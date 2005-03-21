Angela's Easy Breaded Chicken
This recipe is so easy, and my family loves it! Tastes great with spinach and a loaf of bread.
This recipe is so easy, and my family loves it! Tastes great with spinach and a loaf of bread.
Great, easy, yummy recipe, Angela! Thank you. For those complaining about it not being crispy enough, there are lots of basic tutorials on this site. The basic idea is this: lower temp, more time, less browning, versus higher temp, less time, more browning. This is why we broil quickly and braise slowly, and why there are lots of temperatures on our ovens. So, in short, if you see this recipe, read the reviews, and decide you want it crispier -- boost the temp to 400 and shorten the cooking time by 5 or ten minutes. Or, boost to 425, do for 20 minutes total, and turn halfway through. I just hate to see a great recipe get "dinged" because people don't read reviews or know how to make some simple changes to suit their tastes. ;)Read More
needs improvement. i tried as others suggested to cook the chicken at a higher temp for a shorter time and it was bordering on slimy. other than the time i followed the recipe exactlyRead More
Great, easy, yummy recipe, Angela! Thank you. For those complaining about it not being crispy enough, there are lots of basic tutorials on this site. The basic idea is this: lower temp, more time, less browning, versus higher temp, less time, more browning. This is why we broil quickly and braise slowly, and why there are lots of temperatures on our ovens. So, in short, if you see this recipe, read the reviews, and decide you want it crispier -- boost the temp to 400 and shorten the cooking time by 5 or ten minutes. Or, boost to 425, do for 20 minutes total, and turn halfway through. I just hate to see a great recipe get "dinged" because people don't read reviews or know how to make some simple changes to suit their tastes. ;)
I used ranch dressing rather than italian and used garlic and herb bread crumbs. The chicken tasted wonderful and was very moist and tender--no knife required!
Very good and super easy!! My husband loved it but I did make some adjustments to the recipe (some similar to previous posts): 1)Marinated the chicken breasts in Newman's Own Italian salad dressing for 3 hours 2) Added parmesan cheese and garlic salt to the bread crumbs and 1 cup was plenty 3) Drizzled a little melted butter on chicken in hopes of browning but ended turning up the heat to 400 towards the end because it wasn't browned 4)Added a slice of muenster cheese on top of each breast the last 5 minutes. I served this with broccoli and herb noodles and it was a very filling and great meal!
My family has been using a similar recipe for years. This is one of our favorite dinners. I marinate the chicken in the salad dressing for a couple of hours to get the most flavor. I also sometimes mix some melted butter into the breadcrumbs. This helps the crumbs stick to the chicken better and also makes it slightly crispier.
WOW!!! What a great recipe. The chicken came out very moist and tender. The flavor was incredible. I made this 2 days in a row last week and plan on making it again tonight! The flavor combinations are endless. I used light Italian dressing the first night & the second night I used honey mustard. I added herbs & parmesan cheese to my seasoned breadcrumbs. Tonight I plan on using an oriental dressing. I cooked mine for 25 minutes at 350 degrees (turned once) and broiled the last couple of minutes to crisp up the top. Thank You!
Great, easy recipe! I served it with a side of pasta and marinara, and some steamed veggies. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good. Tasty but not overpowering. Used low fat Italian. Will make again!
This is a really easy recipe, but still very tasty. I added some Parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs, and marinated the chicken in the dressing for a couple of hours. The result was excellent! The kids loved it and so did my wife and I. We will definitely make this recipe again.
Nice recipe Angela! I mixed dijon mustard in with the dressing, sprayed a bit of PAM onto the breasts for some crispness and cooked on a rack. I also added garlic and parm cheese to the breadcrumbs. Thanks for a quick and easy dish!
Yummy. I did as others here suggested and marinated the chicken in the Italian dressing, then coated "Shane n' Bake" style. It turned out very moist and flavorful. I served it with stuffing and steamed broccoli.
needs improvement. i tried as others suggested to cook the chicken at a higher temp for a shorter time and it was bordering on slimy. other than the time i followed the recipe exactly
So Easy and So Good! I used bone in breast, The last few minutes of baking I spooned some melted butter over the top.
