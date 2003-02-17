Christmas Brunch Casserole

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
02/17/2003
My family really enjoyed this for breakfast. I would recommend adding 2 more eggs, covering and baking for 45 minutes instead of 1 hour. I also used full pkg of shredded cheese on top. The house smelt wonderful and my family was delighted with their full tummies. Thanks!
This is very easy to make, as promised, and is not "bad", but is kind of bland "as is". I can make the following suggestions: first, double the amount of eggs stated from 4 to 8. "Eight is enough!" (Ok, I'm sorry, that was cheesy.) :) Speaking of cheese - use sharp cheddar, more than what she recommends (a cup, also, doesn't appear to be substantial enough) and don't add it until maybe the last 20-25 minutes or so. If you leave it on the entire time it gets really dry and too crispy, almost burned in places. You want it to be nice and melty, not dried out. Thirdly - more is needed to give the dish some oomph. I would recommend doing any of the following: tossing in some chopped green pepper to the onion/mushroom mixture, adding some Tabasco sauce to the egg mixture, or topping with pepperjack cheese instead of cheddar (and again - only during the last 20 minutes!). I made this dish for an Easter brunch with my husband and my parents - all ate their portions, but they all gave me suggestions as to how this could be better the second time around. I also have to say that using Oscar Meyer pre-cooked bacon saves LOADS of time and doesn't leave your whole house smelling of bacon grease! My parents also suggested that you could use ground sausage, spicy or non-spicy, or perhaps some cubed ham (as other members have suggested) instead of the bacon. I hope my suggestions have helped! Again, this is not a bad recipe, just needs some tweeking.
02/17/2003
05/09/2004
I too made a few changes and it turned out great!I used 6 eggs, 1 can cream mushroom soup, 1/2 cup sour cream, only 1 cup milk and 2 cups cheddar. I also used only 1/2 Lb bacon. Layer 1/2 potatoe and veggie mixture, then all of cheese then remaining potatoes. This will keep cheese from getting hard and crusty. Mix all of liquid ingredients well and pour over top. Liquid should cover potatoes. I baked in 7 x 11 glass casserole dish. A smaller pan will also keep it from getting too dry. 375 for 45 min then top with French's Onions last few minutes of baking time. Great Mother Day brunch!
This is a good breakfast recipe but I'm not sure if the presentation is so appealing (minor flaw). I layer per directions and noticed my top was cooking faster than the bottom. By the end, the top was beyond done while the bottom was somewhat mushy. It still had a good taste and the second time I made it, I mixed it all together. Solidified better and blended well. I also added sauted green bell peppers, used sharp cheddar cheese, 1 tsp dry mustard, 1 cup of chopped ham and 6 eggs instead of 4. Second time was a charm.
01/05/2003
This was very good! I made a few adjustments to the recipe. I reduced the oven temperature to 350 degrees. I used thick-sliced pepper bacon, which I cut into 1-inch pieces before cooking, so the bacon could be evenly distributed. Be sure to drain fat between frying batches of bacon, so your bacon will be crispy. To save time, I used an 8-oz. package of sliced fresh mushrooms. I also deleted the 1Tablespoon of butter used to sauté the onions and mushrooms, and cooked them in 1 Tablespoon of bacon grease. I increased the eggs to 6. I did cover and refrigerate overnight. My casserole was cooked in 45 minutes. Thanks Pam for sharing! I will definitely cook again.
Excellent! Everyone enjoyed this when I made it for Christmas morning! It was so easy with most of the prep done the night before, so I was able to spend the morning with my family instead of in the kitchen. I used more eggs than the recipe called for (I used 6 or 8... I can't remember because it was a couple of months ago), and I omitted the mushrooms because we don't care for them. The only thing I would do differently next time is use less salt (maybe eliminate the plain salt and only use the garlic salt and maybe a little seasoned salt)- it was plenty salty with the bacon. Really almost too salty. But still good! I will definitely make this again! Oh, it was very good leftover, too!
Made this for Christmas morning; it was easy to prepare and tasted GREAT! We used Tony Chachere's seasoning since my family likes our food spicy and we used precooked bacon to save time. We also mixed up the potatoes, bacon, onion and mushrooms as suggested. The only change I would make next time is to add the extra couple of eggs as suggested by others. Will definately be making this again!!
