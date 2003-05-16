Chicken Tortilla Soup IV
Loaded with corn and beans, this soup is hearty enough for a main meal. Save time by topping it with purchased tortilla chips.
Loaded with corn and beans, this soup is hearty enough for a main meal. Save time by topping it with purchased tortilla chips.
This recipe was so quick and easy but didn't taste like it. It was just like the soup that is served at a local Mexican restaurant that my husband and I frequent. I was so fond of that soup that I have asked my daughter to consider working there part time just to get the recipe; now she is off the hook. I added a 4oz can of chopped chili peppers to spice it up, and since I like a more brothy soup, I will increase the broth, spices, and salsa the next time I make it.Read More
This was okay, in my opinion. Instead of frying the tortilla strips, I buy plain tortilla chips and throw them in. I had to add more chili powder and omitted the corn (personal preference). It wasn't the best tortilla soup I've had, but it wasn't the worst. I'd make it again with some tweaking.Read More
This recipe was so quick and easy but didn't taste like it. It was just like the soup that is served at a local Mexican restaurant that my husband and I frequent. I was so fond of that soup that I have asked my daughter to consider working there part time just to get the recipe; now she is off the hook. I added a 4oz can of chopped chili peppers to spice it up, and since I like a more brothy soup, I will increase the broth, spices, and salsa the next time I make it.
This is a very easy recipe to make and very very flavorful. I highly recommend it to Tortilla soup lovers. To save time, use regular tortilla chips. As good and much quicker.
This was extremely easy and excellent. I scaled it to make 20 servings for a party and it was great. I used less cilantro and topped with mexican cheese. I also used store bought tortillas for ease. Definitely would make again.
This recipe got rave reviews. I altered it a bit, by using leftover whole chicken, omitting the salsa, and topping it with avocado and Jack cheese. Yummy. This ones a keeper.
This was okay, in my opinion. Instead of frying the tortilla strips, I buy plain tortilla chips and throw them in. I had to add more chili powder and omitted the corn (personal preference). It wasn't the best tortilla soup I've had, but it wasn't the worst. I'd make it again with some tweaking.
This was hearty and satisfying. I just had to add a bit more seasoning for my taste because I like things with a lot of zip. Overall, I enjoyed it very much and will definitely make it again.
Great recipe. Doesn't take long to cook. I use store-bought tortillas so that makes one less step. I used 1/2 the fresh cilantro, 1/2 the salsa amount the recipe calls for, and more chili powder. Serve garnished with chopped cilantro, plus either grated cheddar cheese or a TBSP of sour cream. Adjust spices accordingly for children.
This is a tasty and quick recipe! It's great with some shredded mexican cheese sprinkled on top.
I loved this soup. Im always looking for new healthy and tasty recipes. I had given leftovers to my dad, he took it to work for lunch and let his coworkers try it and they loved it. They now want me to make a pot for them.
This was really good! This is the third recipe that I've tried for Chicken Tortilla Soup and they've all been very tasty. This is the first time that I've included beans and corn and I really liked it. I didn't fry the tortilla strips this time, but plan to try it next time. Instead, I offered store-bought tortilla chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese as garnish. Although I didn't, my husband said he missed the avocado & lime that I added to a previous recipe. Next time, I'll offer avocado and lime slices as garnish, too. Either way, this was a great soup!
This recipe was awesome! It tasted better than the restaurants.
This one is one of my families favorites I do make a few changes now that I have been making it for so long. I cook the chicken breast or sometimes boneless skinless thighs, and grab two forks and shred the meat. I add 1 can of diced tomatoes 1 can of drained and rinced black beans, you can use pinto too, and 1 can of Mexican corn (not Hominy) with one small bottle of your favorite store bought chunky salsa and 2 tablespoon of lemon juice. I double the recipe so the whole thing works for me. After all that melds together nicely. When I go to serve it I put a handfull of tortilla chips at the bottom of the bowl push down slightly to crunch them up a bit and serve on top, garnish with Monterey jack cheese and a dollop of sour cream. It is soo good they'll come back for seconds. Sometimes I'll put the chicken in the slow cooker and when I come home from work I just have to shred it and add all the ingredients. It's my Go To when I'm short on time for dinner.
Very yummy. The only change I made was I added just a few diced green chilis. Maybe a 1/4 can. I topped with sour cream and monterey jack cheese.
