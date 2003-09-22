Chicken and Broccoli Braid
Beautiful braided crescent roll with chicken and broccoli.
This is always a favorite with my husband. I have made this many times, using a variety of vegetables each time. I use more cheese than is called for, and slightly less mayo (just enough to keep the mixture moist). I also use less dill, and sprinkle basil over the top before baking. I would suggest steaming the broccoli to "crisp tender", and lightly frying the onion and garlic. Otherwise, the vegetables do not cook through during baking, and the onion especially can be a bit strong. All in all, this is a fantastic recipe that lends itself to variety, and is easy to prepare.Read More
I really tried...it was so beautiful, BUT...I've made it twice. The first time, even though I checked it ten minutes early, it was burnt. The second time, I set timer EXTRA early. Looked beautiful, but lacked flavor. My kids are a bit picky, but even I and hubby were having trouble finishing our portion. Most ended in the can, sad but true. Thanks for recipe, but I could not make this work without TOTALLY rewriting it...Read More
This recipe was awesome! I made a boo-boo tho and didn't form the braid on the pan so I kinda screwed it up as I had to transfer it to the pan and it got a bit messed up in the process. I substitued some of the ingredients to what I had on hand. I used green pepper instead of red, Italian seasoning instead of dill weed and mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. Everything else I kept the same including the almonds (which I couldnt seem taste by the way). I thought it was great & so did my hubby. I will be making this again! I knew how to make the braid from a previous recipe long ago so I thought I would draw a diagram (forgive my paintshop skills!) for those of you having problems. It can be found at: http://img200.echo.cx/my.php?image=instructions4wv.jpg][IMG]http://img200.echo.cx/img200/5598/instructions4wv.th.jpg
The first time I made this the center dough was not cooked completely. Second time I made it I really streched it out and it turned out perfect. Just the right amount of ingredients for every bite! It looks so fancy when the top is golden brown, your guests will be impressed.
This is a favorite in our house - my boyfriend never can seem to get enough. Instead of dried dill, I use 2TBSP of FRESH dill - this makes a big difference, I believe. I also like to use PIZZA DOUGH instead of the rolls - those just never seemed appealing to me. I cook the chicken in a pan on the stove with a little extra virgin olive oil, the broccoli, the garlic, and the onion. I always add celery and carrot to this dish, and sometimes some green onion. I also sprinkle sesame seeds on top before baking it. This is an easy recipe that always yields excellent results.
I have been making this for years and so glad I found the recipe on here too!! A few changes that I do: steam broccoli before, I like to season and boil my chicken to cook it although we have grilled it before and it comes out just as yummy, use 1 red bell pepper and 1 green bell pepper, omit the onion, and we usually use the whole package of sliced/slivered almonds (they give the dish the best crunch)!! Definitely my favorite recipe of all times! Update: My husband and I make this at least once a month! We ALWAYS have trouble cooking this (the top/middle of the crescent rolls never get done as quickly as the sides do)...so we use some foil to cover the sides so that everything cooks evenly...it usually takes close to an hour (covered and uncovered to cook completely. We have tried cooking on a baking stone and also a cookie sheet...either works just fine. We use 1/2 teaspoon of dill and sharp cheddar cheese. Love this!
My family loved this recipe. I followed it exactly, except for the dill and the dough directons. I reduced the amount to 1/2 tsp. I like dill, but not love it! And for the braid, I cut the strips AFTER I placed the chicen on the dough, not before, as directed in the recipe. See my photo with the recipe too!
I made mine into a wreath using 1 package of Grands crescent rolls. I felt the recipe called for Way too much dill. I used only 1/2 teaspoon and was just right. Next time I will slightly cook the broccoli first. I don't like it so crunchy. This makes a beautiful looking dish to impress guests.
This was an excellent recipe. When making for a party, I make the filling a day ahead then just put it together and bake. I have made this many times and haven't had a problem with doughiness. Check your oven if you have a problem-it's probably too hot. P.S. I'm sick of reviewers pushing their overpriced Pampered Chef products.
Yum! Make a couple changes: omitted the bell pepper (didn't have any) and cut the dill a little bit. Also, cooked the chicken with the onions and garlic with some poultry seasoning, then added the broccoli (as another reviewer suggested) to let it cook a bit. Didn't do the braid, but laid one can of rolls flat on baking sheet, added the chicken mixture on top, then topped with the other can of rolls (butter-flavored), cutting openings to let steam escape and pinching the two sheets of dough together. Baked for 25 minutes. Good, good meal!
