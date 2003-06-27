Spicy Mango Salsa

4.4
122 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 36
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This is the best mango salsa I have ever tasted! It's a refreshing, cool and spicy salsa that adds excitement to fish, poultry, pork or tortilla chips! You'll love it! If you're feeling adventurous, use fresh cilantro instead of basil--wonderful!

Recipe by Tom Davin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the mangoes, peaches or nectarines, garlic, ginger and basil or cilantro.

  • Add the chilies and lime juice to taste; mix well. Allow to chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
