Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)
This wonderful and authentic-tasting Thai dessert is as good, if not better, than any sweet sticky rice with Mango available in Thai restaurants.
I made this recipe twice. The first time I made it exactly as the recipe had stated. The second time I made some alterations with much better outcomes. The original recipe will yield a watery conconction, so I cooked the sweet rice in my rice cooker with coconut milk instead of water. Also there's no need to add that much sugar, but adjust to your taste.Read More
Sticky rice is generally made with, well, sticky rice aka glutenous rice; but, this recipe is a great solution if you do not have sticky rice in your area, or don't have time to go to the Asian grocer. The flavor was on target. A few notes/changes: 1. If you're using sticky rice, omit the starch. You also probably skimp a tad on cooling time. 2. If you're using another rice (long grain, basmati), the flavor will still be good, but the rice mixture won't be as firm/sticky. Put the starch into the batch of coconut milk mixture in which you are steeping the rice in for an hour--this helps thicken it all. Cool for at LEAST an hour (keep covered), but you can leave it longer to get a little firmer. 3. Skip the starch in the last bit of coconut milk mixture that you will pour over the top of the rice and fruit at the end. 4. Corn starch can be used in lieu of tapioca at a 1:1 ratio. It takes a little higher temp to start thickening, but the boil seems to take care of that. 5. Use real coconut milk, not the "light." Also: 6. The ingred. measures are disjointed. I.e. you need 2 cups of coconut milk (1 can)--use 1.5 cups in the first mixture, .5 in topping. So read it through to be sure you have enough of everything. 7. This makes a LOT of rice. If your mangoes aren't huge, you can probably reduce the rice a bit. We had almost a third of the rice leftover. 8. This version is very sweet, good for tart mangoes, but if yours are sweet or you like less sweet, reduce sugar by a 1/4.Read More
This was DELICIOUS! Exactly as I remember it from Thai restaurants. I didn't have tapioca starch, so I also used corn starch and noticed no change in flavor. I will definitely be making this again!
Loved this recipe - sticky rice and mango is one of my favorite desserts yet I had never tried making it myself. As another reviewer mentioned, though, the rice should be steamed in a bamboo basket to be truly authentic. Cooking the rice by boiling it or with a rice cooker will make it mushy and with a different consistency than intended for this recipe. Use Thai glutinous rice (different from rice that may simply be labeled "sticky rice"), which you can buy at most Asian grocery stores - soak it in water for a few hours or overnight, then steam in a bamboo basket (you can also purchase these in specialty stores or online - I got mine on Amazon.com). The rice will be sticky and chewy, but not mushy, meaning that the grains will hold their shape. Hope that helps!
This recipe is very good but to be more authentic you should use glutenous/sticky rice instead of the long grain rice in the recipe. Sticky rice is a type of rice, not a style of preperation. Authentic sticky rice is easy and fast to steam and gives this dish a chewy texture. Next time I make it I will cut the sugar just by a little bit. I am a fan of sweet desserts but this is a bit too much. The sauce is not needed in my opinion. (Besides, without the sauce you can use just one can of coconut milk without wasting part of another.)
I made this with some modifications after reading other reviews. I made the rice in my rice cooker adding the rice plus two cups coconut milk, one cup water, and 1/2 cup sugar. It turned out perfectly, not too sweet like others had mentioned. I highly recommend trying it with these changes.
This tasted GREAT! It was just as expected from the first time I had it two weeks ago. I would REALLY recommend to reduce the sugar level. I found it a bit too sweet, but it still tasted great. TIP: Stir your coconut milk while you let it boil or it will erupt like a volcano.
I thought I had coconut milk in the cupboard, but when I reached for it I noticed that it was Cream of Coconut, which is usually used for pina coladas and other smooth drinks. The cream is really sweet and thick on its own. I had already made the rice, so I poured half the can onto the cooked rice (enough to make it moist, but not drown the rice). I didn't add anything else--just cooked rice and cream. I'm a little worried now that this is all they do at my favorite Thai place, because it was almost as good as theirs. Sorry this review doesn't relate directly to the recipe, but I thought it might be helpful to know that in a pinch you can get this dish with only two ingredients (technically three, since I used a little salt to cook the rice/or four if you slice a mango too).
