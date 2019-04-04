Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

Thanks for the recipe Chatterjee. However I took note of most of the suggestions contained in the reviews that appeared on the recipe web site. A few of the reviewers suggested that a couple of recommended changes would produce a very tasty chicken curry. So I thought that making most of the suggested changes would be a good idea. 1. At the start of the cooking process, I used 2 tbsp of salted butter instead of ghee. These 2 tbsp of butter were combined with 2 tbsp Olive Oil & brought to a med-heat. 2. I then added the onion & cooked as suggested. 3 I then used 2.5 tsp of Tandoori paste when the oil had reached the desired heat, followed by the onions, (minced) 3. When the onion had browned, I added all the ingredients as suggested. 4. I used 3 large tomatoes, fine dice , instead of the tinned variety (400 ml tin of diced or crushed). This was followed by the tomato paste 5. After the onions became translucent (5 min) the ginger & garlic was added (minced) 6. I eliminated the Red Chilli as my wife is a Skip & can't cope with chilli heat in a curry 7. Prior to the 40 min end of the cooking process, I added 2 cups of Chicken Stock to the cooking curry sauce (I first heated a saucepan of 2 cups water. Then when the water came to a simmer, I added a crumbled Chicken Stock cube, & stirred well). Then I added this stock mix to the cooking curry sauce. 8. As recommended by a reviewer, I added 0.25 tsp of salt. This I found to be sufficient for me - others may find more or less