10/28/2002
The recipe only calls for 4 eggs, and they act as more of a binding agent than an element of flavor. I add 2 to 4 more eggs to include all the tastes of a great breakfast. A little greasy and fattening, but always gets rave reviews! Perfect for a once-a-year special breakfast.
01/27/2003
It was delicious! So nice to get up Christmas morning and really not have to cook, just throw it in the oven. I used the hash browns with the peppers and onions already in it and it make it faster. Thanks for sharing!
I placed this recipe here several years ago. For some reason it was changed to state thawed hash browns. I never thaw the hash browns first but I always make the evening before, refrigerate and bake the next day.
I cook this every year. I make it the day before. Fantastic to be able to drink mamosas and relax opening gifts with family while breakfast cooks. More eggs for sure, at least 8...and more cheese too. I add both ham and pre-cooked bacon. Maybe some biscuits with honey would be a good side to this casserole...Try this and you will never make a messy xmas breakfast again where you would be stuck in the kitchen the entire morning again!
I made this Christmas morning, I followed Kate's recommendations from her review on 12/10/06; with only a few modifications. I used red and green bellpepper for the Christmas theme, I precooked the bacon, the onions and bellpeppers the day before. On Christmas morning I warmed them up, I had put the hash browns in the refrigerator the night before to thaw and then compiled all according to the recipe. I didn't use the dill. Since I doubled the recipe, I still only used one large onion and 1/2 red and 1/2 green large bellpepper. I did substitue heavy cream for 1/2 the milk and added in about 21 eggs. Since it was doubled, I cooked it at 375 degrees for 1 hr 15 mins., adding the cheese the last 25 minutes. Check it frequently and cover for the first half of the cooking time with foil. Everyone gave rave reviews about it. I found the posted reviews very helpful and gave me confidence to try this with 15 guests and no doing a sample test. I presented it in a large Chrismtas casserole and it was not only delicious, it had a great presentation.
I found this recipe on this website about 6 years ago. I have been making it on Christmas Eve to have Christmas morning ever since. We all love it. Do not be afraid of all the onions in it. They add an almost caramel sweetness to the dish once they are sauteed in the butter and soaked overnight and then baked. The only thing I have done different over the years is substitute sausage or ham for the bacon. It just depends what we are in the mood for that year. But I definitely give this five stars! Thank you for adding to our Christmas tradition.
I'm really surprised at all the high reviews on this recipe. There are much better breakfast casserole recipes out there. I agree with other reviewers, though, that this recipe needs more flavor and eggs. If I ever make it again I will double the eggs, add more seasoning (I did use tabasco sauce as another reviewer stated, but it still needs more flavor) and mix the ingredients together better before cooking. Otherwise, if you follow the directions, the bacon and eggs don't really mix in with the hash browns enough to give them flavor and the bottom portion of the casserole tastes really bland.
Forget just for Christmas, this is great for anytime. I love something I can prepare one day and finish the next because of my work schedule, and this fits that bill. The only changes I made were leaving out the onions (we don't do onions) and once I didn't have hashbrowns, so I used tator-tots, and that is what we prefer now.
I thought this was good, but a little dry. Will top with cheese next time. I sprinkled it with ground ancho pepper powder, gave it a really nice color! Also added thyme to the eggs. We made half with sausage and bacon, and the other half with sausage, onions, and mushrooms. Also layered half of potatoes first, then meat/veggies/cheese, then rest of potatoes. Also used 9 eggs.
09/24/2002
I made this on Christmas Eve and served it Christmas day. I omitted the mushrooms (not a family favorite). I think next time I make this I will use pre-cooked bacon. That was alot of bacon to fry up on Christmas Eve. I think I will continue to make this every year for our family though, it was gone by the time we were done opening gifts!!! Thanks
My family loved this casserole Christmas morning! It's very fast and easy to make! Next time, I'll use diced ham instead of bacon. I sauteed the mushrooms and onions in olive oil and garlic. Delicious!
What a fantastic dish. I've had it with many different variations but all of them following the basic premise of the recipe and all of them delicious. When I make it I skip the mushrooms and use some red and green peppers instead to add to the Christmas theme. I also mix it all up as others have suggested and add the cheese near the end of baking.