Everyone is right. This is the best sweet sticky rice recipe that I have found so far. Although I did not have any mangoes at hand, I used chilled pineapples as an alternative, and I also added crushed peanuts as well. Turned out to be an amazing and refreshing dessert.
Good but when I make it again, I will try reducing the sugar by about 1/4 of a cup. The family indicated that it was a bit too sweet.
I added 1 tbsp of the black sticky rice as well. The color turn out great! Don't use too much of the sesame seed, because the taste will take over!!!
Delicious--I couldn't stop eating it! I ended up making it without the sauce and serving it warm because I didn't have time to let it cool, but it was wonderful. Next time I think I will reduce the sugar by 1/4 cup because it left a really sweet aftertaste. I think I will also take another reviewer's suggestion of serving it with ice cream...
This is a great recipe! I've made it twice, both times following a previous reviewer's advice to cook the rice in my rice cooker. (I add 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk and about 3/4 cup of water to 1 1/2 cups of rice in the cooker.) In a separate pot, I combine the sugar and some water to make a syrup that I pour over the rice when it's done cooking. This makes it perfectly sticky and sweet. BTW, 1 Tbsp of tapioca starch was waaay too much the first time I made this recipe, the second time around I just added it little at a time until the consistency seemed right. But overall, this is a delicious recipe that I will definitely make again!
OMGosh... this is the best... just like when I was in Thailand! LOVED IT!!! The only difference was the rice from Thailand was steamed in a bamboo basket... but that would be more work.
This was good. Don't be tempted to pour the whole can of coconut milk just use the amt called for or it comes out runny. I didn't have tapioca starch so left it out. I don't think it suffered any. Also next time I'll add a little more rice bec some of the rice stuck to the bottom of the sauce pan. The sauce was not needed. Update: I found an easy Microwavable version. Rinse 2 cups of sweet rice in cold water a few times or until water is almost clear then add more water until 1 inch above the rice level or more. Let sit in water 30 mins . Pour out excess water until there is only about 1/4 inch water above the rice level. cover and microwave 10 mins. Now Mix 1/2 can coconut milk, 1 cup sugar and small dash salt. Add this to the rice mixture but only add as much as you need. I left out 1/3 cup of the coconut mixture. Let rice sit for 20 minutes. Rice is done. Serve with mango.
This was delicious! I used sweet rice (found at an Asian grocery tore) as per other recipes found online, rinsed it (by repeatedly adding water to rice in a container, swishing it around with fingers, then draining), and soaked for more than 6 hours. The rice was amazing with this recipe and really made the dish! Also, instead of using tapioca starch, I reduced the sauce by boiling to thicken it. Yum!
This is simply THE BEST I have tasted, even better than the restaurant. Made EXACTLY as stated in recipe- although I subbed tapioca starch with corn starch, worked fine. Make sure to cool rice with coconut sauce in the refrigerator. This cools each them down sufficiently and allows the rice to soak up the extra moisture. Make the second sauce right before serving as this sauce thickens rapidly and tastes better when warm. My kids LOVED this and called it a kind of natural way to make rice krispies! You will be amazed!!!
This was really great, everybody loved it. The only change I made was to use cornflour because I didn't have any tapioca starch and I let everybody choose their own fruit to put on top. A good recipe for coconut sticky rice
OMGoodness....SO good! I have been looking for a recipe that matches this dish that we always get in the Thai restaurants, and this is it!! I used Jasmine rice and cornstarch instead of tapioca starch, and followed the directions exactly as written. The whole family loved this! Thanks!
It was great. My daughter and her friend were so motivated to prepare this recipe they walked to the store to get the ingredients. We think it is fast, fun and very easy to make!
I served Thai food at a party recently and at least half of the guests begged me for this recipe!
This was delicious! I only had 1 can of coconut milk, so I skipped the sauce and I thought it was great anyway. I also added a pinch of ground cardamom to the finished rice before topping with mango slices and toasted sesame seeds. I thought it helped balance the sweetness and added an interesting little twist. Plus I need to find more ways to use the cardamom. It's one of those spices you almost never use, then when you get a recipe that calls for it, you forget you have it and buy another bottle. I have 3 almost full ones in my spice cabinet.
