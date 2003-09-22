Chicken and Broccoli Braid

I have been making this for years and so glad I found the recipe on here too!! A few changes that I do: steam broccoli before, I like to season and boil my chicken to cook it although we have grilled it before and it comes out just as yummy, use 1 red bell pepper and 1 green bell pepper, omit the onion, and we usually use the whole package of sliced/slivered almonds (they give the dish the best crunch)!! Definitely my favorite recipe of all times! Update: My husband and I make this at least once a month! We ALWAYS have trouble cooking this (the top/middle of the crescent rolls never get done as quickly as the sides do)...so we use some foil to cover the sides so that everything cooks evenly...it usually takes close to an hour (covered and uncovered to cook completely. We have tried cooking on a baking stone and also a cookie sheet...either works just fine. We use 1/2 teaspoon of dill and sharp cheddar cheese. Love this!