The Best Chicken Fried Steak

Followed the recipe with everything except 3 cups of shortening for frying. I used 1 stick of shortening and 1/2 cup of vegetable oil. I let my oil stay too hot and the bits and flour got too dark in the bottom of the pan, ill have to monitor the temp a little better next time. I seasoned the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper prior to pounding out. I placed steaks between 2 pieces of plastic wrap, and kept the mallot clean. I love the idea of using buttermilk and hot sauce in the egg mixture, I think that Ill cut back a tad bit on the hot sauce though next time. I never buy buttermilk..for every 1 cup of buttermilk needed; I replace 2 tablespoons of regular milk with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar or lemon juice and let sit for 5 minutes to sour. I didnt have a problem with the breading coming off of the meat, a few of the tricks to preventing this is to make sure the oil is hot enoug as well as have the steaks at room temperature when breading and frying. This is to prevent too much rapid shrinkage. If the cubed steaks are very cold when breaded and frying, the meat will shrink very fast leaving gaps between the fried breading and the meat causing the breading to come off more easy. Also only flip the steaks ONCE!! resist the urge to keep flipping back and forth! Too much flipping will cause the breading to loosen and come off. Next time Ill only make half the recipe for gravy, as written it makes way too much for just 4 servings. Great recipe! Keeper!