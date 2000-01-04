Overnight Blueberry French Toast
This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.
YUM! I made this for Christmas morning for my inlaws. It turned out great. I did take a lot of the suggestions and modified this recipe. Here's what I did: Used Italian bread from the bakery (French bread seemed like too much crust). I also whipped 1 1/2 bricks cream cheese w/ 1/4 cup confectioners sugar and spread it over the cubed bread. I used frozen blueberries (thawed) and only 10 eggs. I also made sure to press the bread down so that everything got french toast consistancy. The syrup is delicious!! I made 1.5 times and poured 2/3 of it over the dish and the other 1/3 was put on the table for those who wanted a little bit more. Overall, this is a great recipe!! Will be sure to make at my next brunch. Thank you!Read More
I am only giving this 3 stars because, as written, it needs some work. It is, however, a great basis for a recipe. I try to only give feedback that I think is truly helpful, so here are my suggestions. 1. Make sure you use a good hearty bread like an Italian or French loaf from the bakery. If you use basic loaf bread, it will be way too soggy. You do not want a soft or delicate bread. 2. After placing the first layer of bread, sprinkle with cinnamon for more flavor. 3. After reading many reviews, I decided to mix 1.5 blocks of cream cheese with 1/4 c. of powdered sugar and then spread it on the bread. I thought it was still hard to spread, so next time I will add a little milk to thin it out. Maybe also a dash of vanilla. 3. I used frozen blueberries (thawed) & they worked well. You could also definitely use more than a cup in the middle of the french toast. 4. After placing the 2nd layer of bread, sprinkle with cinnamon again. 5. I thought the blueberry sauce was lacking a certain wow factor, so I added a little fresh lemon juice. This definitely gave it what I thought had been missing. Overall, this was very good with modifications and would be great when you have have company. Next time, I will make this with strawberries instead, and I'm betting it will taste like a breakfast version of strawberry shortcake!Read More
This has been one of our favorites for a few years now. This makes a lot, so be sure to use your largest casserole dish. If you prepared this way ahead of time and it has been well refrigerated, it will need extra time on the counter "warming up" to room temperature before you cook it. You'll have a more difficult time cooking it all the way through if it's too cold. Delicious, unique recipe.
I have made this recipe many times as is and it is really great. I now make it with a few minor variations and everyone loves it. For the bread, I use french bread (it gives it a much lighter, fluffier texture than regular bread), I only use 8 oz. of cream cheese, I use 1/2 cup of maple syrup instead of 1/3 cup and I sprinkled cinnamon over it before putting it in the fridge. The cinnamon really makes it smells great baking. Everyone loves it. This is a staple in our house for Christmas morning or anytime I have friends or relatives visiting. It lets me spend more time with them and less time in front of the stove.
I couldn't help myself...I made some changes on my own which turned out to be AMAZING! ~ I could eat this for desert. I have a 12 year old, a 10 year old and a 7 year old. ~ They all gave it rave reviews. I put cubed French bread and croissants into my buttered dish. Then I added my *"cream cheese mixture" over top, then topped with the blueberries. The next morning I used a knife and very gently swirled some of the cream cheese mixture into the casserole, not to incorporate, just to allow the cream cheese mixture to soak down a bit. It made a beautiful presentation. I will definitely make this one over and over. *(cream cheese mixture: 2 8oz Cream cheese and 3/4 c. sugar, cream well. Add 1 egg and 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Cream well.) I hope you try this change. This is now one of my favorite breakfast casseroles. Of course...fruit is an option. (with strawberries it would be amazing too!) :)
This was great and very easy. I made it for company today and it got rave reviews--even the super picky 7-year-old said it was the best breakfast he had ever eaten! I used egg substitute for half the eggs and light cream cheese, but you would never know it. It was still very rich and filling. I also added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon to the egg mixture, which I think was a nice addition. I used 1/2 sugar and 1/2 splenda in the blueberry sauce, and that worked great. I will definitely make this again, and very soon!
Excellent recipe. Enough with the praise here is the mods I employed. 1. reduced the cream cheese to 12oz 2. I doubled the sauce but I dont think it is necesary 3. the cornstarch in the sauce I only used 2 TBS cause that will keep it from thickening too much 4. I used 1 loaf of french bread and only cut it into 12 slices and made them almost like sandwiches. 5. I made the cream cheese with a bit of milk and mixed it up to a consitancy that I could spoon it on to the bread I made this the night before and the bread soaked the mixture up fine.
Always a crowd pleaser... My mother-in-law owns a Bed and Breakfast and makes a variation of this and taught me how to make this MUCH easier. Combine ingredients in Step 2 into a blender.Also I only use 9 large eggs therefore, it won't be such a close call. And this way cream cheese will be much more evenly distributed. Pour over cubed bread as follows. For an eye appealing final touch I sprinkle 1/4 C. Domino Washed Raw Cane Sugar over the top just before baking. When serving to children I make the bluberry sauce optional in a pretty glass bowl. (More for adults!)
