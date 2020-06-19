Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

This wonderful and authentic-tasting Thai dessert is as good, if not better, than any sweet sticky rice with Mango available in Thai restaurants.

By Michelle

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
3 cups
Directions

  • Combine the rice and water in a saucepan; bring to a boil; cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until water is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • While the rice cooks, mix together 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, 1 cup sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil; remove from heat and set aside. Stir the cooked rice into the coconut milk mixture; cover. Allow to cool for 1 hour.

  • Make a sauce by mixing together 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the tapioca starch in a saucepan; bring to a boil.

  • Place the sticky rice on a serving dish. Arrange the mangos on top of the rice. Pour the sauce over the mangos and rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
817 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 144.3g; fat 26g; sodium 458.4mg. Full Nutrition
