Country Pie

This is a main course dish. Add a green vegetable and a salad and you have a meal. Great for leftovers! You can use low-fat cheese to make this dish leaner.

By Patti Pierce-Stone

6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine ground beef, onion soup mix, 8 ounces tomato sauce, chopped onion, bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, and 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Mix thoroughly and press into a 9 inch pie plate.

  • In a medium bowl, combine instant rice, water, 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, basil, and rosemary. Mix well and pour over meat layer. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and sprinkle top with remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese. Return pie to oven for an additional 10 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 76.7mg; sodium 1452.4mg. Full Nutrition
