Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix

This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.
OK, I reviewed this before but last night 8/26/07 I made this again and found a better way to make the cobbler. I mixed the cream cheese with the cake mix in a food processor just until mixture gets crumbly. After putting this mixture on the peaches (used fresh this time) I added the butter (melted) over the top of the cobbler. My fiance said that was the best cobbler I have ever made. I give the credit to my food processor. This recipe is now 5 stars!
I have mixed emotions about this recipe. For the good side, it tastes really good and although I was worried about the cream cheese it gave it a unique twist. On the bad side it is VERY watery. Also, the cake mix doesn't cook all the way on the top. My suggestions would be to either not add as much water at the beginning, or to mix up the cake mix with the peaches before you cook it. I was rather dissapointed with the appearance, but pleasently suprised with the taste.
This is a really great and easy peach cobbler that is a family favorite. I did do a few revisions though. I left out the water and suger all together (I used 2 large cans of peaches with heavy syrup instead and added 1 cup of the juice instead of fresh). I also cut the cream cheese into the cake mix with a pastry cutter (two knives work just as well) and then sprinkled the mixture on top of the peaches and cinnamon. I also melted the butter and drizzled it on top of the cake mix and increased the baking time to one hour. It comes out great and perfect every time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2003
This was awesome! BUT Im glad I read the reviews before I made it. I used the canned peaches and added the 1 cup of juice. I also cut the cream cheese into the cake mix {excellent tip} and then drizzled the melted butter on top. I cooked it for about 1 hour and it came out excellent. Nothing was undercooked. What a nice easy recipe to whip up in a hurry!! thanks!!
This is such a fast and easy dessert and it is wonderful but I do make it a bit different. We call it" peach delight". We use 1 large can peaches sliced in syrup (can use 2 cans, but I never do), 1 box yellow cake mix, 1 stick butter or margarine, 1/2 cup chopped nuts. No cream cheese. Pour peaches and juice into a 9x13 pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly on top, add nuts over top. Cut marg. into thin slices and arrange on top so that it all gets covered when it melts. Bake 350 for 40-45 min. Maybe more depending on how many peaches you use, just watch. Top with cool whip when ready to serve. This may help with those who thought it was watery. It can't get any easier than this and it's such a nice and yummy dish to serve. Thanks Rebecca!
The cream cheese and cake mix make this recipe rich and delicious. I used two large can of peaches instead of fresh peaches. Also, I substituted brown sugar for white sugar. I blended the cream cheese, cake mix and butter with a pastry blender to make sure it was well blended. Also, I added 1/2 t. of nutmeg with the cinnamon. Very Yummy!
I made this as a last miniute dessert for a bbq and it was amazing!!!! So good our friends offered to "clean the pan" and bring it back to me! Next time I might add a little more cream cheese but the recipe is wonderful just as it is! - Ok I have now made this recipe about a dozen times, I have added more cream cheese (2 pkgs instead if 1) and I have used other flavors of cake mix. So far butter pecan cake mix is my favorite with a light dusting of brown sugar over the peaches. The recipe is great as is but is easy and fun to change!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2002
I've been making this for years and the love it. I vary the fruits and mixes quite a bit. My fave is yellow cake mix and just about any fruit. Common sense applies with the liquid. You have fresh fruit fine add some liquid and sugar according to the juice and sugars already in the fruit. Ex: peaches are usually way sweeter and juicer than blueberries so the blueberries get a lil more liquid and sugar. Simple nuff. Frozen fruit...same thing. Canned fruit...same thing. Just add enough to wet the half of topping touching the fruit. The butter and cream cheese will take care of the rest. And as everyone has said just cut the cream cheese and butter into the cake mix a much better blend and lends more of a cobbler consistency. Have fun with it. Don't forget you can add some extract to the syrup. I like almond the best but the possibilities are endless. Try it with a chocolate extract and blueberries with a white cake mix. Nummy :)
DCROOKIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2001
WOW!! This was the easiest and tastiest dessert! 6 yr. old son and I made this and we used Santa Barbara Peaches from our tree! We ate it hot from the oven with Breyer's French Vanilla Ice Cream. Sooooo good! I sure don't agree with the 2 other poor/bad reviews that DIDN'T recommend this?? Mebbe they just plunked it like a dump cake....? It isn't like that. (I don't understand how theirs came out that way either?) What I do recommend for folks using this recipe is to break up ALL of the "chunks" of cake mix with a butter knife as it sits on top of the peaches and h2o/sugar mix BEFORE adding the cream cheese & butter.... and sprinkle an extra 1/8 c. water on top of the finished cobbler (the butter & cream cheese part).... and by doing that, we got the yummiest crust with no underdone portions. My son and hubby loved this -- our company raved over this one! Plus, I was proud the peaches came from my own tree! Kudos to Rebecca for this one!