I've always been afraid to try tortilla soups because I thought the tortillas would just be a soggy wet mess. I was wrong! This was delicious! I added a few tablespoons of lime juice, but fresh lemon juice would probably be excellent as well. I garnished with a teaspoon of sourcream on top of the crispy tortilla strips. So good and unbelievably easy.
This soup is delicious and the recipe is so easy! My 12-year-old daughter cooked dinner tonight with very little coaching from me. We did tweak the recipe ever so slightly. We doubled the recipe so we would have leftovers. We didn't have any salsa, so we used half a can of Mexican style stewed tomatoes instead. We increased the chili powder a bit and also sprinkled cheese on top. My daughters both loved it and even my macaw had some! (I know...that sounds sort of cannibalistic...a macaw eating chicken LOL)
YUM! Quick and easy... I had chicken breasts that had been marinated and cooked previously. Did not want them to go to waste so made this soup using them. Doubled all ingredients except the corn and beans. Spices were perfect! A dollop of sour cream in the bowl when serving adds a nice flavor!
I might consider shredding the chicken rather than bite sized pieces.
This was very good. I didn't fry tortillas but made my own flour tortilla chips to serve on the side with guacamole. I sauteed a bit of onion and jalapeno pepper at the very beginning b/c I never cook without some onion. :) I had 2 cups shredded chicken to begin with so I had to use more broth. I also subbed Rotel for the salsa and added some cayenne pepper for some more kick. I also subbed an 11oz. can of corn with green and red peppers. This soup was very yummy and will be on permanent rotation.
good but it could use more flavor
I love this coup! I add more chili powder and cumin, and use corn and black bean salsa. So easy and it's really delicious.
Very good flavor. A little too hot for our taste.
Loved it, delicious added rice to make it more filling.
Great soup! I didn't change a thing!
This was a good soup. I used low sodium broth and no salt added corn, and it turned out well. I'm sure it would have had a little better taste with the sodium, but what doesn't lol. Anyway, all the spices in the recipe make it so you don't need all that salt, so I recommend the low sodium stuff. It was a hit with my family! Even my 3yo took a few bites and said it was good-but I think after he tasted the spiciness he wasn't as much of a fan lol. Oh but I didn't use as much cilantro as it said, I used maybe 1/4 as much and it tasted great to me, I fear if I put all of it in it would have had way too much cilantro taste, but if you like cilantro then go for it!
Foolproof recipe. I've made it many times, with various small changes, such as adding some zucchini (surprisingly good!!!), tostada shells or chips instead of fried tortilla strips, etc. I often use leftover precooked chicken, so it goes really fast. Also works great in the crockpot, just throw everything in and cook on high for a few hours.
This soup is amazing! I used leftover turkey, and substituted frozen veggies, but it turned out great. I like my soups a little thicker, so I added some corn starch. The family loved it with a dollop of sour cream and some grated cheese on top.
We really loved this soup. I did it exactly as directed with the exception of following another reviewer's example and using store bought tortilla chips. It was absolutely delicious, quick and simple to make. I think it would be great with ground beef as well. Think I will try that next time.
Very good color and texture.
Added shredded cheese, a dallop of reduced fat sour cream, and some lime juice at the end. It made a big difference. I will make this again.
I've never rated anything on All Recipes, but I thought this recipe deserved my time. My husband, youngest daughter and I absolutely loved this! Hubby said it reminded him of a soup from the restaurant "Ground Round". One change that made it thicker and added great flavor was adding a can of pureed white beans (in food processor). I also put store bought tortilla chips in the pot right at the start and let it simmer until they dissolved into the soup. We used a spicy salsa, but you can use mild if you like. Fabulous!!
I was looking for a great tortilla soup recipe and this is it. I used store bought tortilla strips the second time I made this and it came out great.
Added a can of kidney beans and a can of diced chilies! Even my non-soup eating kid ate 3 bowls!
This is a favorite of mine...quick, easy and very tasty. I usually add a can of lima beans to make it a bit healthier and leave out the tortilla chips to reduce the calories. If you like it spicy just use medium or hot salsa.
