Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd
If this is too much, make 2 casseroles; eat one, freeze the other. You can also use turkey breast meat. Avanti!
My family and I loved this! I scaled it down to serve 4 - 6 people and made a couple of minor changes. Here goes...1/2 pound of spaghetti; 1 can soup; 2 Cups cheese; 2 Cups chicken breast; 1 Cup Broth; 8 oz of sliced mushrooms and 1/4 chopped onion and a pinch of crushed garlic that I sauted in a bit of the broth before adding to the mix. I put 1/2 cup of the cheese on top before baking for 22 minutes. Came out perfect! Thanks so much for this recipe!Read More
This was just average at best. I was disappointed in this recipe. Not near as tasty as I thought it would be. It was very bland. It is very similar to a chicken spaghetti recipe I grew up with that has green olives and peppers...I think I'll stick with that one. Sorry.Read More
Now, this is the way Chicken Tetrazinni/Spaghetti is supposed to taste!! And it uses so little salt. The 1 major change I made was the type of chicken used. My family likes white & dark meat, so I boiled/simmered for 2 1/2 hrs. a 6 lb. chicken hen in a broth of water, lots of chopped cel., onion, bell pepp., garl., bl. pepp., and poultry seas. (more trouble but worth it) After removing fat, skin, bones & veggies from the broth, I proceeded w/the rest of the recipe exactly as it was (I also cooked the spag. in the same broth). Thanks for a recipe I'll use for a long time!
Fixed this for the first time. Made some adjustments since many reviewers said it was a little bland. Halved the recipe. I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery. I sauteed chopped celery, red onion, chopped garlic, and the mushrooms. Simmered this in some sherry. Used cooked chicken thigh since it's a little tastier than chicken breast. Added a dab of brown mustard and a splash of Worchestshire to the soup mixture. Used whole wheat spaghetti to add some grain to the recipe. Also, covered with crushed cracker and drizzed butter as recommended by reviewers for the last 10 minutes. Yum ... this was delicious!! Thanks for the recipe Lois!
I doubled this recipe for 30 people, wanted some leftovers, well..... Everyone went back for seconds & some went back for thirds!! I did add onion which I cooked with the mushrooms & a small amount of chicken broth & used one can of cream of chicken soup, per batch. Also, put some toasted sliced almonds on the top along with the cheese. Added a nice crunch. Everyone raved about this & it was so easy to make ahead of time. It took about an hour to cook after it was in the frig overnight. I did cover it with foil for the first 1/2 hour & didn't put the cheese & almonds on until the last 15 minutes. I will make this over & over.
This is very tasty. I used linguini noodles instead and added some chopped green and red bell peppers. I'll probally add onions next time. I think it lacks a spice but I'm not sure what. Either way, yummy! The family appreciated the change!
Had no pimentos so I sauted onions, 2 cloves of minced garlic, and the mushrooms. Used one can of cream of chicken and two of mushroom.......the crowd goes wild!!!! Made it for a late buffet at a wedding and it was a hit. Thanks for the great recipe. **update - I've made this recipe a lot since my original review and it's still as popular with everyone I make it for. I think the addition of the onions and garlic with the mushrooms makes a big difference in the flavour dept. I've even made it using only 1 can of cream of mushroom and doing a flour and butter roux when sautéing the mushrooms and using chicken stock/cooking water for the liquid needed (more heart/renal patient healthy).
This is a great recipe. I put all the cheese in with the soup and then for the top I crush a roll of ritz crackers and cover the top and drizzle with a 1/4 cup of melted butter. Makes a yummy topping. Thanks for a great dinner!
Awesome. I boiled chicken breast in chicken stock while preparing the pasta. I modified a little - I sauteed the mushrooms with chopped onions and a little minced garlic until carmelized. This dish is very good even the next day. Great crowd pleaser.
This was a very quick, easy, and delicious recipe. I made it for my son's school potluck dinner. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, including us. It's even better the next day! I used 2 cans mushroom soup, 1 can cream of chicken soup, and added minced onion and garlic to give the casserole more flavor.
We left out the pimentos and added Durkee French Fried onions to the top before baking--nummy!
