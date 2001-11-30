Spicy Red Bean Soup

This is a hearty soup served by my grandmother at many family gatherings. It is an absolute favorite. Tastes even better the next day! It is made with linguica, which is a slim Portuguese sausage heavily flavored with garlic. Linguica can be found in Latin American markets and many supermarkets.

Recipe by zigmondo

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 or more servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the oil and the onion. Saute for 5 minutes, or until onion is tender. Add the paprika, ketchup, water, soup mix, salt and pepper and stir well. Cut the linguica and chourico into 3 inch pieces and add to the soup.

  • In a food processor or blender, puree the beans in small batches and add to the pot. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 to 3 hours. Add the potatoes and simmer for another hour. Break the spaghetti into 3 to 4 inch pieces, add to the pot and simmer for another 15 minutes, or until spaghetti is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 1283.2mg. Full Nutrition