One of my favorites on the site! I use quite a bit more salsa (I just keep adding until it tastes right... I like mine more tomato-y). I also use store bought chips. When I'm not feeling lazy I serve it with cheese quesadillas. It was the first thing I ever cooked for my boyfriend. He is not much a soup guy, but he loved this! Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome soup! I made it easier by using canned chicken, though. I also added chopped tomato and onion, plus a sprinkling of garlic powder. It was seasoned perfectly for me. I didn't even have to go to the store, as I had all ingredients on hand!
I love this recipe! I have been making it for years, in addition I chop up yellow squash and zuchinni and add it in the mixture while simmering!
This soup is awesome! It's come out really thick with a substantial amount of chicken. It's pretty healthy - I made a few minor alterations - I shredded the chicken, added lime juice, fresh tomato. I reduced the salsa to about 1/4 c and I only added the tortilla strips to garnish.
This was so good! I added some cayenne pepper too cause I like the heat, but this recipe is great! Thanks!
I honestly was smelling it as it was cooking and i just couldnt wait to dive into it, I thought it was delicious, BF says it was too acidy but whatever , i thought iwas great... and i fried flour tortilla in oil... they was soo good my lil boys were like fench fies! woohoo! thanks for a good dinner!
best soup I've made so far!
wow! wonderful flavors!!
This soup is a great side with enchiladas. I usually double the chicken and use Pace Cilantro salsa instead of the fresh cilantro. This soup is even better the next day, so double the recipe.
It's not the worse soup I've ever had but it certainly wasn't the best. I probably won't make this again.
It has potential for a great quick meal but falls short on flavor. Made as written. I am sure if I tweaked the spices and simmered some onion and garlic with the them befor adding broth it would have definitely improved it. Maybe I will write my own recipe and share.
one of my latest favorite recipes. very easy and tastes great
This was easy and tasty!
This is so delicious I loved it and my family loved it.Will make again.
This was quick and easy, and tasted great! Make sure to make your own tortilla chips - it's definately worth the few extra minutes! This is a great healthy recipe as well, and I would definately make it again.
I have to agree with those who said this is missing something. I used Pam in a pan to fry up the tortillas to save some greasiness. It was OK, but I expect a tortilla soup to have more umph. I tried adding more spice but I can only take it so far before it's going to just starting ruining it. I would prefer on something like this to have the chicken cooked up ahead of time,.
Rave reviews at my house! I made a couple of changes...used store bought blue corn chips (added two handfulls in with the veggies), sauted a chopped red onion and red pepper before adding spices (1 tsp oregano and 1.5 tsp cumin and chili powder **note more than doubled). Doubled the broth and boiled 2 frozen chicken breasts in it before shredding and adding back in. Used only 1/4 cup clilantro - freeze dried. Crumbled more chips on top. Would be awesome with cheese and I forgot to add lime juice as other reviewers suggested.
This turned out better then I thought it would! If you like spicy tortilla soup, you might want to add more chili pepper because this is pretty mild but that just perfect for me!
This was a great soup for being sick - like others I thought that it needed a little bit more oompf - so I added a diced onion, some garlic and green pepper + a bit more chili powder to really kick up the spice factor. I will definitely make this again.
So quick and easy I thought I might have missed a step. Tasted so good my picky son who doesn't eat anything other than beef loved it.
I did add a few things due to personal preference but this is a great recipe just as it is. I would suggest though that if you have frozen chicken, you can just boil it in the broth (don't put in the beans til the end) until it is shreddable, then shred it and proceed. I saw no particular reason to burden myself with the thawing and cubing step. (I actually picked that technique up from a recipe on one of those bagged-soup mixes, and loved it. Another tip I learned from the same bagged-soup mix is to crumble tortillas into your soup early on in the cooking process--it thickens it, but more importantly adds a tortilla flavor to the soup, and you can get away with using less tortilla!) Thanks for the recipe, we enjoyed it :)
First time made as is and it was simple, easy and delicious. Second time I used leftover turkey, added a can of white beans too and it was terrific. Sour cream or avocado on top was a must. Store bought tortilla strips were used.
quick and easy, low in calories, high in protein! all-around great recipe.
This soup was really good. No leftovers! The amount of spices were good, I added a bit more though (my own preference though). Instead of using raw chicken, I used a pre-cooked rotissere chicken from the market. It worked great and it didn't have to cook that long, just until hot. Will make again. My own recommendation would be to taste the broth to make sure the spices are right, you might not want it tasting too much like plain chicken broth.
