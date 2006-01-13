Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd

4.5
300 Ratings
  • 5 195
  • 4 75
  • 3 19
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

If this is too much, make 2 casseroles; eat one, freeze the other. You can also use turkey breast meat. Avanti!

Recipe by Lois Shaw

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add uncooked spaghetti (broken into thirds) to the pot and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.

  • In a large saucepan, heat soup over low heat. Add shredded cheese (reserve some for topping) and stir together. Then add the cooked shredded chicken, mushrooms, pimento peppers and cooked spaghetti and stir all together. Add enough of the reserved broth to make it 'sloppy' and mix all together.

  • Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle reserved shredded cheese on top and bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 12g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 506.4mg. Full Nutrition
