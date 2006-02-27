Savory Chicken Breasts

This is my favorite chicken recipe. It is delicious. My whole family loves it.

By LEAGLE

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with ground black pepper to taste. Top each breast with a slice of cheese.

  • Mix together the soup and milk and pour mixture over chicken. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top and drizzle with melted butter/margarine. Bake covered in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 40.9g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 124.7mg; sodium 895.8mg. Full Nutrition
