Chocolate Chip Cheesecake I

4.7
624 Ratings
  • 5 496
  • 4 89
  • 3 26
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

This is the best cheesecake I've ever had. People have offered to pay me to make these for them during the holidays!

Recipe by Jessica

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter and cocoa. Press onto bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch springform pan. Set crust aside.

  • Beat cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add sweetened condensed milk; beat well. Add vanilla and eggs, and beat on medium speed until smooth. Toss 1/3 of the miniature chocolate chips with the 1 teaspoon flour to coat (this keeps them from sinking to the bottom of the cake). Mix into cheese mixture. Pour into prepared crust. Sprinkle top with remaining chocolate chips.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 1 hour. Turn off oven (do not open oven door) and leave the cake in the oven to cool in the oven for another hour. Remove from oven and cool completely. Refrigerate before removing sides of pan. Keep cake refrigerated until time to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 132.8mg; sodium 326.7mg. Full Nutrition
