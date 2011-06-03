Country Pie

After reading the extreme difference in reviews, I was a little unsure about how this would turn out. I have to admit being disappointed. First, I had to bake it for about twice as long. Second, it wasn't terribly appetizing to look at. And third, it didn't smell very appetizing. Hate to be so crude, but it's true. I have had great success with most recipes on this website that have high ratings, and was disappointed with this one. It wasn't the worst thing I've ever fixed, but it certainly wasn't the best. The rice topping was really strange, and I just didn't care for it. Had to cover it in more than 1/2 C cheese just so we didn't have to look at it. One last thing - I didn't even try putting it in a 9 inch pie plate. I can't imagine that it would all fit. I used a small casserole dish instead.

