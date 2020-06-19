Hiyashi Chuka Noodles

Rating: 4.44 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a common cold noodle salad in Japan, and always great to eat when the weather is hot. Enjoy!

By Mimi

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, chicken stock, sesame oil, and chili oil together in a small bowl, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Drain immediately, and refrigerate noodles until cold. Meanwhile, heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour in the beaten egg and tilt the pan to thinly coat the bottom with egg. When firm, fold the egg in half and remove from the pan. Slice into thin strips.

  • To serve, place cold noodles on serving plates. Top with separate piles of egg, cucumber, carrot, and ham. Pour the sauce over the top and sprinkle with crumbled nori. Serve with a touch of hot mustard on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 10g; cholesterol 101.2mg; sodium 2092.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Most helpful positive review

holarosa
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2009
This was really tasty and light. I subbed the dressing for this recipe: 1/3 cup water / 3 Tbsp rice vinegar / 2 Tbsp soy sauce / 3 Tbsp sugar / 1 tsp hot sesame chili oil. And used honey roasted turkey instead. No chinese mustard also but I think that might be good. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

cassandra
Rating: 3 stars
08/23/2010
I really enjoyed the sauce but the ramen noodles was a bit of a distraction from the overall taste. This dish would be much better with somen noodles. Had I used the exact same recipe just substituting the noodles this recipe would be 5 stars for sure. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2012
I've been looking for a good cheap ramen noodle cold salad and this is the one! I've been on a very tight budget so all I have for it is green onion when it comes to veggies but I decided to try it anyway. Instead of chili oil I used Sriracha sauce and it turned out beautifully! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)
WEELASSIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2008
Loved it! I used thinly sliced pork and cut up some cooked shrimp. There can be so many variations to personalize to your tastes. I put toppings in separate ramikins so everyone could choose what they wished. I also used green onions sesame seeds and a touch of fresh ginger. Delicious a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sharon
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2014
Absolutely perfect!! Very authentic as I lived in Jpn 20 yrs. I had just chided my husband the previous day for complaining about eating HOT food on a HOT day when I was the one who had to stand over the hot stove to make it! He loved it!! Also took this recipe to my grandkids & their mother says that 5 packets of ramen noodles were not quite enough for her & the 3 young kids - they love it so much! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jenn
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2009
Very good dish. Very refreshing to eat on a hot summer night I find. Would be rather tasteless without the sauce though I love how tasty it can be while being very healthy. Made the recipe as is while adding some other different toppings and taking away other ones... Used julienned chicken breast rather than ham and added some wakame seaweed as a topping. Yum yum.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2011
I was looking for a simple recipe for cold noodles and this fit the bill - but I would say I think it's a bit too vinegary tasting. These are best eaten right after being made; they don't make for good leftovers as the flavors seemed to diminish after a day or so. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sehlynah12
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2010
DELICIOUS!!! Very weird after taste though but will definitely make again!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
mommypie
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
Refreshing and always a great meal for hot days. LOVE IT!! Sometimes I add half a cup of peanut butter for something different. Still tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(4)
