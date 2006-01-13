Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd

I took the various feedbacks from reviewers and my own experience from making similar casseroles to make this a great meal. I used two cans cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery. I cooked boneless breasts of chicken (about 2 lbs) in boiling water (enough water to cover breasts) for 25 minutes and checked to be sure chicken was cooked through - no pink - then removed chicken from pot and cool slightly (15 mins) and then took a fork and shredded the chicken). I browned the mushrooms along with a finely chopped small onion and 3 cloves garlic in a small bit of olive oil (add the garlic last minute of browning so it doesn't get bitter). I put 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese into hot soup and used the second cup of cheese to top the dish before baking. I also added about 1/2 cup bread crumbs to the topping of the casserole before baking for a little extra texture and flavor. Also added generous amount of salt to pasta water and added salt and pepper to entire mixture for the right amount of seasoning and flavor. Result was really delicious. Makes a big amount but easy to split into two casseroles and freeze one for the future. One other note: be sure to cook the casserole until nice and hot - for me was more like 40 minutes.