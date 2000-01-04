Overnight Blueberry French Toast

I wasn't to sure about this recipe, but I wanted to try it because my daughter LOVES blueberries and I was looking for a good birthday brunch recipe that the kids would eat. I changed a couple of things. First I didn't let it sit overnight. In the past this hasn't worked well for me. The bread I was using was still pretty soft so I added 4 more pieces for a total of 16 slices. Also, I added 1/3 cup of honey in addition to the maple syrup to make it a little sweeter. I cut the cream cheese small in 1/4 inch pieces, and only used one brick instead of two. Only put in 8 eggs because that was all I had, but didn't miss the other 4. Also all I had was frozen blueberries. Instead of a middle layer of blueberries and cream cheese I mixed it all up in the pan, let it sit for about 10 minutes then mixed it again before putting in the oven. I was not going the make the syrup because I can buy blueberry syrup at my store, but thought I'd give it a try after reading other reviews. I came together very nicely but next time I think I'll use a bigger pot because it did splatter quite a bit when it was boiling. I am VERY glad that I went ahead and made the syrup. It is better than anything blueberry that I have ever tasted. (I am personally not a big fan of blueberries, but I actually caught myself licking the spoon after putting the leftovers away!) I served it on the side because the pan was so pretty without the syrup on it. I will definately make this again!