They now sell solid sheets of crescent dough, so you don’t have to press the individual rolls together, makes it a lot easier to use. This is a Pampered Chef recipe and calls for 1 teaspoon of dill weed, not 2. Personally I don't use dill, don't care for the flavor. I also use parmesan cheese, not cheddar. I often use a Calzone filling, of onion, bell pepper and crumbled Italian sausage (cooked & well drained) mixed with pizza sauce and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Cubed ham, broccoli and Swiss cheese is also good. You can substitute just about any combination of cooked meat, vegetables and cheese, mixed with about a 1/2 cup mayonnaise, sour cream, or any type of sauce to moisten; even 1/2 cup of creamed soup (undiluted)) will work. Serve with a salad, makes a nice dinner, or cut into bite sized pieces as an appetizer. And don’t forget dessert, spread dough with sweetened cream cheese, top with a fruit filling, and drizzle baked and cooled braid with a simple powdered sugar glaze.
This recipe turned out great! The dill weed and almonds give this a really great flavor. I served it for dinner with wild rice soup... I will definately be making this again!
Wonderful recipe!! Will definitely make again and again!
Made just a few changes. Sauteed the onion and red pepper until onion was almost soft, then added garlic and sauteed for 30 seconds. Used frozen broccoli, thawed in hot water and then chopped. Used 1 tsp of dried thyme instead of dill. Used Pillsbury crescent 'sheets' instead of the rolls. Each package of crescent dough will make one braid. Laid roll out on counter, put half the filling down the center. Used a knife to cut every 1" down the right and left sides (looks like fringe). Fold down the top just a bit and then fold one piece of the fringe over the top, then fold a piece from the other side, slightly overlapping. continue down the braid (see picture).
This is a great recipe as is, but it's also a good "jumping off point" Curry for dill is how we likie it. Or, omit the herbs and broccoli and add dried cherries and celery. Very good. Great picnic sandwich. Use ingredients for a reuben sandwich (my personal favorite-remember to add caraway seeds), or use pizza toppings, for example. Bake it on the lowest shelf in your oven and the bottom will be baked perfectly.
This is a great recipe. I rarely have any leftovers. I just made two of these for a pot luck and all I took home were empty trays – everyone went back for seconds! It has a great taste, the dill weed is unique and inspired, and the almonds give it just enough texture. I did do a few things that I feel amped up the recipe. I doubled the garlic. Also in prepping the ingredients I sautéed the onions, garlic and bell peppers in olive oil until the onions started to turn clear. I also cooked the broccoli for a minute in a ziplock steam bag (I luv those things). Then I made sure to mix all the dry ingredients well before adding the miracle whip (mayonnaise). It’s very simple to do the braid – don’t let it intimidate you. Definitely worth making!
TIP: Be sure the *broccoli* and red pepper are quite FINELY CHOPPED. This is key to cooking properly. This is a special family favorite, though I have now switched from using crescent rolls to using homemade bread dough (pizza, french, etc., at least one pound); I like this much better. I always double the filling when using bread dough. For seasoning, the original Pampered Chef recipe omits the onions, and instead of TWO teaspoons of dill (too strong) uses "dill dip mix" which I recreate with this: (SECRET RECIPE HERE!) 1 tsp. dill, 1 tsp. instant minced onion, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and a good squeeze of lemon (or 1/8 tsp. citric acid). WOW. Oh, one thing more, I think sprinkling the almonds ATOP the braid is SO classy and yummy.
i made this for dinner tonight and everyone loved it. i doubled the garlic because i usually find recipes need more, but it was sort of overpowering, so unless you REALLY like garlic, i'd say stick with what the recipe suggests! i left out the red pepper and almond for personal preference, but otherwise followed the basic recipe and was impressed with how easy the braid came together - not nearly as complicated as you might think! this was something different, that i wouldn't want to eat regularly, but for a change of pace i really enjoyed this. thanks!
Extra filling makes a great cracker dip by itself!! Our oven cooked this recipe in 12 minutes, so be careful not to overcook.
