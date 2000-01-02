Chocolate Chip Cheesecake I

Given the simplicity of the recipe and ingredients, I'm rating it 5 stars. This is a great cheesecake. It was very simply and quick to put together, and it came out fabulous. I melted a 6 oz. bag of chocolate chips and added it to the batter. I made no other changes,following all instructions exactly, and I did sprinkle some mini chips on top for garnish before cooking. The cake was very silky, smooth, and dense. It was heavy like a New York cheesecake, but not as crumbly. I had a little trouble getting the crust to go up the sides of the pan, but it actually came out fine after baking with good flavor and consistency. I might add a little more butter to it next time so I can get the sides higher. I didn't do a water bath, but I did put a pan of water on the lower rack to add moisture to the oven. I plan to try this again without chocolate next time, as a plain cheesecake with fruit on top. I think it's a good base recipe that you can modify with different flavorings. I'll bet melted white chocolate would also be good. I will definitely make this again. I love making cheesecake and collect recipes for them, so this won't be the only one I'll ever make--I'm too much of a cheesecake junkie for that! But this one certainly deserves a place of honor and I'd also recommend it to anyone who hasn't made cheesecake before. It's easy and I think a forgiving recipe to the novice.