I like this recipe but i did make some alterations. I used Jasmine rice. I love Jasmine rice...lol. follow the preperation instruction for the jasmine rice not this recipe! Then cut about 1/4 out of the coconut milk sugar mix. (It will be soup if you don't cut it back) The coconut milk, tapioca starch mix is perferct don't alter it. I give this recipe 4 Stars because I changed it. But, what it was after those changes was a 5 star recipe for sure... I hope this comment is helpful to others!
This tasted just like sticky rice I east with mango or custard at my favorite thai restaurant. After cooking the rice, I followed the directions and soaked it in the sauce. It was amazing! I did not make the topping. It was not needed. (I also used REAL sticky rice and steamed it on a splatter guard over a pan with an inverted metal bowl over it. Perfect. I also split the sauce into 3 servings and refrigerated it and cooked 1/2 cup of rice 3 nights in a row. Mmm.
Fault on my part but I just CANNOT find the right rice so I used sushi rice (which is sticky) and it came out great but not quite sticky enough for me.
Great recipe for sticky rice with mango! I used calrose rice and that worked out really well (This rice can be found in any grocery store). I cut the sugar by half and that was sweet enough for everyone. Also I prefer to serve the sticky rice warm with mango, not room temperature but that is just my personal preference. This recipe is really easy and authentic!
Coconutty goodness!! I did half the sugar(as usual). Used the whole can of coconut milk with 2 cups basmati rice, so didn't make the sauce, but used some agave over top for husband who likes everything sweeter.
I guess I just don't like this kind of thai sweet sticky rice b/c I couldn't eat this. I ate one or two bites - I think it's just the sweetness of the rice that I didn't like - the smell and taste reminded me of baby formula. I think this was a simple matter of taste though, not necessarily that the recipe was bad... Still decided to review as it actually tasted to me though.
Super easy and exactly what I remember! I've done the recipe above but also was lazy and used the rice cooker recipe below OPTIONAL RICE COOKER RECIPE: 1 ½ C STICKY RICE 1 CUP WATER 1 CUP SUGAR 1 13.5 OZ CAN COCONUT MILK ½ TSP SALT COMBINE TOGETHER AND STIR WELL AND COOK IF THE RICE IS NOT FULLY COOKED ON ONE CYCLE, STIR AND COOK AGAIN. CHECK EVERY 5-7 MINUTES & STIR- WHEN THE MIDDLE IS NOT CRUNCHY, IT IS DONE. Take the lid off the rice cooker. Note: the rice will continue to cook LET IT REST 20 MINS AND ENJOY THE SAUCE IS OPTIONAL --JUST FOLLOW THE SAUCE PORTION OF THE RECIPE
Really very simple and so tasty!
I serve warm with scoop of coconut ice cream yummy!
I LOVE Tai sticky rice & I have been searching for a recipe for awhile. This is not exactly like it, but very similar. It is much sweeter, but still very good. I did not make the sauce to go over the rice or add the mangoes. I use the rice with stirfry and other dishes and add a little shredded coconut. Delish!! My only advice--Watch when cooking coconut milk, sugar and salt on stovetop. It boils over VERY easily.
Tastes EXACTLY like the mango sweet rice at my favorite local Thai restaurant. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this recipe. Easy & spot-on, no changes needed.
use less sugar
We had our friends over for a Thai feast. We all flipped over this sticky rice recipe! I followed the recipe nearly to a "T". I added 1 tsp ground cardamon and 1 tsp vanilla extract. My mangoes were large so I only needed two. Double yums!
yummy!
Just as good as my favorite Thai Restaurant! I did reduce the sugar, and I didn't see any point in making the sauce. It was awesome with fresh mango and super easy!
I made as directed, but I only used about 3/4 of a cup of sugar. I can imagine with the full cup it would have been way too spicy. You definitely want a lot of mango as the rice is good without it, but AMAZING with it. It also makes it a healthier choice to have more mango and less rice! I did not make the sauce for the top and left out the sesame seeds. BTW, 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk is the same as one (almost 14 oz.) can. Just made it with medium grain rice too and it was "sticky" enough. Recommend!!!
Super easy recipe and the results turned out great! Tasted just like what you'd get at your favorite Thai restaurant! The only changes I made is I used sweet rice that I got from an asain store and I sped up the cooling time by putting the rice in the fridge for a 1/2 hour instead of letting it cool at room temp for an hour. I couldn't wait that long! :)
Very good. I couldn't stop eating it. My daughter made it for a school project on Thailand. My family loved it and my son keeps requesting it.
