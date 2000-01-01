Jewish Coffee Cake
A moist sour cream coffee cake. This is a great recipe from an old friend.
I've been using this recipe for about 5 years, and it's always a hit. I double it and bake it in a bunt pan. Fantastic.Read More
It was ok... could have been a little morre moist. The cinnamon mix didnt do much to complement the cake.Read More
I've been using this recipe for about 5 years, and it's always a hit. I double it and bake it in a bunt pan. Fantastic.
This is a wonderful coffee cake! I too opted for the brown sugar instead of the confectioners. Also used light sour cream. The batter is very thick so it's a little difficult to spread especially when spreading the final layer atop the crumb mixture. But it turns out incredibly moist and LIGHT! Checked it at 35 minutes... let it cook 5 more and it was perfect. Cooled for 10 minutes before cutting. I'll be making this again!
WONDERFUL recipe! I put in about 1 1/4 cups of sour cream to make it a bit more moist. Also- mix the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture with some melted butter to form a soft crumble. I put some of the crumble in the bottom of a bundt pan, then 1/2 the batter, then more crumble, then the rest of the batter. Baked it for 55 minutes- it came out beautifully and it was a big hit! Thanks for the great recipe!
I quadrupled this recipe for 10 teenagers staying at my house and baked it in 2 9X13 pans. Delicious! Moist! Easy! - I did add a bit more sour cream than called for. I also had trouble smoothing the top layer over the crumbly middle (which I used 1/2 XX sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, cinnamon and no nuts). The TIP: wet fingers often to smooth top layer of batter - works perfect!
Outstanding! I substituted brown sugar for the powedered sugar and it turned out great. However, I was horrified to see the amount of fat in each serving so I modified the recipe a little more the second time. I substituted low-fat plain yoghurt for the sour cream. Wonderful results!
I thought this was pretty good. I just wasn't crazy about the confectioner's sugar. Next time, I will try it with the brown sugar instead. I baked mine in a 2 qt baking dish and an hour was too long, the cake was too dry. 45 min. would be sufficient.
BEST Coffee Cake EVER! And I don't mean the best coffee cake I have ever made, because this is the first coffee cake I've ever made, but best coffee cake I've ever TASTED. Wow! I too added an extra 1/4 cup of sour cream (for a total of 1 1/4 cups) and doubled the cinnamon mixture for a thicker layer inside. For the cinnamon mixture, I omitted the nuts, since I didn't have any that were fresh, swapped brown sugar for confectioner's sugar, and added 1 tbsp of dark corn syrup to help the mixture stay a little gooey once the cake was cool. I checked the cake after 30 minutes and cooked it for a total of 45 minutes. Then once the cake was cooled for 15 minutes, I glazed it with a mix of confectioner's sugar, a little water, and a drop of lemon extract. Delicious!! The boyfriend was thrilled, too! I will make this recipe again and again. Thanks, Sal!
This cake is easy to make and tastes great! I substitute butter, sour cream for vegetable oil and non fat yogurt respectively. It's still moist and taste wonderful. I'm sure I will bake this cake again.
This recipe was wonderful! I cant say anything bad about it- i did use brown sugar and cinnamon instead of confectioners sugar- it tasted wonderful- ill second the notion and THANK SARAH!!
Wonderfully tastey and very easy to make! This coffee cake is a family favorite! I use brown sugar instead of powder sugar, and I sometimes use plain or vanilla flavored yogurt in place of the sourcream depending on what I have on hand.
Nice texture and flavor. Personally, I think it needs no icing, especially as a cake to eat with coffee. I used margarine instead of butter. Did a little something different with the cinnamon filling: I used brown sugar and cinnamon and mixed the butter (margarine) in with the beaters I mixed the cake batter with. Added a large dollop of the cake batter to form a thick cinnamon batter. I used a bundt pan (greased) and put down a layer of the cake batter, made a little trough with my spatula and put in the cinnamon batter, then covered it with remaining cake batter. Baked for 45 minutes at 350 in the bundt pan.
This cake did impress my workmates for morning tea - they loved it!!! A definite keeper. I also used low fat sour cream and brown sugar in the topping and cooked in an 8x8" pan for allotted time.
