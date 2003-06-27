Spicy Mango Salsa

This is the best mango salsa I have ever tasted! It's a refreshing, cool and spicy salsa that adds excitement to fish, poultry, pork or tortilla chips! You'll love it! If you're feeling adventurous, use fresh cilantro instead of basil--wonderful!
This was awesome...but, I only used the recipe as a guide. I diced up one mango, one peach, and used one small can of pineapple tidbits, two scallions, half of a jalapeno pepper, diced very small, one teaspoon of minced garlic from the jar,a sprinkle or two of ground ginger, about a teaspoon of dried cilantro, half fresh lime juice and half pineapple juice (from the tidbits can) to equal 1/4 cup...mixed all together and let it sit in the fridge for about 2 hours. Made chicken tenderloins on the George Forman, then cooked in skillet with teriyaki sauce to heat. After chicken was done...heated salsa in micro for 1 minute, poured over chicken. Served with teriyaki rice and green beans...WAS AWESOME!!!!!
I would've given this salsa at least 4 stars, if it had not been for the overpowering taste of the grated ginger. The ginger taste was too strong for the delicate flavors of the peaches and mangoes. I'll try this one again, minus the ginger...then it will be great! Also, half the recipe is *more* than enough for my family of three.
Absolutely wonderful. I did not use the basil or ginger root but did put in cilantro. I love the sweet hot taste of the salsa. I diffinately am hooked on mango salsa. Thanks for the recipe. I made extra salsa and froze it.
07/05/2002
This is a fabulous, quick and easy salsa that will impress your guests. However, it makes more than enough and does not keep well, as it gains exponentially in potency. Making half is still plenty for twelve people. I served mine in half of a hollowed out pineapple, as a side to terriyaki pork and salmon.
This is very good, however I juiced it up a bit with a 2tablespoons of fresh OJ, two green onions and 1/4 cup of cilantro, what with me being from Texas and all I had to double up on the peppers. But it is very nice as an appetizer with chips and beer for a nice stuffed pork chopped dinner.
Worthy of 4 stars with slight modification. Like another reviewer suggested -- over-gingered! A little goes a long way, so add ginger sequentially to taste. Fresh produce is mandatory. The spiciness is pepper dependent, just like garlic varieties -- so sample to know your ingredients. This makes a large quantity (10 servings) and you need to eat it while fresh. We used it as a side dish to Jay's jerk chicken (on this site) and loved it.
Served this dish with Tuna Sandwiches for a lunch with unexpected visit with relatives. They loved it, took the recipe home with them. Has a nice, fresh crunch taste to it, with the peppers. Different, too. Definitely a Keeper!
Only changes: Didn't add ginger and used cilantro rather than basil. Topped goat cheese quesadillas with salsa...Excellent!!!
07/08/2002
This is an excellent recipe. I added pineapple and mixed pineapple juice to the lime juice. This Salsa is VERY spicy. Next time I will dull it down and use less garlic and ginger. Overall, very nice!
09/03/2003
Looks strange on paper, but it's delicious! I always use powdered ginger in place of fresh, just a personal preference, and I reduced the peppers just a bit. The sweet-hot taste is wonderful with simple grilled fish, etc. But unless you're going to eat a lot of it (not a bad thought) I would reduce the recipe - the longer it sits, the HOTTER it gets!
Made this for a Jimmy Buffett concert, and it was good. 18 people tailgating with us, and 13 liked it. The others thought it was too hot. I personally, liked the mix of heat with cool. This was eaten with cilantro-lime chips and went well together. Next time, I'd like more variety in the fruits used. Will most likely add dived papaya, maybe replace the basil with cilantro (mmmmmmm), tone down the heat a little (use jalapeno instead of serrano), and add dices avocado for the additional fat. Of course, I love avocados too. Very good recipe.
ooooh, so good!!! Like others i used canned peaches because of the time of year. I also used cilantro instead of the basil and jalepano pepper rather than the serrano. I served it as an accompaniment to the Cuban Pork Roast and Dirty Rice - recipes both found on this site. My kids raved about dinner that night and couldn't stop from going back for more! Will be making this again - thanks for sharing!
10/12/2001
Our family likes the cilantro version best. This salsa goes with rice and beans as well as meats. We have never had as much as 2 Tbl left over and the recipe makes quite a large batch.
I'm looking to make my own peach mango salsa to rival the store bought that I usually buy. This just isn't it. I made it with basil (I think cilantro would be better), and the 2 serrano peppers were overpowering. At the very least, it needs some onion, and probably a few other things. I'll keep looking, because it just tasted to me like peaches and mangos that were HOT.
I made this with the Basil which gave it very Thai flavour, also I used canned peached packed in fruit juice. I served this with "LIME CHICKEN SOFT TACO" which can be found on this site. The combo of flavours was wonderful. It's a great way to impress your friends. My niece and daughter ( 5 and 3) loved this! It makes me think of good times with friends on the summer patio. Fresh,sweet with a kick! Thanks for sharing. Don't forget the wine.