The answer to the CREAM CHEESE PROBLEM: One reviewer suggested freezing and then grating the cream cheese for even distribution. I tried this but the frozen block (used only 12 ozs.) was so hard, I could not grate it. So, I got out my Cuisinart food processor with the grating disk, ran the block down the shoot, and in 15 seconds had "cream cheese snow" that easily and evenly covered the entire dish. Note: use a rubber spatula and work quickly or the cream cheese will melt and be more difficult to distribute. When baked, the cream cheese was not evident as a separate ingredient, but added a creaminess that everyone at my New Years brunch raved about. Also upped the blueberries, only 10 eggs, 1-1/2 sauce recipe using 1/2 sugar, 1/2 Splenda. A keeper!!
I softened the cream cheese then spread over whole bread slices. Put two together like a sandwich then cube. This distributes the cream cheese evenly.
Absolutely fantastic! I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions and halved the cream cheese which I softened and creamed with some milk and sugar until it was easy to spread over the bottom bread layer. I also added 1 tsp. of lemon zest to the cream cheese mixture...HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. I doubled the blueberries to 2 cups. I used challah bread, but also think croissants would be great. To the eggs, I added 2 tsp. of vanilla and 1 tsp. of cinnamon and used 1 c. milk and 1 c. half and half. The suggestion to flip the bread in the morning before baking is ingenious! It made all the difference in not having mushy bread. I made the blueberry topping as the recipe dictated. I also made the Buttermilk Syrup recipe from this site and served it on the side. This recipe got rave reviews at my office breakfast. Delicious! Thanks KARAN for the great recipe.
I made this for x-mas last year and it was a hit with the entire family. I used french bread instead of regular loaf bread. I agree with another reviewer who suggested cutting the cream cheese into smaller pieces as they did not melt completely. Otherwise, I am planning to make this again. It is a nice change from the traditional x-mas food.
Ohemgee--this was fahreaking yummy. I made only a half recipe of this. I used leftover Honey Wheat Sandwich Rolls from the night before, reduced fat cream cheese and fat free evaporated milk, for a richer "custardy" flavor. Instead of maple syrup, I used Smuckers blueberry syrup to make it more fruity. I did use a frozen organic berry blend as I didn't have fresh berries and I increased the berries to a full cup for a half recipe. I did toss the berries with just a little flour before adding them to the eggs. This did take just over an hour to bake, about an hour-fifteen. Because breakfast was so late, I used what was left of the Smuckers blueberry syrup instead of making my own. This was a hit! My two boys ate seconds and if I wasn't watching my weight, I would have, too. Really, really good and fantastic for using leftover rolls, frozen fruit from my freezer and little odds and ends from my fridge before our big move. YUM! NOTE: I think next time, I might make a sweeter cream cheese "filling" out of berries and a little confectioners sugar. I wish I'd read the reviews before I'd made this. That would have really taken this dish over the top. Having the syrup was important without sweetened cream cheese but I think we'd have used less syrup if I had sweetened it.
Wow. An instant family favorite. Made for a brunch and everyone raved. I took another reviewer's suggestion and used 1 1/2 blocks of cream cheese whipped with 1/4 confectioner's sugar. Then I put it in an icing bag (you can use a plastic baggy with the corner cut off) and it made it very easy to squirt all over the bread. :) Also sprinkled it all with a little nutmeg and cinnamon before it went in the fridge overnight. Wonderful recipe - you won't be disappointed!
Beautiful presentation! Served this to a group after a morning motorcycle ride with a side of peppered bacon and mimosas. Perfect ending to a beautiful sunny spring morning. Thank you Karan1946 for the submission. You made me look like a rock star!
This dish is awesome!!! I have been making it for years; and its a special breakfast on our yearly trip to the Outer Banks. Make it the night before; and enjoy it in the morning. The syrup is also very delicious; bit I don't always make it to save calories, time and money;(I use a lite syrup) - but you can never go wrong with homemade syrup - it is wonderful. I also use whole wheat bread; skim milk and light cream cheese to make it a little healthier. ENJOY its a great company breakfast.
Always delicious! I half this recipe for a resulting 6 large servings, but keep the blueberry amounts the same. Also, I use frozen blueberries and whole wheat bread without any negative effects.
I've been making this for years. It's a brunch staple in our home! I never use day old bread, but usually an Italian bread or even a loaf of white bread (a whole loaf). I cut the cream cheese into small pieces and place throughout the dish, not just on top because it really doesn't melt that well. Using frozen blueberries works just fine as well by the way! For those in our group who aren't too into blueberries, I serve with regular maple syrup. After making it once it becomes a really simple dish to throw together the night before. Excellent!
This has become our Christmas morning tradition. It is a very forgiving recipe that anyone with a little kitchen intuition will be able to turn into a masterpiece! It's different every year I make it, but one thing that I've made a permanent addition is the use of canned blueberry pie filling in the dish rather than making the sauce from scratch for the top. With the pie filling, it's goey and sweet enough. I plop heaping spoonfuls in the middle, the same layer as adding the cream cheese, and it blends and bubbles just beautifully. I use frozen blueberries in place of fresh (limited supply and high cost in December!). We keep pancake syrup nearby but only the kids seem to want it. Some years the bread I've used has required more egg/milk, which I could tell in the morning after it soaked and seemed too dry. I've used french bread, italian, and plain old wonder bread, it all works. Cinnamon is a useful touch (mix in with the egg/milk). Can't wait to make it again!! The best part is having a special breakfast cooking that requires very little attention while the kiddos open presents!