So easy to make and so delicious! I cook my rice in a rice cooker which makes thing so much simpler.
Love this recipe! GREAT side dish with "Chicken Satay", by Brownyn.
I love this recipe. I don't add the extra sauce at the end and always use just plain long grain rice and it tastes great.
This turned out pretty well...changed a couple of things though...First, I diluted the coconut milk in half with water and cooked the rice in the coconut milk dilution. I did not add additional sweetened milk to the rice after cooking, but I did pour a little on top like a sauce. Came out a bit on the dry side so next time I might add a little sweetened milk after cooking too.
Very good receipe. I made it with sticky rice and it turned out great. I followed two other reviews on this panel that said it turned out too sweet. When I reduced my sugar, it didn't taste sweet enough, so I would recommend following the amount of sugar written in the recipe. Also, don't make the sauce in advance (oops!) because it gets all clumpy if you let it set. Overall very good -just like the dessert served at Green Papaya.
Great idea! Using tapioca and regular rice is an interesting way to mimic real sticky rice, which I rarely have time to cook.
Easy and delicious!
The only difference between this recipe and the one at my favorite thai restaurant is the sesame seeds. So I left them out. OMG!!! This is sooooo good. I am so excited that I can make this at home. Thank you so much Michelle.
This recipe was great! I used 2 cups of rice and 2.5 cups of water in my rice cooker, so the rice wasn't as sweet as some people are saying... I also used half a cup of brown sugar and half a cup of white and it was perfect. I almost always sneak brown sugar in my recipes somewhere :) and I had to use corn starch in my sauce and it was still great! This recipe is a winner :)
Delicious! Just like in my favorite thai restaurant. I will be making this again and again. I made this exactly as the recipe described and it turned out great; no need to cook the rice with coconut milk or decrease the sugar.
This was fantastic. Live next door to a Thai house and it is as good as theirs.....
I really think 1 cup of sugar is far too much in this recipe. 3/4 cup did well. Next time I will even try a bit less in hope of reducing the sugar down as low as it needs to be for a balance of good flavor.
I reduced the sugar in this - probably to 1/3 cup and also ended up needing to cook the rice a bit longer than expected (maybe 30 minutes?). It turned out excellent, though. Thanks!
To make this more authentic you need to prepare "stick rice" or glutinous rice which is available at most Asian food stores. You need to soak this rice overnight, then steam it for 30 minutes(don't boil). Try it out, there is no turning back and you'll feel like you are eating in a little dump on Khao San Road. :)
Halved the recipe, and it was easy and delicious. Didn't make the sauce at the end because I found the rice to be sweet enough. So good - thank you for the recipe!
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome! However, the tapioca starch didn't work for us. We made it twice, and twice it instantly became a ball of rubber. A friend of mine said to just use one teaspoon, not tablespoon. However, I don't think the sauce is even needed. The reciep was great without it, esp. when served warm. Wow! Many thanks for sharing this recipe.
Really good! This was my first time attempting making sweet sticky rice. I used sweet brown rice because it was all I had on hand (it's healthier anyway) and therefore the cooking time was lengthened. I used agave nectar in place of the sugar and halved the amount, although next time I will use less. Instead of tapioca starch I used Ener-G egg replacer (basically potato and tapioca startch). After adding the coconut milk mixture to the rice I heated it for about 20 minutes to thicken it up instead of taking it off the heat.
Good taste, must eat right away or becomes gooey
Great, authentic flavors! Perfect!
My absolute fave when its too hot out to think about cooking. I keep this made and in the fridge waiting for the fruit.
I omitted the sauce and used this to make sweet sticky rice balls for my husband to take to work with him. He loved them! Next time I might roll them in a little coconut or sesame seeds.
I've made this recipe twice. Both times it was great! The first time I used the recommended amount of sugar and the second time I used a 1/4 cup less. I liked it a little better the second time, using less sugar. I will say that when I tried the rice by itself it seemed too sweet and had a syrupy after taste, but once I combined it with the fruit, it tasted fine. Both times I skipped the last part of the recipe--making the extra sauce to put over top of the sticky rice. I just followed the first part of the recipe and then combined the sauce with the rice and then added the mango on top. It was great! Also, one of the times I used strawberries and mango with the sticky rice. This was great too. With the rice so sweet, I think this rice would work great with various fruits, especially fruits that might not be as sweet. Maybe raspberries would be good too.
