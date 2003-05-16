Chicken Tortilla Soup IV

This one is one of my families favorites I do make a few changes now that I have been making it for so long. I cook the chicken breast or sometimes boneless skinless thighs, and grab two forks and shred the meat. I add 1 can of diced tomatoes 1 can of drained and rinced black beans, you can use pinto too, and 1 can of Mexican corn (not Hominy) with one small bottle of your favorite store bought chunky salsa and 2 tablespoon of lemon juice. I double the recipe so the whole thing works for me. After all that melds together nicely. When I go to serve it I put a handfull of tortilla chips at the bottom of the bowl push down slightly to crunch them up a bit and serve on top, garnish with Monterey jack cheese and a dollop of sour cream. It is soo good they'll come back for seconds. Sometimes I'll put the chicken in the slow cooker and when I come home from work I just have to shred it and add all the ingredients. It's my Go To when I'm short on time for dinner.