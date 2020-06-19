Hiyashi Chuka Noodles

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars This was really tasty and light. I subbed the dressing for this recipe: 1/3 cup water / 3 Tbsp rice vinegar / 2 Tbsp soy sauce / 3 Tbsp sugar / 1 tsp hot sesame chili oil. And used honey roasted turkey instead. No chinese mustard also but I think that might be good. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I've been looking for a good cheap ramen noodle cold salad and this is the one! I've been on a very tight budget so all I have for it is green onion when it comes to veggies but I decided to try it anyway. Instead of chili oil I used Sriracha sauce and it turned out beautifully! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! I used thinly sliced pork and cut up some cooked shrimp. There can be so many variations to personalize to your tastes. I put toppings in separate ramikins so everyone could choose what they wished. I also used green onions sesame seeds and a touch of fresh ginger. Delicious a keeper! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I really enjoyed the sauce but the ramen noodles was a bit of a distraction from the overall taste. This dish would be much better with somen noodles. Had I used the exact same recipe just substituting the noodles this recipe would be 5 stars for sure. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely perfect!! Very authentic as I lived in Jpn 20 yrs. I had just chided my husband the previous day for complaining about eating HOT food on a HOT day when I was the one who had to stand over the hot stove to make it! He loved it!! Also took this recipe to my grandkids & their mother says that 5 packets of ramen noodles were not quite enough for her & the 3 young kids - they love it so much! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Very good dish. Very refreshing to eat on a hot summer night I find. Would be rather tasteless without the sauce though I love how tasty it can be while being very healthy. Made the recipe as is while adding some other different toppings and taking away other ones... Used julienned chicken breast rather than ham and added some wakame seaweed as a topping. Yum yum.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for a simple recipe for cold noodles and this fit the bill - but I would say I think it's a bit too vinegary tasting. These are best eaten right after being made; they don't make for good leftovers as the flavors seemed to diminish after a day or so. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS!!! Very weird after taste though but will definitely make again!! Helpful (5)