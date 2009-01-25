This is a good start for a simple recipe for Seafood Newburg. However, I have several suggestions that I believe can improve it without making it excessively complicated: 1. As others have noted, a flour taste in the final product is likely, because the flour may not cook sufficiently using the recipe as written. Normally, one makes a Roux with melted butter or oil, after which the flour is added and cooked briefly before adding the milk; 2. There is no reason to use little canned shrimp, when frozen shrimp are readily available anywhere; 3. Replacing the ketchup with cocktail sauce (either store-bought or home-made, using ketchup, lemon juice, and horseradish) adds needed flavor; 4. As others have noted, adding garlic is a nice touch; and 5. This recipe works well with lobster, instead of shrimp. You can also replace the milk with a mixture of lobster stock (from boiling the lobster shells with Old Bay seafood spice) and either half&half or evaporated milk.