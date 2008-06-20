Zucchini Pasta
Pasta with zucchini in a garlicky sauce. Serve with crusty bread and a chilled white wine, if desired.
I'm going to give this a "5" for taste but I can't imagine boiling zucchini for 10 minutes. I sauteed the zucchini along with onion and the seasonings as called for in the recipe. Cook the pasta al dente and then add it with some of the pasta cooking water and let the entire mixture simmer to blend the flavors. This would also make a delicious vegetable side dish without the pasta...Read More
if you boil zuchini for 10 minutes you'll have nthing to serve!!!Read More
This recipe was much better when I cooked the zucchini in olive oil until almost black on both sides.
This recipe was simple but very good. I did not boil the zucchini, just skipped that step, but instead of regular EVOO I used lemon pepper oil and it gave it a little something extra! I also used an Italian seasoning blend in place of the parsley. Very tasty!
So delicious! I did modify the recipe a tad per the recommendation of others but recipe itself supplied the outline. I sauteed the zucchini in olive oil along with salt, garlic and the crushed red peppers. I also used an Italian cheese blend instead of parmesan which turned out very lovely. My boyfriend absolutely loved it! I will be making this with grilled chicken next time.
Very easy and tasty. However, don't boil the zucchini, just saute it with the garlic in the olive oil on medium heat for about 8 minutes, or until tender.
I thought this recipe turned out well, however I made the vegetables using a different cooking method. Instead of boiling the zucchini, I just sauteed them in a pan with the olive oil, garlic, and onions as well as the spices while the water was boiling/cooking the pasta. I left out of red pepper flakes and served with some spicy red pepper marinara on the side.
This is a simple, quick, and light dinner for the summer, especially with the abundance of zucchini. I did use penne pasta since I didn't have any rotini, but that was the only change I made. This dish was popular with both the kids and adults.
Four stars if you skip the boiling (i.e. torturing) of the zucchini. Saute the zucchini, garlic, pepper flakes, parsley together until zucchini is softened (not mush) and starts to show flecks of brown. Salt & pepper. Since olive oil is the main base of your sauce, use the best you can afford. An excellent side dish with fish - just omit the cheese. Cheese and red pepper flakes both optional.
I love this recipe. I have made it twice since I found it. It is a little spicy if you want it less spicy then reduce the amount of red pepper flakes. Also great with bow tie pasta. This is super quick and easy.
I served this for my son's birthday party. It was a nice change from the typical red sauce and penne pasta. It was lighter pasta dish for the summer. My family enjoyed this very much.
This turned out SO good! I loved it!!
Made this tonight its great!!!
Jusk ok. I thought it would have more flavor but was dissapointed. Added lots of parm to it.
My daughter loves zucchini since our summer in Tuscany. She loved this recipe. Adjusted the spiciness to personal preference and served over bowtie pasta instead of rotini.
Very good but as others had said there is no need to boil the zucchini.
this recipe is great! i did add grilled chicken. the family loved it!
This recipe reminds me of a meal my Nonni and my Dad's family used to make. I had some cooked chicken that I wanted to use up and that made the meal complete. I used Asiago cheese and the Parmesian. I agree with the other reviewers. There is no need to boil the zucchini. Just sauté in the garlic and red pepper flakes. Thank you for a delightful reminder of a family favorite.
I sauteed the garlic in olive oil with a sliced sweet white onion and added the zucchini.I then added some sauteed pine nuts and fresh chili peppers and tossed together with cooked to al dente penne.YUM
I did not have any cheese so lots of parsley and and pizza flake chilies went in. Also I could have put grated lemon rind with the pepper and salt. Delicious.
I, too, could not imagine boiling the zucchini, so I skipped that step. While the pasta cooked, I sautéed the zucchini in the oil, garlic, pepper flakes, parsley (only had dried) and a bit of salt. There was enough sauce in the pan to mix with the zucchini; adding some fresh grated Parmesan made for a delectable dish.
Delicious recipe, I did follow some of the recommendations found here. I sautéed the zucchini with the garlic, onion, and parsley. I did add turmeric for its health benefits. It was delicious! Even my picky eater ate it up.
Very good. I did boil than sautée my zucchini but I added onion and fresh lemon juice. I feel that this recipe would also be better with mushrooms!
I steamed the zucchini instead of boiling it (seemed odd). I omitted the parsley because I didn't have any on hand. The flavor seemed like it needed something else so I added a couple of dashes of lemon juice. I really like it and will probably make it again
I would never cook courgettes for 10 minutes. For a party of 8 I used my Actifry to roast the courgettes, substituting fresh chillies and adding a squeeze of lemon juice. I doubled the quantities - no way is 500g pasta going to feed 8 people in my house. At the end it all looked a bit bland so I tossed sage and parsley into it and drizzled truffle oil over the whole thing and served with a tomato, mozzarella and basil salad and a green salad of lettuce, rocket and baby spinach. It went down well but next time I will use even more courgettes.
I added fresh oregano, chives, and thyme from the garden and a some sliced mushrooms. Of course I didn't boil the zuchini either. I still found it missed some spark. It was okay but not what I was expecting. I still think there is something missing...
Delicious! I had some leftover grilled zucchini and yellow squash, and I wanted to use it up. I saw this recipe and knew it was the perfect solution! Along with the garlic, parsley, and red pepper flakes, I added some mushrooms and red bell pepper to the olive oil mix, and tossed it all together with whole wheat linguini. It was a huge hit! I will make this again and again. A great light summertime pasta dish.
Pretty tasty!
I made this dish, but, instead of boiling the zucchini, I roasted the zucchini in the oven, tossed in olive oil, crushed garlic, salt, pepper and chili peppers flakes, then after roasting, tossed it in cooked pasta along w/some of the pasta water, and sprinkled locatelli cheese on top, we loved it. I would never boil zucchini.
Didn't have garlic or red pepper flakes but winged it anyway. Added a bit of garlic powder to olive oil before sautéing the zucchini, as others suggested I didn't boil it first. Added some dried parsley as didn't have fresh. Salt and pepper and some Parmesan when I dished it out. Turned out pretty well. Next time I think I'll slice the zucchini a little smaller and add onion and mushroom.
I will be making this again I didn't boil the zucchini I just added it to the garlic and oil sauce cooked it for less than 10 minutes I don't like to over cook the zucchini it was delicious , sprinkle cheese on top before serving. Enjoy
I sautéed the zucchini in garlic and olive oil than added the cooked pasta. Shaved in fresh parm and my daughter was a happy camper.
It was the style of pasta recipe I was searching for. I appreciate that it is light, easy to make and uses up the oodles of zucchini from the garden. We give it 4 starts because it is quite bland. I added S&P and Italian Sausage. I also did not boil the zucchini, but I sautéed it with the oil & garlic, deglazed the pan wth chicken broth and cooked it down. Next time, I will increase the garlic, S&P, and chili flakes.
I did it with 2 zucchini and added halved heirloom cherry tomotoes. I also squeezed half a lemon over it just before adding the parsley and grated cheese. Yum!
Very easy to make- great weekday meal. Flavor was kind of bland though, next time I would consider adding more red pepper flakes or cheese.
