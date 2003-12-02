Mandarin Almond Salad
A wonderful medley of flavors and textures!
This is a great salad! I have made this twice now for parties, and each time I've been asked for the recipe. I added just a bit of balsamic vinegar to the red wine vinegar for a stronger vinegar flavor. For a party, I prepped everything the night before, put the sugared almonds in a ziplock bag and the dressing in a jar, refrigerated the salad, and then combined everything at the last minute.Read More
The idea of this salad sounds wonderful. However the dressing was missing something - it was rather flat. I'd like to try it again but with a slightly different dressing. I loved the sugared almonds - I will use that idea again on other salads and desserts!Read More
I've made this many times with whatever type of lettuce I have on hand (but never iceberg!) and it's always good. Advice on the sugared almonds: Let the sugar start carmelizing just a bit before you add the almonds. Adding the nuts too early can make them toast too brown before the sugar carmelizes. Adding the nuts too late will mean the sugar browns before the nuts get toasted. You'll have to experiment a little to get this just right, but it's worth it! I've use chopped walnuts, too. Very delicious! My guests loved it, too.
Almonds were a nice touch. Didn't care for the dressing, though.
This recipe is very similar to one my grandma used to make. I sometimes use a mixture of romaine and spinach. In my dressing, I also like to use a bit of lemon or lime juice along with the vinegar to give it a bit more zing. If I don't have any red pepper flakes, I use a dash of tabasco sauce, or some paprika and chili powder. And I always wait until I'm ready to serve to pour the dressing on!! Thanks for the recipe!!
Delicious and easy. To save a step, I used the pre-packaged honey roasted slivered almonds available at most supermarkets. My Mother usually will not eat salad w/nuts and fruit but as soon as she tasted this, she asked for the recipe! She makes it more often than I do now.
Instead of Romaine, I filled up a large bowl w/ torn red and green leaf lettuce. The salad was gorgeous and we loved it! I'll be making it again for company.
My family and I loved this! I didn't change a thing - loved the heat that the red pepper flakes add to the dressing. Excellent! I'll definitely be making this one a lot. Next time I'll try adding strawberries too. Good "company" salad :o) Many thanks!
I loved this salad. The only thing is it doesn't last long. It needs to be eaten right away, no left overs. :o(
Excellent! My wife loved it!
What a unique salad recipe! I love it, and will be serving this at my annual ladies Christmas luncheon!
Delicious!!!
I give this 4 stars for the idea! I love the madarin oranges and sugared almonds. I added about 1 T of water when cooking the almonds, and it sped-up the process tremendously. I also used a bottled raspberry-walnut vinagrette, it cut down on the ingredients and time, and still tasted awesome. I used three kinds of lettuce, red leaf, romaine, and just a tad of iceberg for extra crunch--and it was beautiful when all assembled.
My only thought to add would be to keep stirring those almonds in the sugar until melted don't wait until the melting begins. Great salad.
Excellent blend of flavors & colors! My husband had been asking for more meal-type salads for dinner (trying to watch the waistline). I made this as directed and added some cubed cooked chicken for protein. He couldn't stop raving about it! My only recommendation to those trying this for the 1st time is don't turn your back on those almonds for a second! They burn easy!
Very good salad. The almonds really add to the taste - don't leave them out. I used a bag of mixed lettuce because that is what I had. I also left the dressing off so we could put on the amount each of us wanted. Would definitely make again.
I served this to company last night and they loved it. My husband and I felt the salad needed salt and black pepper. Be sure to add the dressing right before serving; otherwise, the salad will become soggy.
GREAT salad. I've made it several times - once right by the recipe which was wonderful. Since then I've added Ramen noodles (a good replacement for croutons) and about a tablespoon of toasted sesame oil to the dressing. Tastes a little more oriental which I enjoy.
I have this recipe, but this one is missing Crumbled gorganzola cheese and dried cranberries. They make the salad even better.
I made this for Mother's day everyone seemed to like it, I left out the onions and used chili powder instead of crushed pepper flakes, made the almonds and dressing the night before. Will make again, used 2 bags of salad spring mix and buttered lettuce.