GREAT recipe, Rebecca! This is absolutely DELICIOUS AND EASY! I love to cook & bake & am always on the lookout for a great recipes using ingredients I have on hand..& this one is a hands-down WINNER! I buttered the glass casserole dish. I didn't have fresh peaches so I used 2 large cans of peaches in heavy syrup. I dissolved 3 TB of cornstarch into 3 TB cold water & then added it to the syrup with one teaspoon of vanilla & 3 TB of brown sugar, & simmered it in a sauce pan until fairly thick (about 10 min), constantly stirring. I then poured about one cup of the mixture over the peaches. I worked the cubed cold butter & cubed cold cream cheese together with the yellow cake mix in a large bowl until crumbly (only takes about 5 minutes.) Then I brushed the top with melted butter & sprinkled with extra cinnamon before baking for 50+ minutes, keeping an eye on the topping to make sure it didn't burn. Baking it a little longer keeps the bottom of the crust from being soggy & firms up & crisps the crust a little better. The juice-ratio was perfect b/c it was thickened. The topping will soften overnight so for leftovers, I put the cobbler back into the oven on 350 for about 10-15 minutes. Perfect! I've already passed this revised recipe along to several friends after taking it to a family party. I'll make this many, many more years to come and try out different fruits & cake mix flavor. YUM!
Good recipe, but definitely needs some changes. I used fresh peaches and didn't understand why it called for cup of water, it would have been a soupy mess!!! I changed the recipe as follows and turned out perfect. Used 12 fresh peaches, 2/3 cup of sugar, 1 teaspon of cinnamon, 2 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch for peach filling. For crust I cut the cream cheese into a yellow cake mix, spread over the peaches and then drizzeled 1/2 cup of melted butter on top. Baked at 350 for 45-50 minutes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/07/2002
Waste of time; Waste of money; Waste of ingredients.
This was the first time I made peach cobbler and it came out great even though I made a mistake. Everyone raved about it. Here's what I did: I mixed 1/4 c sugar into the peaches (no water added since my peaches were very ripe). I put the peaches at the bottom of the pan. I cut the cream cheese and 1/2 stick butter into the cake mix and sprinkled the mixture over the peaches. I melted the rest of the butter and sprinkled it over the cake mixture. Since I forgot the cinnamon and nutmeg (I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg to recipe) I sprinkled it on top of the cobbler. Then I baked it for an hour. It came out GREAT and the cinnamon and nutmeg on top made a nice crust. I'll be making this recipe a lot.
AWESOME! What a great and SUPER EASY dessert! Took the suggestion of some of the other reviewers and mixed the cake mix and cream cheese together and then poured butter over the entire thing. Also I did use fresh peaches but instead of making the water/sugar mixture I used about 1/2 cup of orange juice and sprinkled a little sugar on to the peaches.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2006
this is the most delicious cobbler ever! every time i make it i get raves! like other bakers i cut the cream cheese into the cake mix. i slice the butter thinly and place it on top in the pan and then sprinkle a little more brown sugar on top for a nice caremely sort of crunch. One thing I recommend is to always use UNSALTED butter cuz once when i didn't my husband complained that he could taste the salt. i think it's that cake mix already has enough salt. i'm about to go make this right now!
Hmmmm...Did I do something wrong? The taste was great but we had some serious problems! First, it was WAY to watery. I used lrg. peaches, maybe that was the problem. Second, it was incredibly sweet! If I make it again I will decrease the water and sugar and add some OJ instead. Lastly, the cream cheese just sort of toasted over, it never melted into the cobbler...Hmmmm....
I'm giving this 3 stars because there was just way too much water in the recipe. It tastes pretty good, and I took the advice of other reviews and creamed the cake mix and cream cheese together, but the extra water made it more of a peach soup rather than a cobbler. Next time I make it, I'm decreasing to about 1/4 c, and maybe adding a tablespoon of cornstarch.
