Wednesday Cookies

This is light, soft cookie, flavored with vanilla, and topped with a fluffy icing. Pretty just as they are, or decorated for special occasions and holidays.

By LuAnn Wagner

60
4 to 5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in the eggs and vanilla, then the sour cream. Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda, stir into the creamed mixture. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop cookies by heaping teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks. Frost the flat side with icing when cool.

  • To make the icing, combine the shortening, milk, egg whites, 1/4 cup of flour, vanilla and confectioners' sugar in a medium bowl. Mix on the high speed of an electric mixer until fluffy. The longer you mix, the fluffier it will be.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 51.7mg. Full Nutrition
