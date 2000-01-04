Overnight Blueberry French Toast

This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.

By KARAN1946

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
10 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange half the bread cubes in the dish, and top with cream cheese cubes. Sprinkle 1 cup blueberries over the cream cheese, and top with remaining bread cubes.

  • In a large bowl, mix the eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and syrup. Pour over the bread cubes. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Remove the bread cube mixture from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before baking. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cover, and bake 30 minutes. Uncover, and continue baking 25 to 30 minutes, until center is firm and surface is lightly browned.

  • In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, cornstarch, and water. Bring to a boil. Stirring constantly, cook 3 to 4 minutes. Mix in the remaining 1 cup blueberries. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, until the blueberries burst. Stir in the butter, and pour over the baked French toast

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 279.4mg; sodium 451.2mg. Full Nutrition
