Florida Key Lime Pie

4.4
121 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 27
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

No bake Key Lime pie - easy and sooo goood! Vanilla extract may be substituted with lemon extract.

Recipe by Marion McWhorter

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Lime Filling: In a large mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until fluffy. Add condensed milk, lime juice, lime rind, and salt. Whip until mixture is smooth. Pour into graham cracker crust. Cover with plastic wrap and chill thoroughly.

  • To Make Topping: In a medium bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form. Add vanilla or lemon extract and confectioners' sugar. Continue to whip until cream forms stiff peaks. Place topping in a fine-mesh sieve and place sieve over a bowl to catch liquid that drains off. Cover topping tightly with plastic wrap and allow to drain for 2 hours.

  • Before serving, discard liquid that has drained from topping. Spread topping over pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
921 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 107.6g; fat 43.3g; cholesterol 119.9mg; sodium 561.2mg. Full Nutrition
