Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix

That was the best peach cobbler I ever had.. It was different & I loved it. My entire family plus more loved it. This is how I made it I only had one can of peaches in heavy syrup so I cut the recipe in half I cut the peaches up & poured them in my pan sprinkled with a little sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, & approx. 1 tsp of vanilla mixed it all together, Then I only had a box of pineapple upside down cake mix so I used that it took approx. 3/4 the box to 4 oz. cream cheese I added a little sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, & 1 tsp. of vanilla mixed it all together until it was crumbly poured it on top the peaches patted it down into them then drizzled the recipe amount of butter on top of them then baked it until golden brown then pulled it out and mixed it all together and baked it approx. 15 more mins. I used approx. 2 tbsp sugar in peaches & cake mix & 1 tsp. of cinnamon, nutmeg & vanilla in cake mix & peaches it was so good we didnt even have ice cream to eat it with but it was great all 3 of my kids added a lil milk to there bowl of it & they loved it... Thanks so much for this GREAT recipe. So SIMPLE, FAST, & GREAT!!!