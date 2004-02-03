Low Sugar Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A tasty oatmeal raisin cookie that uses a sugar substitute instead of sugar. Great for people on special diets.
A tasty oatmeal raisin cookie that uses a sugar substitute instead of sugar. Great for people on special diets.
I took a reviewer's suggestion to use one cup of Splenda instead of the packets - no aftertaste at all. Guilt free and healthy! Quick and easy to perpare, but as she says, don't over bake them. My diabetic sweet-loving old dad and I say thanks. He just finished a batch and asked me to make more and double the batch. He LOVES them, and he's not easy.Read More
I know this is a low sugar recipe, and if you like no sweetness at all this is the cookie for you. My family prefers a bit more sweetness. I used 5 Equal packets and it's just a bit bitter. I'll make this cookie again, but only for a diabetic person.Read More
I took a reviewer's suggestion to use one cup of Splenda instead of the packets - no aftertaste at all. Guilt free and healthy! Quick and easy to perpare, but as she says, don't over bake them. My diabetic sweet-loving old dad and I say thanks. He just finished a batch and asked me to make more and double the batch. He LOVES them, and he's not easy.
This is a terrific tasting oatmeal cookie. You wouldn't know it was low sugar. (I used equal sweetener). I am a home health provider, one of my clients and also my husband are diabetics. I enjoy making special treats for them. Thank you so much !!
Be careful measuring Splenda! It's lighter than sugar. Some may be misusing the Usage Guide on a box of bulk Splenda. It states 50 g SUGAR = 4 T Splenda. They then believe 50 g SPLENDA = 4 T; so 10 g (this recipe) = less than 1 T. WRONG! I've got to agree a full cup of Splenda is overkill - 1/2 c is plenty! A good, light cookie!
Really good - especially for a healthy cookie. I used whole wheat flour instead and only added 1/2 cup of sweetener (splenda). Can't imagine using a whole cup - really not necessary. Couldn't be bothered to chop the raisins - made for a quicker prep time.
quite yummy! ..I tried mine with Splenda as the sweetner though.
I made these twice in two days to make sure these were really that good - and they are! I used whole wheat pastry flour since it adds more fluffiness. I also used part splenda brown sugar and part regular brown sugar - did not add the packets and this was sufficiently sweet. I used low fat margarine but next time i will try half marg and half applesauce. i also used mini-choc chips instead of raisins. will make again and again!
This recipe is close to a cookie that I make that my pals have dubbed the "hippie cookie" due to its healthy-ish ingredients. I was gladl to find a similar recipe to sample, but my hands unknowingly grabbed at my usual additions, hence the following changes/subs. (WW flour, 1/4 c. applesauce to 1/4 margarine, 1/3 c. brown sugar, 1/2 c. Splenda, 1/4 c. wheat germ, and chopped walnuts.) Definitely not the most attractive cookie-cookie, but oh so good out of the oven and difficult to spot that it's a better-for-you version. Husband came home, snatched one up, then another, then another, til I squawked "hey dude, it's almost dinnertime!", to which our toddler remarked, "save cookie for me daaaaaddddy!"
Simple and Great tasting! The only change I made was that I used 1/2 cup "Splenda" instead of 5 packets.Also only had golden raisins handy.I found that the time for baking was perfect.Since you need to cut time when using a artificial sweetner.
This was a very good recipe, even though I did not use the Acesulfame Potassium sweetener. I prefer Stevia, but I really had no idea how much to use, so I tried 10 drops of the liquid extract. They turned out pretty good but I think I will use 15 or 20 drops next time. I also added 1/4 c of chocolate chips, which was quite tasty.
Made them tonight.....substituted 1 c. Splenda for the 5 pkts of artificial sweetner. They are light and flavorful. This is a keeper/am going to try to adapt to a chocolate chip recipe soon.
I've tried many low sugar cookies (with whole wheat flour) most of them are tolerable but not good. These were very good, even for a normal cookie. I also added sunflower seeds to them.
Wonderful! My husband tasted them and requested another batch to take to work. That night I got e-mails from people he works with requesting the recipe! I have to admit that I did make changes. All I had was wheat flour and butter. I used Splenda so I added 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce to keep it from being crumbly (couldn't taste the applesauce). Also neither myself or my husband likes raisins so I used dried blueberries (unchopped). I know it sounds like I completly changed the recipe, but I can imagine that it would have been just as good had I followed it perfectly. Thank you Judy!!
Delicious...cannot tell that these are made with sugar substitute! Will definitely make again!
Very rich and delicious cookies. I substituted 1/2 cup of crystalline fructose for the artificial sweetener and the brown sugar. It was still perfectly sweet. I also used 3/4 cup of whole wheat pastry flour in place of the all purpose flour. Will definitely make again.
Very good! My husband and I are both gastric bypass patients and these were a nice treat for us. They don't spread when they bake so I pressed them down a bit before I put them in the oven.
These are very good. I took another reviewer's suggestion and used half cup of splenda, and these turned out wonderfully. Next time I will make a bigger batch! I used parchment paper so I didnt have to grease the baking sheet. Thank you for sharing!
I used 1/2 c splenda with 1/2 c brown sugar. I omitted the raisins only because my family didn't want them. This cookie was wonderful.
