Seafood Newburg
A shellfish dish with a rich, elegant sauce. It's excellent served over rice or noodles.
Lovely! I thought it was missing something so I added crushed garlic and that rounded it out nicely. DO taste your sauce before adding your prawns or other seafood. If it tastes like flour it means that the flour wasn't cooked off with the butter before the milk was added. Throw it out and go again, the temperatures of the mix once the milk is added are not high enough to cook the flour. What I prefer to do is to melt the butter first and then add the flour - equal parts butter to flour by weight. Cooked off properly, this will not taste like flour.Read More
I doubled the sauce because I was going to add 1 lb fresh shrimp. I did one thing right. I tasted the sauce before I wasted the shrimp. This tastes like flour.Read More
I added some garlic, it just doesn't seem complete with out garlic-1 clove cooked with the flour and butter. Also added a little half and half and topped with fresh grated Parmesan Reggiano. I liked this pretty well and would make this again.
I've been looking all over for a good Newburg recipe, and this fit the bill. It's a "keeper" as far as I'm concerned.
This was a great dish! Very simple and very tasty, I added about 1/2 cup sherry, to my taste. I put fresh broiled (3 - 6oz) lobster and 1# frozen shrimp. I used Pepperidge Farm Frozen pastry sheets, thawed, cut into 4 squares, put shrimp and lobster chunks, a little sauce, sealed the pastry and 20 minutes at 350. Serve hot with sauce, try twice baked Potatoes as a side. Awesome
I've been looking for a great Newburgh recipe to replace the discontinued Knorr sauce mix. This comes the closest to it.
My husband and I really enjoyed this, the kids less so. It was really easy and quick (always a plus!). I used imitation lobster since I am allergic to shellfish and it turned out fine.
I would make this again. You may want to substitute cocktail sauce for the ketchup to give it a little more zip. I also substituted some claw crab meat for 1 can of shrimp.
I made this for my first cooked meal in my apartment. I added some flounder to make it Seafood instead of just Shrimp. Served over a couple of flakey biscuits and it was just perfect.
one small change was 2 tablespoons of ketchup and one of horseradish but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and it was dddddddddelicious.
Put sauce with shrimp, scallops and fish over soy noodles and the kids cleaned their plates. I grabbed a Knorr Newburg sauce, started to make that and decided I wouldn't have enough, so I jumped online and made this recipe in a flash. Tasted both sauces and much preferred this one to the "packet". :)
Excellent base sauce.... But................ Ditch the ketchup and double the sherry..... Turned out excellent! And I only used imitation crab meat over egg noodles.....
I made this yesterday as dinner for my mother and I. We really enjoyed it, it was a very good meal, except when we were cooking it I added white wine instead of sherry, and then the alchohol didn't cook out because I added it late. However, it was delicious all the same (:
Great recipe. I also took the advice of others to spice this up a bit. I cooked the flour and butter mixture longer than 2 minutes, until it started to brown. I added some garlic, horseradish, and salt and pepper to the ketchup. I added uncooked peeled medium shrimp and cooked them in the sauce for 4 minutes. Served over wheat pasta. The shrimp was so tender and flavorful, the sauce complimented them perfectly! Will definitely make again.
I made this recipe in about 5 mins...it was terribly easy and quite tasty. As commented earlier, it is very important to cook off the flour with butter until there is no longer a flour taste otherwise you have a tasty watery buscuit mix. I didnt particularly care for the taste of ketchup so next time, i will look for alternatives but the consistency and flavor (other than ketchup) was superb. You make dinner quick and easy....thank you for sharing
I just finished making this recipe and it was good. I took the advice of another reviewer and cooked it at a higher temp to cook off the flour. I also threw in some imitation crab along with the shrimp and was pleased with the outcome.
This was delicious, and my family loved it! The recipe doubled easily. I followed advice & added garlic with the butter and flour and left out ketchup and worcestershire (b/c I didn't have any). Great advice! I added catfish, shrimp & scallops & they cooked up quickly and beautifully. The great part is you can control the paprika to your taste & remember some Pillsbury biscuits to sop up the sauce. A great birthday dinner for my sister-in-law. I would make this again and again.
very good with lobster
I made this to go over some lobster ravioli, and it was quite good. Next time I might cut back on the ketchup just a tad and add a little more paprika. Also, my sauce got a bit too thick, so I will watch that more carefully next time, maybe cutting back on the flour or else keeping a little extra milk handy to thin it out. Since it is a very rich sauce, I will have to resign myself to making it only occasionally, but this is the recipe that I will turn to when the occasion arises. Thank you!
I thought this recipe was delicious, but I added garlic, cayenne pepper, and dill weed. I also added Cod and flounder. It turned out great.
Easy to make. My husband didn't like it at all, it grew on me with every bite and our 2 yr old LOVED it. I used shrimp and imitation crab and served it over spiral noodles. It was like a rich mac & cheese sauce with a slight sherry taste (which goes away when reheated).
I thought this was a very good meal. I did add the garlic as suggested and I added a bit more butter.
