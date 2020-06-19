Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

Sticky rice is generally made with, well, sticky rice aka glutenous rice; but, this recipe is a great solution if you do not have sticky rice in your area, or don't have time to go to the Asian grocer. The flavor was on target. A few notes/changes: 1. If you're using sticky rice, omit the starch. You also probably skimp a tad on cooling time. 2. If you're using another rice (long grain, basmati), the flavor will still be good, but the rice mixture won't be as firm/sticky. Put the starch into the batch of coconut milk mixture in which you are steeping the rice in for an hour--this helps thicken it all. Cool for at LEAST an hour (keep covered), but you can leave it longer to get a little firmer. 3. Skip the starch in the last bit of coconut milk mixture that you will pour over the top of the rice and fruit at the end. 4. Corn starch can be used in lieu of tapioca at a 1:1 ratio. It takes a little higher temp to start thickening, but the boil seems to take care of that. 5. Use real coconut milk, not the "light." Also: 6. The ingred. measures are disjointed. I.e. you need 2 cups of coconut milk (1 can)--use 1.5 cups in the first mixture, .5 in topping. So read it through to be sure you have enough of everything. 7. This makes a LOT of rice. If your mangoes aren't huge, you can probably reduce the rice a bit. We had almost a third of the rice leftover. 8. This version is very sweet, good for tart mangoes, but if yours are sweet or you like less sweet, reduce sugar by a 1/4.