Not much flavor. Hubby said he liked it but I didn't care for it. Sorry.
This recipe is great. My fiance doesn't care for chicken, but really liked this. My 13 month old also loved it. I poured a tiny bit of olive oil over the top during the last 10 minutes, and it came out very cripsy.
I loved the idea of this recipe. I made some changes and it came out great. I marinated the chicken in the dressing for about an hour. Then to the bread crumbs I added garlic salt, parmasean cheese, and a little onion powder. Then I breaded the chicken and pan fried it to get it nice and brown. I put it in a glass baking dish and sprinkled some of the reamaining breading over it and drizzled it with butter before baking. It was perfect.
How much easier can cooking get? This is a great recipe. The chicken comes out moist and delicious. This is the recipe my boyfriend requests most often (once a week, at least). I've also tried using French dressing (kinda gross, wouldn't do it again) and a pesto italian dressing (excellent).
It was excellent! I marinated it in the dressing for about 2 hours b4 cooking and i raised the temp to 400 degrees as mentioned, still came out a lil soggy, but that could have been my error with greasing the pan. I also added a lil garlic powder, pepper, and Italian seasoning to the bread crumbs to add a lil flavor. I will make this again!
Simple...but the flavor was kind of weird to me.
This was a really great, easy recipe and the chicken turned out flavorful and moist. I will definetly make it again. Thanks!
this was so yummy!I dipped the chicken in Fat free Red Wine vinaigrette dressing(by Wish Bone).I also ,after dipping it in bread crumbs sprinkled garlic powder,salt pepper and parsley on them.I loved it!!!!!the family too!I will make this again for sure!Thanks Angela!
Definitely easy! I pounded out the chicken breasts first. Tasted okay although my husband didn't care for it at all. The italian dressing takes some getting used to. I would rather spice up some bread crumbs, dredge the chicken in beaten egg first and then in the bread crumbs and bake. Not sure I would make this again.
I loved this. It was the easiest thing I have made in a long time, but was so tasty! I made my own "breadcrumb" mixture using crushed ritz crackers and basil, thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper. It turned out amazing. I baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, flipping them halfway through, and it wasn't soggy at all.
Chicken had good flavor even with a short marinade time. For those who want a crispier crust, try putting the chicken under the broiler for the last few minutes of cooking time, just make sure to watch it closley-it can go from perfectly cripy to inedibly charred rather quickly.
Easy and quick! I used fat free italian dressing since that's what I had, and used plain breadcrumbs that I added my own seasonings to (seasoned salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese), and took the advice of another reviewer by putting the breadcrumbs in a bag and shook the pieces of chicken in it. Husband absolutely raved about this. The chicken was moist and tasty...it's amazing that it only takes 3 ingredients (plus seasonings)!!
Great recipe that's super easy. I marinated the chicken in the dressing for about an hour before breading it... everyone loved it and had seconds.
it was so simple to make, I marinaded it for half and hour though like some people said. My family loved it, it was so moist and awesome. we would definitely make this again
Very good and easy to make. I actually marinated the chicken in the dressing over night. Very flavorful and juicy.
This is a great no-fuss recipe for a quick dinner. It's also healthy. I added parmesan cheese and used fat-free italian dressing. The breadcrumbs were a bit dry after baking, but I fixed that with a spritz cooking oil spray. I will definitely be making these again, especially when cooking time is limited!
My hubby and I really liked this recipe because it really has endless possibilities with different salad dressing and mixture of bread crumbs! We will definantly play around with it. I also put it on a rack so that it would cook and let any oil or fat drip off...very low fat option! THanks for the recipe!
My family didn't like it. I could taste the Italian dressing too much and it was bland as others said. It was really juicy though.