Delish! I followed a few other reviewers suggestions and was thrilled with the result. I was careful about making sure the flour was cooked off. I added minced garlic, omitted the ketchup, added a touch of cayenne pepper, and substituted white wine for the sherry. I used about 3/4 pound of fresh (frozen) prawns instead of the canned shrimp. Served over rice, my hubby loved it! Can't believe how easy and quick this recipe is!
This is an amazing recipe, thank you for posting it! I too opted for cocktail sauce in place of the ketchup. One thing I have to point out, just because I'm a perfectionist. If a new, I mean, new green cook were to look at this recipe, I'm quite sure they would only add the 2 6oz can's of shrimp. That is all this recipe calls for. I did do a double take and scanned the ingredients twice looking for the "seafood". LOL Just thought I'd point this out. Thanks for the great recipe! I had never made nor eaten Seafood Newburg before! It was great and company enjoyed it as well.
The flavor was not something either my husband or I liked. It didn't taste bad, but I'll never make it again.
So easy n came out perfect
I really shouldn't rate it because I didn't make it exactly like recipe says to. 1} I didn't have sherry so I used the wine we drink 2} I used thai chili sauce instead of ketchup 3} I added shrimp, mussels, and clams, My husband said it was ok. Kids thot just ok I liked it, but since it wasn't a big hit I wont make it again.
I did not care for this recipe.
Easy and quite good. Modified the recipe a bit by adding garlic and substituted chili sauce for ketchup. I also used heavy whipping cream along with a touch of milk Instead of lobster I used shrimp, scallops and imitation crab and served it all over a bed of brown/white rice. A definite keeper and I will be making this dish again.
I needed to alter this recipe a lot! If you enjoy eating a mouthful of flour than don't change anything. I made according to directions except adding cocktail sauce instead of ketchup and using a "little less flour." Well, all you taste is flour!. I kept adding more sherry and more milk more sherry and again milk. Finally added 2 more tablespoons of cocktail sauce. Added the shrimp and lobster chunks and poured it over rice. I ate it, but will look for another recipe. The positive...it looked pretty.
I'd use less sherry and make sure the flour and butter is fully cooked. Came out great each time.
I made some minor changes, so that I could add partially cooked pasta and then bake a casserole. Came out great. Two semi picky eaters loved it.
This is awesome. Taste just like the Newburg I had at a very expensive restaurant. SO easy to make and quick. I forgot to mention that I used Fat Free 1/2 and 1/2 because that was all I had and it still came out awesome.
The flavor was very good but sauce came out too thick. I would use way less flour next time.
Did add the garlic as recommended....it was delicious! Used lobster instead of shrimp ... easy to make!
I made this recipe but it needed a little more pizazz. I used some imitation lobster and crab meat and added cocktail sauce instead of ketchup . I also added garlic and Old Bay seasoning. I cooked the flour a little longer as well.
Must add garlic and it’s a perfect sauce that I use over seafood stuffed haddock
I made this and it was very good. The only thing I changed was I used small frozen gulf shrimp. I will make it again.
Not bad. Certainly a version that can be made with whats on hand. Lots of room to enrich the dish. I used frozen shrimp and served the sauce over baked puff paste shells. I'd sneak in a touch of Old Bay in the roux and sub in half & half for the milk. Garnish with parsley.
The Ketchup overwhelmed the sauce. The roux was good but it thickened very quickly.
Forgot to post the pick and if you are looking for Dizzy Pig.
This is a good recipe, although I had to tweak it a bit as well to get it "perfect" to my taste. A little garlic powder and the addition of some Old Bay seafood seasoning made it great! I added a bit more sherry here, a little more milk and butter there until it was perfect with just the right taste and consistency. It is a good base recipe; one to use to then make it your own. It is, of course, very important to cook that butter/flour mixture quite a bit before proceding. You want that flour flavor to cook away. Low and slow is the answer.
needed added flavor, added a tad of red pepper and garlic. cut catsup back to two TBSP.....over powering flavor. double the worcestershire sauce and paprika. saluted shrimp separately (like scampi) and added along with fresh crab....my husband had 3 servings. don't make as listed.
I used 2 Tbs. ketchup instead of 3 and added about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder to the flour mixture. It was so good ! I will be making this again.
Very good simple recipe, perfect for family dinners. I usually use a package of fake crab meat and frozen salad shrimp so that the sauce is very plentiful with "seafood." If the sauce tastes likes flour, that is a result of not cooking the flour with butter long enough before adding the milk.
This is a good start for a simple recipe for Seafood Newburg. However, I have several suggestions that I believe can improve it without making it excessively complicated: 1. As others have noted, a flour taste in the final product is likely, because the flour may not cook sufficiently using the recipe as written. Normally, one makes a Roux with melted butter or oil, after which the flour is added and cooked briefly before adding the milk; 2. There is no reason to use little canned shrimp, when frozen shrimp are readily available anywhere; 3. Replacing the ketchup with cocktail sauce (either store-bought or home-made, using ketchup, lemon juice, and horseradish) adds needed flavor; 4. As others have noted, adding garlic is a nice touch; and 5. This recipe works well with lobster, instead of shrimp. You can also replace the milk with a mixture of lobster stock (from boiling the lobster shells with Old Bay seafood spice) and either half&half or evaporated milk.