Yum! This is a great recipe! I made a few revisions suggested by other cooks: 1) Used two cans of cream of mushrrom soup and one can of cream of celery soup 2) Used all of the cheese in the casserole and topped the casserole with a sleeve of crushed Ritz crackers drizzled with a 1/4 cup of melted butter 3) Sauteed fresh mushrooms with white onion and fresh garlic 4) Used chicken broth instead of stock from the poached chicken breast This was excellent and I will make it again and again. Thanks for a great recipe!
I took a bite of it when it came out of the oven, and was sorely disappointed. So when my husband came home, I gave it to him and made myself something else to eat. :) But I was still hungry so I ate off of his plate, and I found that the longer the tetrazzini sat, the better. Well, you guessed it, the next day this stuff was delicious. And there was so much of it, the day after that, my husband and I gobbled it up! It's like wine; the more you age it, the better it is (until it turns green).
Great recipe! I cut it in about thirds for my small family--used abt. 1/2 lb. spaghetti, 1 can soup, 1 cup broth, 2 cups cheese, 2 cups chicken and 2 (4 oz.) cans mushrooms instead of fresh, as well as a red banana pepper from my garden instead of pimento for color. I put 1/2 cup cheese in the sauce and the rest on top. I baked it only about 20-25 minutes and I, too, sprinkled canned onion rings on top during the last 5 minutes of baking. It was perfect and very tasty. My husband even wanted to know if it was easy enough to make when he goes camping with his scouts. With the convenience foods, it certainly is! I know fresh sauteed mushrooms would make it taste even better, so next time I may take the time to do that. Oh, by the way, I put it in 10-inch square casserole dish, and the cuts in the recipe made enough to feed about 4-6. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
I made this for Christmas and MOther's day. It was a major hit at both events!!! You can't go wrong and the kids love it. Everyone always asks for the recipe. I mix everything together the night before and then add the cheese on top and bake just before company arrives.
I quadrupled this recipe for a church supper. They absolutely loved it. I will use this recipe A LOT!! Very tastey, just the right creaminess, and it has yummy mushrooms!! Perfect.
I made almost as is except to lighten up a bit, used reduced fat cream of mushroom soup and 2% cheddar cheese instead. I also added diced red and yellow pepper only because I had leftover on hand and a little onion powder, garlic salt and crushed red pepper flakes for extra flavor. This recipe turned out great (even with the reduced fat ingredients), thanks for sharing.
My kids really enjoyed this dinner and it was really easy to make. I used leftover rotisserie chicken meat and it was simple to shred and was really juicy. I skipped the mushroons and the pimento because my kids are picky. They really liked it just plain. One suggestion is to lightly cover with foil about 15 minutes into the baking. The cheese topping became a little too crispy. I'll add this to my file- Thanks!
Wonderful recipe!!!! I made it for a crowd, and adjusted the recipe a little. I bought "98% fat-free" soups by accident, and I was concerned about flavor. So, I used the three soups, but added 8 oz. of sour cream to help compensate. Also, I sauteed the mushrooms in 1/2 tsp. minced garlic and 2 Tbsp. of dried parsley. As mushrooms make their own juice while cooking, I poured all of the liquid into the mix, rather than draining it; that helped preserve the flavor. I chose not to drain the pimiento, and it also added flavor. I used 8 cups instead of 6 cups cooked chicken, and used an extra 1/2 pound of linguini noodles. Finally, I added mozzarella to the cheddar sprinkled on top before baking. The dinner got rave reviews!!!
Thank goodness! A recipe everyone (gourmet husband, mushroom hating son, and goodie hooked daughter) liked! I didn't have pimentos, so used roasted red pepper (wow!), and used a can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of mushroom with 3/4 of a recipe. Worked beautifully.
This was good but I did make a couple changes. Instead of cheddar cheese I used grated parmesean (chedder didnt sound very good in this recipe). I also added frozen peas right before baking. I do think this dish needs a bit more zing to it but Im not sure how to accomplish that at this point. I will probably make again, as this is an easy recipe and great for taking in my lunch to work.
YUM!!! My picky kids loved it. There were 4 of us and I cut the recipe in hald and still had some leftover for today. I have tried a recipe like this after Thanksgiving too. It's good with leftover turkey.
