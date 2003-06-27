Spicy Mango Salsa

Yawn...this just wasn't a big hit at my house. I was so excited to try something with mangos since I'd never had any before. I received tips from the Produce Manager on picking them out. Since fresh peaches are not in season here in Oklahoma, I had to use peaches from a fruit cup. Maybe that's what was wrong. I used fresh giner and cilantro. I also added some green onion, and a tiny bit of pineapple. Instead of using both seranno peppers I used 1 banana pepper in place of 1 serrano to keep it from being so hot. I pureed in the blender because we like salsa that way, and I think it blends all the tastes together. Anyway, it was just "okay". If I ever make this again it will have to be in peak peach season.