When I began making this I was a vegetarian and substituted potatoes for the chicken. I continue to love that version more. I cut up 2+ cups potato, boil it for 7 - 10 minutes in salted water, and then chill the potato (often in the freezer because I'm so anxious to eat the finished product) before mixing it in with everything else. I often add more salt and garlic than the recipes suggests, and I omit the onion. And, because I often serve these at potlucks, I just use the individual crescent rolls, fill them with the yummy mixture, and bake them according to the crescent directions without messing with the almonds and egg whites to make individual servings. This method requires that you chop the red pepper very finely so that it cooks quickly. Eveything else cbakes and melts well in the reduced time. Delicious! And, it is easy to reheat individual servings as you would like them.
This was a really great recipe. I wouldn't recommend making this to take out somewhere as it doesn't travel well, but to make and eat at home would work well.
This is excellent! I've made it a couple of times and it's always devoured. Keep in mind that you have to work quickly with the dough, it turns gooey after about five minutes. I always flour my hands to work with it. Also, it's very hard to move after you have gotten it ready for the oven, so assemble it on your baking pan. Don't be alarmed by the color--it's delicious!
Wow..What a great appie. The only change was to sautee the brocolli, pepper, and onion in oil for ten minutes prior to mixing with the other ingredients. Simple easy and delicious. People not only raved..but they thought I had bought it and just heated it up. Now thats the best compliment you can get!
So good! My husband likes to rank the recipes I make for dinner, and this was his new number one! FYI: Pillsbury now makes the crescent roll dough without the perforations, just for recipes like this one. I believe it's called Recipe Creations.
Ive been making this for 8 yrs. I got it at a "Pampered Chef" party. I don't use chicken or any other meat and it still gets "rave" reviews. I use the broccoli, red pepper, cheese, mayo, dill and a shake of garlic salt and do the braid with cresents. I've always "eyeballed" the measurements actually using about half the amount of these per container of cresents. Anytime I ask my family what they would like for dinner, this is the choice and it's a given for company because it is impressive looking as well as tasting.
Quick, easy & totally delicious! My husband and I both loved this. I will definitely be making this again!!
absolutely delicious! followed the recipe as written except to reduce the dill to an 1/8th of a tsp, sub 1/2 the mayo for light sour cream, sub sliced almonds for the slivered and omitted the bell pepper as I didn't have any. The cook time and temp worked for us after blanching the broccoli and sauteing the onion and chicken prior to mixing. (We didn't find the onions overpowering at all :) )I also had no problem with sticking - just greased the pan and then lightly sprinkled corn meal over that and then the crescent dough. To those who subbed cream of chix soup for the mayo and used thyme instead of the dill, and then rated it poorly you should really try it like this. It's SO GOOD!
Good base recipe, easily adapted for variations. I made this, substituting feta and baby swiss for cheddar--sour cream for mayonnaise--no dill--no almonds--firmly packed roll fit into ONE pillsbury crescent roll package--changed baking time to 25 minutes at 350 degrees--served three adults easily. SEE picture included
This was great! I had had it before at a bridal shower, but never got the recipe. I made this for a Christmas party and everyone raved! Even my mother who is an unbelievable cook asked for the recipe. I didn't do the braid, I made it into a wreath by using a glass in the middle and putting the cresent rolls points out all around the glass to make a sun, then stuffed it with the filling and folded the points around it. Doing it this way, left enough filling to make 2. I will definetly make this again!
I sauteed onions, peppers, and broccoli first. All the family liked the meal. Would have liked a little more flavor in the filling. Will make again
This recipe was a huge hit with company! Since I'm not a dill weed fan, I was going to bypass using it. Instead, I only added 1 tsp., and I'm glad I did. It wouldn't have tasted as good without the dill. Easy recipe to make substitutions to the filling (ham and cheese, vegetarian, etc).
I make this recipe whenever I have a party or have to bring a pot luck item. Everyone loves it, raves over it, and asks for the recipe. Although I am NOT good at the braiding - I make more of a loaf, it still looks spectacular. I don't egg wash it - it isn't necessary. For the holidays I have sprinkled the top with red and green bell peppers and have made a wreath shape. I always double the recipe, because one isn't enough. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
My family has developed a slight addiction to this one...
