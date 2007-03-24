Wednesday Cookies
This is light, soft cookie, flavored with vanilla, and topped with a fluffy icing. Pretty just as they are, or decorated for special occasions and holidays.
These were a lot like those store bought cookies you can get at any grocery store with the thick frosting on top. The flavor of the cookie was pretty plain so I added vanilla and almond extracts to the dough, as well as to the frosting and it gave it a nicer flavor. It actually made exactly 60 cookies, and I halved the icing and had the perfect amount to frost all 60 with none to spare. Not a half bad cookie if sugar cookies are your thing.Read More
These were a lot like those store bought cookies you can get at any grocery store with the thick frosting on top. The flavor of the cookie was pretty plain so I added vanilla and almond extracts to the dough, as well as to the frosting and it gave it a nicer flavor. It actually made exactly 60 cookies, and I halved the icing and had the perfect amount to frost all 60 with none to spare. Not a half bad cookie if sugar cookies are your thing.
I love this recipe! The cookies turned out great. The only thing that I did different was to flatten the cookies slightly before baking them. It is my new favorite cookie recipe and I will be making them over and over!
I really like these cookies. I followed the recipe except used 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and about 3/4 teaspoon almond extract. The flavor was very good, but they do need frosting to seem "complete"- I just used a can of frosting. These cookies are reminiscent of dense cupcakes. They're quite soft, but not chewy like a chocolate chip cookie. Mine turned out very tall and rounded, I may try to bake them without refrigerating the dough next time because my fiance thought they were too thick. I really like this recipe though and I can see myself making it many, many times.
Delicious, super soft, and so easy to make! I love this recipe!
I was a little disappointed in the amount of time and energy that went into these cookies, yet I give them a 4 for taste.
THESE COOKIES ARE GREAT!! THEY ARE SO SOFT AND FLAVORFUL. I USED A BUTTERCREAM FROSTING INSTEAD-I DON'T LIKE TO USE UNCOOKED EGG PRODUCTS. ANYWAY GREAT COOKIE!!
Soft, chewy and delicious.
Excellent cookies! Similar to a roll out cookie my grandma use to make. LOVE this frosting!
I am hoping to give these a new identity as a cobbler crust. I baked about 18 of them and they are a disappointment. They're little sweet buttermilk biscuit-like things. Don't go there. It's a waste of time and ingredients!
Delicious cookie. I love that they are puffy and not flat. I used a mix of vanilla and almond extracts because i like almond in my sugar cookies, and don't worry about flipping the cookie over- frost the rounded side, it's cute! I was also wary of the raw eggs in the frosting, but it was nice and fluffy and i'm glad i used it!
These were ok -- the frosting was pretty waxy.
Yumm! I was pleasantly surprised at how light weight these were! I'm not a big icing fan, so I added about 3/4 cup of MINI chocolate chips and they were WONDERFUL. I got lots of compliments! Thanks for sharing!
I had wonderful luck with this recipe. Will definitely make again.
Cookies are soft and yummy.....I messed up the frosting and put 4 egg whites instead of 2 but just added more powdered sugar to hide the mistake. The frosting was really airy.
Great cookie, soft and so quick to bake and frost. Thanks!
maybe i made my cookies too big? they were spongy like cake.
These cookies are really soft and taste great with a buttercream frosting. I usually up the flour to 3 c.
I made two batches of these for my coworkers. The first batch, the cookies were really flat and bland. The second time, I added about a half cup more flour and 1/4 cup pecans, which made the cookies a little more shaped, more firm, and a lot tastier. I also used whipped betty crocker frosting instead of homemade. I'd recommend putting topping on the frosting to brighten up the flavor of the cookies. I varied my toppings, using chocolate chips, cinnamon-sugar, ground cinnamon, crushed pecans, and multi-colored jimmies.
easy soft drop cookie
These were very simple and they cooked perfectly and were light and fluffy and moist... very pleasant soft cookies.
This cookie was a hit. It was good because it was easy to decorate with a little food coloring and some sprinkles. The actual cookie was just a little bit bland so I put some almond extract in it as well. Good Cookie.
Good cookies. Tinted the frosting pink and added sprinkles, which was loved by a 3-year-old.
WOW!!! These cookies looked wonderful when they came out.Nice and fluffy .I baked mine for 9 minutes.You do need to spray your cookie sheet.I always do,no matter what.BUT, there was no flavor as I tried one.I guess I should of listen to others and add almond extract.I gave this recipe 5 stars because over all they are good.Next time I will add a little almond extract.I am sure that will do the trick.
made the recipe as written and took to work for "halloween cookies" - even dyed the frosting orange and added chocolate sprinkles. they were a hit! very light cookie but with such a wonderful taste. agree with the reader who halved the icing recipe - had way too much left over for 60 cookies.
These cookies went over really well at the kids Christmas party. I used creamy deluxe Betty Crocker icing and added green and red sprinkles for an added Christmas touch. For the cookies I used margarine instead of butter and taken from one of the reviews I used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 3/4 tsp almond extract. To bake them, I placed them on parchment paper,which I find works well with all my baking.
I made these cookies yesterday and they are ALL GONE today. Very good. I would just suggest to grease the cookie sheet because these cookies stick.
* I did not make the frosting, opting for a can of buttercream instead * My hubby loved these cookies. I thought it needed a touch more cooking time but were an interesting cookie to say the least. Almost cake like. Needed to add 1/4 cup extra flour and the dough was still hard to work with. Sprayed my hands with Pam before rolling into balls.
I have actually never made the cookies, but the frosting is the best. I have made it for years and I love it. I make it for almost every cake I make. I only now need to find the perfect cake recipe to go with this perfect frosting recipe. Also, there is always extra icing to eat after I have frosted and decorated layer cakes. Yum ;).
Very soft sugar cookie, however I had to cook mine longer that 12 minutes, I also used parchement paper. I would add less sour cream next time and still cook it a little longer. The Frost recipe is GREAT however I had to look how much 1 pound of sugar was, by the way its 2 cups.
Good. Definitely needs the icing otherwise pretty bland. Would make again.
