Chicken and Broccoli Braid

I added chicken powder seasoning to the meat. I chopped the broccoli superfine so I didn't have to "blanche" it beforehand. I added Italian seasonings and skipped the dill as we don't like dill. I used mozzarella instead of cheddar. I added way more bell peppers and used all 3 colours. I also added mushrooms. My last step was to sprinkle slivered almonds on the top before baking which gave it an extra special touch. It makes an easy yet attractive dish to take to dinners. Make the mixture the night before and put it together about an hour before stepping out of the house. It will still be warm by the time it serves on the table. If there are parts that look they are browning too darkly, cover those parts with foil. I did not cross my braids but just pinched the two sides together and twisted a knot at the top. Do your work on kitchen paper so it's easier to transfer to the baking tray. Slide your kitchen paper with your braid onto your baking tray. I turned it into a wreath shape to make it look more festive.