This is quick, easy, and delicious. Topped with cheddar cheese and it tasted great. Thanks for sharing.
this was awesome soup. I did replace the chicken with leftover rotisserie chicken and I used frozen corn instead of canned. Left everything else the same, and it was perfect, so easy and quite filling. Will definitely make again. Cannot wait to eat leftovers tomorrow.
My family did not like this at all. I made no changes to the recipe, it just wasn't a hit. We'll keep looking.
With some little tweaks (saute onions and chicken first with some chili powder and cumin), a pretty good soup. Didn't have flour tortillas so used tortilla chips in the soup when served.
This was absolutely delicious. My young boys even enjoyed it. So simple and definitely worth the try.
It was absolutely delicious! Add a splash of wine and it's perfect!
Overall, this is a great, quick soup. If your salsa has a lot of kick, then you won't need to add any additional heat to the soup, but if you have a medium/mild salsa like I had on hand, you might want to add a jalapeno or a couple dashes of hot sauce for some more kick.
Awesome and super easy as written. I agree with the suggestions to use store bought tortilla chips (just crunch them up before adding them to the soup.) This makes it even easier and less messy. My Salsa was only "medium" in heat, and I like more heat than that so I diced up some pickled jalapenos and added them to the pot. The suggestions of grated cheese or sour cream as a topping before serving sound yummy, I will have to try one or the other next time I make it, which will likely be sooner rather than later.
This was excellent! I substituted cayenne pepper for cumin (gave it a nice kick) and added 1/2 tsp. garlic. I used frozen corn and tortilla chips, like some other reviewers suggested. I also added a can of rotel. The only problem with this soup is that there wasn't enough!
This is delicious! I added some red pepper to spice it up and sauteed 2 small onions in the pot first then added the chopped chicken and blackened it a little. This is definitely going in my recipe box!
Eh.
It was great! The only thing is I added 2 cans of corn, chili beans with chili sauce, large can peeled tomatoes chopped (instead of salsa) , and a few jalepeno chopped. With cilantro (at the end of cooking).
Enjoyed very much, not too spicy for a 90-year-old :)
I boiled my chicken in Pollo mexican seasoning and water. Added some chopped jalapeno and some onion and 3 cloves of garlic. Used the baby Ninja to chop for me. Boil the chicken until done. Remove from water and wait to cool. Then shred adding back to broth Added 2 chopped up tomato I had in fridge 1 can of corn 1 can of black beans - both rinsed 1/2 bottle of Pace Picante Salsa Chopped up approximately 6 or 7 corn torillas and added - gives awesome masa taste. Salt and Pepper Cumin Serve with fresh cilantro, grated cheese, dollop of sour crema and baked oiled corn tortilla strips. Bake them at 400 until crispy. You can use crushed tortillas - but I made mine to cut back on salt. First time I've made chicken tortilla soup. It was very good!! I wouldn't hesitate to make this again.
Great soup for a cold night. I added some Franks hot sauce to up the heat, and since I didn’t have any salsa, I used a can of Rotel tomatoes with green chilis. Worked great!!
Excellent! And so simple! I baked my tortilla strips in the oven with a bit of oil and salt till crispy. I also, like someone suggested, added a bit of sour cream, fresh lime juice and cheddar cheese at the end. Garnished with avacodo, more sour cream, tortilla strips and lime wedges. This is one my favorite meals! Thank you. (my 2 and 4 year old gobbled it up too!!)
This was so good! After reading all the reviews, I did do some things differently. First, I shred the chicken. I did this via stovetop - 1 can broth, onion, carrot and celery in with the chicken breasts. Bring to a boil for 10 minutes on med-high, then reduce to med-low and simmer for an hour (covered). I seasoned chicken with salt, pepper, paprika and a bit of turmeric (because I really like it!). Take out and shred - it was very flavorful! For the soup - I diced onion and garlic and sauteed in pot along with a bit of olive oil and the seasonings before adding other ingredients. Added some diced carrots for a boost of veggies. A can of petite diced tomato, small can mild green chiles and I also used fire-roasted corn, plus the black beans, chicken, cilantro and salsa. I used more than the 3 cups of broth (low salt), as I wanted less of a chili-like consistency. In addition, I added a secret ingredient that I like to add to soups to bring more flavor - a few spoonfuls (2-3) of Better than Boullion! Top with tortilla strips, avocado, Mexican cheese, more cilantro and sour cream and it was delicious!