Yep, it's that easy. I do put chicken in a zip lock with the dressing, though-- it makes it faster and less messy. I use home made bread crumbs which makes it taste better than store-bought. I don't bother to flip the chicken mid-way through cooking. It doesn't matter I have found. But I do bring the chicken to the top rack in the oven to "broil" the chicken about 5 minutes at the very end to make it crispy and golden. My family loves it-- and we have chicken parm this way about once every other month.
very easy! great for college students on small budgets(both money and time), but still wanna eat something that's not fast food. but be careful to avoid having the breading under the chicken stick to the pan!
Not impressed. There are similar recipes that are much better in my opinion. Probably won't make this one again.
Quick and easy, taste great!
Very good. My only ding is that you don't need 2 cups of crumbs...alot gets wasted. Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll use 1 cup of crumbs and 1/4 cup of parmesean cheese rather than a full 2 cups of crumbs.
Very easy excellent recipe! My husband normally hates frozen chicken breasts, but he absolutely loved it! I made my own dressing out of white balsalmic vinegar and olive oil, with italian spices. I also made the chicken in a cast iron pan to speed up the cooking time. Will definitely be making again!
I am a vegetarian, so I cannot say how good it was. But my husband sure did like it. Thanx for posting
It tasted okay. I marinated the chicken breasts in zesty italian dressing for an hour. Breaded them with plain bread crumbs. Added garlic salt on top. The flavor was boring. It was super juicy though, so I can't complain about that. I wish it would have tasted better. I tried to find my italian seasoning and would have added that but couldn't find it. I'll keep this recipe to improve upon. :) Thanks!
Blah think I'll stick to KFC
Ok we marinate our chicken in italian dressing to grill it all of the time and love it. I thought we would love this but it ended up having a weird flavor to us. We didn't care for it at all and probably won't eat the leftovers.
Easy and awesome, my kind of dinner. Thank you Angela.
I liked the recipe for ease of preparation and thought the Italian dressing gave flavor. My husband felt the chicken should have been browned. He said it didn't look appealing.
I have made this and it is a family favorite, I do not use bread crumbs instead I use crushed cornflakes. This gives it a crunch that bread crumbs do not.
Very tasty and easy to do :)
Excellent and easy. Here is my variation -- use chicken tenders or cut breasts into tender size strips. Bake on a pizza stone or cookie sheet for 20-25 minutes at 400.
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I was looking for a low-fat way to enjoyed breaded chicken with my salad and this is it. I even had the leftovers for lunch the next day. Next time I'm going to try one breast each with BBQ, Ranch, A1, and any other sauce or dressing I can think of. Way to go, Angela. Thanks!
Way to go Angela! This was sooooo good and very easy to make. It came out so moist. The only thing I added that was different was some drizzled butter on top of the bread crumbs before baking. These were thick cuts of chicken breast so I baked at 350 for 40 minutes and used Wish Bone italian dressing. My hubby and son loved it also!!!!
Quick and easy. My kids love to make these. Something everyone in my house loves.
I used the advice of a previous reviewer and increased the temperature and lowered the time. I did use boneless skinless thighs and they came out perfect. It was great! I loved being able to use dressing to coat instead of an egg or milk. Hooray! It was moist, tender and tasty. I served mine over a bed of spaghetti with red sauce.
Pretty good. I wanted a last-minute idea for the chicken breasts I took out for supper. I added the parmesan and some garlic and seasoning salt to the bread crumbs. I basted the chicken with some melted butter for browning. Next time I will let the chicken marinate in the dressing for a few hours.
This is one of the best chicken recipes I've ever tried. The chicken was crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside.
Loved it!!! The chicken remained moist while the breading was crisp with great flavor! Definitely a new staple in my diet!!!
Easy and so delish!! Bought chicken breast, already seasoned with italian dressing. Rolled in italian bread crumbs and topped with drizzled butter and paprika before baking. Served with my famous cheesy tators and a fresh avocado and bacon salad. Mmmmmm
Amazing, used ranch instead of italian dressing. Cooked for 45 mintues, not 30 and everything was wonderfully crunchy! Kids loved it!
I was in a pinch and didnt really have anything to make for dinner and no time for the store so I tried this out. It was moist, which was really good. But other than that, nothing spectacular. If I ever make this again I think I would definately leave it in the dressing to marinade awhile and maybe try a little parmesan cheese in the bread crumbs. It was super easy and the ingredients are things I always have on hand, definate bonuses.