This is a nice, bright salad. Easy to make and a welcome change from the typical garden salad. I added chicken to make into an entree salad. Yum!
What a delicious salad! The oranges give it great color, and the dressing & almonds are so good. I left the onions out & served them on the side. My guests loved it! The other day I made this & added avocado, which was great too. The almonds are a cinch, but once they start to brown they can burn quickly.
I don't know what happened, but this did not turn out for me. The dressing just tasted oily. I did really like the sugared almonds though. Those were fabulous. I probably won't this again. Sorry.
Really, really good. I almost didn't sugar the almonds, but I'm really glad I did. They were the best part! Will definitely make again!
Although I liked this, next time I think I will just toast the almonds. The dressing added enough sweetness for me.
AWESOME!! This salad rocks! If you like sweet, it's for you. I added some dried cranberries to it (about 1 cup to 1.5 cups would be good). The almonds really add a nice flavor, just don't overcook them. Thanks, Bonnie. I'm sure I'll be making this again.
This salad was good, but seemed to be lacking an ingredient. Added a handful of dried cranberries for color and texture, but it wasn't as good as some of the other salads we've tried from allrecipes, ie: Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad or Crunchy Lettuce.
Fantastic however if you are not going use the salad up at one sitting, do not pour the dressing on the whole salad. Rather, put it on the individual servings.
Every family gathering or potluck lunch people beg me to bring this wonderful salad. It's the best!
Everybody loves this salad. Sometimes I add strawberries to it also along with mixed greens (not just the romaine).
A great salad for dinner, small get togethers, or parties. Very tasty and Easy to make!!
A nice light salad. Dressing needs a little more flavor, perhaps a dash of salt and some celantro and/or tabasco.
I used slivered almonds, and toasted them under the broiler until they were fragrant, which gave them a ton of flavor with no added calories or sugar. I did this while putting the salad together, then with the dressing, substituted agave nectar for the sugar. I also added an extra tablespoon of red wine vinegar and a 1/4 cup of gluten-free soy sauce. Great!
Really great, refreshing recipe. I added a little balsamic and replaced the sugar with honey for the dressing. I also added strawberries (julienne sliced for easier munching). I didn't have almonds, but used walnuts, and added a little shredded cabbage for crunch and color. The flavors worked wonderfully, and it was almost too beautiful to eat. Incredible, refreshing and the perfect summer salad.
The ratio of dressing to salad is perfect! The flavors, refreshing and satisfying. Hubby likes his plain old ranch dressing so this isn't for him but this salad simply rocks for everyone else! Made just as the recipe called for. Do not dress this salad early, toss it in the dressing just before serving.
YUM! I used baby butter and tango...that's what I had. I omit the onion...don't like them and used sliced honey almonds found in the salad section. So pretty and very yum! Thank you for sharing!
This was pretty good. I like the way the almonds are candied. I've never done that before. I gave it three stars because it was just kind of average to me. Not bad, not superb.
This was very good. But I think it's really best fresh. I just had some leftovers for lunch and was less than impressed although last night's performance was fabulous. Would be great with chicken added.
Pretty good. I used Light Done Right bottle balsamic to cut down on time/calories.
This is the best salad I ever had. I keep canned oranges on had just in case I feel the urge to make this. The red pepper flakes add a bit of zing without being distracting.
This was wonderful. The sugared almonds really made the salad special. I used a bottled dressing to cut down on time and it was wonderful!
This salad was great! I made this for a friend who just had a baby. It was easy and tasty!!!
I made a very nontraditional Christmas Dinner and this is the salad I served. Everyone loved it (even my picky in-laws)
I was looking for some use for the half can of oranges leftover from dessert. I'm glad I found this! So, so good! You can't eat this without going "MMMMMM" the whole time and I think my eyes were whirling around in my head like a slot machine. It's a wonderful salad that we'll have often. Thanks! Also, I'm going to try it with sliced teriyaki grilled chicken.
Excellent salad - the coated almonds really added to the overall taste. The dressing was also very good and very easy to make. Will definitely be making this one again!
this recipe was soooo EASY and YUMMY! My boyfriend said it was the best salad. didn't have any green onions so I substitued for red onions and the flavour was awesome. this is a keeper.