I got really good reviews on this french toast. I usually make the Baked French Toast from this site, but I decided to try something different, a little less sweet. Everyone really liked it. I made some modifications as others did. I used Peppridge Farm Oatmeal bread and dried it in the oven at 200 for about an hour. I only used one block of cream cheese and 10 eggs. I didn't have vanilla extract so I used about 1/4 tsp. rum extract, didn't want the flavor to be overwhelming, especially for the kids. I also added a dash of cinnammon to the egg mixture. I didn't use the maple syrup, which was an accident, but honestly, it doesn't need it, save the calories! I used frozen blueberries which worked out just fine. When I took the tray out to brown I took a knife and spread out the cream cheese so that it wouldn't be all lumpy. Final result, the perfect breakfast casserole served with a side of sausage links.
When I first saw this recipe I thought, WOW! My guys, being "blueberry-aholics" would LOVE this, & they did! But, I had to make a change to it next time . Did I mention they love B.B.'s? Well, I doubled the blueberries in the dish, & made double B.B. sauce too. For the problem of the cream cheese "chunks", I reduced the amount of cheese, added some confectioners sugar, & whipped it up. Then put the mixture into a pastry bag with a small (not too small) round tip in it. About the size of the "o" of my keyboard. Maybe a tad bigger. Sorry, hard to describe. Then I splooked in dots every where, both layers. I use a pastry bag for EVERTHING, if I can . If I use the word "French toast" they expect cinnamon. So, I added cinnamon to the egg mixture. I think that was it. Oh! I added a splash of lemon to the syrup, and a Tbsp. of sugar & 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the egg mixture. WOWEE! AND, strawberries are FAB & can't wait for you all to try peaches ( now there's MY fruit!) or apples. Obviously you have to adjust spices for other fruits, but you'll start looking at this dish as a FABULOUS desert too! As Chef John says, "enjoy"!
This was a HUGE success and has immediately become a brunch staple. I made it for a family girls' weekend and the ladies raved about it, demanding that it become an annual tradition for the girls weekend getaway. I incorporated some of the changes recommended by other reviewers, mainly, use 12 oz of cream cheese and hearty french bread with a good crust, reduced eggs to 10 and added cinnamon to the egg/milk mixture. For the blueberry sauce, I added some fresh lemon juice. The one thing I want to experiment with, is getting some crunch into the recipe - the bread on top crisped up a bit, but some additional crunchy texture would send this over the top.
I wasn't quite sure what bread to use so I opted for Oroweat's Italian bread. I used 12 slices and dried them out a bit in the oven. I used 2 less eggs, 1/2 C less milk and 1/2 of the cream cheese. I think whatever bread you choose should be enough to fill your dish. I salted the egg mixture to bring out the flavors and might add some butter extract next time. I missed the butter taste from regular blueberry french toast/pancakes. Oh, and I added a sprinkling of cinnamon on top as others suggested.
This is scrumptious!! I love to assemble this the night before and pop it in the oven for breakfast. 2 packages of cream cheese is way too much for this. I only use about 1/2 of an 8 oz package. I cut it into small peices and distribute it evenly over all. Don't skip the blueberry syrup...it's a must!!
We didn't care for this recipe. I especially did not like the cream cheese in it. The cubes never melted all the way and there ended up being just globs of it all over the toast and made it very mushy. The cream cheese did nothing for this dish, and I think it would have been much better without it. I did like the blueberry sauce, but ended up throwing out all the toast, so had nothing to eat it with!
i took others reviews and made quite a few changes. 1) used 2 loafs french bread. 2) used 12oz cream cheese. 3) i whipped the cream cheese with a few dashes nutmeg, cinnamon...a little milk and few Tbl. powdered sugar. then daloped it on the bread. 4) 10 eggs instead of 12. 5)i doubled the "sauce" recipe (but didn't need to..lots left over even after drizzling over the top). also cut the sugar down to 1.5c. 6) dusted the top with cinnamon before baking. mmm. It was gobbled up at the brunch today. i will do everything the same next time except doubling the sauce!
This was absolutely delicious. I made this for mother's day brunch, and loved the minimal effort on the morning of. I only used one package of cream cheese, and that was plenty. Also, I had a bit of frozen pound cake leftover from my son's birthday so I cubed that up and put it in with the french bread, I know its not the healthiest, but it's not something you're going to eat all the time. My family loved it and my mom said it was the best thing she had ever eaten.
This was fantastic. I followed the recipe to the letter, except for two things: I left out the butter in the sauce and added a little bit of powdered sugar to the cream cheese. Because of adding the sugar to the cream cheese, I didn't put it in the casserole as cubes, but spread it over the bread instead. Made this for myself for mother's day. I was so happy :P
This turned out wonderfully! Modifications I made were from other reviews: mix cream cheese with powdered sugar and cinnamon, then spread on six pieces of bread, then cube and arrange on bottom of pan. The rest of the recipe is great! If doubling, prepare in separate pans so the middle doesn't turn out soggy. Blessings!
This recipe is incredible. I freeze it as well and pull it out for special occasions or vacations. For those who did not like the cream cheese cubes, I didn't either. I cream the cream cheese with sugar and then spread it in a layer or drop in globs. It was a huge improvement. It also melts. It will be my goto fancy breakfast.