I made this recipe for five thinking my husband and I would have leftovers. Two of his friends showed up and inhaled the rest, then asked for the recipe (and these guys don't even cook!) Thanks for a great, easy dinner.
This almost got 5 stars which doesn't happen much here. Too many pots/pans cost it and the original recipe seemed boring so I modified. I used white wine instead of chicken broth which really added some zing. I used roasted red peppers and sauteed the mushrooms in garlic and olive oil. For spice I used the normal amount of salt and pepper but added both red pepper flakes and chili pepper to taste. Hubby loved the spicy flare. I put the crackers on top, nice touch, but it dried it out a bit. I'll use more wine next time. It was really good.
This recipe was well liked by the family. I elected to add a couple of dashes of Tabasco Sauce and a shake of Nutmeg to provide a bit more flavour than just the usual type of chicken and pasta dish. I will certainly make this one again.
This recipe is fabulous! I did omit the pimentos and add chopped vidalia onion, minced garlic, a julienne cut carrot and two ribs of chopped celery (I added raw mushrooms to the sauteing veggies).
This is an excellent base recipe. I used a rotisseri chicken that I bought on special from Super Walmart for $3.94. It was already cooked and added a wonderful flavor to the recipe. I also sauteed diced onions with my mushrooms in butter and garlic. Instead of standard cream of mushroom soup, I used the cream of mushroom with roasted garlic. It made 2 casseroles, 1 for a friend and another for our family. Along with the shredded cheese on top, I also added a small can of Durkees French Fried onions. Excellent meal. My whole family loved it, even the 2 year old. Thanks Lois!
I would make this again! it makes a TON though!
I thought is idish was excellent, but I too, made many modifications. For starters, I sauteed the mushrooms with a cup of onions, some celery and some garlic tossed in at the last minute. I used a can of crm of celery and a can of crm of chicken vs. whatever the recipe says, and made up the difference with chicken broth. I also added a healty shot of cooking sherry before adding the noodles and baking. A little parmesean on the top doesn't hurt either!
I made a few changes which made making this very easy. I halfed the recipe and cooked three chicken breasts in my George Forman grill, then shredded. I didn't have pimento's and it was still good but definately would ensure I have them the next time. I also doubled the cheese to ensure that it didn't just taste like soup and was glad I did. Very good, will make again.
My family has always loved Chicken Tetrazzini/Spaghetti so I wanted to make it but didn't have the Velvetta cheese on hand that is needed in my personal recipe and the stores were already closed. So I chose this recipe and made a couple of changes to adapt this recipe to mine. I left out the pimiento and instead added 1 can of rotel tomatoes...we like a little kick to ours. I also added about 1 Tbsp. of worcestershire sauce. It turned out delicious!
Very good. I have been looking for recipes that are going to be easy for my husband to chew, because he just got all his teeth pulled. He liked this very much. And my 2 year old said mmmmmm... I did make a change, I used Velveeta instead of cheddar. Because cheddar is so salty. I did sprinkle a little bit of the cheddar on top though. I have ideas of extras I could add to this. Fresh green beans, broccoli, whole corn, or shrimp instead or pork in place of chicken. And I don't know why you couldn't use a different pasta other then spaghetti. I didn't have any canned soup, so I just made a rue (butter and flour) and added enough milk to that, equivelent to the three cans listed. Then just added a 4oz can of mushrooms (not drained).
This was pretty good!
This was okay but not spectacular. It definitely needs more to make it flavorful like herbs or tabasco. I put half the cheese in the dish like everyone else and I just didn't think that helped much. A sprinkle of parmesan cheese helped a little.
This recipe is a regular on our menu now! I half the recipe for one 9X13 pan and it comes out perfect. I also add some 2 tsp minced garlic and 2 TBSP sun dried tomato to the mix for extra flavor. So delicious!
Very good, and it does make quite a bit. Like others, I substituted one can of cream of chicken soup. I also added a few cups of small broccoli florets, steamed just until tender. It added a nice color and crunch, and tasted very good with the other ingredients.
This recipe is 4.5 out of 5 stars... what makes it 5... is substituting penne noodles for the gnocchi and adding sauted mushrooms in garlic butter. A definite keeper! I also added parmesan cheese to the mix.