This was very good. I prefer hash brown potatoes with fresh peppers instead of O'Brien potatoes. I took the advise of other reviews and increased the eggs to at least 5 and used 1 cup of cheese. This can be a bit dry on the bottom so I sauted the mushrooms, onions, peppers then put in 1/2 the potatoes with the seasonings and 1/2 of the vegetables. Then add the rest. Add the cheese to the last 15 min of baking.
this was ok, but i was not overly impressed with it. it was sort of bland. i did make some changes as suggested by others. i cut up the bacon into small pieces and fried it. i also only used about 3/4 of the package. i mixed the hashbrowns, bacon, onions, and mushroom together and then dumped the egg mixture on top. i used 6 eggs. it really needs more than the four called for. i used fresh parsley as i has some. i did not use the garlic salt and maybe that made the difference with it being bland. i don't know for sure. i think maybe if i had made this with ham or even sausage it would have had more flavor. i will say when i had leftovers the next day it did seem a little better than when we first ate it. i may try this again with a different variation of ingredients to see if i can get a better flavor.
excellent - with modifications. Used 7 eggs, and ham - saute'd mushrooms and onions and then mixed all together before adding to 9x13 pan. baked covered at 400 for 45 minutes, adding cheese the last 20 minutes, uncovered.
This is a good recipe although I did change some things, so the rating is with my changes. Going by other suggestions I used 8 eggs and only one cup of milk. I also sauteed half a red pepper and half a green pepper (dice small) with the diced onion (but left out the mushrooms because I don't care for them). I used Crystal Farms O'Brien Hash Browns (in the refrigerator section, not frozen). I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I mixed the salt, garlic powder and black pepper with the hash browns, then placed in the greased dish, and layered as the recipe states. I baked it for one hour, but next time I will check it sooner (it was a little brown around the edges). Another thing I really liked is I was able to cook the bacon, and sauteed the onion and peppers two days before (kept it cold) and then put it all together on Christmas (didn't have time x-mass eve). This recipe does have a lot of flavor, and was hardy meal my family and I enjoyed on Christmas morning. I'm sure I will be making this again.
12/14/2005
This is an awesome recipe! I had one like this a long time ago, but lost it. I did not use the mushrooms, as no one in my family likes them, and instead of Bacon, I used sausage. What flavor!!!! This Christmas I will be making 2. One with sausage the other with diced ham. We will def. be adding this to our traditional Christmas morning breakfast. I can make it the night before, and put it in the oven in the morning, and when the kids are done with presents they have a warm breakfast that I didn't have to slave over. Thanks for sharing!!!
Tried this today for Christmas morning and it was great! I used a pint of whipping cream in place of milk and of course more cheese is always good! I sauted my mushrooms and onions in butter (yum!) and used bacon and ham as well. Definitely double the eggs! i did and it was perfect! I took the recommendation to cook it covered for 1/2 hour and then cooked uncovered the last 15 min. i wish i had taken a picture! it was gorgeous! but they ate it all too fast! this is a great recipe to make your own little changes to and it's still great! thanks for the recipe! Plano TX Lady. :-)
Changed the recipe a quite a bit, but was a great base recipe. Very easy to substitute ingredients to your liking. Used 9 eggs, potatoes O'brien, 1/2 cup chopped jalapeno pepper, 1/2 cup cup-up tomato, 1 lb sausage, and about 3/4 lb chopped ham. Left out the salt. Left out the onion and mushrooms, as was in too much of a hurry to prepare and cook them. Did add some dry onion to the egg mixture. Layered it as suggested by a reviewer--1/2 potatoes on the bottom, covered with the cheese, meat, vegetable mixture, and topped with the rest of the potatoes. Baked it the same day. Then sprinkled about 3/4 cup shredded cheese on top, 10 minutes before it was done. Looked very nice when cut with the layers. Very presentable with the cheese topping. Very filling and delicious.
I followed the advice of various other reviewers plus made a few little changes myself when making this recipe, and it turned out great! I assembled and baked this recipe all at the same time, and did not refridgerate overnight. I baked it at 375 degrees for just over an hour, and covered it for about the first 30 minutes. I did not put the cheese on until the last 20 minutes. In place of the mushrooms and bacon, I used 2 red bell peppers and ham, and substitued 1/2 cup of heavy cream for a 1/2 c. of the milk. I used one instead of two onions, and I also used 7 eggs rather than 4 and added some dill with the salts and pepper. I don't think this recipe would earn a 5 star rating if the instructions are followed, but with these changes, it's great and I will definitely be making it again.
