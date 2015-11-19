Brownie Cheesecake Bars

I actually only used the cheesecake topping of this recipe (I used my favorite brownie recipe, then just topped it with the cheesecake mixture, and baked) and it turned out super well. I will definitely keep this recipe in mind when looking for a fun way to liven up brownies when I'm bored of the same old thing. It took about 10 minutes longer to cook than the recipe stated for me (perhaps that is the fault of my old oven), and I was suprised that it turned out so well, because with about those 10 left to go I had to leave, so I just turned off the oven and kept it closed, and let the residual heat keep it cooking. They turned out fantastic! I got many compliments on the pairing and many of my friends have told me that this is their favorite thing that I've baked EVER. I was quite happy with this, thanks for sharing the recipe/idea. :)