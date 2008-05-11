Fruit Bread III

4.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This bread has very good flavor, and the texture when toasted is incredible.

Recipe by Pat

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, milk, butter or margarine, eggs, white sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, flour, and yeast into the pan of the bread machine. Select Sweet Bread setting, and Start.

    Advertisement

  • When indicated by the machine, after the first rise, add lemon and orange zest, raisins, and almonds to the dough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 140.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022