Seafood Newburg

4
56 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A shellfish dish with a rich, elegant sauce. It's excellent served over rice or noodles.

Recipe by gigimom15

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine butter, flour and salt in a saucepan. Cook for two minutes. Slowly pour in milk and bring mixture to a boil.

  • Stir sherry into the mixture (to taste), paprika, catsup and Worcestershire sauce. Place seafood in the saucepan and heat thoroughly. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 183.1mg; sodium 768mg. Full Nutrition