This sound delicious and perfect for me. I can cook up a big batch, divide it into meal-sized portions for my husband and me, and freeze up 6 or so meals I can just pop in the oven. This is my kind of home-cooking:-)
Used this recipe to use up some leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Adding cream of whatever soup and cheese makes anything tasty, so this was good. I also added in some asparagus. Didn't have pimentos so skipped those. Was very good!
I agree with others who said this was bland, however, because I read the reviews before making it I was prepared to doctor it up. I tasted it in its pure form and decided to add a little garlic powder and parmesan cheese. I also sauteed some onion and I put in peas and corn. I left out the mushrooms and pimentos and used cream of chicken soup as I was making this dish for my neighbors children. I topped it with the french fried onions another reviewer had suggested. We kept a small dish for ourselves and liked it very much, but with so much cheese and creamy sauce, it would not be a very healthy everyday recipe. Good nonetheless.
This is a family favorite! I added shredded cheddar, mozarella, and a monteray jack cheese blend, along with durkee french fried onions on the top for a crispy twist. I also cut the recipe in half. We'll be having this over and over for sure!
Tasty!
Excellent recipe. Added slightly more cheese just to use up what was on hand. No leftovers and requests to make it on a regular basis. Also, I thought it was extremely easy to prepare.
Very good! I used reduced fat cream of mushroom and cheese to lighten it up and it was still great! Picky hubby even enjoyed!
This was a good easy recipe. I omited the mushrooms and the pimento peppers, and it came out great. I will make this again for sure. A great easy meal idea for those hectic nights.
This dish was an instant success. I used leftover fried chicken instead of boiled chicken strips.
This is the best tetrazzini recipe I've come across so far. Everyone enjoyed it.
I thought this was very east to make (even though there were a lot of dishes to wash!). Since my husband doesn't like mushrooms, I substituted a can of diced tomatoes and also added some Italian spices. I also put the ritz crackers on top like others suggested.
This was pretty good, but not my favorite. I made a few changes. I used linguini instead of spaghetti, added a couple splashes of white wine to the soup mixture, used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom (only because my husband prefers it), used a couple splashes of lemon juice in the soup mixture, and added some frozen green peas. I thought it was a bit bland, but ok. If I make it again, I will add more cheese for a more rich flavor.
I did not care for this recipe. I made this with high hopes but the dish had zero flavor.
I make this one often. You can alter this many ways to your taste. I skip the mushrooms and pimento peppers, add onion powder, add a little milk sometimes depending on how many noodles I use, varies every time. I put frozen broccoli in and that was great, can put it in frozen. Fresh is great too if you have, be sure to steam first though. And the kids love it. Thanks Lois for a staple recipe in our house.
This is good, but I am a tough critic and I will continue to look for a better tetrazzini recipe.. This was not the best I've tasted. I even added some half and half to make it richer and it seemed to lack something..
I loved this and my kids thought it was great. It made two casseroles and it was just a good the second time! I would make it again!
My family liked this and I liked how flexible it was. I only had canned mushrooms. I had no pimentos. I added chopped onions, pepper, garlic, salt and a dose of dijon mustard. I also baked the chicken. It will be in the family rotation. I've used perdue ready chicken too as a shortcut and it works great.
The whole family enjoyed this recipe. Thanks for sharing Lois!
Excellent recipe! I left out the pimento (don't like them} and added French's french fried onion rings to the top. Great comfort food!
When I first made this, my boyfriend and I thought it to be "good". But, believe it or not, the reheated leftovers were A-W-E-S-O-M-E!(and this made ALOT for 2 people so there was plenty of leftovers!) I did add a green bell pepper chopped when sauting the mushrooms and onions. The leftovers are better than the original dish!! I think next time, I'll make this ahead, refrigerate to let the flavors fully blend, and then bake. Thanks!
My 3 sons loved this! Used spiral noodles instead. Had just 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup so I added a cup of artichoke dip left over from Thanksgiving. Used leftover turkey instead of chicken. Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe. :)
This is one of my favorites. Thanks
The best tetrazzini! I couldn't find pimentos so I used roasted red peppers. Will make again.
easy recipe for quick potluck dish. a good shortcut is to buy a store-bought roasted whole chicken and just shred that. i also added some corn and peas for a little more flavour.
