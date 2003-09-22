Chicken and Broccoli Braid

Beautiful braided crescent roll with chicken and broccoli.

By Kelly Grimes

20 mins
28 mins
48 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F).

  • In a large bowl, toss together chicken, broccoli, red bell pepper, garlic, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, dill weed, salt, almonds and onion.

  • Unroll crescent roll dough, and arrange flat on a medium baking sheet. Pinch together perforations to form a single sheet of dough. Using a knife or scissors, cut 1 inch wide strips in towards the center, starting on the long sides. There should be a solid strip about 3 inches wide down the center, with the cut strips forming a fringe down each side. Spread the chicken mixture along the center strip. Fold the side strips over chicken mixture, alternating strips from each side. Pinch or twist to seal.

  • Brush braided dough with the egg white. Bake in the preheated oven 25 to 28 minutes, or until golden brown.

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 99.1mg; sodium 755.5mg. Full Nutrition