I added tomato and onion which ended up with a nice mixture of flavors. Very tasty. Loved the sweetness of the fruit with the other ingredients. Used salsa with chips and also as a topping to a cajun catfish recipe. It was a great addition.
I thought this might be a little "out there" and "too exotic" in taste but since I like things that are different I gave it a try. I'm so glad that I did! It was great! The ginger and mango make a perfect combination. I tried it w/ fresh cilantro instead (lots of it) and more lime juice. Thank you Tom!
This recipe got rave review but I changed it slightly from the original recipe. I decrease the amout of garlic to 1/4 tsp and the chile peppers to 1/4 tsp (about 1/2 of pepper). The original amount of garlic was overpowering and I was making this for a large group so I did not want to make it spicy. It got rave reviews at the party I brought it to.
I love peaches, but I wasn't too fond of this combination. Their taste was rather overwhelming. I would try it again with less peaches, or, a different variety that would better complement the mango. Also, being a fan of spicy food I had to increase the chillies to 5.
This salsa is a real winner! Really, it won best salsa of seven judged in a contest at a family gathering. I made a few changes: I used cilantro, not basil and a banana pepper in place of the serrano. It was wonderful, just the right amount of heat, sweet and lime.
This has a really wonderful bright and fresh taste. The only change I made was to use Nectarines instead of peaches simply because of personal preferance. I paired this with "Jay's Jerk Chicken" from this site for a family get together and it was gobbled up quickly! My mom even asked me for the recipe, usually it's the other way around!
07/04/2002
This recipe was easy to make and delicious! Truly the best I've ever tasted, and friends raved about it too!
Delicious! Used one bag each frozen mango and peaches from Trader Joes - served with cinnamon chips - everyone at our party raved! Wonderful combination of flavors!!
08/23/2001
This recipie is fabulous! I have tried both basil & cilantro. Both are equally as good. I substituted the chilies with sambal olek sauce (about a teaspoon). I have served it with tortilla chips, pita chips, halibut, and chicken. It gets RAVE reviews from anyone who tries it! Several people have asked me where I got the recipie to which I have proudly replied, "All Recipies.com"!
This is a super salsa recipe, a nice change from the tomato based salsa. I made it with just one Tbs ginger and used cilantro instead of basil and much less chile pepper. A little goes a long way so you might want to taste as you add a little at a time. I ate it with blue tortilla chips. (the colors were great) It makes alot of salsa (for 3 people) so I may use the leftovers with grilled salmon or pork chops. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this several times now, and taking advice from others, I've cut down on the ginger, and it's very delightful, and it's helped perk up a couple of fish dishes as well as a salad when I didn't have enough dressing. This is one recipe I can see keeping on hand for a good long time.
I have made this twice so far for different parties and it has been a success both times. I serve this with sweet potato chips and it's really great. I used jalepeno instead of serano and it's still hot enough. This is a keeper for something unique and different.
This recipe is very tasty. I was looking for a sweet and spicy topping for chicken. This fit the bill wonderfully. The mangoes and peaches I used were not very sweet, so I added about two teaspoons of sugar. I used a pinch of ground ginger, pinch of salt too. Jalapenos instead of Serrano peppers and cilantro instead of basil. It takes a while to chop everything up though, but worth it. I let it chill about three hours and didn't feel like cooking the chicken by then, so I made turkey wraps with cream cheese on tortillas and added the salsa. Delicious! Will definately make again.
I really did not care for this. I think it would be excellent without the ginger. It just didn't meld with the other flavors, and as two tablespoons is a ton of ginger for a small bowl of fruit, it's all you can taste and it's kind of gross. This one is still sitting in my fridge, 3 days later... I took one bite and couldn't bring myself to eat anymore of it. I might try it again sometime without the ginger.
Wow. This was way good on top of the salmon tacos I made. Delish!
05/24/2001
Tom is right-on! This is the best Mango Salsa ever. We used cilantro, and also added minced garlic (put garlic in everything except banana pudding!). And our Cuisenart made the recipe a snap to prepare. Capt. Pierre
absolutely delicious!!!! i used the cilantro instead of the basil and used a minimal (very minimal) amount of ginger, and i absolutely LOVED it. My fiance had expressed that i may have used just a little too much cilantro, but i just ignored him because to me there is no such thing. Delicious!!! i can't wait to mix this with rice and chicken; so far i've been scarfing it down with tortilla chips!!! i can't wait for my next family function so i can share it with them!!!! i LOVE IT!!
This was great! I took the seeds out or the serrano peppers, because I thought it would be too spicy, but it wasn't spicy at all, so I think next time I'll leave the seeds in. I also used all mango, since my two mangoes gave me 4 cups, and I think it's better with just mango (more expensive, yes- but it's totally worth it!).