Very good! My two fairly picky teenagers even ate it! I didn't have enough mayo so I used half mayo and half sour cream and I added some sauted mushrooms. It turned out really good. I think this might be good with cream of chicken soup or cheddar cheese soup instead of the mayo. Really good recipe with lots of options to try.
I love this and make it often. I never use dill since I never have it, and half the time I forget the almonds and never notice. I often change the broccoli to spinach because I usually have it on hand. If I can make a dish I'm will to serve for guests, it gets 5 stars for sure. "...............loved this. added ranch dressing and a big spoon jalapeno relish
This recipe works out every time I use it. I leave out the peppers (we don't like them), almonds (allergy) and I make my own biscuit dough instead of the crescents (we don't eat canned dough). I believe this is such a good recipe that even the changes to suit my family do not harm the overall great taste of this recipe. SUPER!!
This was delicious. I've made it a couple of times and have found that red onion tastes better than regular white onion. If you have to use a regular onion, it's better to saute it first so it doesn't taste so raw. I also like to use a mix of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and I use Pillsbury pizza dough instead of crescent rolls. Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good. Make sure before you add the broccoli that you take the stem chunks out. The chopped florets taste great, but when you bite into a stem piece it still tastes OK, but not as good as the florets do. Also, add extra shredded cheese - my boys really liked it.
Great recipe, Kelly. If the instructions are carefully followed, it comes out perfect every time. My family enjoys it and I have given this recipe to many friends over the years.
Really Good! Although I leave out the broccoli. Only way I can eat red pepper.
Everytime I make my "chicken loaf" people get excited. This is the best finger food best at room temp or even cold! Made 4 loaves for a baby shower and had no left overs!!! A++++
Beautiful and delicious. Used homemade wheat pizza dough for a healthier option. Boiled the chicken breasts in salt water, then diced them. Stir fried the veggies and chicken cubes in olive oil with some Italian seasoning. I only used 1/2 tsp dill. We ate it before I had a chance to take a photo. There will be a next time for sure. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Update: Made it a second time and again wonderful and easy. The almonds don´t add much for flavor but the occasional crunch is a nice feature; used previously frozen broccoli and squeezed the excess water out; only put half the amount of dill; had sliced cheddar on hand, so I just cut them up into small pieces. Overall, a very flexible meal to put together since you can vary the meat, veggies and type of cheese.
I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and beautiful when it came out of the oven. Make sure to roll the dough on the cookie sheet so it doesn't stick to the counter.
This is something I've been making for years! At Christmas time I shape the whole thing into a wreath and bake it on a pizza pan. I don't care for the dill, and use thyme with the chicken. As another viewer has already noted, you can use almost any combination of meat and veggies -- parmesan is really tasty with the broccoli. The braided 'wreath' is particularly festive for family gatherings.
Outstanding! My guests loved this recipe both times I made it. I wasn't crazy about the idea of nuts in it, but it really added a surprisingly good element to the dish.
Great recipe.Pampered Chef had the same recipe omtting the dill weed and almonds. Better without them.
This recipe was pretty good. I used onion flakes instead of onion, and green peppers. I used frozen broccoli thawed in the microwave and it worked well. I also halved the recipe for just my husband and I, and it made plenty. I will make this again, but without the almonds. I am an almond lover but I thought it just had too many textures going on.
This recipe is quick, easy and Very Very Good! My family loved it.
As I was prepping this, I was expecting to LOVE it, as I really enjoy everything it's made from. Not so much. Mr. LTH really enjoyed it, but I was not as big of a fan. I can't put a finger on why, though. The only alterations I made were to increase the amount of broccoli and use 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour cream. Sadly, I was also out of red pepper, so that was left out. I used my largest baking sheet and couldn't fit 2 rolls of crescent dough, so I simply made it as 2 braids. I plan to take the leftovers for lunch tomorrow to see if maybe I'll like it better cold. Thanks for a really neat recipe!
This was such a delicious dish! I did add some cauliflower, extra garlic and used red onions instead of white to give it extra color and chopped the vegetables in the food processor. I also omitted the almonds and sprinkled some flour on the pan before rolling out the dough. I will definately make this again.
This was very good! I made it for my family and we all loved it. The braiding was easy. There is some chopping involved , but as long as you've got an electric chopper its a snap. The Dillweed really peps it up!