This recipe is delicious, almost like a bread pudding! I too used a crusty loaf of french bread and only 10 eggs. For the cream cheese I only used 1.5 packages. I let them soften on the counter and then beat them with some powdered sugar and lemon zest. Please trust me as this makes all the difference! I was then able to spoon it over the 1st layer. It baked wonderfully. Do not over bake, for those worrying about it being mushy, I let it sit for a little and it set up and cut just fine. One batch of syrup was enough for us, I added more lemon zest and some brandy. Made for a very nice Father's Day brunch.
This is AWESOME...If you love French Toast..and if you LOVE Blueberries..this recipe is GREAT.. HINT..Make the sauce the night before and reheat in the morning..the flavor is SO MUCH Better!!!!
I wasn't sure if I was going to like this with the cream cheese in it but I ended up loving it! I halved the recipe and put it in an 11x7 pyrex and it fit perfectly. I used fresh Texas toast that I threw in the oven directly onto the oven rack. The oven had 'leftover warmth' from dinner and it dried it out a bit. I used just shy of the amount of milk called for due to other complaints of it being too soggy. Kept the eggs and cream cheese the same (per half recipe). I used frozen organic blueberries which are way smaller than normal blueberries and liked it very well. I sprinkled cinnamon and nutmeg on top but next time will mix it in the egg batter because when I went to put it in the oven I used another reviewers suggestion and flipped the entire thing over so that the top would get some of the egg wash, and now my spices were on the bottom crust. I am glad I flipped it because my results were a perfectly light and fluffy, but still moist, bread that I think characterizes French Toast! I also mixed my cream cheese with powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla, all of which I eyeballed and mixed to a spreading consistency then spread onto half the bread slices and then cut them up.
We did not enjoy this very much. It seems to be a ton of calories that don't really deliver on the taste. The cream cheese is unnecessary and sometimes unpleasant - it doesn't really melt down so every once in a while you get a big blob of cream cheese in your mouth leaving you wonder "where did that come from?" I like a good, rich breakfast every now and then, but I don't like feeling like there's a bit lump in my stomach and no yummy enjoyment to show for it.
The whole family loved this! Very easy for the kids to pop it in the oven while I'm at work...
We made this recipe on Christmas Eve. After reading all of the suggestions, we used 1 1/2 pkgs. of cream cheese, 9 eggs, added a little bit of vanilla, and another handful of Blueberries. It was wonderful! When we started the syrup, we realized that we didn't have any cornstarch. But, I made a roux,(flour and butter) and added it to the sugar syrup mixture. It worked great. I added the same amount of butter at the end also. We had NO complaints, and had family fom 6 yrs. to 80! We served it with the cheesey Ham and Hash Brown Casserole. YUM!!!!!
Made this using a loaf of baked Rhodes bread dough, and substituted a can of drained blueberries for the fresh ones. Served with maple syrup instead of the sauce for familiarity's sake. Great recipe.
I MADE THIS DISH (CUT IN HALF) WHEN I HAD MY FRIEND AS AN OVERNIGHT GUEST. WE BOTH LOVED IT!!! AND IT WAS NICE TO BE ABLE TO PREPARE IT BEFOREHAND AND JUST POP IT IN THE OVEN IN THE MORNING. DIANA,NJ
This is a GREAT recipe...with or without the vanilla (so if you don't have it don't panic)...my ONLY suggestion use French or Italian Bread NOT regular bagged loaves of bread or it will be REALLY mushy. I use just the blueberry syrup recipes for when I make pancakes too!
YUCK! I made this for Christmas Eve breakfast. Followed the recipe exactly as written. It comes out of the oven looking beautiful and goes downhill from there. It has a very strange texture, the cream cheese makes it grainy. My 4 year old wouldn't even touch it. What a waste of good fruit.
I made this today for my 1 year anniversary brunch. I cut the recipe in half because it's just the two of us. I made some changes to suit it more to our tastes. I used regular storebrand wheat bread, it's what I had on hand, used 5 eggs, almost tripled the berries-1.5c (we just went to a pick your own and have a ton of berries), and used about 3oz of cream cheese. I sliced the cheese into very thin slices and spread it around so it was uniformly over the bread. I also added a couple of dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg to the egg mixture. I put it into an 8x8 pan and let it sit overnight baked as prescribed \ the next morning. The cooking time was pretty accurate. For the sauce I made the full amount but cut the sugar and cornstarch in half. I forgot the butter but I don't think it needed it, maybe a squeeze of lemon juice. I also made some whipped cream (1/2 c heavy whipping cream, 1.5 T confectioners sugar, and a 1/4 t of vanilla extract) whipped with hand mixer until stiff peaks formed. I didn't pour the sauce all over the pan, but just put it on the individual serving, then topped with the cream. The results were amazing, It was crispy/crunchy on top, moist in the middle and not soggy at all! I served it with bacon and hot tea. Presentation was beautiful. My husband was really excited once it was on his plate. I'll definately make it again. Next time I'd like to try it with challah and see if it makes a difference.