This was a very quick and easy chicken dish. Next time I am going to marinate the chicken for a little while, and maybe add some parmesan cheese.
Good and easy! I used Zesty Italian Dressing.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for!! Something out of the ordinary but without hours of prep. This is a very delicious, fast meal, and was fantastic with buttered noodles. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe! Thanks Angela!
I didn't have italian style bread crumbs so I added garlic powder, salt, pepper, & Mrs Dash to the plain bread crumbs. I also used Ceasar Italian Dressing. It was so GOOD and was so EASY! My husband and 2 year old daughter loved it! Will definitely make again.
I'm torn. I want to give this recipe 5 stars for being SO easy and still tasting good, but it really seems a little too generous. The flavor was good, but not out of this world. Wish I'd read the review about getting a crispy topping, but I'll know better next time. Very tasty and very easy for the night when you don't really feel like being in the kitchen but don't want to choke down fast food or something out of the freezer section.
Easy. Easy. Easy. When I ran out of Italian dressing, I mixed Balsamic vinegar and oil - it turned out delicious. Loved it will make it again. Thank you for this recipe.
This lived up to its name! I didn't marinate at all, just dipped in the dressing and then the bread crumbs. I added grated parm to the bread crumbs. I followed the advice of another reviewer and baked at 400 for a crispier finish. I also broiled a bit at the end. The chicken was very moist and there were no leftovers!
Delicious! I made a few minor changes based on the reviews of others. I marinated the chicken in the dressing for 3 hours. I added parmesan cheese and garlic powder to the breadcrumbs. I also turned the chicken about half way through. Very juicy and tasty and I am not usually a fan of chicken!
I must say that I was a bit skeptical when seeing the ease of this recipe. I thought, "How could that be good?" But with nothing much in the fridge and availability of condiments limited, I went ahead and tried it. It was delicious. The only thing I would suggest is to allow the chicken to marinate in the dressing for an extended period of time. You know, really soak up that Italian Dressing. Besides that, I really enjoyed the easiness and the taste. Raj H.
I am not one who likes Italian dressing but this recipe is GREAT!
easily the worst chicken I have ever tasted
This was a great recipe, but I used plain bread crumbs. Made scalloped potatoes for the side, and the family loved it!!!
Listen, if you need a super-easy, super-fast supper, this is it! I couldn't believe how moist the chicken was with so few ingredients. My family loved it. I substituted equivalent amounts of crushed croutons because we didn't have bread crumbs and bumped the temperature to 450 degrees for the last 12 minutes both to crisp the topping and so I could throw in the easy Yogurt Biscuits by Rosemarie Kondrk from this site to go with our dinner. Delicious!
I tried this recipe, and it was great. The whole family loved it!It was very quick and easy. I of course addedd and changed a few things, but it still tasted great! Thanks for sharing this recipe! (:
This is a great substitute for fried chicken. I made this for my mom today after her work with a green salad, it was the perfect dinner. I will definetly make this again! Thanks for sharing Angela!
I didn't have any seasoned bread crumbs so I put some croutons into the food processor and used those instead. It worked out great! Served it with pilaf. Quick meal and very tasty. This is going to be added into our regular meal rotation
We really loved the moistness of this chicken! Definitely a keeper!
This recipe is really easy andquick to prepare on weeknights. I found that mixing parmesan cheese with the bread crumbs adds more flavor.
This recipe was awesome... I made it for a quick and easy dinner for my 2 yr old and myself... I used italian dressing and breaded it with parmeasean, garlic powder, a pinch if paprica and bread crumbs... i topped with a spoonfull of the same dressing and mozza/chedder cheese... put it under the broiler for another 5-10mins... and was AWESOME!!!! THanks SO MUCH FOR THE RECIPE!
My son the critic says its good and I said its so yummy!!I used panko crumbs and only did 1/2 of the ingreds but still turned out yummy!!!