The recipe called for pementos, I didn't use those or a whole can of chicken broth. But I did add more chesse and used egg noodles instead. My family ABSOLUTELY LOVED it. I gave the recipe a four because I didn't use all the ingredients as they were called for. But, this recipe is easy, fast and taste great!
My family rated this about an 85%(according to my father-in-law), just be sure to add more seasoning to give it some flavor. Also I added frozen peas and diced oninon and green/red bellpeppers.
This is a great recipe. I just made it for a committee meeting and everyone loved it. The only change I made was instead of 3 cans of mushrooms I subsituted 1 can of cream of chicken and 2 cans of cream mushrooms. I'm not a mushroom lover and seasoned the broth very well with celery, onion and green onion. I will definitely make this recipe again. A couple of my friends have already asked for the recipe.
My family loved this and gave it 5 stars. Like another person suggested, I added onions and green pepper, chopped finely, and also topped it off with a light coating of cheddar french-fried onions. Delicious!
Wonderful comfort food. I modified slightly....We enjoy spicy food so I used Swiss and pepper jack cheese. I topped it with Panko crumbs drizzled with butter. Very good. Husband loved it even as leftovers. Will make again
I thought it was too salty probably due to the condensed soup. After tasting it, I chopped up & microwaved some celery, but that still didn't help enough. I'll make it again, though, as it has potential.
This recipe is fantastic! It made two casseroles. I served one at home and the other at a school luncheon. I used turkey in place of chicken because I cooked a small bird. The dark and white meat were mouth watering. The faculty raved and everyone requested a copy of the recipe which I gladly provided. My family- 5 kids, husband and myself inhaled it. Twenty people couldn't be wrong. I added a tablespoon of dry sherry & grated parmesan on the top with the mozerella.I added this to my active list. Thank you, Lois and allrecipe.com This is a keeper!!
Wish I could give this one 10 stars! It is very delicious. The only change I made was to omit the pimento (I didn't have any.) and add a small can of sliced mushrooms. We even had plenty to eat some the next day!
I took the various feedbacks from reviewers and my own experience from making similar casseroles to make this a great meal. I used two cans cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery. I cooked boneless breasts of chicken (about 2 lbs) in boiling water (enough water to cover breasts) for 25 minutes and checked to be sure chicken was cooked through - no pink - then removed chicken from pot and cool slightly (15 mins) and then took a fork and shredded the chicken). I browned the mushrooms along with a finely chopped small onion and 3 cloves garlic in a small bit of olive oil (add the garlic last minute of browning so it doesn't get bitter). I put 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese into hot soup and used the second cup of cheese to top the dish before baking. I also added about 1/2 cup bread crumbs to the topping of the casserole before baking for a little extra texture and flavor. Also added generous amount of salt to pasta water and added salt and pepper to entire mixture for the right amount of seasoning and flavor. Result was really delicious. Makes a big amount but easy to split into two casseroles and freeze one for the future. One other note: be sure to cook the casserole until nice and hot - for me was more like 40 minutes.
Very good. I made this twice: once by the recipe (made a lot) and once as half the recipe. I added french fried onions as someone else suggested and added garlic and minced onions.Very tasty and filling. Will definitely make again.
I scaled it down to 7 servings and it turned out YUMMY!! I also substatuted Angel Hair pasta and it turned out fine.
Very good & it does make a lot! I like the taste of sherry in my tetrazinni, maybe I will try to add that next time. Definitely needs a little "extra" to kick-it-up-a-notch. But very simple & basic & will sure please a crowd.
This was great! I saved time by boiling my noodles in the water used for the chicken and it made it even easier. Thanks.
So tasty!!! I halved the recipe and still made one full casserole!!! I sauteed my mushrooms with butter, garlic and a half of white onion, and when I mixed everything together I added the other half of the white onion chopped. Very good, will make again for sure with more mushrooms.
Everyone loved this. I used egg noodles since that's all I had at the time. Also, I didn't use all of the chicken stock recommended. We'll make this one often!
I was a little disapointed since it got rave reviews from other cooks. Perhaps I needed to add more than the recommended amount of soup...I don't know, just not a favorite.