I combined a Duncan Hines white cake mix with the cream cheese AND a stick of softened butter, and it turned into a cookie dough consistency. I used 2 cans of chunk peaches with all the juice, combined with 1 tsp. vanilla, 4 Tbls of dark Karo syrup and some cinnamon. In a buttered dish I spread out a little over half of the "dough" mixture around (in spoon size pieces) then poured the peaches and juice over that, followed by more small chunks of dough on top. This way, the peaches are mixed throughout and it makes a much prettier presentation in the baking dish. I also made a little cinnamon struesel to sprinkle on top and put on about 10 min. before baking was finished. Unlike some other reviewers said, this did not come out "soupy" at all. It was just right! Everyone raved about how great it was and I had several recipe requests! Gave this 4 stars because I don't believe it would have turned out this good without the alterations.
Has anyone ever made this the night before and then just warmed it up the next day to serve? I am trying to save time. Thanks!
BHELMS29
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2003
I loved this recipe. I used can peaches and added 1 cup of peach juice, cinnamon, and some nutmeg. I also added some lemon extract. I cut the cream cheese into the mix and added some peach juice to the mix to make a paste. then I poured the butter and sugar cinnamon mix. It was great.
This recipe has some flaws the way it is written (adding too much water, not mixing the cream cheese and cake mix well enough, etc. as mentioned in other reviews) but overall you do end up with a cobbler-like dessert. My problem is that it is WAY too sweet! The cake mix is very sweet already, and you end up with a higher ratio of cake to fruit than is appealing. If I had added a cup of sugar to the peaches it would have been inedible.
Got a great deal on a bunch of peaches at the farmers market, so I decided to make this for dessert for dinner. We liked it, but not as much as another recipe that I have that has oatmeal/brownsugar crumble on top. It was a bit runny as well, with the added water. Good, but probably won't make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2002
Very good. However, my cobbler came out watery. I think I need to bake it more or use a little less of the water/sugar mix. I would also cut the cream cheese into smaller bits and use more butter to make the cake mix crustier. Overall, a good and easy recipe to follow.
This is a great recipe. Every single member of my very Southern family enjoyed it when I took it to a family reunion. I used sliced peaches from a jar that I found in the fresh produce section. I drained almost all the juice by pouring it in a bowl. After I spread the peaches, I poured about 1/2 the juice over the peaches, then sprinkled the peaches with a very generous amount of cinnamon. I also cut the cream cheese in with the white cake mix, topped the peaches and then put the small slices of butter on top. Thanks for the recipe! This is certainly a keeper!
Easy and good (my boyfriend had second helpings!). - I brought cream cheese completely to room temp and mixed in with cake mix as others recommended. - I used two 29 oz cans of peaches and had at least 1/3 a can left that wouldn't fit in the 13x9 pan. - Used nutmeg in addition to cinnamon. - Melted the butter and drizzled on top. - Tried cooking on lower rack at others recommended, but ended up having to broil to get top brown. But, I had none of the "goo" that others have discussed.
This was a good and super easy recipe. The cream cheese makes it a little more rich than other cobbler recipes. After reading the previous reviews, I was a little worried about it coming out too liquidy. I used canned peaches and drained them leaving only about 1-2 TBS of juice, completely omitting the water and suger mixture from the recipe. The peaches gave a lot of liquid while baking and it came out perfect. YUM
This cobbler rocks! My daughter LOVES it and I have made it many times in the past few years. I use canned peaches and add my cinnamon/nutmeg. Just be careful not to add too much juice. I rarely measure so I just eyeball it. The cake mix is just sweet enough and the cream cheese adds richness! I melt butter to drizzle on top. Thanks for a quick/easy recipe that is yummalicious!
I made it following the suggestions of cutting in the cream cheese and butter into the cake mix. the topping was to die for that way!! however, i scaled down the recipe a bunch, and the peaches/sauce was very very watery. Next time i make it, even full sized, i don't think i'll use all that much water. i also didnt measure the cinnamon. I like cinnamon, so i just plopped a bunch in. I also added double strength vanilla to the peaches. Very easy to do, even w/fresh peaches! Mine weren't all that ripe, so they held up very well in the baking process and weren't turned to mush.
