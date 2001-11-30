Spicy Red Bean Soup

This is a hearty soup served by my grandmother at many family gatherings. It is an absolute favorite. Tastes even better the next day! It is made with linguica, which is a slim Portuguese sausage heavily flavored with garlic. Linguica can be found in Latin American markets and many supermarkets.
This soup is a lot more sweet than spicy, probably because of the amount of ketchup in it. It is somewhat reminiscent of baked beans. Anyhow, it was not what we expected, and it was quite a lot of work for not a very impressive meal. Will not be making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2001
This soup was great! The only thing I changed was to add more water as with the amount called for it was too thick. I will definitely make this again.
This is one of the best soups I have ever had. The aroma will keep you hungry all day!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2002
I am 75% Portuguese and I grew up on this soup. My 86 year old full-blooded Portuguese Grandmother STILL makes me this soup every time I visit. It is a cultural thing! It isn't for everyone, but for those of us who grew up on this ethnic taste, it is like a trip back in time. My husband, and honorary Portguese, has struggled to "duplicate" my Grandmother's recipe AND my mother's. He can't do it. This soup comes close. Thanks, Scotty!
We made this soup at work, and lots of people tried some. It was hard to not be tempted by the fragrant smell flowing through the office all day. And the soup was fantastic, and, yes, even better the next day!
I treated this recipe as a skeleton and made changes based on what I had around the kitchen. I substituted one can of tomato soup instead of the full amount of ketchup, used just half a pound of polish sausage, and added extra cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes I had hanging around. A shake or two of cayenne pepper is very nice also. Be sure and eat it the next day, because the onion soup flavor is overpowering until all the other flavors have a chance to mix and come out.
This soup is a favorite at all the family gatherings in Florida. We all come from Fairhaven MA, and grew up with many of our Portuguese meals made by our grandmother and our great aunts. Tastes like being back home.
I give this a so so rating because it gave me a good starting point. I used the recipe as a base and changed the following: added 3 cloves garlic with onion used spicy pizza sauce instead of ketchup and only used half the amount I used turkey sausages instead of pork to cut calories I omitted the pasta After testing it at the end it was pretty bland so I added 1Tbsp of curry powder, 1/2tsp chili powder and 1/4 tsp of anise Love the adaptations!!
Very good except I adjusted it for my taste. I substituted with canned pinto beans, no potatoes, a little small macaroni, no ketchup. Could not find any of that garlic flavored sausage, but we have lots of other kinds, so I used one of those garlic flavored ones. I doubt many Southern cooks serve sweet soup, unless it happens to be a cream pie that did not set up, then we make our pie crust into baked triangles, make little meringues, place the warm soup into a tiny bowl with a saucer' put the pie crust triangle leaned against the bowl, top with the meringue, and sprinkle the whole thing with powdered sugar or cocoa powder depending on which kind of "soup" you have made. Unless its burned, don't throw anything away! Improvise!!!
