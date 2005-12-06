Baked Omelet
This is a great Christmas breakfast, brunch dish or company breakfast!
So easy and wonderful! Light & fluffy. I would put it on the higher rack in your oven to keep the bottom from browning so drastically. I added leftover broccoli from last night's dinner and the hubby thought I slaved for hours.Read More
I love this recipe. I did change it some by using bacon instead of ham and parm. cheese instead of the moz. Omitted the onions and sprinkled extra chedder and chives on top just before it was done. Served it with chopped tomatoes on top. The basic recipe is wonderful because there are so many ways you can fix it. Next time I'm thinking asparagus and fresh mushrooms. Yum! Thanks for sharing.
update: So much better than a regular omelet. Today I used 6 eggs, some browned sausage, 3/4 cup of milk and one chopped green onion. I reduced the cheese just a bit and used 3/8 tsp seasoned salt. Turned out to be a little too much salt. I think a dash of hot sauce would have been great, but didn't think of it this morning. I used an 8 inch pie pan and baked for 35-40 minutes. Original review: This is a tasty and easy recipe. I like that it is also a great recipe for making substitutions based on what I have in the frig. Today I made it with parmesean as other have suggested (NOT the powdery kind in a shaker) instead of mozzarella and used some sour cream in place of half of the milk. Also added a few chives, about 1 teaspoon summer savory, and some dried parsley to the seasonings. Left out the ham and served it with sausage links. This is now a Sunday morning treat at our house.
LOVE IT! But confused by the number of people who were put off by the photograph...you can add your own picture of your creation! It clearly says photo 1 of 17...and many reviews state how they add thier own ingredients, making it a family favorite. That's why we love it! Whatever veggies or meats or cheeses are in the pantry go into the omlete! It is a good solid recipe as is, but a great base to use up leftovers or items that are in need of use. A frequent breakfast for dinner in our home! And the reviewer who gave it 1 star without even trying the recipe based on the mushrooms in the photo that aren't listed in the recipe...shame on you. Your comment is a true waste of allrecipes.com users time.
This is a great recipe! I modified the original ingredients by adding a little more ham. I also added mushrooms and onions which I sauteed in butter and seasoned with garlic salt (8 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms and a medium white onion) in place of the minced onion. I made it for my wife and kids on Mother's Day and the whole family enjoyed it very much.
Excellent! Mine took 1 hour to bake. The glass dish made it perfect and it kept warm well. Once I let it sit for a few minutes, it formed a nice shape. I used bacon and greased the glass dish with a touch of the bacon grease for added flavor. Moist and delicious. Many variations including diet and non diet versions!
I made the omelet and added 1/2 cup of Mt. Olive diced jalapenos and sauted fresh mushrooms; just because I love them. It was really good. Lowest Reviews belong to two people who did not even try the recipe. Why is lovethebeach and Donna reviewing somthing they have not even made. One should not review based on ingredients or say mushrooms in the photo. If you like them put them in, if not leve them out. What is the big deal. Shame on lovethebeach and donna for reviewing something they have not made.
I made this for friends and received rave reviews. I served large portions and everyone cleaned their plate. It turns out light like a soufflé. I like it better than the heavy casseroles with bread in them.
I just happened to get this recipe in my email today so thought I would make it for Christmas brunch. I used chopped crispy bacon instead of ham and I added a small can each of sliced mushrooms and green chilies. It was excellent and will certainly fix it the next time we have overnight guests.
What a way to clean out the fridge! Deceptively delicious considering how easy it is, in spite of my modifications: 1) Sauteed a little bit of chopped up onion, one minced garlic clove and a little bit of chopped green pepper in olive oil; 2) Added that to the egg & cheese mixture; 3) Used left-over ham deli meat; 4) Did NOT add seasoning salt since the ham is salty enough; 5) Added some canned peas and one can of diced tomatoes. Yum! One note...this did take 1 hour to cook in my oven.
