one can cream of mushroom, and one can of cream of chicken, it turned out great. Will make again.
This was pretty good. I made small pieces of chicken instead of large breasts and only cooked it for 25 minutes or so uncovered. I would be curious to try it with more seasonings on the chicken or in the crumbs as it was very bland, but sometimes bland is fine.
Followed recipe exactly and it was delicious. Will definitely make again.
i cut the recipe down for two and still used a whole can of soup so i would have sauce for mashed potatoes...i used italian bread crumbs and provolone cheese since that was all i had..it was yummy! will make again!
I made this with Cream of Mushroom (didn't have Cream of Chicken on hand) and panko bread crumbs. This was really good! I had massive chicken breasts which, next time if they're so big, I'll cut in half longways. Still, the end result was moist and everybody really liked this.
My kids skipped dessert to eat a third helping of this chicken, if that tells you how good it is!
This was so wonderful! I had to make a few changes because I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand. I used shredded Cheddar cheese instead of Swiss, and crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. I then added some canned mushroom to the sauce. This chicken turned out so tender, I could cut it with a fork. Wonderful recipe! Thanks so much.
I dont know how you cooked it in 50 minutes cause Mine took about 2-3 hrs at 350. I did it twice, 50 min at 350, 20 min at 500 and 1hr or so at 350 again..The chicken was very juicy and delicious. I put 2-3 slices of cheese on each breast, and mixed the crumbs with the butter plus added bacon bits on top....Delicious
This was very, very good!! I took other people's suggestion and used seasoned stuffing mix instead of the bread crumbs and I think it made it taste a lot better. I also combined the stuffing mix with the butter before sprinkling it over the chicken.
I love it because it is very easy to make and very tasty. This recipe is superb!
I didn't really enjoy this, but it's most likely my fault. I pared it down to two servings, for my husband and I. I added a few french fried onions to the top and a little touch of white wine to the sauce. After the full 50 minutes, I was horrified to see my husband's chicken was still raw! I had to put them back in and up the temp to 400 for another 15 minutes. Perhaps the chicken breasts were abnormally large, but they didn't appear to be, to me. It was very puzzling. In spite of the undercooking mishap, I didn't really enjoy all the flavors together. I think I am just coded to want turkey if I taste stuffing. :) It might be better if I use solely the french fried onions. But I doubt that I will be making this again. Thank you, though, I always enjoy making a new recipe!!
Wow! This was very good!!!!
Excellent recipe, very quick and easy. The cheese and soup combine for a wonderful sauce, tastes great.
This was awesome! I changed the portions just a tad, I did not have time to de-bone the chicken breasts and I needed 6 of them. I just doubled the other ingredients, increased the baking time by 20 minutes and it was perfect. I will make this often, especially on rainy days!
This was the best thing I've had in a while. So yummy...the chicken was very moist and juicy...the sauce was so creamy and rich along with the cheese. My husband comment that he liked the buttery bread crumbs. I will certainly be making this again very soon.
This was great! I added chopped scallions and sliced mushrooms just for the vegetable aspect. Very nice!
Very, very good and very very easy! I add a slice of ham on top of each breast in addition to the swiss cheese. I also use plain croutons instead of bread crumbs.
Even my 3 and 5 years olds cleaned their plates. My husband said to make this again. It couldn't be easier, and I had everything needed on hand alread. Thanks for the recipe.
What a great recipe!! It was so easy to prepare, and I had all the ingredients in my cupboard! The taste was absolutely spectacular, and I'm sure this will now be a regular feature in our weekly menu! P.S. I used low fat cheese and soup, and it still tasted great.
It was a little salty for our taste. I followed directions exactly and didn't care for it much. Besides being salty it was too greasy from the buttery bread crumbs and cheese. I would use a different soup base too because it was "too chickeny" according to my husband. Maybe cream of celery or mushroom? Probably won't make this again.
Very easy but pretty boring. I think I would substitute the Stovetop stuffing for the dry breadcrumbs if I were to make this again.
I made this recipe tonight, with a couple of variations: I used chicken tenders (uncooked boneless/skinless chicken breasts pre-sliced into strips); I sprinkled the chicken with dried onions, garlic salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning mix; Velveeta cheese; 1/2 cup of half and half instead of the milk; cream of mushroom soup. It came out great! I can never get my daughter to eat all of her meal, but she slurped this one down in minutes and enthusiastically said she wanted me to make it again. Another reviewer said that using the tenders resulted in dry chicken, but mine came out perfect. Also, although I used regular half-and-half this time, I've used fat-free half-and-half in many, many other recipes before and would imagine that it'd be great in this one as well. Mahalo nui loa (thank you very much)!
I followed previous suggestions when making this and was pleased. I scaled the recipe to 2, and instead of using 1/2 can I used 1 whole can ( chicken with herbs) and 3/4 can (1/2) half and half and(1/2) water. Prior to adding the soup mixture, I used salt, pepper, garlic powder and dried parsley over the chicken, then partially melted the cheese over the chicken in a warm oven. With the bread crumbs I did not measure, I simply sprinkled them over the top to cover. Following the cooking directions, I did lose a small amount of bread crumbs but just srpinkled more ( did not make sauce too thick), however I had to allow an extra 15-20 mins to get my chicken to 180 degrees. Oh yes and I used 2 slices of cheese per piece of chicken. After a lil "doctoring up" this recipe is well worth 5 stars (4 stars as is though ) considering the ease of preparation and the very small mess to clean up :) Thanks Lori
Delicious! Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe.
With changes I can give this 4 stars. I butterflied the chicken stuffed and rolled sliced block cheese on the inside not the individually wrapped kind, dipped in butter with seasonings(use your faves) and then the bread crumbs instead of pouring butter over the top.
Pretty good!
Very good easy recipe. I used cream of mushroom soup instead and put a slice of ham on top, to make it like chicken cordon bleu. My husband and I loved it!!
This dish was awesome! I lightened it up by using Campbells's Healthy Cream of Chicken Soup, 1% milk, Smart Balance Light (instead of butter) and reduced fat swiss cheese. I used some garlic and herbs in the soup mixture... YUMMY! So easy... I will definitely make again.
Simply awesome. I was looking for an easy chicken dish that would impress and taste like I spent hours without the effort and this is it! It is perfect. I've made this a couple of times and everytime people inquire about how good this is.
The bread crumbs were soggy. There was hardly any flavor. It was like eating plain chicken breasts. I won't make this again.
The Swiss cheese was strong for our liking. I should have gone with provolone or muenster. Otherwise it's a keeper.
I didn't have any cream of chicken so I mixed up a milk, flour, butter, chicken broth and 1tsp salt as an alternative. Yum!