This is very delicious! I used lemon cake mix instead and it was wonderful. Next time I will do what others have suggested by cutting the cream cheese into the cake mix first. I will also add a little sugar to the top for crunch. I used the syrup from canned peaches. Can't wait to make this again.
If using fresh peaches, don't add water!! I only used about 1/2 cup and I had a lake of liquid after taking the first piece out of the pan. I drained the pan three times and it was still soupy. This tasted good, not exceptional. Also, I had to bake it about 15 minutes longer than stated in recipe. I wish I wouldn't have used so many of my fresh Colorado peaches on this recipe. It would be a good recipe for canned peaches and very easy to make, if you don't want a fussy recipe.
I cut this recipe in half. I did fourth the water and sugar and that was even too much. It was very runny. With the topping i mixed the cake mix with the cream cheese like some of the other reviews suggested. I really liked it that way but it did burn a little and i took it out early even.
I was given a load of fresh peaches by someone traveling from Georgia & wanted to use them up before they went bad & this recipe was perfect! I made this for a family gathering & everyone loved it! I also took the advice of others & mixed the cake mix with the cream cheese until crumbly & sprinkled on top of the peaches & then poured the melted butter over the top. It worked out well this way. I might try the way it's written in the recipe, too, sometime just to see which is better. Great recipe, thank you for sharing!
So easy and great! I must bake gluten free so used a double layer cake mix (Betty Crocker GF only makes one layer) and then followed everything else as written (making changes in prep as per other reviews. It was easy and delicious!
SUGRBEAR
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2002
very easy and certainly "toothsome"... i made two pans and followed the recipe exactly.. when adding the butter and cream cheese, instinct told me to stop, but i used the ingredients exactly as specified.. i had to cook it longer to cause a thickening of ingredients... now, the two pans are cooling and i must await the opinions of my associates at work tomorrow to assess how well this will be received....
This is a great recipe, I'm always looking for peach dessert recipes in August and this one is a keeper! I omitted the sugar and water, our peaches are juicy and sweet enough. I creamed the cream cheese and butter into the cake mix and sprinkled it all on top of the peaches. Delicious!
Great tasting and very easy. I used canned peaches and measured out the 1 cup of juice which was basically all of it, so next time I will omit the measuring and just dump the 2 cans in the pan. I cut each slice in 2 or 3 pieces. I also left out the cinnamon as a personal preference. It was pretty, it was easy and it was very good. Will definitely keep a cake mix in my pantry to make again.
Really good! I would like to serve this as a brunch side dish. I used white cake mix and canned peaches. Cut butter, mix, cream cheese and dash of cinnamon together and sprinkled over top... great texture.
I made this a couple of times last year and it tasted great. I did have a bit of a problem with the consistency though (a bit runny) and I solved it by reducing the syrup a little (I used canned peaches). I rarely make any kind of baked dessert because... well, I'm just not any good at it (see profile). This one, however, is definitely a keeper for me because somehow it came out of the oven picture perfect. I did follow the advice of Chef Danielle plus added another half of a package of cream cheese broken into pieces on top, which is the only reason that I didn't give a 5 star rating because of what I felt were necessary changes. This summer I will definitely try this with fresh peaches.
I tried this with canned pears and it was really very good. Light yet sweet enough to satisfy. I also added some chopped walnuts to the top when baking. Very nice, simple recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2002
I loved this cobbler, but changed a few things in the recipe. I used aout 13 fresh pitted peaches. Then reduced the sugar and water to 1/2 cup each. I then sprinkled cinnamon over the top. I added the cake mix. I used yellow buttercake. Then put pats of butter over the top. I noticed half way through cooking that the buttery parts were soggy and the rest was not cooked at all. So I took it out and tried to blend the buttery parts with the uncooked. I cooked it completely but the top was still mushy. So I broiled it for about 10 minutes. It came out to be the most delicious slightly crunchy crust on top. It was a definate hit at my house, half the pan was gone in one night. Served it with vanilla ice cream. This is a good recipe when modified slightly.
My family adores this recipe done with yellow cake mix(especially my child who usually does nto like dessert). Some modifications: left out cream cheese (only because the first time I made this I didn't have it), reduced water by 1/2 c to compensate for my ripe peaches, added 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and melted butter to drizzle over. Cooked 1 hour versus 45 minutes.
