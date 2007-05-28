Spruced Up Mashed Potatoes
This recipe includes cauliflower, garlic and a carrot mashed with the potatoes.
Loved this! I'm always looking for new ways to gussy up mashed potatoes and this was pure fun. I had to reduce the serving amount so I simply used 2 large potatoes, a large handful of baby carrots, chopped, and a third of a head of cauliflower with 1 large clove of garlic chopped. I also used heavy cream (b/c I had some on hand) or my norm, 2% milk w/ the butter. Just fantastic...thx!
I thought this recipe was okay...I might make it again, but play with the ingredients. I think it needed a little more flavoring...more garlic? And it makes A LOT of potatoes...more like 15-20 servings.
Great flavor, quick and easy to make, and way more convenient than having to time/keep an eye on 3 pans of simmering veggies. I cooked the cauli and carrots in advance, warmed them quickly in the microwave when I was ready to use them, then added them to the hot potato. Couldn't have been easier. Thanks so much, Anne-Marie!
Picky veggie eaters don't know about the hidden ones in this recipe. Found them coming back for seconds!
I thought this recipe was wonderful!!!I served this for Thanksgiving dinner, and now I will make them all the time. I used a food processor for the cauliflower and carrots, and a masher for the potatoes. I also, as someone suggested, added some sauteed onions,and just a little more butter, a little less salt.
We really loved these Potatoes, but next time I think I'll put some sour cream in them to cream them up a bit. But overall, big hit!
Excellent way to hide the veggies. I didn't think they were strong enough to stand on their own without gravy, so I added some bacon, sauted onions and mushrooms. My 4 year old complained about the carrot pieces, but never noticed the cauliflower. I have decided all of my potatoes from now on will have mashed cauliflower in them.
I added and mashed carrots amd some chicken base, also, incorporating two recipe ideas. Was wonderful.
Great way of using up left-over cauliflower as well ! And makes the taters nice and fluffy, without having to add too much fat.
What an excellent, different twist to mashed potatoes! Fancy enough to serve company and doesn't need gravy. We all really enjoyed this and I look forward to making it again and again!
Wonderful, I served them with Beef Wellingtons and Bernaise Sauce. Huge hit, will serve again!
I scaled this down for 4 servings. I didn't have enough potatoes for dinner so I went looking for a way to make them stretch. This recipe did the trick, as I had plenty of cauliflower! I left out the carrots and added about 3 Tbsp. sour cream per some reviewers suggestion. My husband couldn't tell there was cauliflower in it! I used a hand held potato masher. Over mixing your mashed taters makes them yucky. This is a keeper!!
I love this dish! I usually use a rutabaga (diced small) instead of cauliflower, since it corresponds to the cooking time of the potatoes and adds a lovely golden hue to the dish. Makes a lovely, fluffy, flavorful side.
Very good potatoes. Finally got my 3 yr old to eat all of his cauliflower
As written, pretty bland. I spiced it up with plenty of Lawry's seasoning, extra black pepper, and some sour cream - after that it was tasty.
This was excellent! The hint of cauliflower added great flavor. I will definitely prepare this again.
Great recipe -- adding the cauliflower, garlic and carrot adds a wonderful unique taste!
Delicious! You can't even taste the cauliflower and the carrot is really mild. I also added a sweet potato, since that always makes any standard mashed potatoes much more awesome.
Mild and delicious. I had a few turnips on hand and threw those in the mix. My boyfriend had no idea he was eating "healthy" and delicious mashed potatoes. Thanks.
Makes regular mashed potatoes not so regular. Kind of bland, though.
We now add cauliflower to our potatoes when boiling. We left out the carrots since we didn't think that the kid would buy into the colors. Thanks!
I had more cauliflower than potatoes, but boiled all together (carrots could have boiled longer to mash better, but they still tasted great). Added more butter & didn't need the milk.
I actually got my fiancee to eat and ENJOY cauliflower. This one's a keeper!
Delicious! I made this yesterday with pork tenderloin and it was a big hit. I'll definately be making this again!
I really liked this dish. I added 1/4 c. chopped onion to the ingredients. I fried 4 slices of chopped bacon until crispy and added it at the end.
Made for Paul & family. all liked it
Very good...the hubby had no idea about the cauliflower!
I thought these were fantastic.... the only thing I would change next time is to add the carrots to the water a little before the potatoes and cauliflower, as they always take longer to soften and didn't not break down so well when I used the hand-mixer. I only had about 3 pounds of potototes so I added the whole small head of cauliflower, along with the handful of baby carrots. I also used Smart Balance instead of butter. These potatoes were just perfect with "Turkey and Quinoa" meatloaf (on this site) for a filling, nutritious meal. Thanks, Anne-Marie!
Great way to get in some extra veggies! Mine were quite dry, however, so I added extra butter and milk. The cauliflower made the potatoes so light and fluffy!
This was very good. I did add a little more butter, just for us, and used whole milk because that was what I had on hand. I also used Yukons. This kept well in my crockpot for a couple hours until my ham was ready. My kids and husband had no idea they were eating cauliflower and carrots in their taters.
This recipe was good and had good flavor :) I didn't add the carrots just because I didn't think the kids would eat them. I did add 1 more TBSP butter and 1/4 tsp of salt as well but that's just preference.
This was fantastic! It was easy to make and tasted good. I didn't add any seasoning.
This was quite good! I added a little extra milk and butter as some people had suggested, and I added extra carrots and left some of the peel on the potatoes. I will be making this again. And I will never NOT add cauliflower to mashed potatoes!
I thought these were great. There is definitely a different flavor too them but it is great because you don't need to add extra salt or butter which helps keep the fat down. Will make again!
Great way to use up that cauliflower. Family loved it. Great recipe. Used Half and Half instead of skim.
Very, very good...I always substitute o.o. for butter...much healthier and not noticeable taste difference.
Good recipe! Healthy! Though the cauliflower has an impact on the texture of the dish making them less creamy, its very tasty. I added fresh chopped chives and put the garlic in last.
first i made the recipe as written and it was a little bland for me. i decided to add about 2 oz light cream cheese and some creamy horseradish then i emulsified it. with those changes i really liked it. love the idea of adding other veggies into mashed potatoes. i would recommend whipping them if you like creamy mashed potatoes. it does change the hue of course to more of a salmon color but i didnt mind that.served with meatloaf and japanese sesame green beans from this site.
I made this a few weeks ago and it was easy and fast! I used baby carrot and it turn out just fine... easy way to get veggies!
made these for Christmas dinner as I'm trying to eat more veggies and the texture/colour was right but the cauliflower made them a little more bitter than plain/regular mashed potatoes. Next time I'll add 1T of sugar to offset that. Will make again. Also, made with broccoli instead of cauliflower and added cream cheese instead of butter. Delish.
easy to make and a nice change to regular mashed potatoes.
This is a fantastic addition to a Thanksgiving meal. The added ingredients add such a subtle savory flavor. Absolutely delicious!
Made it vegan with vegan butter spread and added a little vegan cream cheese, too. Cannot overstate how good this recipe is. Cook time was perfect. Yum!
I'm teetering between 3 and 4 stars. I think I was expecting more out of this but it tasted like your average mashed potato to me. The color from the carrot was nice and it is an excellent way to use up some veggies that are on their last fibrous legs. Will most likely make again when I need to clean up the veggie bin.
This recipe is a great idea, though mine ended up a little watery and flavorless, so I made the following important changes: I added condensed cream of mushroom soup for creaminess and flavor, more carrots, and threw peas on top for extra color and some more veggies!
I love adding more veggies!!! This recipe was quite tasty.
These are excellent! I like to use Russetss or Yukon Gold. They go great with the Easy Salsa Meatloaf.
This is the best recipe for anyone who won't eat thier vegetables. My husband won't touch cauliflower at all. It was just us two so I used 2 large potatoes and half a bag of frozen cauliflower with no carrots. My husband gobbled this up and got seconds. I still haven't told him! I couldn't detect the cauliflower at all but I used an electric mixer and beat it until smooth. Thank you so so so much for this. I will be making this one regularly!
Made these for Thanksgiving. Everyone wanted to know what was in the potatoes, but I think everyone ate them. No, they aren't as good as mashies loaded with butter and milk, but topped with gray, who needs more fat?
I added two cups of fat free sour cream. Next time I will put the cauliflower in the food processer before I mash it altogether. The hand beater doesn't break up the califlower as much as I wished it would and the end product was lumpy. Will make again.
These were really good! Obviously better for you than normal mashed potatoes...I added parsnips and extra cauliflower. The only thing was the carrots were hard to mash. I used baby ones because thats all I had and they didn't want to mash, so they all sunk to the bottom of the pot. But still very good!
I was only feeding three people so I cut back on the potatoes only. Added everything else as is. It was great!