Very Good but.... 400 is too high if you use a glass caserole pan, I did and it was a overcooked. The bacon cooked too much and lost it's flavor. Love the ingredients though. I will lower temp to 375 and might even cook for a shorter time. Took it to our church get together and they seemed to like it so I will keep this one mainly because I love Bacon!!!
This was a huge hit Christmas morning. I made the recipe the night before, using 8 eggs instead of four, and I broke the bacon into bite sized pieces. I stirred everything together, so nothing would burn. I baked it for an hour, and added the cheese at about 40 minutes. One tip is to REALLY grease the casserole dish first, because the cheese and potatoes make a sticky mess if you don't.
This was a wonderful recipe. Much better than the brunch casserole with bread. My family loved it. I made one without onions and added more mushrooms and peppers and one as directed. Both were delicious. You could certainly adjust the recipe as desired (more mushrooms, onions etc.)
YUMMY & EASY!! We had brunch on Christmas and all the family LOVED IT!! I used sausage and 8 eggs, no mushrooms. I put the hashbrowns on the bottom and mixed the rest together like others suggested. We will have this again and again. Not just for Christmas.
12/26/2011
This was a good starter recipe for a breakfast casserole that doesn't use bisquick. I used 8 eggs and sweet Italian sausage, no mushrooms but red and green onions, and mixed the hashbrowns in with the eggs and sausage instead of layering. Still used the same amount of milk, but added spices ad seasonings our family likes, red pepper flakes, onion and garlic powder/salt, Italian seasonings, etc. We never really go by the spice amounts on any recipes, just what we are feeling at the time. I reduced the heat to 350, covered for thirty min, added 2 cups cheese and baked uncovered for 30 more min, and it was perfectly cooked, all bubbly and browned on top. Very yummy and easy to prepare Christmas Eve. Got to enjoy a great hot breakfast Christmas morning without spending it in the kitchen!
08/16/2003
This was great the first day but Somewhat dry when re-heated for the next. Mind you I make a casserole on Sunday and take it to work for breakfast all week long. Will try to add some cream soup on the bottom on the casserole to help the potatoes -- but awesome flavor and loved all the veggies -- hubby enjoyed :-)
This was a Christmas breakfast disapointment! I made it just like the recipe said and the cheese came out too dry and overall this dish very boring. I made this dish for company but was too embarrassed to serve it. If I were to try this recipe again I would use about 1/2 the potatoes and double the amount of eggs and onion. I would also mix the cheese into the mixture instead of adding it to the top. Definately try this recipe before serving to guests!
I made this as posted on Christmas Eve for Christmas brunch. The entire casserole is bland and dry. It needs more seasoning and maybe twice as many eggs. This is a decent base recipe but will be making adjustments in the future.
We really like this recipe! I have made it at Christmas the past few years and there's never any leftovers! Rather than layering the ingredients, I mix the mushrooms, onions and potatoes together. It's quick and easy and is very filling. I'd reccommend giving it a try- you won't be sorry!
This was a very tasty Christmas morning breakfast. I used the following suggestions from other reviewers: I used O'Brien potatoes, pre-cooked bacon (zapped in microwave for a few seconds for crispness)used 6 eggs instead of 4 (will try 8 next time) and increased the cheese amount to 2C. I also used real garlic powder and then added regular salt. I think this helped the flavor. I put this in the crockpot before church and cooked on high for 2 1/2 hours. It was ready as soon as we walked in the door. The flavor was great and big hit with the family and Christmas company. Will be a Christmas tradition from now on. Thanks!
12/26/2002
I made this on Christmas Eve day and took it to my family's Christmas morning. It cooked while we opened presents and it was a joy to have that aroma in the house while we finished our gifts! I mixed it all together like was previously suggested, adding 2 more eggs and more cheese. It came out beautifully and my very picky and opinionated family loved it, even my 4 yr old who doesn't like anything mixed together! I was asked to add this recipe to our traditional christmas breakfast every year! I will double the recipe and still add 3-4 more eggs next year!