Sarah made, Dale loved.
Wonderfully quick and easy recipe that tastes great! I modified the recipe to make 2 smaller braids, one for me and one for my vegetarian wife (just ommited the chicken on her braid and added more veggies). We both loved it and are having the leftovers for lunch! Next time, I would probably cut back on the dill a bit. This one is a keeper!
Very tasty! Did not change a thing. Looks like it took all day!
This is the best recipe for chicken salad that I have tasted. I love the dill. Putting it together with the refrigerated dough is a cool idea--easy, pretty, and tastes great!
this was excellent and looked terrific.company quality! i boiled the chicken, steamed the broccoli and fried the bell-pepper,onion and garlic in butter. i bought 50% larger cresent rolls, so i had plenty for half the recipe. this is a beautiful looking dinner with excellent taste. VERY highly recomended!
Great family friendly dish (I think- my kids will be trying it tomorrow!). I made them into individual pockets instead of the braid for easy freezing/reheating & portioning for my 2 yr olds. There was too much filling for 1 can of crescent rolls so I baked the rest in a glass dish & ate it myself on crackers. I love that I have all the ingredients in my pantry/freezer pretty much all the time. To make my life easier I used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. I didn't have bell pepper on hand but would use it next time. I did steam the broccoli ahead of time mostly b/c of the kids, they're more likely to eat it if it has a less distinct texture.
very nice recipe.....will change it up somewhat the next time. Less dill weed and I will use more broccoli and use ranch dressing in place of the mayo. Thanks for sharing
Thank you!! This has been added to our "regular" dinner list. This is a delicious recipe. I probably would even give it 5 stars for taste, however, I thought the directions could have been a bit more clear, especially in regards to the braiding, but practice does make perfect, as my second go around it turned out much nicer looking. The second time I added mushrooms to the mixture, and omitted the almonds. I also used puff pastry sheets instead of crescent dough, which I found worked MUCH better. Next time I will even attempt to make my own dough.
This is a favorite recipe of mine. I originally got it from a Pampered Chef shower. I never use the onion, and have substituted garlic powder at times for the fresh garlic. Instead of making it into a braid, over the years I've taken to making a "wreath" with the crescent rolls. I make a 5 inch diameter circle with the crescent triangles, with the long ends pointing outwards, top with the filing, and then fold the crescents over back towards the center. I've found that by making this in a wreath style, and using a pizza stone, the "wreath" thoroughly bakes in about 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
I love this recipe! I have tried it exactly the way the recipe called for and I love it. But now I make it with only about 1/4 cup of mayo and it is just as good, not quite so rich!
This is out of the Pampered Chef Cookbook. We love making this! I substitute mayo (None of my family is a mayo fan) for stir frying everything in Olive oil, then braiding and baking. Still just as good!
Just okay. I would omit the almonds next time. My husband prepared this and added more garlic than what was called for...I would go with just the amount specified.
Only used one sheet of crescent roll dough and it was plenty (just needed to be stretched out). Baked at 350 for 30 min. and it was golden brown and not doughy at all. A very versatile recipe that can be used with many combinations of protiens, veggies, herbs, and sauces.
Very good. Almost too airy. I may cut down on the powder or soda next time, but overall excellent taste
This was very good and I will definitely be making this again, possibly even for a dinner party (will have to braid neatly though). I used puff pastry as that is what I had and it needed about 40mins to cook properly, which was enough time for the broccoli, pepper and onion to cook through. For those who are worried about the mayo (as I was) - you can't taste it, you can just taste a tang and it is there to keep things moist and yummy. It seems that I forgot to use the dill and I won't try it cos I like it so much the way it is. Such an easy way to get the extra veggies in!
Quick and easy. Used shredded chicken because that's what I had but it still turned out great.
I have made this countless times and just now am able to review it. This recipe is wonderful and so easy to make. Even vegetable fussy kids loved this. I've used defrosted frozen broccoli in place of fresk with just as good results.
I made this exactly as the recipe called for. I cooked it till golden brown and even a little longer and i still got some doughy parts in the middle. The flavor was pretty good. I like dill, but I would probably use a little less dill next time. My husband wasn't a big fan, he said it felt like he was eating an appetizer not a meal. So I kept the leftovers for myself!