Our church has made this twice for Salvation Army Sunday dinners and it was a huge hit both times. The only changes I made were to purchase turkey breasts on sale instead of chicken and to leave out the sauteed mushrooms. We cooked enough for 200 people, served 130 and had no leftovers.It's an excellent choice no matter how big your crowd.
I wasn't sure what to do with my Thanksgiving turkey leftovers until a friend suggested making tetrazzini. I found this recipe and made it for some friends. It was delicious! Everyone kept saying how yummy it was. I will definitely be making this again and again!
I was looking for a recipe to use leftover chicken. This is very good with a few changes. I used linguini instead of spaghetti, 2 cans cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken. I was worried that the dish would be too bland, so I added sauted onion, garlic, and some hot sauce. Overall a good recipe. I'll make it again.
I loved this but did make a few changes...used roasted red peppers and a green pepper instead of pimentos. Also used onion and garlic when sautéing the mushrooms. Plus I substituted one can of cream of mushroom soup with cream of chicken. Family favorite!
This recipe has become a household favorite. We loved it.. it definitely makes enough to feed a crowd!
Very bland though I used fresh roasted turkey breast meat, fresh mushrooms and followed the recipe carefully adding the full 12 oz. of chicken broth. I was embarrassed that I'd prepared it as my only main dish.
The time it took to put this together and the finished product, were both amazing. I didn't veer far from the original recipe and it was perfect.
This was great and pretty easy. Since my husband thinks that spaghetti noodles are only for spaghetti I decided to use rotini noodles instead. It worked great but I still like it better with spag. I also added a little onion and garlic and had no pimentos.
For Christmas, I was lucky enough to receive a Food Saver, with which I used to store almost half the Christmas turkey. A month and a day later, I defrosted that same turkey and cut it into cubes to be used in this recipe. I have tried many tetrazinni recipes in the past, trying to mock The Spaghetti Warehouse's tetrazinni, but this is in itself a great recipe. It is very versatile (of course using turkey instead of chicken and varying/adding certain vegetables). Simple, fast and great for making in big quantities then storing for later use. Will be passing this one on.
If I made this recipe exactly how it was written, it would only receive three stars. I tasted the mixture before I poured it into the baking pan and it was very bland, so I started adding spices until it gained flavor (I added seasoned salt, garlic salt, garlic pepper and black pepper). I omitted the pimento and instead chopped fresh broccoli and added it to the mix. This recipe uses too many pots - one to boil the chicken, one to boil the pasta, one to saute the mushrooms, one to mix everything together in (which I reused the pasta pot for) and the baking pan - and takes way too long to make considering the end product is not fabulous. So I will probably not make it again.
Wonderful! My two-year old loved it.
This was really good, and super cheap to make! I sautéed the mushrooms in some butter, then added in the soup and other ingredients to cut down on the dishes I used. Since I thought it looked like there were peas in it in the picture, I added some peas, which was really good. I'll definitely make this again!
I actually followed a fellow reviwer's measurements for a reduced yeild on this recipe - and it came out really nice. I opted for fresh mushrooms that I sauted rather than tinned, which gave the dish a bit more depth of flavor. I also added a splash of sherry - overall this is a nice and easy recipe.
This is a great dish for a crowd. It can easily be enough enough for two casserole dishes. We ate one and froze the other. The only thing for my family is that we thought it needed more spice, although some people might prefer it without the extra spice. We added Tony Chacheres, some cayene pepper and green chilies. If adding Tony Chacheres, less salt is needed, (if any salt)
Very good, i added my own seasonings so it wasn't bland. Will make this again.
Made this for a potluck and it went over very well. Has a nice flavor and the spaghetti and shredded chicken together is perfect. I used three different "cream of" soups and it worked great. It makes too much for a 9 X 13 pan, but I put the rest in a casserole for dinner another time. I will use this recipe often - Thanks!!
This dish is wonderful. You can add garlic and salt and pepper if you want. It really makes a lot!!!!!!!!! Very filling.
I really liked this recipe. I used velveta cheese instead of cheddar and added an extra 2 ounces. Very good!
This is a nice tasting recipe but could maybe use a little more flavor or maybe at a vegetable. Best right out of the oven.
Pretty good. Not the most flavorful or anything.
Awesome! Yummy and super easy to make. I didn't add the pimento peppers, but thats it.