As a lot of people have noted, am omelet is a great pallete to create a wonderful meal. Start with the eggs, then let your imagination take over! These are also nice when baked in cupcake pans as well. Spray them with nonstick spray, then everybody has their own individual "egg cakes"! They make a nice presentation when sided with some hashbrowns or homefries, or a couple of pieces of melon!
I happened to have all the ingredients already on hand so thought I would surprise my hubby with breakfast (that doesn't happen very often). He was pleasantly surprised. I followed the recipe exactly as written, but it is easy to adapt to your own taste. I like the suggestion of parmesan cheese.
Great quick recipe when you have guests spending the night. My mother asked me for the recipe!
Man, do these poof up! I filled individual 10” ramekins about 2/3 full and second-guessed myself, debating whether or not I should fill them up a little higher with the egg mixture. Good thing I didn’t, as these rose very prettily to the top. I’ve tried several of these baked omelet recipes and this one interested me because of its lack of a lot of add-ins. It made it simpler to prepare for one thing, but I was also interested in learning if I would like the omelet as well without a lot of extra stuff in it - mushrooms, peppers, etc. (But mostly just because I was a little lazy this morning) These were great! Really fluffy, with nice flavors of just the ham, cheese and onion.
Maybe I just don't like omelets done in the oven or something, although I've made other egg dishes in the oven that were fine. It was rather on the puffy side, and it seemed like all I could taste was "puffy", and that it prevented other flavors from coming through. i.e. I could hardly taste the ham or cheese, even though ham has a strong, salty flavor. I didn't really *dislike* it -- just seemed a bit on the boring side and I can't see a reason to make it again.
This is the most versatile recipe and it is a bit more "special" than serving eggs. I serve this to company. You can put anything you and your guests like in it just remember 8 eggs to 1 cup milk...the rest is up to you. I read someone's review that they poured into muffin tins, which I will try when I have guests with different likes and dislikes, you can "individualize" them. Another great thing about this one is while the dish is baking for 45 minutes, it gives you plenty of time to get the table set, the smoothie blended, the toast toasted. Serve it right in the baking dish!
Excellent! Very tasty and healthy compared to other breakfast casseroles. I added mushrooms, onions and diced green & red peppers and sautéd in 1 TBSP of buter, salt & pepper until soft. Omitted the minced onion and mozzarella cheese and used all cheddar. My egg bake was still liquid in the center after 45 min of cooking, will probably use a bigger pan next time.
This is my first time giving a rating to any recipe. This was simple and fuss free. I normally wake up before everyone else, so this was nice to put it and bake while one by one everyone came downstairs to the smell of breakfast. Thanks for this recipe, love that you can add whatever ingredients you like.
Just made this dish for the family for a Sunday morning breakfast. It was a HUGE hit! Everyone LOVED it! I used sausage instead of ham - because I had it on hand - and every morsel was eaten! Delish!
Delicious!! I used bacon instead of ham, but that's the only alteration made. Will make this again.
This was really good. I did change it a little (not because I thought it needed it, but just to get rid of some other indredients). I put frozen potato cubes in the microwave to thaw a little, then layered the potatoes, onions, and peppers into the bottom of my 8x8 dish. Then I followed the directions exactly to the recipe. I did have to cook it a little longer, but it was very tasty, and I will make it again.
Very good! I am a vegetarian, so I left out the ham and added spinach and mushrooms. Great for brunch - I will definitely make this again!
Rating this as a great base recipe! This served 4 for our family (which included 2 college-age males). For the first half of baking time I placed it on the top shelf and then moved to bottom shelf for remaining half. I sauted onions and green pepper, added bacon and used 1/2 tsp of cajun seasoning and cheddar cheese.
Very easy, very flexible. I treat it like a crustless quiche and use whatever leftovers I have on hand to add to the basic egg mixture.
Saw this this morning and made it for Christmas breakfast. I used 6 eggs, bacon, 3/4 C milk, cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan. We ate it all up! Easy to put together quickly and it was ready in 40 minutes!
So good!! Our friends enjoyed this delicious dish with us and went home with the recipe. The only modifications I made was crispy bacon instead of the ham and a sprinkling of coarse ground black pepper on top. I also baked mine in my skillet and it was perfect in 40 minutes.
