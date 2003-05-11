Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix

This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.

By Rebecca Lentz

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread peach slices evenly into a 9x13 inch baking dish. If using canned peach juice, pour 1 cup of it over peach slices. If using fresh peaches, combine water and sugar in a small bowl. Stir to dissolve, then pour mixture over peaches.

  • Sprinkle cinnamon over peach slices, followed by dry cake mix. Top cake mix with pats of cream cheese. Dot cobbler with butter or margarine.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 397mg. Full Nutrition
