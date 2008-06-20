Zucchini Pasta

Pasta with zucchini in a garlicky sauce. Serve with crusty bread and a chilled white wine, if desired.

By ELLENC

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and reserve.

  • Fill a medium sauce pan with lightly salted water. Add zucchini and bring to a boil; boil for 10 minutes or until tender.

  • In a large skillet, saute garlic in oil and hot pepper flakes. Add drained zucchini and parsley, then mix all together and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Toss with pasta; then add cheese and salt and pepper to taste, and serve.

320 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 88.6mg. Full Nutrition