This worked great. I poured my egg mixture into smaller ramekins versus a big casserole dish and they turned out golden and puffy like a souffle :) nice flavours. My guest said that she liked it better than pan fried omelets.
This was yummy, even my 5 and 3 year old ate it! I added more ham, less salt, some fresh minced chives and grape tomatoes sliced in half. I also sauteed the ham in a nonstick pan to dry it out a little and brown it.
This was great! Easy, heats up well, and you could add whatever meat/veggies you like. I'd like to try this with mushrooms, green chiles, and some tabasco. Yum!
This was really good and easy. My picky 9-year-old son hurt himself on it. He told me that it was great, but next time I shouldn't make so much so he wouldn't have to eat so much.
Very Good.....next time I'll add more cheese
I made this earlier this morning for Christmas breakfast. Very good. I added a few green onions that I sauteed with half a green pepper. I also added 4 pieces of cooked crumbled bacon. My 2 year old son is a very picky eater and he loved it. He even had some of the leftovers for dinner AND wanted seconds! So, that alone makes this recipe a keeper!
Everyone in my family loved this - and that says a lot :-)
This was pretty good. Very easy to prepare.
I've been using this one for awhile now. Made it the first time when my husband was going easy on the carbs and still wanted to enjoy a breakfast casserole, sans all the bread those dishes usually contain. Like many other reviewers, I've used lots of variations. Ham and cheese, Sausage and mushrooms, veggies, there's always a nice "Tah-Dah"! when you take it out of the oven. Served it most recently at Thanksgiving breakfast for my husband's and my parents. Great for just two as well, as any leftovers reheat well for a quick work-day breakfast. Thanks for this recipe!
This is a great recipe. I made a few changes, substituting the ham for bacon bits, and the mozzarella for parmesan. When it was done, I garnished it with cheddar cheese, green onions and tomatoes. My husband and I loved it! Thanks for the recipe.
Every pan was either too small or too big simply because all are being used due to the holidays. So I decided to try the bundt pan. I sprayed the pan generously with cooking spray, poured the egg mixture and cooked according to directions. It came out beautifully and impressed my holiday guests! Great recipe.
This recipe was so good. I made it on a Tues and making it again on Saturday. My husband really enjoyed it. The first time I put in yellow pepper, ham, green onions, tomatoes on top. cheddar, mozarrella cheese and some hot sauce that someone suggested. It was so airy. Delicious
This was great for Christmas brunch. So quick & easy to make and you can vary to your own tastes. I added in chopped mushrooms, red & green peppers and red onion instead of dried. Fried back bacon instead of ham as it was what I had on hand. I used a little garlic powder & dill as well as the seasoning salt & pepper. thanks for a keeper
I doubled the recipe and added spinach - very good!
This is an easy & delicious recipe!! We loved it!! It is very easy to do your own thing depending on what you have on hand. I added sauteed onions, potatoes & sliced zucchini. I actually made it in the morning for dinner that nigh tand it worked fine. I'm going to try making it the night before next time. Great for a brunch!!! Thank you M. Clayton!
very good
Made this with some bacon and about half pound of ground beef leftover. Turned out great. I also put some fresh diced tomatoes on top. So yummy! husband and sister loved it as well. I think it would be great to add onions, spinach and tomatoes to the mix before baking, will try that next time. thanks for this delicious and very easy recipe!
This was so easy, so fast and so delicious. The first time I tried it I had company who didn't like onions or peppers, so I left those out. I also used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. It was so good, I made it again just for my family with the onions & peppers and again using 1/2 & 1/2. Wow, was it good! Though more fattening, the omelet was really creamy and fluffy. It's just fine with milk, too. I had the 1/2 & 1/2 & needed to use it. Like someone else mentioned, leftovers can be quickly warmed in the microwave for a fast, workday breakfast. There are so many possibilities for change-ups that this makes a perfect recipe for a quick, special breakfast/brunch meal using what you have on hand. Just be sure not to leave it in too long or it will dry out. I found out the hard way that the suggested baking time is exact!
