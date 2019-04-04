Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy
This is a type of chicken curry in a thick gravy with a nice spicy flavor, but is not too hot. You may adjust the 'heat' by adding more serrano peppers. Serve over rice, or with chapatti or roti.
This is an awesome "everyday" Indian dish. The person Rumshack74 who gave this a poor rating must not have used proper spices. Or maybe she was expecting normal Indian food to taste like resturant food? There is no way a dish with 1 table spoon of garam masala can be lacking in flavour! And I don't know of any Indian who uses "curry powder" one finds in non-Indian grocery. It has disgusting flavour!! Anyway, I recommend you not pay attention to her review and try this recipe!!!!!
I'm sorry to give this recipe such a low rating but it had absolutely NO flavor. I followed the directions to the letter. In order to save the dish, I had to triple the amount of spices, added some curry powder, chicken broth instead of water and salt. I don't like rating a recipe unless I have great things to review. Unfortunately, this recipe was such a dissapointment, I wanted to share my experience. I wish I could have enjoyed it more.
this is one of the best chicken dishes ever. incredibly flavorful. my son is home from college and his best friend in college is Indian. they eat a lot of Indian food. when I made this, we all agreed that it was tastier than anything we had had in awhile. almost too easy to make. all my seasonings were the regular dried variety. I add lots of Cayenne pepper. we like it real real hot at my camp.
This is one of the best "curry" dishes I have ever made. The family loved it and I am already craving to eat it again. I skipped the ghee and had to use powdered garlic and ginger but it was still awesome!
This is generally a great recipe, but I think it needs a few tweaks. The recipe doesn't include any salt, but it needs it, and I ended up adding quite a bit (at least 1/4 teaspoon) before it started to taste right. I also found the cilantro a bit light; the parts of the curry with more cilantro tasted better, so I'd increase the 1/4 cup to 3/8 or even 1/2 cup.
OUTSTANDING! Because chicken drumsticks are messy in a sauce, I used 1.5 lbs. skinless boneless chicken thighs. I served this over rice, but when I make it again I plan to serve it over rice with green peas mixed in.
Great recipe. I enjoyed it. The flavours were great and the sauce was nice. Easy to make with not that many spices required. Don't forget to add the salt!
Make sure your spices are FRESH!!! I tried it a second time with a new batch of Garam masala and it made all of the difference. Also used skinless chicken thighs. Good left overs too!!!
Very good flavor. I used less water so that it was less soupy. Recommended
Being of Indian desent, I have a preference of how this is cooked at home and this recipe came quite close. However, the company for whom I cooked it for absolutely loved it and has requested for me to cook it again.
This was really good after a lot of tweaking. It needed more flavor. I added some coconut milk because I felt like it was missing a little creaminess.I also added an extra tablespoon of tomato paste and salt and pepper.
This was the first time I've tried an Indian recipe and I was very pleased with the result! I'm glad to have chosen this one. Easy, already had most of the spices (or was I simply lucky this time?). I skipped the pepper due to poor shopping, but the sauce still had a slight spiciness (ginger?) that I enjoyed. I also used unsalted butter instead of ghee. BUT: not enough sauce, for my personal preferences. I've been gradually making more sauce every time I do this recipe. Now it's 3-to-1 ratio with the chicken. Also, is the sauce supposed to be this chunky?
I made it for the first time. The entire family loved it!!! I served it with brown basmati rice cooked with some curry powder and a little coconut oil!
Great recipe, it has a lot of flavour without being over powering. I used fillet instead of legs because I don't care for chicken on the bone. Because the gravy is so thick it reheats well & you can easily use the meat on a salad cold.
This was delicious with some small tweaks. I substituted low-sodium chicken broth for the water. The recipe also needed quite a bit of salt. I added it as I cooked until it tasted right. That said, this was my first foray into Indian cooking, and it came out really great. My boyfriend and I couldn't get enough.
This recipe was quite flavorful and a very good everyday Indian dish. The changes I made were: added a pinch of cinnamon, a pinch of ground cardamom, and salt/pepper to taste (the recipe didn't include them but I thought they were an obvious addition). I used 2 chicken breasts (1.75 lbs) instead of legs. I cooked the breasts 30 min in total, flipping once at 15 min, and simmered the sauce the last 10 minutes without the cover to thicken. Served it all over brown rice (I was out of basmati). I will definitely make this again.
This is the 2nd time we’ve used this recipe. This time, I cut up four chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and served over basmati rice and naan bread. The only thing I would change is to add more tomato purée.
It was good but there was a salty aftertaste and somewhat of a gritty texture. I don't know what caused it, but I'm definitely going to give it another try.
Awesome dish. If you follow the recipe 100% it’ll come out tasteful and delicious.
I LOVED this recipe! Just be sure that you use boneless chicken instead of regular, bone in legs. Otherwise, don't change anything!
This was delicious! I added a few extras such as fresh spinach for color and chicken stock instead of water. I loved it and plan on making it again and again!
This is the first Indian dish I've been able to make that's just as good as my favorite resteraunt. I didn't take shortcuts except for the ghee, I used butter. Fresh ginger and garlic are worth the effort I think.
I just needed to add salt and pepper... made so much difference :)
It turned out to be an outstanding dish. I was truly impressed with its simplicity and the end product was an awesome and yummy dish. Quick and Easy. Instructions were precise and left no room for error. Loved the dish. Thank you.
Amazing flavor!
this curry is great and the taste is exlusive. Best to be eaten with hot chapati
Husband and I both loved this recipe. I followed some suggestions in other reviews: used chicken thighs (skinless, boneless), chicken broth instead of water, 3 small tomatoes instead of one, and added Biryani paste (I could not find Tandoori paste in my store). I was scared to use a full teaspoon of salt when I added the Biryani paste, but I could have done it without a problem. Served with jasmine rice and sautéed green beans. Will make again! (I hear my husband in the kitchen sneaking the last of the leftovers, gotta run!)
