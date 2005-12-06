Baked Omelet

This is a great Christmas breakfast, brunch dish or company breakfast!

Recipe by M Clayton

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 8x8 inch casserole dish and set aside.

  • Beat together the eggs and milk. Add seasoning salt, ham, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese and minced onion. Pour into prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 415.3mg; sodium 738.2mg. Full Nutrition