Very good and very simple! I made this for a breakfast when my sister and her family came over. Everyone loved it. Even my husband who never eats breakfast. He said he could even eat this for dinner. Kids loved it too!
This was a wonderful quick and easy recipe. I really like that I didn't have to watch it too closely.
I make this all the time! I make a veggie omelet or add ham and swiss. Very versatile and great for Atkins dieters. I use half and half instead of milk.
This is a awesome dish. I throw in a layer of hashbrowns to make a crust. I broil the hashbrowns slightly to make them crispy. Then throw in what ever I have on hand. I had to make two nine inch pie plates to take to a Sunday brunch. No leftovers. I have also precooked the veggies slightly and made sure the liquid was drained before adding it to the egg mixture. This helped in the baking process.
This is so simple and a delicious dish. A definite keeper for this cook
EXCELLENT! Actually my sister, Lynda, shared this recipe with me from the Allrecipes site, and my Mom who was visiting, and my husband loved it. Then even leftover and reheated, my son stopped by and loves it to. It is a definitely keeper and very tasty!
Loved it! I normally don't like eggs, but this was very tasty, filling and fluffy. The boyfriend was surprised and said "you should make this more often!" I just added a little mushrooms. Great recipe!
I love baked omelets. They are so easy and adaptive and everyone can eat at the same time. I used Egg Beaters in place of eggs, added mushrooms and left over baked potatoes sliced up in place of ham since I didn't have any. Served with salsa and toast and this is healthy and yummy. Thanks for sharing.
I didn't care for this :-(
My husband and I love this. I adjusted it for 2 and baked it in a small loaf pan. Perfect. I had some evaporated milk that was about to expire so used that in place of the milk. This will be a regular breakfast for us.
Did not work for me. Took over 1.5 hours to cook through and eggs were still watery. I have used egg substitute in many recipes from this site with great results, but did not work this time.
I used Canadian Bacon chopped instead of ham. Husband loved it! Wil prepare again soon!!
I just tried this today with a few modifications. For the eggs, I used 10 eggs, 1 1/2 cups of milk, a dash of salt, two or three dashes of pepper, about 1/4 cup diced ham, about 1/4 cup bacon bits and about 1 cup shredded Kraft colby/Monterrey jack cheese blend. I say about because I didn't take exact measurements. I popped this in the oven for 20 minutes to firm up the top of the eggs. As soon as that was in the oven, I browned ground Jimmy Dean country pork sausage and did my best to break it up while cooking. By the time the 20 minutes were up, the sausage had cooled enough I was able to crumble it on top of the eggs. You have to be careful at this stage, while the top was slightly firm, the eggs were still mostly in a liquid state. A few of the bigger sausage pieces broke through the firmness and sank, so I recommend smaller pieces of sausage crumbles or letting it cook 25-30 minutes instead. Back into the oven for another 20 minutes! When the timer was up on that, I sprinkled the top with almost a full small can of drained Rotel, some finely chopped white onion, and more cheese. I let this cook another ten minutes and it was done. This is much better than any omelette I've ever had. My son loved it! He's normally a picky eater, so I figured the tomatoes might put him off. But no, he ate a huge piece. My husband doesn't like the consistency of quiche and thus wasn't a fan, but said it was an excellent breakfast quiche, especially considering it was my first go at it
I love this recipe a lot. I have been sharing it with family and friends.
we thought this was pretty tasty! i made this recipe the night before then baked it the following morning. my only modification was to use granulated onion (what i had on hand) instead of dried minced onion. thanks m.c.!
Made this w/chopped mushrooms, plus yellow & red and green pepper added. Yum!
Made twice. First time exactly as written. 2nd time used sausage instead of ham, and added more seasonings. A good starter recipe, then add your own flair.
I give this five stars after using 3 ounces Hilshire Farm sausage and 3 ounces shaved ham, 1.75 cups of cheese and adding onion powder along with dried onion. Husband raved! This is one to show off to the mother-in-law!
Awesome! I'm sure it's perfect as-is but I had to make some adjustments based on what I had. I used bacon instead of ham and feta instead of mozzarella. My 5 year old even said it was the best thing she's ever had, which says a lot. Definitely a keeper.
Such an awesome recipe to have on hand when you're throwing together a breakfast for more than a few! I sauteed some mushrooms and pancetta instead of using ham. (and of course added a few dashes of hot sauce)Next time I'm gonna make this with all fresh veggies....*yum*
I made this for dinner a few times already. My husband & guests loved it. Each time I decided to alter the recipe a little - using Gruyere instead of Cheddar or shallots instead of onions. I also sprinkled it with parsley for some color. Yum!
Good and easy!! Mine was a little watery at the bottom of the dish, not sure why, but everyone ate it so that's worth a lot!!
I just saw this recipe in my email from allrecipes.com and decided to make it for breakfast this morning since I hadn't made anything yet. It was delicious and so easy! I love that with omelets you can add anything you have and want and make it your own. I will definitely be making this again! I didn't have seasing salt so I just added pepper, salt and garlic powder and it had great flavor.
This is a really good recipe.I will make it again when ever we have company staying over.Although I did add green peppers mushrooms & tomatos and it was a big hit.Even the kids ate it.
Delicious and easy. I changed this a bit by omitting ham and onion. Used low fat chedd. and Monterey Jack; used half and half instead of milk; added about 2T sour cream and 1 T melted butter and 2 tsp. cornstarch.
This recipe is great because it's so versatile! You can add whatever cheese, veggies or seasonings you have on hand. I also like it that you're making all the servings in one go, and not having to prepare time-consuming individual omelets. The only thing that lets it down is that the bottom tends to get a little bit rubbery. Other than that, fantastic! Thanks!
Since my husband is on maintenance Atkins, I am always looking for new recipes. Today was his birthday and I made this as a "breakfast birthday cake'! It was awesome. Didn't have any ham on hand, so I substituted sausage breakfast links. I needed to cook mine closer to 50 -55 minutes however. Will be making this for a holiday brunch I am hosting for friends this week. Easy, looks and tastes great--perfect!
Easy and good. And presented nicely with some chopped tomatoes and green onion on top. Crisped up some turkey bacon and sauteed some onions and added in.
this is a really great recipe! the omelette is so nice and fluffy, and there are so many ways to change it up! I put green, red, and yellow peppers in it today, and it turned out fantastic! thanks so much for sharing!
pretty good, but needs alittle bit of something. Is very easy to mix and match ingredients
Excellent! I did make a few changes. Used only 6 eggs, subbed buttermilk instead of reg. milk, used 1lb. Jimmy Dean sausage, and added 1 can chopped tomatoes and green chili's. Also baked for 1 hour. Very, very good! Thanks!
Good breakfast! I tried it as originally posted - now I need to try it with sausage.
WOW! Delicious recipe for breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner. So easy to make, and a great way to use whatever might be left in your fridge or pantry. I added green peppers, mushrooms, tomato, minced garlic, and fresh herbs along with the ham and cheese. I bet the leftovers tomorrow will be even better. Great dish for company too.
A+++ recipe. In fact, I'd say this is one of the best recipes I've gotten from this website. Instead of ham, I used thick sliced turkey. I also used sharp cheddar which gave it great flavor. Be sure to add the minced onion as it did give it that extra flavor (I halved the amount of minced onion but still gave it that zip). Thank you for making Christmas morning breakfast special for our family!
I added sauteed mushrooms and onions in a little bit of butter with some salt and pepper. I also added green peppers and 3 crispy bacon slices to the original mixture. It was a hit! I cooked it in an 8x8 pan and it was perfect for 4 people. We all enjoyed it thoroughly and added hot sauce for extra flavor. Definitely a keeper!
Used 9 eggs, a little milk, salt/pepper, a ton of chopped bacon, and shredded cheddar. nom nom!!!
This was excellent! My boyfriend gave me a high-five! I sauteed the onions with a clove of garlic in butter before adding in. I also added 2 strips of chopped bacon and 2 sauteed sliced zucchini. It was great! Next time, I will try it with bacon, mushroom and parmesan.
My husband really liked this recipe. I thought it was ok. It was quick and easy which I appreciated.
DELICIOUS!! This is quiche without the crust!! I've made this a few times. This time I added leftover steamed broccoli, cooked bacon, lots of shredded cheddar cheese!!! And I added onion powder in place of onion, added some Old Bay spice, fresh ground pepper and salt!! This is a keeper!!
OMG! This was sooo good!!! Instead of the seasoning salt I put in Cajun Seasoning and it was so awesome!!! Next time I'm going to add other ingredients like mushrooms (I love mushrooms). Thanks so much for sharing!! =)
This is a good dish for an egg lover. However for the average bear not so much. You couldnt taste anything but egg. But all in all it was still okay. My suggestion would be to add a layer of hashbrown, and maybe even alittle sausage or bacon.
This is a wonderful recipe and as someone else said, lighter and faster than the bread ones.
This is a fantastic basic dish that can be changed up to fit your mood or on hand ingredients. I followed the recipe with a few changes. I substituted half the eggs for eggbeaters. Added half a sauteed onion and fresh chives. The family really liked it. I loved the ease and only one pan clean up. Served with a side salad for a perfect light meal. Will make this again and again changing things up a little bit. Will try it next with Swiss and sauteed mushrooms.
This was great. I added a bit more ham and some parmesan. I had no cheddaar but in the last few minutes just put some american slices on top of the dish until they were melted. My husband loves American slices:) You could put whatever you like in this. Is good as written, thanks.
I used the "boat" shaped dish to make this, I made the egg mixture separately so everyone could add their things! Everyone loved it!
I am going to make this with applewood bacon, fresh spinach and swiss cheese. Can't wait to try it. I will make it for a quick weeknight dinner.
This is incredibly good. The only changes I make are adding a sprinkle of cayenne or a dash of hot sauce, and a little dry mustard, which I add to all egg dishes to enhance flavor, and a liberal sprinkling of fresh nutmeg on top after baking. I make it for company using 8 eggs, and also make it just for the 2 of us using 3 eggs, with slightly less than 1/2 the amount of the other ing. Still takes about 45 minutes to cook in a glass dish. Much much better than the "rolls" of eggs that restaurants try to pass off as omelets!
Ok as written - kind of bland. The second time I made it I added red and green peppers and fresh chopped onion. Definately improved the taste. Good base receipe to add your own ingredients to.
I have been making this recipe for a while now. To give it a creamier texture I add in 3 oz of cream cheese when I blend the eggs and milk together. It is heavenly and cheesy!
was very good as written. Used Italian sausage and potatoes with all cheddar. Will def make again.
I cooked this one just this morning and got raved satisfaction reviews from my family! I added bacon and white mushrooms, replaced salt with a pinch of chicken powder and topped it with tomatoes. Love this recipe! Thank you!
Very good, very easy to make and my family loved it! I made this for New Year's Eve afternoon brunch using Jimmy Dean sausage instead of ham and adding sauteed mushrooms (4 oz. can) and fresh onions. I also cut the seasoned salt in half (to 1/4), taking the suggestions of others, since the sausage is pretty well seasoned (I used the frozen Jimmy Dean sausage so I microwaved 4 patties on 50% for 90 seconds just to unthaw it and cut into small squares before adding to the mixture). Also, as others mentioned, I will also add more cheese; maybe 2/3 cup of both mozzarella and cheddar.
Wow, this turned out great. I am having an Xmas Brunch at home this year and am looking for recipes which can be prepared beforehand. This will be one of my dishes. I didn't use Mozarella because I didn't have any and didn't miss it.
easy and good way to use extra eggs. very flexible with meats, cheeses, and veggies. i baked it in a pie plate.
Simple, basic and easy to customize, which is what I love about these types of recipes! I made this for my boys to use up some leftover ham. I added some of my own seasonings and some diced yellow and orange peppers for colour. Mushrooms would be a must if the boys were not eating it as we love them! Overall, very good!
