Chicken Tortilla Soup IV

215 Ratings
  • 5 150
  • 4 48
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Loaded with corn and beans, this soup is hearty enough for a main meal. Save time by topping it with purchased tortilla chips.

By Taseia

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add half of the tortilla strips, stirring often, until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon of oil and remaining tortilla strips and set aside.

  • Add the broth, cumin, chili powder and oregano to the pot. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the beans, corn, chicken and salsa. Reduce heat to low, stir and simmer for about 2 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

  • Add the cilantro and half of the reserved tortilla strips. Ladle into individual bowls and garnish each bowl with some of the remaining strips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 967.7mg. Full Nutrition