Warning! This cake will ruin your diet! Amazing! in one word. Since I am Jewish, and I wanted the cake to be a dessert for Shabbos, I used an apple sauce instead of the sour cream. (Since we don't mix meat with dairy). Also tried it with Better then cream cheese. Came out amazing. The only trouble is, it interferes with my diet. My husband loved it. Since he likes crunchy nuts, I used a cup of coursely sliced almonds. Used 13X9 Alluminum pan. I put the nuts mixture on top, and used organic brown sugar, instead of conf. Definately will try again! (G-d Willing)
This cake makes frequent appearances on the breakfast buffet at my B&B- the only substitution is plain yogurt with a touch of milk for the sour cream as I cannot find sour cream in Italy and the addition of fresh fruit (apples, peaches, nectarines, etc.) to the middle layer of streusel filling. It is always well received by guests.
My daughter-in-law is allergic to nuts, so I substituted the nuts with a 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. It was delicious! Martha
This was in a church cook book that I purchased twenty years ago. My family has enjoyed it every time that I make it. Very rich, very moist and very good. I would spray a bundt pan with pam and after it was baked I would carefully removed it from the pan (flip over) and then drizzled white sugar frosting just to add more calories. One of our favorites. Think I'll make one today!
this coffee cake kicks blamalamalama! this is the best one that i've ever had. my son and i made this and loved it! i also baked it in less time, and i thought that the topping rocked! i had many similar coffee cake slices in bakery shops & cafes, and never knew how they could make it so good. now i know! i will make this again forsure. my mother-in-law would be jealous! i think it's the sour cream that makes this cake special!
Great flavor. I doubled the recipe for my 9x13 pan. When I added all of that flour, it was really, really stiff. I added a 1/2 cup of buttermilk to loosen it and make it spreadable. It was still a pretty dry cake. I will try to tweak it a bit next time - less flour, I think. I also added 1/2 t of salt to give the flavors some dimension. Used brown sugar instead of confectioners sugar. I will add a crumble topping next time. Definitely worth making again.
Great recipe! I doubled it and put it in a bundt pan... I baked it for 55 min. like suggested and it came out perfectly, everyone loved it!! There wasn't a piece left!! I plan on making it again soon!!
This is a great cake - I baked mine for 45 minutes and it was perfect.
This cake is bad news! You won't be able to stop eating it! I doubled the recipe and it is half way gone! The only change I did was brown sugar instead of confectioner's and I added a little bit of milk to the batter (it was so thick, I was afraid the cake would have been dry had I not added the milk). No need for worries! The cake is delicious! Wonderful buttery flavor and moist, very moist! I'll keep on baking it! It is wonderful!
This recipe was fantastic!!!! I altered it just a little bit by using brown sugar instead of confection sugar, I used 1 1/3 cup of sour cream, and I dripped melted semi-sweet chocholate on top. My family inhaled it. This one is a must make!!!!!!!!!!!!!
this recipe was wonderful! it was a little messy and i may add a little more sour cream next time, but i loved it! i brought it to work and everyone wanted more! thanks!
This recipe is wonderful! I loved it! For so long I looked for a coffee cake recipe that reminded me of an elementary school breakfast. I found it! I took the suggestions as others did and used brown sugar instead of confetioners sugar, and added cinnamon to the mix. I thought the mix wasn't enough, so I doubled the mix. I cooked it uncovered for 50 mins, then lightly covered it for an additional 45 mins. It turned out great. It had a wonderful smell of cinnamon. Great with coffee.
The best coffee cake I've ever had! It was fantastic! Didn't change a thing!
That was the best cake that I have ever cooked. If you want to make a cake this is the one you should try. Thank you Sarah
Good stuff! Next time I will probably double the nut mixture, and a little bit extra sour cream (2T maybe).
I made some alterations, though. First, I left out the wallnuts to make it kids-friendly. I also spread the dough in two pans - as described in a recipe in one, and a thin layer in the other. Both had different baking times. One turned out soft and moist and the other was more crunchy, but both were very good. I served some confectioners sugar mixed with cinnamon on the side and this was a very popular topping. Everyone loved the treat. I will definitely make it again.
Best coffee cake I have ever tasted.I actually made this for the first time a few years ago and it turned out perfect! I will make it this holiday season also.......
FABULOUS, FABULOUS AND SO DELICIOUS! A NEVER FAIL FAVORITE.
Excellent. Used half a cup of fat free sourcream and half regular. Very moist and light. Has become a favorite. Definitely use the brown sugar instead of the confectioner's sugar. Got rave reviews at the office.
