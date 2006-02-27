Savory Chicken Breasts

This is a great, easy recipe with endless variations. Here's how I did mine: I rinsed two chicken breasts, split them length-wise, placed them at the bottom of a le creuset French oven (it's all I have, but it worked just fine anyway), threw some minced garlic and fresh black pepper in there, layered ripped slices of Swiss cheese over the chicken, spread the condensed soup over it, poured about 1/3 cup of milk on top of that and then an equal amount of water on top of that before pouring a bag of stuffing on top. Then I left it in the oven covered for 40 minutes, removed the cover and poured a bit of melted butter over the stuffing, and let it cook for another 20 minutes. The stuffing cooks completely through without being dry, and while not excessively saucy, the chicken is moist and terrific with some plain rice and a side of grean beans. My boyfriend and I had enough for two dinners (it was even better the second day). I would have added a little white wine with the water, but I didn't have any on hand. Still, a yummy, easy, one dish meal, definitely worth trying.