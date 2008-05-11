Fruit Bread III
This bread has very good flavor, and the texture when toasted is incredible.
The recipe is excellent. It reminds me a lot of the christmas panettone but it's SO MUCH tastier. I just substituted the eggs with more milk and added more almonds and sultanas and it's fantastic
You MUST double the liquids if you want anything that resembles a bread dough! It tasted good and had nice texture and smelled so good baking.
I added chopped apples instead of the nuts when I made this, but I added too much extra liquids and flour when I was trying to make the dough in the bread machine and it overflowed a bit and the top didn't bake well. I left it in the bread machine for an extra half hour to let it cook a little more after the cycle was over, but it came out great. Made a lemon orange dipping sauce for it and it was a hit.
This is really a good imitation of panettone, but I think there may be too much flour, or not enough liquid. My bread machine really struggled with kneading it, and I finally put more butter, some oil and a little more water in. I lost track of how much I ended up adding, but it was at least 2 T of butter and 1/4 C of water. I will definitely make this again (and again) because it is very yummy. Next time, I will start with 3 cups of flour and go from there. I’ll report back after Christmas.