This is so good! I've made it several times and every time it's a hit. I usually make it as written, but lately I've been substituting half the vinegar for mandarin orange juice from the can. Very tasty!
This was absolutely delicious! I used a spring mix/spinach combo, ditched the onion and added a few craisins and feta cheese. It looked beautiful and the taste was out of this world. Thank you!
This salad was wonderful. The dressing was a little bit bland, so I doctored it up with about 1 tsp of chopped garlic, 1/2 tsp. salt and used 4 tablespoons of sugar instead of 2 tbls. Everyone enjoyed it. Will make again!
This salad was perfect. We really liked the dressing. Next time I'm going to add strawberries.
Almonds were very good but adding to the salad almost made it a little too sweet - especially with the oranges. If I made this recipe again I'd either leave them out entirely or just toast them instead. Dressing was good - sweet with a kick. Overall good recipe.
This is a good salad but I think that I would like it better with spinach instead of Romaine.
Very easy to make and I love the sugared almonds. Instead of romaine, I used bagged organic spring mix. I cut the recipe in half. Served with grilled chicken and corn on the cob.
We tried this recipe for dinner this evening and it was a real hit. The sugared almonds are a wonderful compliment to the dressing. I didn't have red leaf lettuce so I used iceberg instead. I also added some chopped green peppers & celery which just gave the salad more crunch. We'll have this again soon.
This salad is excellent i added garlic instead of pepper flakes and also added some chicken. I think i'm addicted to it!
Love, love, love this salad! I crave it! I usually make a big batch of the sugared almonds and keep them in an airtight container for future use. Same with the dressing. It's so easy to make it ahead of time and quickly assemble it when entertaining. In a pinch, I've also substituted a few dashes of tabasco instead of crushed red pepper flakes. It's still delish!
it was excellent the first day with dressing on the side. the next day even without dressing slathered on the leftovers it was wilted.
What a great salad! My husband doesn't like salad, so I waited to make this for the entire family, and it was a huge it. Both my husband and my mom (who doesn't like anything other than her desert to be sweet) loved it.
Not as good as Karin's Mandarin Orange and Candied Almonds Salad
This is my husbands favorite salad, my grandma taught me to make it years ago. I make a few changes, I add half iceberg and half romaine for volume. A bit of fresh parsley for a freshness. I also use a bit more sugar in the dressing, and a dash of Tabasco for bite. Guests beg me for this recipe.
The candied almonds are the only part of the recipe I liked. They are delicious and I will certainly make them again, but I did not find them complimentary to the oranges. The dressing is flavorless, and the recipe makes much more than you will actually use on an average head of romaine lettuce. It tasted so bland I was unable to even finish my serving.
This was wonderful. I made it for a dinner for 8 and it was gone in no time. I used spinach instead of romaine. Perfect, otherwise.
After reading all of the reviews, I expected much more from this recipe. It was easy to prepare (most salads are) and it was good, but nothing to write home about.
very good
Great dressing. I think next time I'll add some more goodies to the salad to give it a bit more substance, but it was very good as is for the first go...
This is a very GOOD salad. I add sliced red and yellow peppers just for color. Definately a keeper :o)
Easy and very good for summer potlucks. Gets devoured every time!
It was a perfect side dish for some grilled chicken. Don't change anything - this is gerat the way it is.
For being so simple this salad was fantastic!! This was a great way to use up the last of my garden romaine and I will make this time and time again!
This is a very nice salad. It tastes great, lots of flavors that work well together. It requires a lot of ingredients that I don't usually have on-hand.
Very very good salad. I would recommend having this with any meal. I will never make a plain salad again. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's the same as what we use to get in a restaurant that has since closed.
Very popular - a hit with a wide variety of folks.
This was just yummy all the way around. I didn't have the leaf lettuce, instead I used a prepacked salad mix. This was light yet filling. My husband who is a picky eater like it too!
Very good. There was a little too much dressing in the bottom of the bowl resulting in a soggy ending, but teriffic flavor!