So delicious! Added about 1/4 less sugar and cooked it in my rice cooker first. Goodness, definitely worth trying.
WAY too sweet. I love mango sticky rice but with this recipe all I can taste is the sugar! Even my 15 year old son wouldn't eat more than a few bites. Cut the sugar back to a couple tablespoons and this recipe could only benefit.
Yummy! I used brown sweet rice and it turned out great. Simmered it a bit after adding coconut milk too just to make it extra sticky.
This was great! I didn't measure my sticky rice (I never do), but it seemed like a lot, so I doubled the recipe, which was a good idea. Also, I used lite coconut syrup, and only 3/4 of the sugar stated in the recipe. The mixture looked thin to me, but thickened as it got absorbed. I haven't finished putting everything together, but judging by the way my husband and kids keep stealing spoonfuls when my back is turned, it's a winner and a keeper.
SO tasty and simple! This serves WAY more than 4-- maybe 6? We didn't have enough coconut milk to make the sauce, so we didn't make a sauce, and the dessert was perfectly sweet as is. Sweetened condensed milk is tasty on top, but not necessary. The rice has a great flavor.
Not bad. I'm not sure what happened, but mine was a little soft and not quite as sticky as traditional Khao Neeo Mamuang. Good flavor, though.
Sooo good!! I used Jasmine rice and added the full can of coconut milk to the rice mixture. Will definitely make again and again.
I usually get this rice at a restaurant, but it is not as moist and soft as the one from this recipe.I just didn't use the tapioca or the sesame seeds,my family loved it ,they said my version is a lot better than the restaurant's.Love this recipe.Thank you
I love fruit, but don't care for it mixed into my food. Imagine the surprise when I tried this and LOVED it. I am surprised.. Yum!
real good. Thanks
This recipe was not as nice as the other reviewers have described. If this sticky rice is served with alot of mangoes and mango juice then it would taste much better..
I cooked the rice in my rice cooker and the texture came out fine, but I was disappointed with the flavor. I read some reviews that said the original recipe was too sweet, so I tried making it with half the sugar - but the end result had very little sweetness. I made the sauce but it turned out too thick and goopy - next time, I would probably follow the original recipe but not worry about the extra sauce.
I was looking for a Filipino sticky rice, and even though this is slightly different than what I wanted it was great. All of it was gone within the day. I would change a few things to make it more Filipino, first I was boil the first set of coconut milk and sugar for about a minute or two so the ultimate outcome was a bit more solid (I wanted it to be more rubbery). Then I would cook the rice longer (It was kind of hard). My Grandmother would always drizzle chocolate on top instead of mangoes and sesame seeds. I don't think the sauce is necessary at all, its good by itself. All in all this is a great recipe!
I'm not much of a cook, but I pulled this off. Might reduce the sugar by 1/3 or 1/2 next time. But it was really good and easy to make for a novice. You can find youtube videos to show you how to peel a mango.
My boyfriend had a hankering for sticky rice so I gave this one a whirl. I followed the advice of others and pared the sugar down to 3/4C. I also omitted the salt. I made the sauce, but it turned out thick and nasty so I ddin't even use it. I've never used tapioca starch before and I'm wondering if I even bought the correct stuff. At any rate, the sauce is not needed.
Wonderful! I love this, it's so like the Thai restaurant that I frequent.
This recipe was very helpful and amounted to a delicious result! I call it sunshine in a bowl, and my family loved it!I am very exited because I just went to the Thai specialty store and bought some sweet sticky rice, can't wait to try it that way!!
Perfect and authentic! I spent a month in Thailand last year and this recipe tastes EXACTLY like what we had there. I didn't use the topping sauce though because I couldn't get the right consistency with the corn starch. It didn't even need it though..I also used canned mangos because up here in NH we didn't have access to fresh ones. SO DELICIOUS!
Wonderful. Very very yummy. Not something I would make ahead of time though, it had dried out a little by the next morning.
I don't know what happened here. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes, and the result was inedible. The rice was undercooked (needs more water, I don't know if that's an altitude thing, I usually use a rice cooker), the whole thing was too salty. I don't know what went wrong, the recipe got such awesome reviews. Since everyone else loved it, I'm tempted to say it was something on my end that caused it to be such a disaster. I just can't figure out what. Big disappointment.
