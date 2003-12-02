Mandarin Almond Salad

A wonderful medley of flavors and textures!

By BDEGER

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, oranges and green onions.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons sugar with the almonds in saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir while sugar starts to melt and coat almonds. Stir constantly until almonds are light brown. Turn onto a plate, and cool for 10 minutes.

  • Combine red wine vinegar, olive oil, one tablespoon sugar, red pepper flakes and black pepper in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake vigorously until sugar is dissolved.

  • Before serving, toss lettuce with salad dressing until coated. Transfer to a decorative serving bowl, and sprinkle with sugared almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 16.7g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