It was very easy, and I did marinate the chicken as others suggested. I even cut the chicken into smaller pieces for chicken nuggets. However, I personally didn't like the flavor very much and won't be making this again.
This is the easiest recipe, and makes really good chicken!
Will definitely make again! The only changes I made were I used premarinated lemon pepper chicken breasts and low fat Italian dressing, because those were what I had on-hand. Very simple, yet very delicious recipe.
I've made this twice: once as written and once with Ranch dressing. The results are pretty bland and unless you go to the trouble of messing with temperatures / broiling / flipping it's gonna end up a little soggy on the bottom. But for how quick it's done, start to finish, it's good enough to make once in a while...when you're short on time. Just don't have high expectations!
I'd give this 10 stars if I could. I never make chicken. In fact, my husband and I never cook chicken breasts because they're so boring and rarely good. This recipe was fantastic. It was so easy (threw it together in 5 minutes) and cooked at 400 for 25 minutes. I will definitely make this again!
This is a really good basic recipe, it's very easy to make changes to suit your tastes, and it's almost impossible to screw up. I used creamy Caesar dressing, chicken tenders instead of breasts (I find they're easier to bread,) and added some grated parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs. I marinated the chicken for about 2 hours, then I baked at 350 for 15 min, turned the chicken over, baked at 400 for about another 10 min, and stuck it under the broiler for 5 min... came out perfect, flavorful and juicy.
This was very good, but i didnt grease the pan big mistake. Other then that it was pretty good
This is one of the easiest and best tasting recipes I have tried in a long time. I would recommend this recipe to everyone.
I am learning how to cook better now, omg this was probbly the best one i have ever tried ! i wanted to clobber all the chicken up in seconds!!thnks a lot!! def will be making it often!
Very easy to do and very tasty!
Easy, Easy, Easy! It couldn't be more simple! Only three ingredents and three easy steps. The kids loved it, and they almost hate everything.
Excellent! My husband loved it and he doesn't like much!!
The chicken was very tasty! I did put some extra spices in the Italian bread crumbs and marinaded the chicken in the Italian dressing for about an hour. I also broiled the chicken for a few minutes at the end. It was very moist inside, and after I broiled it, it was crisp on the outside. Thanks for the idea!
Oh my! This was delicious! I took suggestions to marinate longer - 30 minutes or so. I used Italian-style breadcrumbs and added crushed red pepper for a kick. Finally, I completed cooking in the broiler for about 5 minutes. Enjoy! (I cannot imagine any other result!)
Really simple and REALLY good. My husband and I loved it. I did put the chicken in at 400 degrees and left in for about 25-28 minutes. It was very moist. I used the pre-made/boxed Italian bread crumbs.
I loved this recipe! I marinated the chicken breasts overnight and used seasoned bread crumbs. I can't really say how much, just enough to cover. I sprayed both sides of the chicken with non-stick spray and bumped up the oven to 400° for 20 minutes, turning the chicken halfway through. It browned very nicely. No more will I mess with egg/breading and pan browning. Next time I am going to add some grated parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs.
This is a great, easy, healthy, tasty recipe. I've made it several times already. Thanks for sharing!
While I liked the ease of this recipe, I didn't like the end product. If I make this again I'll use Ritz crackers as a coating. The bread crumbs just seemed too mushy for me. I did as many reviewers did: I cooked the chicken on a rack, added spices to the bread crumbs, and broiled for the last five minutes of the cooking time. Still just so-so.
Our family never says much about a meal, but when they ate this chicken they all raved and asked me next time you make chicken make this. This is so easy to prepare and cook it taste like you've been in the kitchen all day!!! What a treat to hear your family compliment you on your meal. I would recommend this to everyone to try!!
So good and so easy!!
ding ding ding we have a winner this thing is easy quick and snarfalisous
If I need a meal in a hurry this is wonderful. Thanks for the recipe.
This was very easy and quite juicy too. I served it with garlic rice and a salad and it make a filling but not heavy meal. I'll be making this again.
Very easy and tastes great! If you cut the chicken into smaller peices they're great as nuggets!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections