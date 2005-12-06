Baked Omelet

I just tried this today with a few modifications. For the eggs, I used 10 eggs, 1 1/2 cups of milk, a dash of salt, two or three dashes of pepper, about 1/4 cup diced ham, about 1/4 cup bacon bits and about 1 cup shredded Kraft colby/Monterrey jack cheese blend. I say about because I didn't take exact measurements. I popped this in the oven for 20 minutes to firm up the top of the eggs. As soon as that was in the oven, I browned ground Jimmy Dean country pork sausage and did my best to break it up while cooking. By the time the 20 minutes were up, the sausage had cooled enough I was able to crumble it on top of the eggs. You have to be careful at this stage, while the top was slightly firm, the eggs were still mostly in a liquid state. A few of the bigger sausage pieces broke through the firmness and sank, so I recommend smaller pieces of sausage crumbles or letting it cook 25-30 minutes instead. Back into the oven for another 20 minutes! When the timer was up on that, I sprinkled the top with almost a full small can of drained Rotel, some finely chopped white onion, and more cheese. I let this cook another ten minutes and it was done. This is much better than any omelette I've ever had. My son loved it! He's normally a picky eater, so I figured the tomatoes might put him off. But no, he ate a huge piece. My husband doesn't like the consistency of quiche and thus wasn't a fan, but said it was an excellent breakfast quiche, especially considering it was my first go at it