Very good, very original dish, especially for breakfast with company. I made it recently for friends and it was a hit. However, I think 12 eggs were more than necessary. I used 9, and still had to add extra time and increase the heat to get the middle to set. The bread I used was 2 days old, and should have absorbed the eggs quite well. I think it would also be wonderful with substitute fruits, like strawberries or lingonberries. Word to the wise: get your guests to eat it all, because the it doesn't make for the best leftovers, due to the extremely eggy texture. Overall, though, I think it's a great recipe and will definitely serve it again.
I've made this three different times, once with the blueberries, once with apples, and once with savory ingredients (spinach and mushrooms with feta cheese instead of cream cheese). When you make it with the fruity ingredients, this is reminiscent of a blintz. The savory version of this is a little heartier; if you aren't big on sweets for breakfast (there must be someone like that, right?), this option might be something to try instead. Overall, this recipe is really delicious, fairly easy to prepare (ahead of time!), and by simply throwing in anything that sounds good to you, it can also be easily customized...thus the 5 stars. :)
This is very good. I've made it twice now, and made a few changes, most significantly by doubling the amount of fruit. A nice surprise for the family!
This was good, I think the bake time might be a little off but everyone loved it!
A nice treat, not to-die-for, but very good. Read many other reviews and took their advice to scale back eggs, cream cheese, and sugar. Also took suggestion to add additional blueberries. Turned out great, however could have used a little more sugar after all. Also wasn't sure how to "cut" cream cheese into cubes, just kinda smeared it onto the bread and it melted fine. Will make again!
I always find the various changes that people make to recipes so helpful. I made a 'sort of' 1-1/2 recipe amount and used only one package of cream cheese as someone advised. (It was also advised to cut the cream cheese into 1/2" squares, rather than 1" squares).It was perfect. Also, I used hoagie buns (exactly what the bread wrapper stated. I left the package open a day to dry the buns a bit. I really lked the buns, as they provided more brown crust; thus, I didn't have any mushy bread problems. I would think leftover hamburger or hotdog buns would work nicely as well. I served the blueberry sauce on the side. I would NEVER have poured it all over the top...too messy and that would have created a soppiness I think. Our guests loved it.
For a slightly healthier version I substituted vanilla greek yogurt and neufchatel for the cream cheese. It turned out delicious on the very first try.
This was awesome! I also added peaches and it made breakfast to die for!
I wasn't to sure about this recipe, but I wanted to try it because my daughter LOVES blueberries and I was looking for a good birthday brunch recipe that the kids would eat. I changed a couple of things. First I didn't let it sit overnight. In the past this hasn't worked well for me. The bread I was using was still pretty soft so I added 4 more pieces for a total of 16 slices. Also, I added 1/3 cup of honey in addition to the maple syrup to make it a little sweeter. I cut the cream cheese small in 1/4 inch pieces, and only used one brick instead of two. Only put in 8 eggs because that was all I had, but didn't miss the other 4. Also all I had was frozen blueberries. Instead of a middle layer of blueberries and cream cheese I mixed it all up in the pan, let it sit for about 10 minutes then mixed it again before putting in the oven. I was not going the make the syrup because I can buy blueberry syrup at my store, but thought I'd give it a try after reading other reviews. I came together very nicely but next time I think I'll use a bigger pot because it did splatter quite a bit when it was boiling. I am VERY glad that I went ahead and made the syrup. It is better than anything blueberry that I have ever tasted. (I am personally not a big fan of blueberries, but I actually caught myself licking the spoon after putting the leftovers away!) I served it on the side because the pan was so pretty without the syrup on it. I will definately make this again!
Amazing recipe!!! My dad and I modified it a bit. After reading comments we bought 2 loaves of cinnamon swirl bread and used 10 oz. Of cream cheese spread and spread it on the bread before cutting it. Then we used frozen blueberries instead of fresh. It was delicious!
Loved this!!! I used challah bread and frozen blueberries. I had no problem with chunks of cream cheese. I cut the cream cheese into tiny cubes and it was a little mushy in the middle but yummy! Could use some cinnamon.
Pretty good. I followed the recipe and the family enjoyed it. Sometimes the flavor would be hit and miss.
I think I made this as written about a year ago and wasn't too impressed by the blobs of cream cheese throughout the dish. I came back to it today and tried again given some of the mods by other reviewers and was wowed by what the slight changes did to the recipe. I only used 8 eggs and whipped the cream cheese with some confectioners sugar for a while then spread on the bread cubes. I also used homemade bread from this site called "amish white bread." Fabulous!!!
I didn't read reviews from other posters but I wish I had. This recipe is wonderful, but I wish I had creamed the cream cheese before hand as they stayed in their cube forms. My guest literally dug through and removed the lumps. Myself and a few others just creamed ours in. I added cinnamon on top of both layers of the bread and 1 sliced banana with my blueberry filling & also doubled the blueberry syrup recipe. All in all everyone loved the dish, I served it with thickly sliced turkey bacon; delicious. It's 12/27/11 & just made this again but omitted the blueberries, cream cheese, vanilla and maple syrup. I cubed the bread this morning & in large mixing bowl added 2 cups egg nog instead of milk & 2 TB cinnamon, soaked for about ten minutes then poured in a butter dish. I then dotted the top with butter, sprinkled some nutmeg and baked same as orig. directed. When I removed from oven I lightly drizzed maple syrup and served with warmed butter/maple syrup combo to top.
