Cream Cheese Bread

4.4
63 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This rich yeast bread is excellent toasted and served with jam. It is a good base for making fruit bread or chocolate chip bread; just add 1/4 cup nuts, dried fruits, or chocolate chips after the first rise.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients into the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the White Bread and Light crust settings.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 304.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022