Low Sugar Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

I still have cookies from this in the oven and it's my first time using this recipe. I doubled the batch- my husband and kids eat oatmeal cookies like there's no tomorrow. I had the edges brown like the second they were put in the oven, which meant that by the time the entire cookie was done the edges were the color of chocolate chips. I had to trim the edges to get even my 3 year old to eat them! The flavor is great, and instead of using ginger I used nutmeg. These are tasty but I think I'll just adjust my usual recipe with Splenda instead of going this route. I usually have people paying for my cookies, cakes, etc., so it was unusual for these to turn out like this for me. I tried flouring the pan and decreasing the heat (I have a double oven so I decreased the heat and preheated my 2nd oven to make sure it was accurate.).