I needed something quick and easy for fathers day and this recipe worked great. My whole family loved it. I used fresh peaches because they are in season and you can't beat fresh peaches. I also used white cake mix instead of yellow, but I don't think it would have made a difference. The only thing I had a problem with is the cream cheese, it did not melt evenly, but it tasted great in the cobbler anyway. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who thinks making a cobbler is to difficult, because this one is extremely easy!
Loved it! Used a lot of the review tips, too (cut cream cheese into cake mix with pastry cutter, use less liquid, melt butter, bake 1 hr.)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/09/2001
I found this recipe to be really sweet tasting. I read the review afterwards. Perhaps if I'd read them before I'd have done what the person suggested who said to break up the cake mix. This might have made it bake more evenly. I won't make it again.
Tried this recipe for the first time today and it was GREAT! My husband loved it, He said it was the best cobbler he has ever ate. I'm sure I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Best.Cobbler.Ever!!! I made this for the first time today with fresh peaches & it was awesome. I used a butter recipe golden cake mix, cut the cream cheese into small squares and evenly distributed them over the layer of cake mix, & melted the butter before pouring it over everything. My hubby loved biting into small chunks of th scream cheese. Will definitely make this super easy treat again.
This was very good. I used about 9 fresh peaches with peel still on and yellow cake mix. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and did not add sugar. I just sprinkled cinnamon over the peaches, sprinkled the cake mix with the cream cheese mixed in and poured melted butter over all. I turned out plenty sweet and was a wonderful consistency. will keep in my dessert file. Thanks!
This was very sweet but good. I used apple pie filling instead of peaches for my fruit. I also should of taken out the cream cheese because it was just sitting on top of my cobbler and it tasted kind of odd. I added a cup of brown sugar to the top of the cobbler so that when the butter mixed with it i would get a carmally topping. That was really good. Also i added pecans to the top. The cooking time should be more like an hour though to make sure the cake mix doesnt remain dry. All and all pretty good. We had it warm with french vanilla ice cream.
I have been using this recipe for about 6 months and love it!!! I have made it with rhubarb, apples, and of course fresh peaches. I sprinkle some cinnamon in with the fruit or topping and it always turns our great. What I love most is how simple it is to make and how easily it can be customized for whatever fruit you have on hand. Don't be afraid to add your own twist, you would really have to try to mess this one up.
Quick and easy and tastes great!! I omitted the cream cheese and used 4 cans of peach halves (sliced). I used very little juice - just what clung to the peaches and then about 1/4 cup more. Baked for 50 minutes and served with vanilla ice cream. Everyone loved it!! Can't wait to try with apples!!
Very good recipe. To prevent "uncooked goo" on top of peaches, I bake this dish on the lower rack, so the peaches and liquid get hot enough to bake the topping. I added nutmeg and a dash of vanilla extract and excluded the cream cheese. It was a HUGE hit!!!
The cake mix did not mix or bake, the peaches came out watery and it took over an hour for it to even come close to baking, while even in the center it was still goo. I would reccommend tweaking this recipe severely before trying!
I've used this recipe for years and it's always been great. Well, with a few changes it works out great. First, skip the extra sugar if your peaches are already sweet (most fresh ones are if they're ripe and ALL canned peaches are sweet enough). If you're using another fruit, like blackberries or raspberries, then you'd need the extra sugar. Remember, the cake mix has sugar, too. Second, cream the cheese and cake mix together with a pastry cutter or a couple forks until it resembles a crumbly granola-type consistency. Third, melt the butter and pour it over with the liquid (use less liquid if your fruit is really juicy!) Alternately, cream the butter in with the cheese and cake mix (see above). And last--cinnamon is not always appropriate if you are using this with a different fruit. Other options that might sound better to you are nutmeg, vanilla bean specs or vanilla-flavored sugar. Oh, and for a crunchy bonus, sprinkle the top with sliced almonds before baking.
I made this for my daughter (the only peach lover in the house) she loved it! The rest of the family enjoyed it and asked me to make it next time with apples...it was very easy, but like others, I cut the cream cheese into the cake mix..next time I will leave it out completely. Thanks!
The taste was very good. However i used fresh Oh Henry peaches and it was almost cobbler soup. I will most likely make it again but rather then a cup of sugar and water i would just sprinkle a few tablespoons of sugar on top and not add any water. I think the key to the crust is mixing the cream cheese and cake mix in a food processor until it forms clups. My crust was great and didnt have any globs of cheam cheese just lieing about on top.
I cut the recipe in half, as I only had 6 peaches, and I used an 8x8 pan. I usually read a lot of reviews before I try a new recipe, and I forgot to this time. At first, I did not "cut" the cream cheese and butter through the cake mixture. About halfway through the bake time, I realized I should have, so I did. The cobbler took over an hour to bake, and it still turned out a little runny, but I think I should have used less liquid. Everybody who ate it, loved it! Next time, I will use less liquid and probably add some cornstarch to it.
Great taste! Loved the cream cheese addition. Only mistake I made was using giant peaches from Costco. It's hard to come by good produce in Alaska, I used what I could get. I only used 9 and it was too many. My 9x13 was full when I put the peaches in. What happened becasue the moisture couldn't get to the top was my cake mix didn't bake and the cream cheese got a little toasted. I had to take it out and use juice from the bottom and drizzle it on the top and contined baking. Next time, I will check it after 15 min and drizzle/mix a little.
I love how simple it is but I couldnt quite get the whole cake topping to cook, I didnt want it to burn so I just left it as is. Unfortunately my boyfriend doesn't like cake but I think its a great recipe for something quick :)
Where do i begin. I guess i just didn thave the taste for this dessert.I didnt like it at all. Recipe should call for unsalted butter. The top was salty.Although crunchy on top, there was a layer of "goo"on top of the peaches. I used fresh and canned peaches. Half sugar/water mixture and half heavy surup totaling the 1 cup liquid recipe calls for. I could not tell the difference between the canned and fresh so i recommend canned.Saves time and money.This is my lowest rating to date, but again all reviewers seem to like it so i guess its just a personal taste. I will continue to look for a Cobbler recipe. Will not make again.
I added strawberries to this and cut the water in half, I mixed the fruit and sugar about ten minutes before putting together. I also used yellow cake mix and cut in the butter and cream cheese. I made two 8x8 pans and saved one for my family and gave one as a holiday gift , neither one lasted long.
I used fresh nectarines. I used apple juice instead of sugar water, to reduce sugar. Fruit was a bit tart because of that. I mixed cake mix, cinnamon & cream cheese before sprinkling it on the fruit. I had to bake a little longer. VERY YUMMY!!!
This is a very sweet dessert but it is delicious. it quickly became a family favorite and i hate peaches :). Very yummy and easy to make. i extended the cook time to about an hour and five minutes and cut in the cream cheese and butter. a must make in you kitchen!
I made this last night for dessert. It is SO good! I took the advice of other reviewers and mixed the cake mix, cream cheese and butter. I could have done a better job of mixing, but I kind of like the way the top turned out. It was gooey and doughy right on top of the peaches and a bit dry and crumbly on top. It turned out delicious! I'll definitely be making this quick version of cobbler again soon. I used brown sugar instead of white, and mixed it, the water and cinnamon together and poured over about 7 sliced peaches in a 9x9 baking dish. I did use the full amount of cake mix, so the topping was a little thicker. Next time I think I'll use less water, or skip it altogether (my peaches froze a bit in the fridge, so it turned out very runny) so it's less syrupy. Loved this recipe!
Very easy to make. I used fresh peaches and sugar syrup that I made and had leftover from doing some canning. It was delicious, and not too sweet. Like others, I cut the cream cheese into the cake mix and then sprinkled it on top. Scrumptious and I'll definitely make this again!
I read the reviews first and used a can of peach pie filling. Mixed the yellow cake mix, cream cheese and melted butter together before adding in , and ..please do not add any sugar .Very yummy tho..the crust is just right crispy,smells heavenly while baking too ..thanks for sharing the recipe and for the reviews..
AWESOME! We used peaches picked fresh from the tree yesterday. I cut the cream cheese with a pastry cutter into the cake mix, used the cin. & nutmeg. Then of course I had to make another addition, on top of the butter pats I sprinked light brown sugar! My family enjoyed this hot with ice cream, I liked it old out of the fridge. I will be making this for the holidays. THANK YOU!
This recipe is delicious, easy to prepare and even my husband complimented it. I plan to show up at the next family gathering with this cobbler. I used canned peaches with 1 cup of the juice and no extra added sugar. It is a keeper!!
That was the best peach cobbler I ever had.. It was different & I loved it. My entire family plus more loved it. This is how I made it I only had one can of peaches in heavy syrup so I cut the recipe in half I cut the peaches up & poured them in my pan sprinkled with a little sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, & approx. 1 tsp of vanilla mixed it all together, Then I only had a box of pineapple upside down cake mix so I used that it took approx. 3/4 the box to 4 oz. cream cheese I added a little sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, & 1 tsp. of vanilla mixed it all together until it was crumbly poured it on top the peaches patted it down into them then drizzled the recipe amount of butter on top of them then baked it until golden brown then pulled it out and mixed it all together and baked it approx. 15 more mins. I used approx. 2 tbsp sugar in peaches & cake mix & 1 tsp. of cinnamon, nutmeg & vanilla in cake mix & peaches it was so good we didnt even have ice cream to eat it with but it was great all 3 of my kids added a lil milk to there bowl of it & they loved it... Thanks so much for this GREAT recipe. So SIMPLE, FAST, & GREAT!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
04/29/2000
I found the cake mix did't get absorbed completely and the cream cheese just laid on top in chunks.
I made this for desert for our Sunday dinner. We used fresh peaches. We took the peaches, 1 1/2c sugar, and 1c water and heated it till kind of syrupy in a sauce pan. I cut my butter into the cream cheese and cake mix. It turned out AMAZING! Everyone went back for seconds.
This was wonderful. I cut up the cream cheese with a pastry cutter into the cake mix like the others suggested. Served this with vanilla ice cream and ate it each night willing until it was gone. Will make again.
This was very easy to make and delicious. I took other users advice and cut the cream cheese into the cake mix and then dotted it with butter. The only problem I had was that I didn't have enough peaches on hand. I used 2 15 oz. cans of peaches (with the syrup) in a 9"x13" baking dish. It probably could have used 2 more cans. I also sprinkled some nutmeg on the peaches along with the cinnamon. Really delicious!
This recipe is amazing, with a few of the changes suggested. I melted the butter and drizzled it and I did cut the sugar, which was a smart thing to do. I have made this many times and will make it many more! (I didn't give it five stars only because these changes were needed).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2001
I've gotten lots of rave reviews with this one and plenty of requests for the recipe. I used fresh peaches, of course--it's peach season! It sounded like a lot of peaches, but it worked out just right. Thanks Rebecca!
Love it, delicious! This is such a great recipe--so easy and yet so yummy! Everyone that I have made it for has absolutly loved it and asked for the recipe. I have only made it with canned peaches so far, but I'm not complaining. The only changes that I have made are: cutting the cream cheese into the cake mix with a pastry cutter, and then put the pats of butter over that mixture, and adding nutmeg (as others have mentioned). I have used both yellow and white cake mixes and I like them both.
I didn't care for the cream cheese in this. *New comment* I hate giving bad reviews on obviously popular recipes so I went back and baked this again using the other members tips. I used my food processor to crumble together the cake mix and cream cheese and pouring the butter (melted) over the top. I still found this too gummy for my taste. If you like a crispy crusted cobbler this is NOT for you. IMO this is a dump cake, not a cobbler.
Love the cream cheese add on. I use two cans of fruit and butter cake mix. No water or extra sugar. I do use cinnamon on top with pats of butter till the cake mix is covered. I will try white cake mix wit the butter and cream cheese cut up in it next time with 2 cans of peach pie filling. I usually always use apple and of course ice cream!!!
My family adored this! I used fresh peaches and only about 1/4 c. of sugar and water because the peaches were pretty sweet to begin with. I also mixed the cream cheese into the cake mix. It cooked for a little over an hour. Wonderful recipe!
So if I could give this a 6th star I would. I didn't have enough peaches so I used a combination of peach (fresh) 1 small can peaches and 2 nectarines. I did as others have done and mixed the cream cheese and cake mix togather then put the melted butter on the top of that. I only used a 1/2 cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet. This was very good and I will make this a keeper. Thank you for the recipe.
This was the best cobbler I have made or ate in a long time. I followed the advice from the reviews on the cream cheese and cake mix. I used fresh peaches though as I had lots on hand. I will definetly make this again. YUM YUM
delicious! used my own canned peaches and the light sugar juice that i canned them in. skipped the water and extra sugar. next time though i will use a pastry knife and cut the cream cheese in with the cake mix before crumbling over the top as other reviews suggested.