I, too, have tried other low sugar cookies and they don't compare AT ALL to these! I used 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of the packets as suggested by others, and added 1/4 tsp of ground cloves. Awesome recipe, thanks! :)
yummy! tastes great!
I sub the rasins for chocolate chips and I only added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Found them to be yummy and a decent snack for the kiddies!!!
I DID THE REGULAR RECIPE AND THEN I MADE A FEW CHANGES. I USED SPENDA AND SPENDA BROWN SUGAR(SEE PACKAGE FOR MEASUREMENTS). I ALSO USED GOLDEN RAISEN AND ADDED 1/4 CUPS PACKED COCONUT. MY HUSBAND WHO REFUSES TO EAT ANYTHING WITH SUGAR SUBSTITUTE HAD NO IDEA AND LOVED THEM. THIS IS DEFINATLY A KEEPER
This is a very good recipe. I used the Splenda Sugar combo and put in about a 1/4 cup of it. It worked great. I also put in chopped pecans.
These were delicious cookies--I used regular sugar instead of sweetener as that is unhealthy. :)
I, too, have tried other low sugar cookies and they don't compare AT ALL to these! I used 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of the packets as suggested by others, and added 1/4 tsp of ground cloves. Awesome recipe, thanks! :)
I know this is a low sugar recipe, and if you like no sweetness at all this is the cookie for you. My family prefers a bit more sweetness. I used 5 Equal packets and it's just a bit bitter. I'll make this cookie again, but only for a diabetic person.
I dont' even bother with the artificial sweetener, just the half cup of sugar and I think they're great! I also use whole wheat flour. These are our favourite oatmeal raisin cookie right now.
I made these cookies for a person with diabetes. She LOVED them and is not a fan of sugar substitutes. The small amount of brown sugar made a huge difference. I also substituted dried cherries for raisins and used whole butter instead of margarine. A soft cookie with a bit of a cake-like texture.
These were very good. I used Whole Wheat flour and Splenda (1/2 cup). I used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and 1 cup was too much - I had to add more oats and flour. I would use 1/2 cup next time and add more if needed.
I still have cookies from this in the oven and it's my first time using this recipe. I doubled the batch- my husband and kids eat oatmeal cookies like there's no tomorrow. I had the edges brown like the second they were put in the oven, which meant that by the time the entire cookie was done the edges were the color of chocolate chips. I had to trim the edges to get even my 3 year old to eat them! The flavor is great, and instead of using ginger I used nutmeg. These are tasty but I think I'll just adjust my usual recipe with Splenda instead of going this route. I usually have people paying for my cookies, cakes, etc., so it was unusual for these to turn out like this for me. I tried flouring the pan and decreasing the heat (I have a double oven so I decreased the heat and preheated my 2nd oven to make sure it was accurate.).
I made these, I used 1/2 cup of splenda. These were delicious. Would definitely make again. Second time I replaced 1/4 of the brown sugar with palm sugar and it turned out great! This is my go to low sugar oatmeal cookie!
I loved this recipe. I had to be creative and made a few tweaks. I used 2 Tbsp butter, 2 Tbsp canola oil, and 1/2 a snack-sized Motts unsweetened applesauce, I used Spenda Brown Sugar substitute instead of brown sugar. I also used one individual serving packet stevia. I didn't do the two step mixing, I just poured everything in one bowl and mixed them together with my hands (fun and tasty). Instead of dried ground ginger, I grated 1/2 tsp of fresh ginger root. I made 12 cookies instead of 24. Same oven temp and time. Came out Perfect!
Just made these and I did not care for these at all. And I've been baking for over 40 years!
I just used the 1/2 cup brown sugar and no artificial sweetener, and reg butter. I also cut back on the oats b/c i used fast cooking. Worked and tasted great!
WOW! I was out of (or at least couldn't locate) the cinnamon so I changed the ginger and cinnamon and substituted with a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. AWESOME cookies. I took the advice of other readers and used one cup of Splenda for the sugar and changed the 1/2 cup of brown sugar to Splenda brown sugar. My husband is a diabetic and he loved these!
Awesome! Super easy to eat with low sugar level and delicious!!
These were very good. I used Whole Wheat flour and Splenda (1/2 cup). I used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and 1 cup was too much - I had to add more oats and flour. I would use 1/2 cup next time and add more if needed.
These turned out so yummy. I didn’t have regular raisins and used golden raisins. I found the cooking time varied depending on what type of sheet I used. Bake until they have a golden look. I did line with parchment paper to make it easy to clean up. I didn’t add nuts but I’d like to try this again with nuts. Flavors worked well together. Since there is brown sugar in the recipe, these are not sugar-free, but they are not overly sweet. I immediately consumed 6 of them.
Can't tell the difference! Good flavor. I wish you would have put in how many tsp rather than # of packages for the sweetener. Otherwise, I am very happy with the results.
I used two tablespoons of the Splenda baking sugar substitute. I also didn't have any raisins, so I used Craisins. These turned out to be some of the best oatmeal cookies I've had. I really enjoyed this recipe!
I love them they’re tasty but they’re a little on the crunchy side. Well, a lot. I don’t mind crunchy cookies I like the texture but I know most people prefer and expect soft cookies. It might have been a simple mistake I made though, maybe I left them in the oven too long but I will definitely be using this recipe again! Yum!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections