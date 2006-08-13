Cream Cheese Bread
This rich yeast bread is excellent toasted and served with jam. It is a good base for making fruit bread or chocolate chip bread; just add 1/4 cup nuts, dried fruits, or chocolate chips after the first rise.
I adapted this recipe to the old-fashioned method of proofing the yeast and kneading. I added strawberries to the batter and made into 3-part rolls. I love the texture and flavor the cream cheese imparts. The fruit addition is a subtle, fragrant touch--and it makes a nice appearance. I only used 1/4 tsp of salt, because that amount of cream cheese has plenty of salt. I also prefer a slightly sweeter bread so I added additional sugar. I might not use quite as much cream cheese next time. I agree with Holly--a good base recipe and one I will definitely use again.Read More
Wonderful! I used this to make cinnamon/pecan rolls. I let the dough rise a little longer in the bread machine (it needed another 40 minutes) then I formed the dough & covered it with butter, pecan pieces and sugar & cinnamon. Rolled up and cut and put in buttered pan (large deep dish pizza pan) and let rise another 40 minutes & topped with a little more butter, pecans and sugar & cinnamon. Baked at 350 for about 30 minutes. Made an icing of 2 cups powdered sugar, splash of pure vanilla, about 3 TBSP. of melted butter and a 3-4 TBSP. of milk. My house smells heavenly! Thanks for sharing your recipe (this is a keeper) !!
This was quite good - I am addicted to my bread maker and love finding new recipes. I used fat-free cream cheese and no one would have ever guessed! Thank you.
I have to say I'm truly excited to find this recipe again. I made it when I first got my bread machine and fell in love with it. It's wonderful with blackberry jam, or just butter. I highly recommend you try it at least once. Thanks Allrecipes, I never thought I'd find this recipe again.
Excellent recipe. I warmed the milk then added the sugar and yeast and let that sit while I melted the butter (instead of margarine) and warmed the cream cheese and let the egg warm on the stove. Then I dumped the butter, cream cheese and egg on the yeast/milk mixture, added flour, then salt and let the bread machine work: White, 2 lbs, pounded down the bread a little after the 2nd rising. It smelled great when baking and rose very nice and fluffy. It's a cheese bread, so it's heavy but yummy. I think me and my bread machine are now best buds.
I just took this one out of the bread machine and , boy does this bread smell heavenly. It also rises and shapes very nicely. I have had some awfully funny shaped breads come out of my machine, but this one looks perfect. Too bad I am giving this to my neighbor for Christmas. Sigh... This one WILL be made again.
This was the perfect bread for my 1 year old - lots of milk, cheese and dairy!
The taste & texture reminds me of a danish.
Didn't like the crust and taste was not that much better with cream cheese. Probably will not make again.
This was a great quick loaf to make, I just dumped everything in the breadmaker and called it a day. Will be using this recipe again for sure.
This might be just personal taste, but I found the bread to be a little to soft, with a slightly greasy texture.
Awesome bread. It rose perfectly, had a nice texture and was moist. It has a nice light sour dough-like flavor. Everyone in the family loved it. I heated the cream cheese for 30 seconds and the margarine for 10 seconds in the microwave to take off the chill.
not overally impressed with taste,or texture. probably will not make again. although the taste did remind me of a pastry will probably be o.k. for french toast.
I had 3 8 oz packages of cream cheese that was going to be used for my white chocolate raspberry cheese cake, but didn't have time to make it. I didn't want them to go to waste (I mean, there's only so many bagels w/ cream cheese mornings I can have =P) so I was so happy when I stumbled upon this recipe! Some minor changes due to what was on hand: I used soy milk, butter instead of margarine, and less salt. Came out sO wonderful! Fluffy, Soft, Chewy! Great with some blackberry jam for breakfast.
It was great, but the name does not accurately depict it. I'm sure that the cream cheese is what gave it its wonderful taste and texture, but since you don't taste any cream cheese, I believe it should be renamed.. like 'Melt-in-your-mouth bread' or something.
My family and I loved it!
This bread has a great texture and a wonderful taste. We eat it with jelly and the whole family loves it!
Delicious sub rolls--texture is very flaky and flavor is "buttery". I made the dough with my breadmaker, shaped, let rise for an hour, then baked @350 for 20 minutes. I had made this before as a regular loaf in my breadmaker, but it didn't fully cook in the loaf's center--I will need to try less liquid or use the dark cook setting. But the flavor is really nice. Thanks Marbalet!
needs a lot more sugar, wasn't sweet at all. omit the salt, it made it taste horrible. this is a good base recipe, but you need to make it your own. don't try this recipe without adding more stuff to it. the end result needs to taste like a cream cheese muffin.
This bread was great! I added an extra T of sugar, and 1/2 c chocolate chips.
This was excellent bread and very easy to make. I sent this recipe to my friends to try. It is wonderful.
WOW! DELISH! I ADDED 1/2C OR SO OF MINI CHOC. CHIPS AT THE LAST KNEAD CYCLE... THIS WAS SWEET AND LIGHT. A MUST TRY! TURNED OUT GREAT IN MY BREAD MACHINE. WORKS FINE WITH 1/3 LESS FAT CR. CHEESE.
Used "cream cheese with garden vegetables." Delicious!
I was a little disappointed with this recipe as the bread turned out very dense/heavy. It also is a very small loaf. I might make it again with some changes, maybe more yeast?
This bread is perfect for making french toast sticks!
Excellent! I didn't have enough cream cheese, so I substituted what I was missing by sour cream. The final result was an excellent sweet/egg bread, which was not too rich. Delicious, especially when toasted.
This bread came out beautifully. It was so pretty! It also tasted great, so that's a plus! Very easy. The cream cheese is not overpowering at all - it just adds some nice flavor.
Yum! I followed the recipe exactly. A nice, rich bread. I will have to experiment with some add ins for it! I also used the reduced fat cream cheese. Thanks for the recipe!
awsome.
This bread has just a subtle taste and feel of cream cheese. A Person wouln't know it was in there if they hadn't read the recipe. It made wonderful toast, and I couldn't stop tearing off an untoasted piece for a snack until it was gone. Add gluten for chewy texture.
The taste of this bread is wonderful. I just enjoyed a slice toasted with butter and homemade blueberry jam. However, mine didn't rise as expected. Came out rather dense, but I will make it again because it tastes so darn good.
This bread was sooo easy to make in the machine and, bonus, the flavor and texture were awesome. Topped with fruit...mmmmm.
Divine is the word for this recipe. I use in it my bread machine as is, but I've also let the machine make the dough, then put it down as rolls, individual mini-loaves, I even did a long loaf like French bread. My family and I love this one. Thanks!
This was good but not great. I didn't like the crust and the bread is REALLY dense.
This bread was wonderful! It was almost creamy in texture!
My Family thinks that THIS bread should be our "Main-Stay" on what sort of bread that we use everyday... Me?? -- Well! I like varity in my foods.... But, whaever trips their trigger. ;-)) James.
Great with berry jam (no butter needed)! I love this rich bread, but reserve making it for an occasional splurge.
yummy, and kids and my hubby ate them up very quickly :-D
It's great try it with chopped dried apricots.
I tried this recipe today after many failed attempts with making bread..It turned out wonderful..My daughter the pickiest eater in the world asked for a second piece..Wonderful recipe
Didn' think this was great but I think I may have screwed up on the measurement of cream cheese. Was pretty heavy.
I made these by hand and the dough was nice and easy to work with. They rose well the 1st and 2nd time, but when I shaped them into rolls, they hardly rose at all. It's probably my fault though, not the recipe's. I don't know what the problem was- but they still had a great texture! A little bit salty, and I cut the salt in half (should have done 1/4 tsp, like Grannyloohoo). Anyways, I'm glad I was able to use my cream cheese.
I have tried many "Bread Machine" recipes, but is the absolutely the best bread I have ever had.
moist, woderful!
I thought this bread was really good. Texture was nice and soft. I did leave out the egg, and added 1/4 c of more milk. The only problem I had was there seemed to not be enough liquid. So I had to add some water. This could be my fault because I might have used too much cream cheese ( I used an 8oz block) Other than that... very good bread
This came out well even on a humid day.
I tried it with chocolate chips since my kids were longing for chocolate. It tasted alright. I think it would have been better plain. They say I don't need to keep this one in our favorite file.
The smell, texture, and taste of this bread was wonderful. Followed the directions exactly and was not disappointed. Can't wait to try with chocolate chips next time. Thanks
Delicious and very easy to make. The bread is soooo soft. Will definitely be making again.
This is a great recipe for a sweeter dinner roll. I used a little more milk than it called for, mixed by hand and rolled into balls, to make a three part roll. Then I let the dough rise for 2 hours in muffin tins. Baked it at 350° until golden, about 20 minutes. Delicious fresh, but reheat great for 15 seconds in the microwave.
Where has this been! Didn't revise any way. Delicious..... It's a family keeper.
I had extra packages of cream cheese so I searched for a recipe . I used the dough setting on the bread machine. I shaped into 14 rolls, let them rise, and baked. Perfect complement for our chicken vegetable soup. Will keep recipe to make bread with dried fruit or cinnamon roll recipe.