This was great, but you must of have the blueberry sauce with it definitely, or else the french toast cream cheese is not sweet. The sweetness comes from the blueberry sauce. Which makes it a perfect combination.
Very tasty. The sauce is the best part! I halved the recipe and used regular sandwich bread cut into cubes. I used fat-free cream cheese and Egg Beaters for the eggs, and skim milk. I only had frozen blueberries and it worked out perfectly. Like I said, the sauce is what really makes this a 5 star recipe. Thank you Karan!
My kids love this and have made it 3 times now!!!! I read a lot of the reviews. Only things I changed was the way I did the cream cheese (it was hard to spread). I listened to another review that said they added milk, confection sugar, and lemon juice. Beat it in the mixer and was able to pour and spread it on the bread evenly and with little effort. Thank you for making Sunday mornings in this house great!!!
Fantastic-I use French bread instead of regular and add a little cinnamon but other than that I make it as is. The blueberry syrup is wonderful over pancakes, waffles, or ice cream-we make it a lot by itself!
Wow what a hit! Added more blueberries and only 1 package of cream cheese. Also mixed everything including cream cheese together then folded into eggs. Served blueberry sauce on the side so the French toast was crispy on top when served. This deserves two Wows!!!!
Bland. No pizazz whatsoever. Took a lot of time and ingredients for a ho-hum dish.
I did as someone else suggested and mixed the cream cheese and some powdered sugar together and spread over the bread before cutting it into pieces. I don't like big globs of cream cheese. The sauce is great, kind of resembles pie filling, you could use as much or as little as you like
Thanks for the great recipe! What a wonderful breakfast for any special occasions, or just to make breakfast special on the weekend! I had almost a half-gallon of blueberries left from last season in my freezer so I thought I could use some up to make room for more fresh. MY twist was to use whole Texas Toast slices, versus chunks of bread! I layered the bottom of my greased dish with the slices of Texas Toast. My dish fit 3 across and 2 deep perfectly! Also, I sliced the cold/firm cream cheese into strips (approx 1" wide x 3" long x 1/4" thick) to lay 3 or 4 across the bread slices (again, it fit the bread slices perfectly!); added the blueberries ... topped with another layer of Texas Toast slices. Poured the egg/cream/vanilla mix over it all, and as directed, refrigerated overnight. This morning, I let it sit at room temperature approx 30 min. Baked 30 minutes covered, and 30 minutes uncovered while I made the simple syrup with blueberries. Voila! No chunks or globs, just full layer of rich cheese and berries! There wasn't room in the dish to pour the syrup over, so merely topped each plate with the hot blueberry syrup and served with whipped cream! Boy did I earn some brownie points today!
Just tried this and everyone loved it! It does take time in the morning, so I got it out of the fridge as soon as I got up, then went to get myself ready. I made 2 times the amount of syrup and people would have used more, it is fabulous. One suggestion on the syrup, mix the sugar and cornstarch together before adding water to be sure the cornstarch doesn't clump. Or else mix a little of the water with the cornstarch first. I like the look of the large squares of cream cheese, and they browned a little as well. Will be making this for the holidays. Probably Christmas morning when I am tired after cooking for Christmas Eve. It will be prefect to warm and cook while we relax and open presents.
Made this for Easter breakfast...so delicious! I used the suggestions of whipping my cream cheese with powdered sugar, but did use the full two packages and didn't feel like it was too much at all. Only used 10 eggs. May even decrease to 9 next time. Definitely a keeper!
I made this yesterday and am rating a 4 star due to the fact I had to go with some of the other comments...which I'm glad I did, the creamcheese definetly needs sweetning up, I did a 1/4 of confectioner sugar which I think could of used 1/2c more. I also used 10 eggs and then followed the recipe from there. The sauce needed thinning so I added water as needed to my desired consistency. Over all, this is a keeper.!
I had to comment on what I thought would have been a much better outcome. I didn't believe a few of the reviews commenting that the cream cheese was, well...weird. And that it was. I didn't go well with the recipe- which seems strange- I thought for sure it would. I always follow a recipe to the tee to be able to give a fair and accurate review-not based on my changes. Here's what will-in my opinion- make this better. First and most important- the cream cheese needs to be made into a filling like substance. Almost like cheesecake- with some sugar, vanilla, etc. Use a brick and a half of cream cheese- not two. Way too much. What I did was to almost melt the cream cheese so that I could spoon it over the bread- smoothed over nicely that way. The syrup- not sure what to do about that. I almost went into a sugar coma when I tasted it- but when we mixed it with regular syrup- very yummy. I think maybe some cinnamon in the egg mixture, too-to give it a more french toast taste. I really thought this was going to be soooo much better. Read all the reviews before you make it- and take a little from all of them. You should end up with a better product.
This recipe was just OK. I followed the recipe exactly and it was soggy and watery. I really do not think this needed to sit overnight. That might help with the sogginess. I don't know that I would try this again, possibly.
WOW REALLY REALLY GOOD..... I cut the cream cheese in half and whipped it with milk, sugar, and vanilla... I also doubled the blueberries and the sauce. I poured about 3/4 of the sauce over the french toast and the other 1/4 I set on the table.... great breakfast bake
Smelled great in oven and was very tasty! I did double blueberries and used only 1/2 the cream cheese. Also, I froze and grated the cream cheese over the bread cubes as another reader did. What a brilliant tip - THANKS! Will make again - THANK FOR SHARING!
Incredibly easy! My favorite version of this recipe is adding raspberries and blackberries along with blueberries. I also use the 1/3 less fat cream cheese, xylitol instead of sugar and sugar-free syrup - you can NOT tell the difference.
This recipe is so good with Raspberries! I think high quality maple syrup makes a big difference. It's pretty eggy, so I think I'll try 10 eggs next time.
Broil it for 1.5 minutes and it will get nice and brown. I would use a loaf and a quater of Challah bread. Great Recipe. Easily serves 6 people.
I made this and it turned out very good. Thanks for sharing!
Fast and easy to make. Only used one thing of cream cheese and cut it up smaller. The family really enjoyed it.
I submitted this recipe to a national contest almost 40 years ago and won. It was later published in the "Taste of Home" cookbook. My original recipe called for sugar. Since my family makes maple syrup I substituted one half cup of maple syrup heated in the microwave with the cinnamon. Stir the maple syrup to dissolve the cinnamon. My recipe also served the sauce on the side. I also used half and half sometime for a richer dish.
We loved it but found that there was too much cream cheese, we cut the cream cheese down to one rather than two packages. Because some of my family doesn't like blueberries, we substituted blueberries with strawberries, which was great. Overall we would definately make this again.
I love this recipe!! I have made it several times for a charity brunch serving 120 people.. I have tweaked it over the years.. I only use one package of cream cheese mixed with 1/4 cup of confectioners sugar and a splash of milk to thin it out.. Whip this up and put it in an icing bag or baggie with one corner cut out.. This allows the cream cheees to spread more evenly.. I cut back on the eggs to 8 or 10 and double the blueberries..I always add extra vanilla because I love vanilla!! 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon... Here's the key thing... Always use real Maple Syrup!! Anything else would be a tragedy!! Also, I use Texas Toast and/or brioche...
Crustless French bread makes it fluffier. It will disappoint you if you serve it right out of the oven. Let it rest 24 hours for better flavor and a nicer presentation. Serve with a small cup of maple syrup on the side.
Delicious! I doubled the berries and warmed another cup or so of blueberries in with some maple syrup instead of making the sauce (it was faster). Great on a snowy morning!
I really liked this but I am a huge fan of cream cheese in anything so maybe I'm a little biased! I'm the one who ended up eating the most of this but my husband liked it too. I took the advice of others and used French bread which I think made it better. You almost forget that it's a breakfast dish because it tastes more like a dessert!
This is the second time I have made this recipe. The 1st time I took some advice from reviews, used only 10 eggs, and just clumped the whipped cream cheese mixture (adding vanilla extract, powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg) over the first layer of bread because it was really hard to spread and then put blueberries all around. It turned out delicious but didn't have "layers" like the picture. The 2nd time I made it, I made much bigger bread cubes (I used an entire whole wheat ciabatta loaf and last time I just used leftover bread that I had laying around) and I found that the bigger cubes (like 1 1/2 to 2 inches) made it much easier to spread the same whipped cream cheese mixture. Also, don't put too much bread on the bottom of your pan. I found that if I put too much bread in one spot (i.e. a cube on top of a cube), it was impossible to spread and it stuck to my spatula! I just threw the "excess" bread cubes that were hiding underneath in the reserved bread for the top of the casserole and kept on spreading to link all the bread and cream cheese layers. Still used the same 10 eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract, dash of salt, 2 cups milk, and 1/2 cup maple syrup mixture as last time. I pressed it down and topped it with cinnamon and brown sugar. When I baked it, it came out perfectly just like the picture! Tasted just as good as I remembered it!
Count me in among the believers!!! This was fabulous! I did not let it soak overnite only about 2 hours and it just could not be any better. Will definitely be a regular around my house. Thanks a bunch!
I want to plan a brunch just so I can make this again! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly, but I spread the cream cheese on the bread and then cut into cubes. It was soft inside--just like French Toast is, but not soggy at all. It wasn't overly sweet--perfect for breakfast.
This is a very good recipe. As is, it needs some tweaks to fit our family. I doubled the blueberries on both the toast itself and in the syrup. Since we didn't like biting into hunks of cream cheese, on the second try I beat 12oz of cream cheese with sugar to taste, a bit of vanilla extract, and a splash of heavy cream until smooth. Instead of fighting to spread it, I loaded the cream cheese mixture into a pastry bag and evenly piped it on top of the first layer of bread. I also added a tablespoon of cinnamon to the egg mixture and substituted evaporated milk for regular milk. The final tweak was I added a quarter cup of lemon juice to the syrup. This would be good with any fruit and next time I am trying it with peaches.