This has a gorgeous taste and texture, I added 1/8 teaspoon salt, substituted brown sugar for powdered and made them into muffins instead of a cake. Baked 30 min. CAme out devine.
i was surprised by how great this recipe turned out. i had a large amount of organic sour cream that i needed to use up and wanted to make a sour cream pound cake with dried apricots but was unable to find my recipe so i decided on this. the texture is really nice. however i do agree with others about the sweetness. it could be a little more sweet but to me it was perfect because i tend to cut down the sugar in most recipes. i made it last night and it seems to taste better this morning. i cut off a piece and mircrowaved it for about 30 seconds and couldn't help but have a second serving. i used unsalted butter only because it is an old habit from culinary school and added about 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. i also creamed the sugar and butter together first before adding the eggs. it makes it a lot easier. i'll make another one for the coworkers tonight but this time i'll use brown sugar instead of the powdered sugar for the nut mixture.
This cake is AWESOME! I put all the batter into a 9x13" pan, and then sprinkled with 1/2 of nut mix. Then I made a 2nd batch of batter, and spread over the top. To the remaining nut mixture I added 1 Tbs cinnamon, 1 Tbs powdered sugar, and 1 Tbs brown sugar, and covered the top of batter with it. I also increased melted butter to 4 Tbs. , and drizzeld generously all over the top of the cake before baking. I found that an hour was a little long, so it should be checked at abot 35-45 minutes. This bakes up very thick, and is soooo good!
I decided to give this recipe a try this morning. I used brown sugar instead of the confectioners sugar, as others had suggested. I also added a bit extra of sour cream as other suggested as well. It was moist, tasty and pretty simple to whip out as I was half awake sipping my coffee. I think next time I will try the original amount of sour cream, it was alittle too moist in my opinion.
I have been looking for a great coffee cake recipe and this one is a hit. Even my son who is the pickiest of eaters liked it. I reduced the baking time to about 40 min as recommended by other reviewers. I probably could've reduced the time by another 5 min.
This is good, but it is a recipe from Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook, I been making this for 40 years.
I have tried many coffe cake recipes over the last few years to try to find the one I remember eating as a kid. This one is the best. I used brown sugar as the topping and it was perfect with coffee! A real winner.
A hit in our household... didn't have any walnuts available, so substituted them with a nutty cereal ... Moist, flavorful, easy to make, and better than most! Yum.
This is the Best Coffee Cake Recipe that I and my family have ever tasted! Thank you so much! AWESOME!!!
This is a great recipe. I had all the ingredients on hand. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is a very rich, very tasty coffee cake. I used brown sugar instead of the powdered sugar for the topping, and one-half cup of walnuts instead of one cup, and it turned out wonderfully.
This was truly amamzing. The best coffee cake I have ever tasted! I also used brown sugar instead of confectioners. I will be making this recipe time and time again.
This was a very good basic coffee cake recipe. I used the brown sugar instead of the powdered sugar like everyone recommended and it turned out great. The only other tip I have is to watch you don't overbake this. I only had mine in for 45 minutes and I thought it came out a bit dry. I will make again, though.
this cake was very easy to make, and it tasted really great!! i added brown sugar to the "topping", some cinnamon in the cake, and i used pecans instead of walnuts. next time i make it i'll make double topping......sooo good. thanx Homes
A great cake! We all had seconds. Mine was completely cooked in 35 minutes, so check it way before an hour.
I made this recipe and it was very good. However, my husband and I both agree that it is missing someting. I am going to continue to look, but may use this one as a base. Thanks for sharing!
ok, full disclosure here, we made a number of changes First, we halved the batch for my small family, and cooked it in the toaster oven in a small round cake pan. Also, we are cutting down on our sugar, and since coffee cake is overly sweet to balance coffee, I often find i can cut the sugar in half. I think that next time I will only cut the white sugar in half, but only cut the powdered sugar by 1/4. I did half whole wheat and half white flour. And since we do not eat nuts around here, I substituted a 1/2 cup of crushed dried raspberries. Overall, it was a great breakfast.
excellent coffee cake. instead of confectioner's sugar in the filling I use brown sugar. can also bake this in a bundt pan.
This was wonderful! I put the cake together the night before and put it in the fridge. The next morning I took it out and let it sit for about an hour before baking it. Then I served it warm to some gals at a meeting...everyone wanted the recipe! I used pecans instead of walnuts, brown sugar instead of powdered sugar, and part yogurt (didn't have enough sour cream). I also put 2 tablespoons of butter in the nut mixture and saved some to put on the top before baking! I will keep this in my collection of favorites!
Good cake. A little sweet, but we like it. I use brown sugar instead of the confectioners. Good basic coffee cake. Thanks.
Very nice and moist. I used half white flour and half whole wheat flour and half white sugar and half brown sugar so the color was like honey. You could not taste the wheat at all! I only had 3/4 cup of sour cream so I added a little heavy cream and milk for moisture. It was difficult to spread(almost like a bread dough) but since it rose nicely and everyone loved it, I will have to make this again.
Great cake, everyone loves it. The only change I made was adding all the wet ingredients (except the melted butter) together before mixing it with the dry ingredients(not including the nut mixture).
This was really good. In fact, as good as the local deli's-but I would never tell the owners that. Thanks for sharing.
Everyone loves this! I made a few modifications: used brown sugar instead of powdered, used pecans instead of walnuts, and added about 1/8 cup of milk to the batter because it was really thick.
YESSSS! This was wonderful, thank you so much! Kids and Daddy raved about!
This was some of the best coffee cake I've ever had! I substituted brown sugar for the confectioners sugar as well and used a little over a cup of light sour cream. Everyone that tried it loved it.
This was very good-- I can't believe anyone would only give this one star. You have to be doing something wrong if you don't like this cake.
I really liked this recipe! The cake was moist and had just the right amount of sweetness (not too sweet, which I don't like). The house was filled with the smell of warm cinnamon... I make a cake or muffins every Sunday night for a quick breakfast my husband can grab in the mornings and he loved this cake.
Some people say it is moist and some people say it is dry... I was wondering which was true. I like very moist cake even if I eat with a cup of coffee! So, I tried to use 1/4 cup RICE FLOUR and 3/4 cup all purpose flour instead of 1 cup all purpose flour (by the way, I made this cake with just a half amount of the original. I used 1-8x4x2in. pan, baked 45 min.) It turned out so moist and delicious!! I don't know if it's rice flour's magic or originally moist but you should try if you like very moist cake! Also, I used brown sugar instead of confectioners' sugar as many people recommended.
This is a wonderful recipe. Many requests for a copy of it. Thanks for making me look good!
very good. The whole thing was gone before it had a chance to cool completely. I used brown sugar with cinnamon as the topping and cut out the walnuts. I made it in a bundt pan, and it turns out 60 minutes is a little too long. If making it in a bundt pan, I would check it at 50 minutes.
Wonderful cake! I just used brown sugar instead of powdered for the filling and it turned out perfect. My husband loved it. Thanks!
Moist but bland. Did everything as stated, except that I omitted the walnuts because I don't like walnuts.
Very good! A great compliment to go with coffee or tea! And I found that this was an easy recipe to follow! Thanks!
This was a total hit in my house. I switched the confectioner's sugar to brown sugar and the walnuts to hazelnuts and it was delicious.
looks, smell and taste great! i love the cinnamon, sugar walnut mixture. MmMMm... variations: brown sugar for confectioner's sugar and plain yoghurt for sour cream. baked in a 10 inch pan for 40 mins. 1 hr is definitely too long.
In a word, delicious! Since I'm not a big fan of walnuts, I simply replaced them with pecans. The result was a really yummy cake which disappeared before I had a chance to take a second slice. Highly recommended.
EASY TO MAKE,TASTES GREAT
I read this morning about the Jewish Coffee Cake and the reviews sounded great!! The mistake I made was forgetting everyone's comment about checking the cake after about 45 minutes!! I waited one hour and it was super dry!! I will try it again next weekend and will be careful to check it much, much sooner!!
My biggest disappointment was not getting to eat that much of it - my boyfriend and roommate gobbled it all up! I used brown sugar instead of confectioner's sugar, and veggie oil instead of butter after reading the reviews here and it turned out great. Very yummy. Also I used pecans instead of walnuts because that's all I had lying around, and it was just as yummy! Next time I make this I will probably use both pecans and walnuts.
really good and really moist I will make again
This is so good! I made this for breakfast and everyone LOVED it! the only things that I did differently were to only bake if for about 50 minutes, and I doubled the nut mixture. Thank you!
This is easily one of THE BEST coffee cakes I have ever tried. I made it for my parents for Christmas breakfast and we all loved it. But, I found that it finished baking in less than the hour indicated in the recipe. Try checking it after 45 minutes.
From Australia This cake was amazing! I have never made a sour cream cake before, but thought I'd try it for my sisters birthday. It was a hit, and I was begged to re-make it the next day!!!
very good cake moist,i didn`t have sour cream so i added plain non fat yogurt.And of course brown sugar,very good thanks...
Since we always try out new recipes on each other before guests my wife (the only baker in the family) made it for us the other night. Absolutely loved it. There was too much for the two of us so we gave a piece to a friend who also loved it. The only change my wife made was to decrease the baking time to 50 minutes. This is a great recipe that she will make when we have company.
This is a very tasty coffee cake.
Oops I forgot. We have always used cinnamon, white sugar and chocolate morsels. A layer in the center and another on top. All have nut allergies. If you like it on the sweeter side this is it. Enjoy!!!!
Wow, this was great! Very moist and great flavor. I substituted brown sugar for the confectioners like many others suggested and it was fantastic. My family and in-laws finished it before lunchtime! Definitely a keeper. Thanks!
I was going to make my great aunt's coffee cake for some company but didn't have a couple ingredients so i tried this. i didn't even finish my piece. my two guests did but i could tell by their faces that they were just being nice. which was confirmed when my husband got home and tasted. not sure if i did something wrong or if i'm just comparing it to my aunt's recipe and it doesn't measure up. would not make this again.
awesome!! i added a lil bit of scour cream to the dough to make it more manageable and only made one layer it turned out great!
My cake is in the oven as I write this so I'm not sure how it will come out. I have a suggestion about mixing: add half the flour mixture, then half the sour cream then the remaining flour, then the remaining sour cream. This will allow for better mixing without over doing it! I will check the cake after 40 minutes! Oh I also added a little salt.
This recipe was good. I did not quite get the ribbon through the center of the cake partly because i did not have a bunt pan and quite honestly the cake itself is moist and tasty enough to do without the ribbon and just be sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or crumbs on top. I also left out the sour cream and it was still moist.
LOVE this recipe! I added 3/4 tsp salt, used low fat yogurt instead of sour cream, and used a nut mixture of various roasted nuts, some of which were salted. I also used regular white sugar in the nut mix. SO GOOD. This recipe has become a family favorite.
The only thing wrong with this recipe is that it's very addicting! And brown sugar instead of the confectioner's sugar is definately the way to go!
This cake is fantastic! The proportions are just right. I removed the nuts in the filling 'cos my family doesn't like nuts, and added just one tsp more vanilla essence. Cake came out moist and creamy. I also made a cream cheese frosting to spread on top. So the cake has to be kept in the fridge, but it tastes good both hot and cold! Will be making this again
Very good, a little sweet, but a keeper nontheless as it will be easy to modify that.
nice recipe bakes up just like its written thanks for sharing this one
This was the first cake I EVER made myself. It was so quick and easy, and it looks great too. I couldn't give it to the kids because of the nuts.
I follwed the other reviews and used brown sugar and made a struesal type topping, you really need to watch the cooking time I baked for 45 minutes and it was a little dry will make again and shorten the baking time.
Really good, I too had trouble with the nut mixture not sticking together, I'll try mixing with batter next time as suggested. I used a bundt pan and it turned out great also I added some brown sugar and fresh ground nutmeg in the nut mix and it was wonderful. I just made it and I can't wait to have a piece with my morning coffee.
A classic!
I increased the vanilla to a tablespoon and substituted brown sugar for the confectioner's sugar as per the advice of other reviewers. The flavor of the cake is lovely, but the cake itself turned out quite dry, even though I used an extra egg in the batter. I'm going to have to finagle this recipe a bit to get it perfect next time.
Excellent! Very moist and just the right blend of spices. I have also added 1 cup of cinnamon chips to the first layer of the Cinnamon/Sugar/Nut mix. I don't add it to the top, as the chips go hard. As other's have stated, 40 minutes was the right amount of baking time.
This was a really good coffee cake.I did follow the advise of other reviewers and used brown sugar instead of confectioners.
This was fabulous! I did modify it based on the ingredients I had and it still turned out great. I only had reduced fat sour cream (probably a good thing since it calls for so much butter). I took the advice of others and used brown sugar for the filling. I also didn't have walnuts and only a handful of almonds on hand. I chopped up the almonds in the food processor and added about 1/2 cup of oatmeal to the mixture just for a little texture since I was low on nuts. My husband ate the whole thing is a couple days and asked when I was making it again! Can't wait to try it with walnuts!
Amazing! I use this recipe every time!