09/19/2002
Excellent. I made this for a labor day party & everyone wanted the recipe!
This was delicious and very easy to make! My husband loves fish thanks to this salsa! We had it over sole fish and brown rice. I put it in the freezer for 20 min. while I was cooking the fish and rice, and it was great. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing Tom :)
05/27/2003
whoa batman - too hot. i don't know if my peppers & ginger were spicier than the recipe owner gets - but i would start with half and move upwards, unless you're planning on a tablespoon heaped upon a meat dish - i served this as a dip and it sure kept the drinks moving.
This was delicous! I had to use canned peaches, because the fresh ones at the market were a bit scary, and dried ginger. I served it over grilled halibut, and it added a wonderful summery fresh flavour to the meal! A definite keeper!
Terrific! I added some scallions and left out the garlic. I would use canned peached and mango next time. Although yougive up *some* freshness, the colors will be more brilliant, and the cut up fruit will be more firm, and there'll be a guaranteed sweetness. My mango got mangled when I cut it up, and my peaches weren't very sweet, nor pretty to look at. Very good recipe on tilapia, I think I'll use it on chicken next time.
I made this for the first time for my sister's wedding shower, and served it with cinnamon tortilla chips. EVERYONE loved it! My mom's friends who attended all e-mailed me for the recipe. This was SO easy and looks beautiful on the table. It was the big hit amoung all the appetizers that were served.
Did not use ginger or basil. This recipe was awesome and had just the right amount of kick. Wish it had more of a "salsa" consistency.
03/01/2005
Awsome! I used cilantro and jalepeno peppers(1 red & 1 green) as I couldn't find the serrano chile peppers. I also used canned peaches as there were no fresh ones available, and it worked great. I could have eaten the whole bowl with a spoon! Very, very tasty!!!!
After reading all the rave reviews about this salsa, I decided to try it. I was disappointed. Like others, I thought the ginger was WAY to strong. That's all I tasted!! I probably will not make this again, opting for another recipe. However, my husband did like it. I guess it depends on your particular taste.
This was some really good salsa. I had to make a few changes because I didn't have fresh ginger, mango & peaches. I used powdered ginger, sliced mango from a jar and 2 8oz cans of crushed pinapple. I also substituted the basil for cilantro. It came out great. I served it over blackened salmon and my family loved it. Next time I will try making it with fresh ingredients.
04/17/2004
Very nice indeed.
06/08/2005
Can't get enough!
08/30/2004
WOW! What a great blend of flavors -- don't skimp on any of the ingredients; I think if you short or exchange anything, you will miss out! I of course used the Pampered Chef Garlic Press to press the Ginger -- this definitely produced the best results by extracting ALL the best part of the ginger! I served initially with Lime Tortillas, then used the left-overs for Baked Fish.
I don't like ginger. I should have gone with my instincts and either cut it in half or eliminated it. Jalapenos are in season and I used 4 of them, seeds and all. All in all, this is very good. I will bring it to our fathers day picnic.
This recipe sounds so weird, but it is so GOOD! I used cilantro instead of basil (on hand) and ground ginger instead of ginger root (same reason). I took it to a get-together where what wasn't eaten was scooped away by the hostess and put in her refrigerator for tomorrow! I also made cinnamon chips from this site to serve with it, and everyone LOVED those as well.
Excellent. I will make this again. It was a perfect addition to a BLSL grilled chicken breast. I used one jalapeno, and it was spicy enough for us. I also only used one lime. It makes a lot of salsa, but I think I ate at least a cup, by myself. I also tried it out on some plantain chips before dinner, and one led to another, then another, lol! Thanks for sharing!
I felt there was too much basil. Next time I will definitely go with the cilantro instead. If I do use basil again, I'll probably go with half the amount. As it is though, I'd say it works best topping a main course rather than as a dip for chips.
I reduced the recipe by 1/2 and that was more than enough for my husband and myself for several days use. This is a "must use fresh" salsa so either use it within a few days or freeze leftovers immediately it for later use. I followed the exact list of ingredients and this was sweet and spicy. We are having it with lime slow cooker chicken and rice (recipe is on allrecipes.com)
Yawn...this just wasn't a big hit at my house. I was so excited to try something with mangos since I'd never had any before. I received tips from the Produce Manager on picking them out. Since fresh peaches are not in season here in Oklahoma, I had to use peaches from a fruit cup. Maybe that's what was wrong. I used fresh giner and cilantro. I also added some green onion, and a tiny bit of pineapple. Instead of using both seranno peppers I used 1 banana pepper in place of 1 serrano to keep it from being so hot. I pureed in the blender because we like salsa that way, and I think it blends all the tastes together. Anyway, it was just "okay". If I ever make this again it will have to be in peak peach season.
