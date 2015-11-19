Brownie Cheesecake Bars
You'll get two dessert favorites in one with these sweet treats where creamy cheesecake is layered atop fudgy, nutty brownies.
I used a 9x13 glass pan and 325-degree overn. I made the cream cheese portion first so it could be added immediately once the brownie batter was ready (I used the cake-style version with 3 eggs). thinking this might prevent the separation some reviewers mentioned. I didn't have the chocolate topping, so 25 minutes into the baking time, I added a sour cream topping (1-1/2 c. sour cream, 3 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp vanilla) and returned it to bake 10 more minute. I then turned off the oven and left the door closed as another reviewer mentioned. The brownie center was set, without the edges being dry. I put it in the fridge until time to serve (about 2 hours). It was a breeze to cut & remove from the baking dish, with no separation. One of the young men at church had 4 helpings & has put in a request for the next potluck, so I'm giving it a thumbs up. I would like to try it with some cherry pie filling next time.Read More
Really good flavor in the cheesecake portion, but this is more of a cheese cake with a too thick brownie crust, in my opinion. Or is it a brownie with too much cheesecake? Either way, the ratio of cheesecake to brownie is off. Also, the cheesecake seperates from the brownie when you're removing them from the pan the second day.Read More
I actually only used the cheesecake topping of this recipe (I used my favorite brownie recipe, then just topped it with the cheesecake mixture, and baked) and it turned out super well. I will definitely keep this recipe in mind when looking for a fun way to liven up brownies when I'm bored of the same old thing. It took about 10 minutes longer to cook than the recipe stated for me (perhaps that is the fault of my old oven), and I was suprised that it turned out so well, because with about those 10 left to go I had to leave, so I just turned off the oven and kept it closed, and let the residual heat keep it cooking. They turned out fantastic! I got many compliments on the pairing and many of my friends have told me that this is their favorite thing that I've baked EVER. I was quite happy with this, thanks for sharing the recipe/idea. :)
These were great! I've made them twice now. I alway leave the nuts out of the brownies and, the second time, I melted 1 c. of chocolate chips and mixed them into the cheesecake layer to make it chocolate cheesecake. A chocoholics dream!!
I don't think I will make this again. I used Hershey's fudge brownie mix, followed recipe exactly as written, and the brownies never baked up, even when I baked it for a longer time, the brownie portion was still wet. The cheesecake part was delicious, but for me this didn't come together as I thought it would. Maybe I should have started the brownies first, then added the topping.
This is really good! I used a caramel brownie box mix and saved the caramel toppping for the top after it was cooled instead of the ice cream topping. Made in a springform pan. I just turned off the oven after 40 minutes and left the cheesecake sit in there because that is normally what I do when I make a cheesecake to make sure the middle is set.
I made this last night, it was delicious! I didn't have a square pan and I was using my 13x9 in pan so I put it in a spring form pan, it came out more like a cheesecake with a brownie crust but it was still great! all my friends raved about it!
Outstanding recipe! I cut them into bars first then added a few spoonfuls of cherry pie filling to each one. what a hit! Their taste defies the simplicity of the recipe and everyone who saw them immediately wanted to try one. Only thing to keep in mind is that a lot of people know this recipe. So if you are going to a party and want your recipe to stand out this may not be the one to choose. If all you care about is taste though you should make this recipe tonight!
Delicious! I don't like walnuts, so I left those out. And I didn't have any dessert topping, so we ate the bars without anything on top. They were still delicious! The only thing I don't like about them is that the cheesecake layer separates from the brownie layer when you try to serve them. But they still taste delicious!
I used a premium boxed brownie mix that I normally don't have an issue with. I used the directions for "fudge-like brownies" and they turned out cake-like. I think it may have to do with the "cheesecake" topping. Speaking of the topping, I did NOT care for it. It didn't taste like cream cheese at all, just some sort of hopped up sweetened condensed milk that had solidified. It wasn't disgusting, it was certainly edible. But I think that I will continue to search for other recipes that have an authentic "cheesecake" layer.
Sorry, but I think they are good, but not excellent
Awesome! Love 'em. Used caramel Magic Shell over the top, was very good!
These came out ok but since the cheesecake part takes longer to bake your brownies on the bottom get overcooked and dry. The moist cheesecake is what saved the dry brownie part. If I make this again I'll have to experiment with different things (I don't know what yet).
I made this recipe for my ladies Bible study. It was super easy to make and they turned out great. Everyone raved over them.
Definatley a winner with the family.
I make brownies all the time and I came across this recipe with adding cheesecake on top of it...AMAZING! I've never made cheesecake before and I was so surprised by how easy it was. My batch came out perfect, it didn't separate at all like the other reviews said. I'm not really a sweets fan but even I enjoyed it. I took it over to my uncles house and they all loved it. I can't wait for another get together so I can make this again!
I love this recipe. Very easy to make. Everybody loved the brownie cheesecake bars.
I haven't made this yet but I was wondering whether your suppose to bake the brownie portion first and then add the cheesecake mix or do you mix the two together at the beginning. If it's done separately does it still take 40 minutes. Thanks
At first I was afraid the cheesecake would taste only of condenced milk as there's so much in relation to the other ingredients. However it tasted fantastic, followed the recipe with the exception of letting it sit in the oven after baking to let the top layer set. The were no separation problems as others have described. Definitely keeping this in rotation.
This was really yummy to make, I made one change by adding crushed heath bar to the top.
Family loved it, school loved it. Definatly a fav.
These have become a specialty of mine. Everyone says that I have to make them for every gathering.
Super easy to make. I was requested not to add the walnuts by the kids...which was fine. The recipe turned out quite nice, baked all the way through and evenly. My kids liked them very much. I topped some of the portions with the site's Kahlua Hot Fudge Sauce recipe and was quite good. And was asked if I'd make these again. Not a bad recipe to make when you want something almost at last minute but can't decide between cheesecake or a brownie...so I say, you can have both ;-) TY