Ehh. I'll use the hashbrown technique again. This was pretty good but wouldn't want to serve it to company because it wasn't very attractive. Next time I'll probably only use one onion and add green bell pepper and leave the mushrooms out. Sorry to be negative!
This is so yummy!!! everyone loved it! I will make it again for sure.
01/14/2001
when our family of 17 decided to do a brunch for Crhistmas, I decided not to work too hard. This recipe is so easy and tasty. Plan to combine the ingredients the day before,then relax the next morning while the wonderful aroma fills the kitchen. My grown sons loved the new recipe. And teir wives asked for a copy of it. All 9 small children liked it also. My 2 yr.old helped layer the dish the night before. I'm sure this won't be saved for just the holidays.
I made this for the morning after a New Years party knowing that no one was going to want to cook for a house full of company. I will now make this anytime I have family over for holidays!!!! My only mistake was I did not thaw the has browns which (like it clearly says to) so there was a bit too much liquid.
This dish was very tasty. I made it for my family for Christmas breakfast and they loved it. Some of our guests arrived early for Christmas dinner so I offered them a taste of it to tie them over until dinner. When they were getting leftovers the guy asked me for some of that "great breakfast dish" to take too. My husband doesn't like mushrooms so I subsitituted one 10oz box of frozen spinach for them. It was wonderful. I cooked my bacon really crisp but it was still kinda limp when it was all done. Just a heads up. It did not detract from the dish at all!
I always make this when I have lots of people over for brunch. They always go back for seconds. If I don't have hashbrowns, I use crostini's. They are like little bagettes that are tosted with olive oil and garlic-- they are premade in a bag. Just one single layer at the bottom of the dish is all that is needed. Yummy.
Best Christmas casserole I have ever tried. I love texture the hashbrowns give the casserole. In the past, I used crescent rolls and they always burned. I also double the eggs & add a jalepeno or two. I fry bacon and crumble in the mixture. I also adda pound of spicy sausage. It is only Christmas once a year:o) I mix a bit of cheese in the casserole while it is cooking, but then I add the rest to the top towards the end. This is a family tradition. I make it the night before and just pop it in the oven in the morning. YUMMY!!!!
I used sausage instead of bacon (hubby's preference) & added chorizo & bell peppers. I used 5c hash browns, 3c shredded cheddar & 8 eggs & seasoned all with salt & pepper. I baked 50 minutes covered and another 20 uncovered. I ended up smothering each serving with New Mexico hot red chile & hubby said he wouldn't have liked it without the chile because it wouldn't have had enough flavor as written. Great concept. I'll have to play around with it!
I assembled this on Christmas Eve as suggested. In the morning I just put it in the oven while we opened presents. The whole house smelled like I was slaving away in the kitchen, and I wasn't. YAY! I doubled the amount of eggs to 8. I put the cooked bacon in a baggie and sprinkled it on top before I baked the casserole...I was worried that the bacon would get soggy, which I HATE. My oldest son, 19, said in the middle of breakfast, "This should have bacon all the way through." LOL. It's definitely a keeper, and I plan on making it again for Easter Breakfast.
OMG! The best recipe ever! I am not a person to get up and make breakfast, this made everything so much easier for me! My husband and my kids couldn't stop talking about.
01/15/2001
This was delicious! I threw it together the day before Christmas in a 6 qt electric roaster (the pan came out and went in the fridge). Christmas morning, I got up, plugged the roaster in, and it was ready to serve in an hour. It got rave reviews and kept me from having to prepare a big breakfast on Christmas morning, which allowed me to spend more time with my family. It will definitely be a family favorite.
02/06/2003
We fixed this for our daughter's basketball team. Everyone loved it! Teenagers can be soo picky and not one didn't go back for seconds! There is alot of prep work but well worth it! Thanks!
08/15/2002
Absolutely the best breakfast casserole! Easy and can be changed to accomodate different tastes!
I made this for the first time last week and doubled the batch, as I expected a whole hoard of family on Christmas morning. They went crazy over it--and I don't get some of the previous reviewers who said the bacon didn't get cooked enough. I made sure I fried it crispy to begin with before even putting it in the casserole. I was afraid there would be too much saltiness with the bacon and the garlic salt, but the double batch of ingredients probably alleviated that. I doubled everything precisely, except added extra pepper. Nuthin left!
This was excellent with a few changes. I added some chopped green pepper and minced garlic to the saute mixture. Increased the eggs to 6, plus added some dry mustard and used sharp cheddar. I have a similar recipe that calls for the casserole to cook at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. This seeemed to work well so the top didn't get too brown and it was done to perfection all the way through. By the way, your house will smell AMAZING while this is cooking!
I loved this! I didn't have bacon so I used country ham (very salty!) I left out the salt in the recipe and forgot to put in the parsley. I also used the Country style hash brown potatoes with onions and peppers and used a little more cheese...it smelled wonderful and tasted great. Very easy to make!
I made this recipe Christmas Eve night for breakfast Christmas morning and everyone in my family loved it! Even my father who is a picky eater couldn't stop talking about it. It's now a tradition that I make this dish every Christmas morning. I did change the recipe a little. I added chopped up maple links, 6 more eggs, maple flavored bacon, and took out the mushrooms. I was finally able to enjoy Christmas with everyone else and not be stuck in the kitchen cooking all morning. It was simple to make and tasted great, thanks for the great recipe!!!
Simplified this by using the Oscar Mayer pre-cooked, bagged bacon - and put it in the crockpot on high for 2 1/2 hours. used only 1/2 the milk stated. DEEELISH !!!! Kids and all ate every bit ! Perfect for a Sunday morning - turn crock pot on before church, and off you go ! Ready upon your return. Add a favorite baked good, juice/tea/coffee - and you have easy entertaining !
Everyone loved it! I left out the mushrooms and used 8 eggs. I didn't layer... I mixed the first ingredients together then poured the egg mixture over it all. I added the cheese during the last 20 minutes. I particularly liked being able to put it all together the night before. It's a winner!
Delicious after my *minor* alterations. I halved the recipe, yet used a total of 6 eggs. I added chopped green and red bell pepper with the saute mix, as well as a dash or two of chili powder to the egg mix. Finally, I mixed the bacon with the veggies, then layered the cheese, then poured on the egg. I needed the full hour at 400 for it to set. Thanks for this decadent breakfast!
This was good and would have been better if I had actually watched it so it did not brown so much. It would be less cooking time for me next time. But it was tasty. I made it as written and had no problems with it being dry. Also I did not let it sit overnight but just threw it in the oven. It turned out fine. I also used 8 eggs instead of the 4.
I took tips from several reviews and added 2 eggs. I increased fluid by adding 1 can mushroom soup-one with roasted garlic, then omitted the garlic in the recipe and cut back fresh mushroom, and then doubled the cheese. I used diced potato instead of schreaded, bacon bits instead of fried, and cooked 30 min. at 350, covered, and uncovered 15 min. at 375. It was wonderful. A little salsa on top for those who enjoy spicier flavor. My rating would have been 5, if so much alteration hadn't been necessary.
01/06/2002
My whole family loves this recipe. I made it as a trial run before Xmas morning, and it made a great fast supper. My husband usually made breakfast on Xmas Day and it is hard to have everyone's eggs and toast/bacon ready at the same time. This year he wanted to do this and asked me to help him prepare the night before. He is not a cook but I told him he can do this anytime now that I have showed him!! We had 8 for breakfast on Xmas morning and their only negative comment was "Why did you not make more?" Will make many times throughout the year. Thanks very much.
Needs more eggs for sure. I made it with ham and bacon, mixed in some of the cheese with eggs and then added more cheese on top the last 20 mins. Definitely use pepper or a little cayenne pepper for flavor.
This was a hit with the family. I am not a huge fan of onions so there were too many in the dish for my taste, but my husband loved them. I took the advice of others and added two extra eggs. I had to foil the dish about 20 minutes into cooking because the cheese was burning. Next time I will wait until nearer the end of baking time to add the cheese.
I used this recipe as a basis and made a few changes to suit our tastes and based on other reviews. I added red bell pepper just for a bit of color, used 8 eggs, substitued fat-free half & half for the milk and tried pepper jack cheese for a bit of zip. My son and our guest said it was awesome. I highly recommend using this recipe as a starting point and have fun making changes to suit your own tastes and preferences.
quick and easy. Family liked it but prefer the recipe similar to this using bread slices instead of potatoes. As for the limp bacon, I put it on top of the cheese as the last ingredient and the bacon cooks up much nicer, don't even have to cook it first.
This is a flexible casserole! There was no bacon in the pantry, but there was a 3 oz package of proscuito! Added one onion, the mushrooms, 2 cups hash browns, no salt, tarragon, parsley, garlic powder and plain soy milk!
I made this for a breakfast potluck at work and it was a hit! I did use 6 eggs, put the cheddar on for the last 20 min only, replace onions with green onions, and use fried and drained ground pork sausage instead of bacon. Will use it for Christmas morning , very handy.
I made this for Christmas morning breakfast. Only two of us, so I scaled it down to 9 servings instead of 12 and baked it in an 8 x 8 pan. I followed the recipe except I substituted pork sausage for the bacon. It was pretty good, and I can see lots of room for variations on this theme. The only thing I didn't care for is that the potatoes were mushy by the time it was done. Next time I think I'll try leaving the potatoes frozen or partially frozen when I start it. Try this one for an easy and tasty breakfast.
So I chose this recipe because my daughter has a gluten intolerance and this is actually gluten free... Don't be fooled by my rating. This is a great recipe and very delicious but it needs lots of adjustments. Instead of bacon I used ground sausage (we just like it more). There wasn't much egg to it, so next time I will use 6 instead of 4. I also added a diced green bell pepper and about 4 green onions sliced and sprinkled just beneath the cheese. A cup of cheese wasn't quite enough either so I would make it about 1 1/2 cups instead next time. Everything else about this recipe is great. Everyone loved it and I will definitely make this again with the adjustments.
really really like this. i read through all the reviews and did changes. here are my changes: decreased potatoes a little, decreased milk to one cup, decreased onion to one, omitted salt, used garlic powder instead of salt. i mixed the cheddar with the eggs and stirred the whole thing a little. today i sauteed some fresh asparagus in with the mushrooms and onions and it was soooooo good. the potatoes come out soggy, and i don't know why. next time i'm going to eliminate the milk altogether. anyway, i love this recipe. i want to give it a mexican flair, use green chiles. i always put some cholula sauce on when i eat it, too.
Fantastic!!!! We brought this to work for a group breakfast and wow!!! Rave reviews! We increased the eggs to 8 and decreased the onions to 1. Didn't have any parsley and used shredded hashbrowns. Also used 2 cups of cheese. Yummy!!!!
This recipe is wonderful. I made it for the office and everyone loved it. I used 2 packages of brown and serve sausage, the onions, omitted the mushrooms, added 5 eggs, 1 3/4 cups milk. I used the frozen hash brown patties. I added the cheese 20 minutes befor it was done. This is a keeper. Lefty7
I used fresh potatoes, more eggs, less milk, and more cheese. I still thought this could use some more flavoring. Overall it was satisfying but next time I'd add some more spices or cheese liven up that much potatoes! Thanks for sharing.
Delicious!! I made some strata from this site at Thanksgiving. This recipe was preferred by every member of my family! We don't like spicy food, especially for breakfast, and since the potatoes I used were already somewhat spiced I sprinkled onion powder on the hash browns and omitted the onion. Added a box of Jones precooked breakfast sausage chopped with the bacon. Took other suggestions and used 8 extra large eggs, but just 1 cup of milk. I put 1/4 cup of the cheese in with the eggs, and put the rest on top 20 minutes before taking the dish out of the oven. It wasn't too wet, or too dry- what we call a "goldilocks" meal. Served with fruit salad and a sour cream coffee cake. Yum! I didn't get a chance to put this in the frig the night before, so cooking time was about 40 minutes. Wow, wow, wow- this is one my husband said to put in my recipe file- high praise, indeed! Even my picky teenage daughters loved it. Thanks so much for posting this delightful, easy recipe!
This a a great basic recipe. I doubled the eggs as suggested by others, and generously seasoned the hash brown potatoes (which were basically chopped raw potato) before layering up the rest of the ingredients. Also, I ran the cooked bacon through the food processor, so it was chopped super fine. I added the cheese half way through cooking, otherwise it would have been burnt. It did not take one hour to cook, more like 45 min. I took it to work for a brunch, everyone loved it!
04/03/2000
Wonderful for brunch! Substituted diced ham bits for the bacon and tossed in some Monteray Jack cheese also! Will make again! :)