We just tried this, it is awesome just the way it is. I did tweak it a bit though so here are my suggestions; the cream cheese really didn't distribute so next time I will cream it with the eggs as previously suggested. If you want the decadent feel of it just use ten eggs not 12, we only had ten this time. We added a teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg. Did a tablespoon of vanilla, buttermilk instead of milk. For the sauce we only used 1/2 a cup of sugar, the fruit is sweet enough. Next time I'm using peaches in the bread egg mix and making a blueberry sauce to top it with. I try to add as much nutrient value to the food I make for my family so I made my own loaf of bread from scratch and used it the very same night, no need for it to be day old, I cut most of the crust off, not all. 3 cups white wheat flour 1 cup ground flax seeds 1/4 cup sugar 2 teaspoons salt 1 packet of yeast 1 1/2 cups water 3/4 cup milk or buttermilk 1/4 cup oil bake the bread at 350F until the internal temperature is 190F
Excellent breakfast casserole! I got tons of compliments when I made this for my family. I did make a few of the changes mentioned in previous reviews. I used fewer eggs and used french bread. After I cut the french bread into small pieces I baked it at 350 for about 7 minutes to get it crispy and dry. The bread was a great consistency and not too soggy.
Didn't care for this recipe. Wasted alot of time preparing it. Didn't have any taste to it.
perfect for our father's day breakfast! Everyone loved it! I made it as written except instead of 1c sugar in the syrup I used 1/2c maple syrup. Perfect!
YUMMY! We made this using all whites, ff cream cheese, italian bread, and splenda! It was awesome!!! Can't wait to try this with raspberries or blackberries too :)
I feel like this recipe has a lot of potential, and with a little tweaking, it could be really wonderful. Maybe if I followed some suggestions left by other reviewers the dish would have been more flavorful. But instead, I followed the directions and measurements exactly and ended up with something I'm not really sure my family will finish eating. I think I'll give this recipe another go and create a mixture of cream cheese and powdered sugar to spread in the center. The best part of this recipe was the blueberry sauce -it was something everyone in my household agreed on. I haven't given up on this recipe yet, so onto round 2!
This was incredible. I reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups as these kinds of dishes never seem to get cooked completely in the center & my family won't eat it. Also added some cinnamon to the egg/milk mixture. It was fantastic.
I love this recipe. I have made it a few different way, using whatever fruit is in season. I have cut the eggs to 9 with the same amount of liquid with no change in the results. To answer a couple questions, i have tried it without the cream cheese and it's still good..not AS GOOD because it gives it the richness but seems ok to do. In our area we have available what's called Texas French Toast which is thickly sliced. I have had the bakery slice bread thicker for me if i can't find the texas toast because I found that regular bread was just not thick enough. Hope this helps. Happy Mothers Day....worth the calories for sure!
This is one of the best dishes ever. To make the cream cheese incorparation easier, after slicing the bread, I just spread the cream cheese on top then tore into pieces. Delicious!!!
I Also made this a second time, learning from the first. This wants to be a decadent dessert rather than a main dish. don't be afraid of sugar and DO NOT be afraid to add cinnamon. I also used Hawaiian bread the second time and I used the Blueberry Cream cheese spread and made "sandwiches" which I then cubed. I used 16 Oz of cream Cheese! and then I doubled the amount of fresh and frozen blueberries! I like to use both for tartness and for sweetness. I Used half and half in the egg mixture instead of milk ,and you definitely need to let it sit overnight. I then drizzled melted butter over it before baking and I sprinkled sugar over the top giving it a crispy crunchy bite against the soft gooey inside. In The syrup, I added double the fresh blueberries too. It came out fantastic!!!!!!! Everyone was Amazed at how delicious it was. I served it with fresh whipped cream. t was perfect. The blueberry cream cheese spread throughout was divine. it really helped to spread it onto the bread before cubing. I happened to have a few Blueberry muffins (the small ones) so I threw those crumbled up in there too. it truly was a decadent dessert! my Husband said it was the best dessert He'd ever eaten. And he's very fussy Oh and blend the cream and eggs in the blender so they're really fluffy, I also added some sugar , vanilla, and cinnamon to the egg mixture, it really made it much more flavorful than the original recipe.
I've been intending to make this for ages. Well, I've had a boat-load of company so now was the time to feed my crowd some yummy-ness for breakfast. Why-Oh-Why did I wait so long? This is scrumptious. Of course, I had to eat 4 lactaids, but it was worth it! Holy Cow! Rich and decadent, I served with homemade BB Syrup from this site. I made it per the directions except I used Challah bread (also from this site)I had made for the PNW Round Up, but forgot to serve. It's the perfect bread for this recipe.
My whole family liked this but just tasted like there was something missing
For a much healthier yet very tasty sauce try the blueberry sauce recipe from the recipe "Blueberry Waffles with Fast Blueberry Sauce" from this site. You need 1 1/2 C blueberries (I use 2), 1/2 C orange juice (divided), 3 Tbs honey, and 1 Tbs cornstarch. To prepare the sauce, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, mix the blueberries, honey and 1/4 cup orange juice. Bring to a boil. Mix remaining orange juice and cornstarch in a small bowl, and stir into the blueberry mixture. Stir constantly until thickened. Serve warm over your french toast. You can also make this the day before and just reheat it for use in the morning.
I loved it! I put it in 2 8 x 8 pans and froze one so I can take it out and reheat it for company. It was hard not to eat that one too! I put all the liquid ingredients in the blender, including the softened cream cheese. I just poured it over the bread mixture. I used a lot more blueberries; 1 cup didn't seem much. The frozen blueberries came in a 2 1/2 cup package so I used all of them. It seemed to be the right amount. I also used a mixture of different types of bread; whatever I had around such as bagels, croissants or plain white loaf bread.