I used Raspberry vinagrette instead and hot pepper flakes, it was great!! The sugared almonds added the perfect crunch. Will make this a regular.
I used balsamic vinegar and left out sugar in the dressing. Yummy!!
Nothing fancy but good. I'm still trying to think of what else to add. Kinda seems likes it missing something, can't put my finger on it...
Love the flavor combo but I think I will cut down on the amount of oil next time (perhaps cut it in half). Otherwise, really good salad and well received by others. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This salad was fantastic! The only thing I did differently was to use field greens. It made for a visually appetizing salad...to match the outstanding flavor. I'll never make a plain tossed salad again!
This recipe was wonderful! I sliced up some baby carrots and added them for color and because I like the flavor. I was worried about the onions, but couldn't taste them more than any of the other flavors. Next time I'll tear the mandarin oranges in half and make less dressing. I don't like as much dressing as the recipe made, but adding more lettuce wasn't a problem. My boyfriend doesn't like vegetables but he really enjoyed this salad, so I'm keeping it. Thanks!
I love this salad. It was a big hit! People were asking for seconds at my last get together.
I followed the recipe exactly as shown and it turned out PERFECTLY! My guests loved it. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
Delicious salad. I'm going to try cutting up my own oranges next time. The canned mandarin oranges didn't have enough flavor for my taste. Served this recipe with grilled hamburgers and the Red Skinned Potato Salad. Everyone raved over the meal.
My husband and I both really liked this recipe!
Not a fan of the dressing. Will use the idea of almond mandarin salad but with a different dressing next time.
Thsi salad was fabulous! I did make the sugared almonds (which added so much to the salad) but, because of previous reviews, I did not make the dressing. instead I used some bottled raspberry vinaigrette as others did. Don't skimp on the green onions! I served this w/ a pork stir fry & it complemented it very well.
Oh yum, this is good! Tangy and sweet, with a nutty crunch. Try it with the Baked Sesame Chicken from this site on top.
This was good but not blowing my socks off. I think I would pair this with a different dressing that has more zing to it. The sugared almonds were the best part. Probably will make again but with another dressing.
Excellent salad and very easy! I've made this a couple of times, exactly as is and with a few modifications. Exactly as is is great. Like other reviewers have said, you have to watch the almond/sugar mixture very closely. I've made changes also by using less olive oil, by subbing out some of the olive oil with sesame oil, and by using rice vinegar in place of some of the red wine vinegar. All of these changes worked great too.
I like to use veg oil instead flavor tastes better to me. I added strawberries as well.
We really enjoyed this salad. There's only two of us so I made half the recipe and it was just enough. Another wonderful recipe from allrecipes.com!
everyone who tastes this salad will be requesting it for every family gathering!!
Those sugary almonds really add to this salad. Everyone loved it.
This is like having dessert at the beginning of a meal! While the dressing and basic salad are tasty, the sugared almonds are the star IMO. Takes a little more effort that your average salad, but it's well worth it. I added some salt and cayenne pepper to the sugar, and it works out very nicely for anyone who likes a little extra kick.
I have made this twice and have gotten compliments both times. Even my husband who only tolerates lettuce salads likes this one.
This is a great salad. I added more sugar to the dressing. The dressing was lacking something so I sweetened it up a little. I have also made this weight watchers friendly. I used a fat free sweet and sour dressing instead of the high fat dressing and I used the Go Lean Crunch cereal instead of the sugared almonds. You can only eat this salad the day you make it since the next day it gets soggy.
I am not a big salad person so for me to rate this 5 stars says something! I was a bit skeptical about the dressing and everything & added chicken to give it more substance and it turned out great! My husband loved it and said it was one of his favorite meals! I will definitely be making this one again...maybe it will turn me into a salad lover :)
really good i subbed red onion for the green and the pepper flakes is the exact amount.
A wonderfully fresh salad. I didn't use the dressing that was listed and used a garlic raspberry vinaigrette and it was just as delicious. I added some fresh peas and radishes for some extra color and texture. This is a wonderful salad base and you can mix and match different toppings to your liking.
