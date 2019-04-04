Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

This is a type of chicken curry in a thick gravy with a nice spicy flavor, but is not too hot. You may adjust the 'heat' by adding more serrano peppers. Serve over rice, or with chapatti or roti.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Heat the oil and ghee in a large pot over medium heat. Cook the cumin seeds in the oil until the seeds begin to change color.

  • Stir in chopped onion onion; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger; continue cooking until the onions brown, about 5 minutes more.

  • Mix in the chopped tomato, tomato paste, garam masala, turmeric, salt, serrano pepper, and water; simmer 5 minutes. Lay the chicken into the sauce; mix gently to coat the legs. Cover pan and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until chicken is no longer pink near the bone, about 40 minutes. Garnish with cilantro to serve.

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 102.2mg; sodium 394.5mg. Full Nutrition