If the outside of your braid is golden brown and the inside is still uncooked, simply lower the oven temperature. I made this last night, with the following notes: I put a cup of fresh broccoli florets into a pyrex measuring cup, and nuked it for 1 minute, perfect for this recipe. Due to dietary limitations, I did not use onion, or almonds, and instead of dill weed (not fond of the taste), I used 1 tsp Italian seasonings. I mixed the mayo, 2c thawed rotisserie chicken I had frozen last month, seasoned salt, and Italian seasonings. After creating the braid, I brushed with a beaten egg (not just the whites) and the end result was a delicious, beautiful golden brown, shiny pastry. I baked at 350 for 26 minutes.
Why have I just now discovered this? It's easy to make, looks great, tastes wonderful. How can you go wrong? I had a rotisserie chicken and a couple of cans of crescent rolls on hand and this was a delicious way to use them! The only thing I did was use roasted red pepper and I left out the almonds. Yum! I want to make this for my in-laws when they come to visit.
I covered the bottom of a jelly roll pan with one can of rolls. I prepared the filling as directed but held out the almonds. I cut the second can of rolls into strips and latticed the top, sprinkled with almonds, then brushed with egg white. The quantities worked out perfectly and the end result was beautiful and delicious.
I added chicken powder seasoning to the meat. I chopped the broccoli superfine so I didn't have to "blanche" it beforehand. I added Italian seasonings and skipped the dill as we don't like dill. I used mozzarella instead of cheddar. I added way more bell peppers and used all 3 colours. I also added mushrooms. My last step was to sprinkle slivered almonds on the top before baking which gave it an extra special touch. It makes an easy yet attractive dish to take to dinners. Make the mixture the night before and put it together about an hour before stepping out of the house. It will still be warm by the time it serves on the table. If there are parts that look they are browning too darkly, cover those parts with foil. I did not cross my braids but just pinched the two sides together and twisted a knot at the top. Do your work on kitchen paper so it's easier to transfer to the baking tray. Slide your kitchen paper with your braid onto your baking tray. I turned it into a wreath shape to make it look more festive.
Definately one of my favorites! I substitute asparagus for the broccoli, wonderful taste! Also, Pillbury now has crescent roll dough already cut into strips (vice triangles), another great time saver! Great recipe for family dinners or entertaining
My husband and I love it. I usually use a little less mayo and extra cheese
This recipe was delicious and simple to fix. However, the next time I make it, I plan to prepare it as a "pot pie" using a deep dish pan but all the same ingredients.
This was fantastic. I used green pepper instead of red, a little more onion, chicken, garlic and cheese then the recipe called for and no almonds. I also did saute the pepper, onion, garlic, steamed broccoli together and then added the rest right in the pan. I didn't have the dough on hand so I made it from the recipe on this site "golden crescent rolls". I used only half the dough (froze the other half) and rolled it out to about 10x15. I put this on the table for dinner, went to put the baby to sleep and came back to 1/2 serving left - my husband and three year old ate it up!!
I have made this Pampered Chef recipe on many occassions. Always good. One option for a kid friendly version is to fill the braid with a mixture of mixed veggies, chopped cooked chicken, cream chicken soup, shredded cheddar cheese.
This is a delicious twist on chicken salad. I found that by adding roasted garlic mustard the flavor was enhanced quite nicely. This recipe has been a big hit!
I LOVED IT!
Just made this and we loved it. My husband says this one is a keeper! I followed the directions exactly, baking time was right on at 25 minutes, It was a beautiful golden brown perfectly done on the inside. I would not change a thing. Thanks to the reviewer that gave the paintshop instructions on how to do the braiding...otherwise i might have made a mess of it! Beautiful presentation.
I made this to go along with our soup last night...not a hit with my family. Due to the doughy complaints, I cooked it for almost 30 min. It came out looking very "brown" but "pretty." My girlfriend who stopped by to pick me up was very impressed by its appearance. However, it did not taste as good as it looked. First, there were STILL doughy parts (esspecially in the middle). Second, the onions were overwhelming (and that's saying something cuz I love my onions). IF I made this again, I would reduce the amt on onions...or perhaps saute them with the broccoli to make them both a little softer. Second, I might take another reviewers advice who made this into 2 smaller braids instead of 1 large one...which might eliminate the "doughyness." Great idea though...if you can get it to work right.
