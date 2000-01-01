Jewish Coffee Cake

i was surprised by how great this recipe turned out. i had a large amount of organic sour cream that i needed to use up and wanted to make a sour cream pound cake with dried apricots but was unable to find my recipe so i decided on this. the texture is really nice. however i do agree with others about the sweetness. it could be a little more sweet but to me it was perfect because i tend to cut down the sugar in most recipes. i made it last night and it seems to taste better this morning. i cut off a piece and mircrowaved it for about 30 seconds and couldn't help but have a second serving. i used unsalted butter only because it is an old habit from culinary school and added about 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. i also creamed the sugar and butter together first before adding the eggs. it makes it a lot easier. i'll make another one for the coworkers tonight but this time i'll use brown sugar instead of the powdered sugar for the nut mixture.