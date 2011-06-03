Country Pie
This is a main course dish. Add a green vegetable and a salad and you have a meal. Great for leftovers! You can use low-fat cheese to make this dish leaner.
This is fairly similar to one that has been in our family for a few generations. A casserole dish works well if you do not have a DEEP DISH pie pan (a regular pie pan is too small). We skip the onion soup mix. As the recipe says, use LEAN ground beef, not the 80-85% type. We also add in 1 cup of mixed veggies into the beef mixture. Otherwise, everything else is the same and it is always enjoyed by old and young alike. Serve with warm buttermilk biscuits and butter and you have a great meal.
After reading the extreme difference in reviews, I was a little unsure about how this would turn out. I have to admit being disappointed. First, I had to bake it for about twice as long. Second, it wasn't terribly appetizing to look at. And third, it didn't smell very appetizing. Hate to be so crude, but it's true. I have had great success with most recipes on this website that have high ratings, and was disappointed with this one. It wasn't the worst thing I've ever fixed, but it certainly wasn't the best. The rice topping was really strange, and I just didn't care for it. Had to cover it in more than 1/2 C cheese just so we didn't have to look at it. One last thing - I didn't even try putting it in a 9 inch pie plate. I can't imagine that it would all fit. I used a small casserole dish instead.
The only thing I can say is that this recipe is a 5 Star recipe, as written, what some are missing is that this makes a great leftover and only need to be re- heated in the microwave oven for a second meal. It must be made with lean ground beef or it will be very wet. I tried higher fat content ground beef and the recipe does not work well. There are few recipes my wife want as left overs and this is one of them.
Tasted good, but the direction should say to put it in a deep dish pie pan. The rice was heaping over so when I put the cheese on for the last 10 minutes, some of it melted off the top - to the bottom of the oven.
First of all, I FOLLOWED THE DIRECTIONS!! I had to cook it twice as long and the texture was not good at all to say the least.
I thought this recipe was very good. I added some extra italian spices, and baked it in a 9x13 dish instead of a pie pan. It turned out great, and cooked through in the time specified in the recipe.
I found this dish very good!! I had no problem with the cooking time, but I did have to use a larger pan. I also used more cheese, but that was a preference. I am an incredibly picky eater, but I thoroughly enjoyed this. Even on day 2 and 3. It does reheat very well. I would suggest using a ground meat with less grease, though. The bottom was a little greasy, but it was good and I must say that the people who had to cook it twice as long must have done something in error.
I didn't think this was anything spectacular. I would use this for an occasional weeknight meal because it is easy, can be thrown together quickly and quite cheap to make. Everything cooked just right in my oven. I put a solid tsp of all three herbs into the rice mixture, I think the flavor would have been lacking if I hadn't.
Good freshly made and even better heated in the microwave for 5 minutes after sitting in the freezer for a few weeks!
This was mushy, wet,too oniony.
Whole family loved it! substituted 1 1/2 cup of spaghetti sauce for the 1 1/2 tomato sauce. And it was delicious!!
Scrumptious! Will definitely make this recipe again. Fun to put together. Tastes fabulous!
My whole family loved this pie. Per other reviews I doubled the spices. I didn't have any dried bread crumbs so I used crushed saltine crackers.
Very close to a recipe I grew up with. This was one of my favorites when I was younger, and I would request it whenever my birthday rolled around. Made it myself for the first time tonight, following my mom's recipe, and it turned out really good, but seemed to be missing something. Her recipe didn't call for onion soup mix, but that sounds like it'd be worth trying next time. Great comfort food, this one.
This is such a great recipe. Easy to fix, very tasty and great as a leftover, even cold.
Absolutely delicious! Will definitely make this again and again.
Great the next day!!
I really liked this recipe. My thought about the negative review is that perhaps that person didn't use minute rice. I can see how that would have made it horrible. It took longer to cook through in my oven than the recipe calls for. It was even more delicious the second and third days as leftovers!!
I used more meat, dumped a package of Knorr onion soup in it, lactose free aged cheddar so the protiens were broke down enough for me to digest and a quarter cup of oatmeal in place of breadcrumbs. I puréed two quarts of tiny tomatoes from my garden making sure they were very well drained prior. I just mixed the grated cheese straight into the rice mixture before cooking and I used one of those super deep glass pie plates. I used beef this time but moose is better! Thanks so much for posting this recipe! My mother in law had given her recipe for it but it was ketchup and cheese whiz. This is ten times better❤️👍
