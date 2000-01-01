Jewish Coffee Cake

A moist sour cream coffee cake. This is a great recipe from an old friend.

By Sara

Ingredients
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan. Combine the flour, baking soda and baking powder; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the sugar, butter and eggs until smooth. Add the flour mixture and beat until smooth. Finally, stir in the sour cream and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine the nuts, confectioners' sugar and cinnamon.

  • Spread half of the batter into the 9x9 inch pan. Sprinkle a layer of the nut mixture, then spread the remaining batter and top with the rest of the nut mixture. Spread the melted butter over the top.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until cake springs back to the touch.

364 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 21g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 236.2mg. Full Nutrition
