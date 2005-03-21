Angela's Easy Breaded Chicken

This recipe is so easy, and my family loves it! Tastes great with spinach and a loaf of bread.

By Angela

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dredge chicken breasts in salad dressing, then coat completely with bread crumbs. Place coated chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 2103.8mg. Full Nutrition
