Christmas Brunch Casserole

This is very easy to make, as promised, and is not "bad", but is kind of bland "as is". I can make the following suggestions: first, double the amount of eggs stated from 4 to 8. "Eight is enough!" (Ok, I'm sorry, that was cheesy.) :) Speaking of cheese - use sharp cheddar, more than what she recommends (a cup, also, doesn't appear to be substantial enough) and don't add it until maybe the last 20-25 minutes or so. If you leave it on the entire time it gets really dry and too crispy, almost burned in places. You want it to be nice and melty, not dried out. Thirdly - more is needed to give the dish some oomph. I would recommend doing any of the following: tossing in some chopped green pepper to the onion/mushroom mixture, adding some Tabasco sauce to the egg mixture, or topping with pepperjack cheese instead of cheddar (and again - only during the last 20 minutes!). I made this dish for an Easter brunch with my husband and my parents - all ate their portions, but they all gave me suggestions as to how this could be better the second time around. I also have to say that using Oscar Meyer pre-cooked bacon saves LOADS of time and doesn't leave your whole house smelling of bacon grease! My parents also suggested that you could use ground sausage, spicy or non-spicy, or perhaps some cubed ham (as other members have suggested) instead of the bacon. I hope my suggestions have helped! Again, this is not a bad recipe, just needs some tweeking.

Read More