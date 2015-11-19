Brownie Cheesecake Bars

34 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You'll get two dessert favorites in one with these sweet treats where creamy cheesecake is layered atop fudgy, nutty brownies.

By Eagle brand

1 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare brownie mix as package directs; stir in nuts. Spread into well-greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

  • In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk, egg and vanilla until smooth. Pour evenly over brownie batter.

  • Bake 40 minutes and until top is lightly browned. Cool. Chill. Garnish with chocolate syrup. Cut into bars. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator.

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 145.5mg. Full Nutrition