Great for impressing guests, and amazinly easy. Pretty much everyone will love this and ask for the recipe....It is amazingly easy, yet looks like it came from an expensive gourmet shop or something. Can also use left-over turkey for this recipe, perfect way to use Thanksgiving left-overs.
This is very popular at our house-- definitely my husband's favorite! I make it at least once a month and we eat it as a main dish, usually with a salad. I have altered the seasonings a bit depending on what was on the chicken. For example, I once had leftover grilled curried chicken breast, so when I made the braid I left out the dill and added about a teaspoon of curry to the filling... it was great! I'm sure you can get even more creative with seasonings, but I stick pretty closely to this recipe. The prep can be a bit involved, but once you get the hang of the "braiding" it's a snap. Definitely try this one-- it's delicious, and makes an impressive meal to serve to company because it's so pretty
This was just awesome! Fun and easy to make, looks beautiful, and tastes so yummy! I steamed the chopped broccoli just a couple minutes. I sauteed the chopped raw chicken with the garlic and onion. I used less mayo (1/4 cup) and less dill (1 tsp), which was the RIGHT thing to do. I about doubled the cheese, using 1/2 sharp cheddar, 1/4 mild cheddar and 1/4 Italian Mix. (Sharp was the way to go in my book). Author made it unclear, but you put the second sheet of dough ON TOP of the first. Really flatten out the dough, to make it bigger (and thinner). *Put the chicken mix on before cutting, down the center about 3 inches wide. **Work quickly with the dough! The warmer it gets, the harder to work with, specially when braiding. I put almond slices on top to decorate. Baked up beautifully and tasted sublime!
This recipe turned out incredible! The pastry was golden brown and flaky, the filling was flavorful and warm, the vegetables were tender, and it was a huge hit with my family! I'll definitely be making this again!
I love this recipe.
I made this for an impromptu dinner party, everyone loved it. My husband went on for days raving about it. I will definately make this quick, hearty and tasty recipe again.
I followed the recipe exact except I used 2 cups of broccoli, 1 tsp of dill, and used a whole red pepper. I saute the veggies in a pan with Pam for a few minutes. I used two cans but also made two rolls. Instead of a braid I twisted each piece together to form a knot. I felt that gave it a more rustic look. Brought one roll for a potluck at work and everyone loved it. The other was for me and my fiance for dinner. This was very tasty!!! Would not change anything else.
This was delicious, everyone loved it, even the kids! I sprinkled some garlic powder on the top of the braid after the egg white, otherwise followed rec. exactly. The braid was easier than I thought, although mine wasn't as pretty as the picture! Quick, easy and delicious!
This is an impressive looking dish, but it's much easier than it looks! It tastes great, too. My bunco group loved it. I'm going to try it with different kinds of filling. What a great idea!
FANTASTIC!!!!!!! This was great and easier than I thought it would be! Great hit at a party, people went crazy over it- my father-in-law wants be to make again for Sunday dinner.
I LOVE serving this recipe to guests for brunch. It is delicious and goes great with Annie's Fruit Salsa recipe on this site. Looks pretty too!
I loved this recipe and just had a couple changes which I think made it excellent. I marinated & sauteed the chicken with garlic, olive oil and garlic salt. In the same pan, I briefly sauteed the garlic, broccoli, onion and pepper. I think this is essential otherwise your veggies will be too crisp. I also used 1/4 sour cream and 1/4 of fat free plain yogurt as I ran out of mayo. Lastly, I sprinkled garlic salt & parsley over the braid after I brushed with egg white. This makes for a lovely presentation and adds delicious flavor.
This was yummy! Increase the cheese...
This was okay as is. I think next time I will make a white sauce instead of using the mayonnaise. The flavor wasn't my favorite.
Loved it!!! For some reason the kids wern't crazy about the soft dough inside though.
My fiance LOVED this. I cooked the chicken a little differently: marinated in a1 sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, seasoning salt and a tiny bit of oil--cooked it in a pan. Then I made the mix as directed [though i forgot the onions] and added a little more mayo and cheese to make sure it stayed nice and moist. it came out delicious and I am making it again tomorrow on special request!
Yum! I would definitely saute the onion and peppers next time. But other than that, will leave everything the same.