This is incredible and exactly like how it is in a Thai restaurant! I didn't make the extra sauce and it was perfect without it. My husband and I love this recipe and it's easy!
Oh my goodness! This is fabulous! The only changes I made were reduce the sugar (as others suggested), omit the salt, and omit the tapioca salt. I even used less coconut than called for. I didn't make a sauce to put on top of it. In my personal opinion, you don't even need the extra sauce on top. This recipe tasted almost identical to the sweet sticky rice I have at my favorite local Thai restaurant. This recipe is definitely a keeper! I am so happy that I can now make this delicious dessert at home!
I used the recipe simply for the sticky rice... I needed the sweet sticky rice to duplicate a dessert from a local Thai restaurant in which they take sweet sticky rice, warm it slightly then put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and drizzle it with caramel and chopped nuts. The sweet sticky rice came out perfectly, but like other users warned I used a lot less of the coconut mixture so my rice wasnt soupy
So good, and easy! Made this while I hosted a student from Thailand. With the exception of the mango being a little under ripe, it was delicious! :-)
definitely followed what people said. i tried making this the first time using the rice cooker method (where you add the coconut milk in with the sugar while it cooks), it took twice as long to cook the rice. i had the crushed pineapple with the rice, once it was cooked, and it tasted amazing! like a pina colada! i definitely made the mixture using 1/4 LESS than what is asked for. i say, use the method that is written here: make the rice (stove top or rice cooker) then make the coconut mixture separately. once the rice is cooked, pour in the mixture and let it set (if using the stove top method to cook the rice, leave the heat on low-medium so the rice cooks in the mixture). i didn't end up making the sauce to pour over the rice cuz it tasted great without it. i used frozen mangoes cuz mangoes were out of season. otherwise it is an awesome recipe! highly recommended!!!!
This was very delicious, but I wanted some more dynamic flavors other than just coconut.
I made this tonight for my in laws. We had a Thai Traditional dinner. It was Awesome!
authentic thai sweet rice with mango! very good dish! the recipe, however, uses too much coconut milk. i doubled the amount of sweet rice and water and kept everything else the same.
I prefer thai restaurant's mango sticky rice. The sauce is still hot and the mango's cold. All u have to do is sit and wait :p
Overall, a very delicious recipe. The recipe did call for 1 cup of sugar, but I think this could have easily been reduced to 3/4 Cup of maybe a tad less. Though the recipe asked for 1 1/2 cups of uncooked rice, with the amount of sauce that was available, I think I could have used more rice, which I did end up adding (like a cup more of rice). I also added a teaspoon of vanilla, as I think it enhances the flavor of the coconut. I did not make the extra sauce for the mangoes. I did however, use the tapioca starch for the sauce used in the rice, as it looked a bit on the watery side. It helped tremendously! :)
So here is the thing about "sticky rice" when making any white rice in a rice cooker you SHOULD NOT double the amount of water. Actually a friend who is a professional chef said that to get light airy rice the proportion should be one to one. I find that a bit dry you may need to play with the exact amount but its more like 1.5 to 1.75 to one water to rice to get sticky white rice and still have the grains intact.
awesome. I made the rice in the rice cooker.
Very good! I made half of the recipe and I substituted sweet (sticky) rice for the short-grain white rice. The recipe is a little too sweet for me and the consistency is a little watery, but next time I'll just add less sugar and more rice.
Am still cooking this. Used the purple sticky rice that I found here, which is what was used in my Thai cooking class IN Thailand. Bamboo basket is definitely a better way, but you can also steam in a heat resistant bowl in a larger pot. Only difference I would do was, yeah, add less sugar as others have said, and toast the sesame seeds! They are so fabulous that way! Thanks for the recipe.
My mom makes the best coconut rice so I couldn't give it 5 stars. We eat it with a scoop of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. Very delicious!
I halved the recipe and used basmati rice as I didn't have any sticky/short grain rice. I also used Trader Joe's reduced fat coconut milk. It turned out fantastic! To make it even more healthier I eliminated the sauce and served the rice with the mango alone. This works great for the health conscious amongst us!
Wonderful! Didn't make the sauce for the top. Tastes just like in the restaurants but much cheaper! Made it once with regular coconut milk and once with reduced fat coconut milk. The reduced fat didn't change the flavor. Thanks for sharing!