Others reviews helped. It's best to taste this as you go. I used chicken breasts because that's what I had but legs or thighs would have been better for flavor. Instead of tomato paste, that I didn't have, I used an entire small can of tomato sauce. I also added a teaspoon of tandoori and a teaspoon of salt along with 2 cups of broken cauliflower and one cut up potato since I was short on chicken. Very good.
A great dish! Made this first time without the serrano chile pepper (kept the heat out, due to family members who cannot eat spicy foods) and used chicken breast, instead of legs. All in all a definite keeper. Can't wait to make it again...two ways (one no pepper, the other pepper). The sauce/gravy is the best when ladle on rice, although at first I thought it was a little on thin side, might try adding a small amount of flour to thicken it next time, but as I said a keeper for sure!
Thanks for the recipe Chatterjee. However I took note of most of the suggestions contained in the reviews that appeared on the recipe web site. A few of the reviewers suggested that a couple of recommended changes would produce a very tasty chicken curry. So I thought that making most of the suggested changes would be a good idea. 1. At the start of the cooking process, I used 2 tbsp of salted butter instead of ghee. These 2 tbsp of butter were combined with 2 tbsp Olive Oil & brought to a med-heat. 2. I then added the onion & cooked as suggested. 3 I then used 2.5 tsp of Tandoori paste when the oil had reached the desired heat, followed by the onions, (minced) 3. When the onion had browned, I added all the ingredients as suggested. 4. I used 3 large tomatoes, fine dice , instead of the tinned variety (400 ml tin of diced or crushed). This was followed by the tomato paste 5. After the onions became translucent (5 min) the ginger & garlic was added (minced) 6. I eliminated the Red Chilli as my wife is a Skip & can't cope with chilli heat in a curry 7. Prior to the 40 min end of the cooking process, I added 2 cups of Chicken Stock to the cooking curry sauce (I first heated a saucepan of 2 cups water. Then when the water came to a simmer, I added a crumbled Chicken Stock cube, & stirred well). Then I added this stock mix to the cooking curry sauce. 8. As recommended by a reviewer, I added 0.25 tsp of salt. This I found to be sufficient for me - others may find more or less
This recipe is easy to make without a thousand ingredients. I added a teaspoon of vinegar - and b/c there was a slight bitterness in my gravy, a added a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. I also added about a teaspoon and a 1/2 of salt (I made it for about 4 people so I reduced the recipe).
This recipe it's the best, so easy to cook and the flavor is super good, I will cook this anytine??
This is a great chicken curry that is a regular for me, I add a teaspoon of chilli powder and 1 green chilli to spice it up and serve with naan and yoghurt, yum!
I made this two evenings in a row! First time was for an Indian themed potluck. I followed the recipe fairly precisely but used skinless, boneless chicken thighs. The second time added some vegetables (shredded cabbage, sliced mushrooms) and used boneless chicken breasts. I cut the chicken into bite size pieces both times. Very tasty: a hit for the potluck crowd and at home.
Awesome base to start! I love interesting things in this dish and loved the base. I thought it needed salt so I added some.
Ya....... very gud recipe.....
this had too much flavor.. I did not use tumeric.. i tried adding a can of tomato sauce..
Following a previous suggestion, I used boneless and skinless chicken thighs after finding the chicken legs to be too messy. Otherwise, tasty as written.
Turned out really great. Don't understand the low ratings. It does have salt in recipe but one rater said it didn't. No adjustments were needed. I used chicken leg/thigh combo and so I cooked for around 55 minutes and the chicken fell off the bone. Even my picky kids ate it. This is a super quick and rich with spice and flavor easy to make dish.
Spectacular recipe, we made this and enjoyed it very much. We frequently eat out at Indian places and we found this one to be very flavourful and a great balance of spices we followed measurements exactly. Thanks!
I made this curry 2 nights ago and we thought it was amazing. my 4 year old even asked for 2nd helpings! I'm have no idea why a few people have given it such a low eating, it is definitely worthy of 4 or 5 stars. The only recommendation I'd have, is to double the sauce, because you'd definitely like to have more of this sauce.
Wow good.
We will make it again. probably less salt next time.
Delicious. I have no idea how anyone can say this lacks flavor unless they misread the ingredients. I made it as written except used a jalapeño instead of Serrano as that was what I had on hand, and also added some fresh curry leaves. I seasoned some thin boneless chicken breast cutlets with Indian spices and seared in a cast iron pan with a little veg oil then simmered in the sauce for a few minutes. Served over basmati rice. Perfect, quick, tasty!
Third time making it and I still love it! I have had to change a some bits of it though as have to make do with what I had at home. I've used a Peruvian pepper instead of Serrano. Coconut milk instead of water. Bit more salt and cilantro. And turmeric was exchanged for a Spanish spice that added a beautiful orange color but followed the same measurements.
I really did enjoy this recipe!..it was great. I did follow the instructions very well but i did think their was too strong of a spice taste going on. Im not sure if I added too much spice but then again I did follow the exact mesurements of ingredients, and it says to saute for a lnger time then you need to...mine started to burn and kind of stick to the pot. So I definitely think less time is required to saute.
Surprisingly simple to cook and very tasty Punjabi dhaba style chicken
I did not experience much flavor. I'm sure salt would help.
This recipe is horrible. I’ve been to the Middle East and love curries and all the accompanying spices and flavors. I used all fresh ingredients, it’s like spaghetti sauce. It’s what you’d get if you asked a white middle age suburban mom to make her version of curry. This recipe needs to be scrapped.
This recipe is a disaster. Not enough flavour or thickness. Lot of fixing needed.