I added twice the amount of salsa and a can of Pinto beans. The family loved it.
This was yummy,but I did change things up a bit. I used a rotissere chicken (already cooked) and tortilla chips as well as chicken stock instead of broth. (richer flavor) I doubled (at least) the spices and added fresh chopped tomato and chile peppers. Then I topped the soup with pepper jack cheese..It's really tastier the next day. I will make this again...super easy!
This was absolutely delicious! I couldn't believe how easy and yummy it was! I fried up the tortillas and this to me made all the difference. (There is a HUGE difference between tortilla chips and frying up tortillas!) I topped with fresh cilantro, avocado and sour cream! Super yummy! Thanks for the great recipe! I'll be making this again and again!
Super easy, great tasting. I didn't add the cilantro and I used store bought tortilla chips which made making this a breeze. I added a 1/2 can of refried beans which made the broth a little richer. Very good recipe. I will defenitly be making this again.
Husband is on a low sodium diet so I used low sodium chicken broth. The soup was not lacking in flavor and made a healthier version. I will make this again but will top with sliced avocado. Delicious and simple.
I used this as a guideline, and added some cayenne. I used a whole jar of salsa, and it was great! My picky-eater boyfriend loved it, but wanted me to put more chicken in next time. He even ate some of the "veggies" without making a face!
I have to agree with those who said this is missing something. I used Pam in a pan to fry up the tortillas to save some greasiness. It was OK, but I expect a tortilla soup to have more umph. I tried adding more spice but I can only take it so far before it's going to just starting ruining it. I would prefer on something like this to have the chicken cooked up ahead of time,.
This recipe was awesome, I made some adjustments to it, I added a little more chicken broth, added in some rice along with a large can of diced tomatoes, and topped it off with French’s crispy fried onions instead of the tortilla chips and cheese OMG it was so awesome
Awesome! Only thing I changed was I used a can of diced tomatoes with chilies instead of salsa since I didn't have any on hand and I didn't fry my own tortillas because I didn't want the extra calories. I used some jalepeno lime chips I had. I also added some frozen green chilies I had. Very good recipe!
My family liked this soup. I added more chili power. Next time I will probably use store bought chips.
I doubled the recipe and added 2 cans of cream of chicken and 1/2 cup more salsa and 2 more tsp cumin. Delicious
I really like how the flavors came together so well in this soup. It was quick, easy and delicious!
Made this today with a pan of cornbread!! Epic win for a rainy Saturday watching football!!
I liked this recipe - I used a whole chicken and made my own stock then pulled the chicken off the bone and put it back in the stock with the veggies - yummy! - deeh
I added mild, shredded cheddar cheese, and let it melt then served it. Substituted chopped tomatoes with chilis for the salsa. Next time I will add more I would make it again. Next time I would add more chicken broth, there wasn't enough breath.
I made this the other day. My hubby loved it! The taste was rich and yummy. It's a great fast and economical meal to make.
Pretty good. I topped with cheddar and sour cream. I'm sure I'll be making this one again. Quick meal.
This is a family favorite, especially with the homemade tortilla strips
This is awesome, I have a picky eater and she loves this!
simple delicious!
Delicious! Easy!
Family loved it. I cubed chicken, browned in the pan with oil and onions and garlic. Added to broth to deglaze. Toast corn tortilla strips in oven to make crispy. I also added one diced jalapeño for heat. Delish
This recipe is really good, just like in restaurants. My kids were apprehensive about the black beans and bell pepper from the salsa, but my husband and I loved it.
Excellent tortilla soup and very quick and easy to make. Used shredded chicken from a beer can chicken we made the night before. We had about 12oz of chicken left over so we used a bit more broth (3 14oz cans) and added a bit more chili powder and cumin. Also used a can of Rotel rather than salsa. Cut tortilla strips and sprayed w/ cooking spray and baked...still came out crispy w/out the fat and hassle of frying. Great recipe and takes absolutely no time to make.
excellent! Very easy and very tasty. I added some crushed tortilla chips to the soup and let them simmer in for the last 15-20 minutes and they added a nice flavor as well as thickened the soup.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections