Creamy Potato Casserole
This is a wonderful creamy potato casserole for potlucks and parties.
My husband and I loved this! I made it with cream of chicken soup and used less sour cream and butter. I used 50% reduced fat sour cream and butter. I also mixed the cheese throughout and added a little on top. I left it in the oven about ten minutes longer so the cheese could brown on top. Finally, there is no need to thaw hashbrowns as you could break the frozen potatoes down with the hot soup mixture when mixing.Read More
This recipe is always a big hit at picnics/family gatherings, etc. I use O'Brian hash browns (they have red and green peppers and onions)and I don't use green onions. They make the casserole much better and more flavorful. I use cream of celery soup instead of Cr. of potato. Great recipe!
We loved this recipe. I know it is a vegetarian recipe and is good as is as a side dish, however, for this to be an easy and complete meal, we added a cup or so of cooked, cubed ham. We also added a can of cream of chicken soup. The result was a creamy and tasty dinner. Good amount of everything and will make again. i must also add that it is really easy. Worth a try with meat or not. Thanks Linda!! My family appreciates it!!
This was the best potato dish I've made so far....It was very creamy with lots of flavor. I did'nt have green onions but added chopped onions in the mix.Need to brown the onions to soften them before baking. Thanks for the recipe!
Very hearty dish, but a little too greasy (I recommend omitting the butter). As other reviewers suggested, I used light sour cream, light cheddar cheese, and light margarine to lessen the fat and also used cream of chicken and mushroom soup. Also added more onions and some garlic to spice up the otherwise somewhat bland sauce. Also added some cooked crumbled turkey bacon. My boyfriend, a meat and potatoes kind of guy, loved it, served with steamed broccoli.
I've tried to get this recipe from my sister-in-law for years. Finally got smart enough to look on allrecipes.com. Thanks, it is great. A note about thawing potatoes first. I had it recently at someone's and they did not thaw them. It was not good as the potatoes were not done. Thawing was a great hint. Again, great easy recipe.
My husband thought this was a store bought dish! It's quick, easy, and so very tasty. The next time I make this casserole, I am going to sprinkle the top with some crispy bacon, since it tastes so much like a baked potato!
I believe the reason the potatos are not cooking is they should be defrosted before cooking. This will also enable some of the water to leave making the seasoning more pronounced. Great recipe
This was okay. I have had better. This is lacking something, thanks 4 sharing!
We made this last night but added beef (browned and drained) and cream of onion as suggested by someone else. We were unable to use the green onion because the store had one package left, and once I got home, I saw that it was too bad off to eat. How frustrating! I have to stress that the green onion is a MUST. The final product tasted good, but was definitely lacking something even though we spiced it heavily. It's not something I'd feel comfortable serving to other people (at least not without the onion), but it was good for a rainy day. I'm impressed that the sour cream wasn't too over-powering, but we used light sour cream and a 1/2 cup less of cheese.
Fabulous, but I do have a suggestion. I had to serve this to people I did not know and thought that perhaps not everyone would like the green onions. Some of the people said that it was a little bland too, so... I used the cream of celery soup as people had suggested. I did not use chopped green onions BUT the last 10 minutes of baking I covered the casserole in Durkee fried onion rings as you would in a greenbean casserole. I figured that anyone who didn't like onion could just scrape it off. IT WAS WONDERFUL. Oh, I did warm up the potatoes to completely defrost and I did cook it longer that the suggested time. I tried it at the recommended time and it was still a little too firm, so I kept cooking until the potatoes were thoroughly cooked. Different ovens, right???
way to heavy for our tastes. felt like we had rocks in our stomachs afterwards. Won't be making again.
This was YUMMY!!! Instead of cream of potato soup, I used cheddar cheese and cream of chicken soup. Other than that I left the recipe as is and it was a hit! It was the perfect side dish with our ham! I will make this again and again!
Delicious! I made a few changes after reading other reviews: parboiled potatoes for 5 minutes; used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of potato; cut back on the sour cream to 1 1/2 cups. For the cheese, I used 1/2 cup shredded swiss cheese and 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack. For the topping I substituted a thin layer of Peppridge Farm Stuffing mix, topped with a drizzle of butter. I served this with my holiday meal and received rave reviews even from the pickiest eater. It's a keeper.
It was good, but not excellent. I even fried the hashbrowns first with the green onions, but still it needed more flavour. Not really worth the calories!
My husband said that this was "killer", so we definitely loved it! As someone else suggested, I used hasbrown potato chunks and really like the texture. I also added some broccoli. We will definitely eat this a lot!
Very good. I reduced the sour cream to one cup and the butter to 2 Tbs based on the other reviews. I also thawed the O'brien potatoes in a colander under running water. I used reduced fat Cream of Celery soup & added garlic powder. I did not heat the soup, butter & cream prior to mixing in; I just mixed everything in a large bowl(stir the soup smooth first) and turned it into a casserole dish to bake. Sprinkled with paprika for color. It turned out very good and I did not have the mess of another saucepan to clean. Good recipe.
Good! I used 1\2 cup chopped onions, red pepper, one can of mushroom soup and diced ham. I baked it for 30 minutes at 350. I added 1 cup of cheese on top and cooked it for 10 minutes. I did not add butter. All gone!
I am rating this with the changes I made. I used 6 oz lowfat greek yogurt and added a can of cheddar cheese soup along with the potato soup. I omitted the 2 cups of cheese and just sprinkled about 1/2 c. over the top and sprinkled panko crumbs over all. It was very creamy and nice!
My whole family loves this recipe. I have also tried it wuth cream of mushroom soup. Very tasty.
Very easy recipe to make. Not only is the flavor and texture wonderful, you get an extra benefit of a wonderful smell in the house while you're baking this dish. I increased the green onion but other than that, the proportions were great!
Amazing! Loved this dish made it for a party and everyone loved it! I thawed the hash brown potatoes first and it tasted amazing. Def. will make again soon.
I got this recipe from here about a year ago. I make it quite a bit. I change it a little each time. I like to omit the green onion and just chop a white or yellow onion and throw that in. I think the original recipe needs a little crunch, so I alternate between putting buttered cornflakes on top or dicing and lightly frying some bacon to put on before baking. I also love how easy it is. I can mix it up while my son is napping then pop it in the oven later on. Great recipe!
DE-LISH!!! I mixed part mild and part sharp cheese to make this dish (based on another review). We also found that the potatoes need to cook for a good 60 minutes in order for them to soften. Dish was devoured at our event! Everyone loved it. We ended up adding 4 c. cornflakes (crushed) combined with 2/3 stick of butter to make a crunchy topping. Yum!!
Absolutely delicious!! This is deffinately a dish that is going to be made quite often. Like some suggestions, I too used a regular yellow onion as opposed to the green onions. This is a simple and scrumptious dish! Highly recommended!
I used 2 cups of sour cream...way too overwhelming...I would cut down on the sour cream next time. I used cream of mushroom instead and it turned out fine. Tastes like baked potatoes...not bad. Quick & easy. May be better as a side dish though. Use bigger chunks of potatoes if possible.
I took this to a church potluck and it vanished! I added broccoli and canadian bacon and used reduced fat sour cream and reduced fat cheese.. Very good. Will keep this recipe as one to make again.
Excellent! I went ahead and sauted the onions with some garlic - used cream of chicken soup that was on hand, mixed the cheese throughout and instead of topping with cheese, used crushed cornflakes with drizzled butter over all, to add some texture. Also used a smidgen of habenero hot pepper sauce. Superb with a Roast, and will be on our Christmas dinner menu. Thank-you!
Excellent! The sour cream really gives this one a nice tang. I'd recommend this recipe to everyone that's looking for a simple, economic and tasty way to make a potato side dish. Thanks for sharing the recipe Linda!
This is the first time I made this and everyone loved it! The hash browns to use are the Southern Style that are actually cut in small cubes. The potatoes should also be thawed before making this. Otherwise I am sure the cooking time would be double. The ease of preparation is also another thing that makes this recipe great!
I use regular yellow or white onion and omit the butter. I incorporate all of the cheese in the mixture. I put crushed potato chips on top. Oh, I usually use cream of chicken soup since I keep it on hand. Mmmm mmmm good.
Great family favorite! Thanks for the added twist it is great with the green onions.
I modified this recipie also. I only used 1 lb. potatoes. 1/4 chopped onion, 1 whole can cream of celery soup, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup of sharp cheese mixed in and 1/2 cup on top. I put about a half of tsp. of red pepper and 1 tbl. butter in the soup mixture. It was great! I think I will make it with cream of mushroom next time and maybe swiss cheese?
Loved this! I did use some suggestions and added a few of mine. I defrosted the shredded hash browns and I used 2 cups of soups instead of one. I sprinkled panko crumbs on top of the shredded cheese and baked at 400 for 10 minutes to brown crumbs then 350 for another 30 minutes. It came out fantastic.
I really liked the idea of this recipe, I changed it a little bit. Instead of hash browns I used "real" potatoes. I couldn't find cream of potato soup so I used a can of condensed potato and leek soup. I used a little bit less sour cream than the recipe calls for. Instead of the cheddar cheese on the top I used mozarella and waited until about half way through the cooking time to add it. It took a lot longer to cook than 45 minutes. More like an hour and a half. But it was very yummy when it was finally finished.
This is a great recipe. I give it four stars because it needs an extra can of soup to be creamy enough. I like to use one can of cream of potato and one can of cream of chicken. I have also used this recipe in the slow cooker on low for eight hours and it turns out great.
Usually, I use cream of chicken soup for my potato casserole-- but I think I like cream of potato soup better as this recipe calls for. One step that I don't think is necessary-- just so you don't have to dirty an extra pan-- is heating the cream of potato/butter up on the stove. It is a little tougher to mix but it still works if you just melt the butter in the microwave. I also added a little milk to get a creamier consistancy.
I used Cream of Mushroom soup to give it a little more taste. It wasn't nearly as creamy as I thought it would be but my children (18 mths and 2 1/2 years) pigged out on it. This made a very large portion so there were a lot of leftovers but my children gobbled it down then too! I didn't like it much but it will definently be made over and over again for the kiddos!
I made this for our family potluck Christmas dinner and everyone thought it was great. It's so nice time wise because you use the frozen hashbrowns. I hate cutting up anything! Thanks for the recipe!
I used O'Brien style hash browns and I think because they are in cubes (not shredded), the cooking time should have been longer. They were a bit raw tasting. Other than that, pretty good.
I changed the recipe a little by using cream of chicken soup for more flavor, because I have tried other dishes like this that seemed to taste like paste. I also added a smidge more cheese to the mixture, it can't hurt, right? And I used 1 1/2 c. sour cream. It was deeee-lish!
This was great!! I made it low fat by deleting the butter, using low-fat sour cream, and a mixture of low-fat and fat-free cheddar. It was great!!! Only one tip for making it low fat--mix all the cheese in. It only melts great that way. If you don't mix it in, the stuff on top forms a sort of crust.
Would have loved to give this recipe a 5, however, after making it exactly to the recipe posted, the prominent flavor was sour cream. That's really all I tasted. I would make again, however, I would definitely reduce the sour cream to 1 cup and add spices like garlic or onion powder (it was pretty bland). Personal preference would be to add a different flavor soup, such as cream of mushroom or cream of celery so that you have a flavor other than potato (this preference did not count towards rating).
Yummy, yummy! I tried something like this at a potluck and wanted the recipe but never got it. This was quite the same. A great hearty side dish (my husband who hates sour cream loved it and was none the wiser!) I'll be adding this to the rotation for sure. Barb in BC Canada
Great recipe.
This recipe turned out absolutely delicious! I'll probably add bacon next time for a Creamy Loaded Potato Casserole.
very good recipe... i've been making something similar for years. this recipe had the cream of potato soup that mine was missing...mmmm.
It really doesn't get any easier or tastier. I used frozen hash browns that had peppers and onions already in it and I didn't have any green onions but it still game out really great. I will definetly make this again.
I ALREADY HAD THIS RECIPE, AND I MAKE IT AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK!! IT IS WONDERFUL!!
This was pretty good. I thought it had great flavor. I added another cup of cheese to the recipe. I put 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. I thought it was good.
I found this to be VERY dry. I doctored it up w/another can of soup, a little ranch, more cheese & it worked. Thanks!
You absolutely cannot go wrong with this recipe. It is wonderful! I added chopped bacon and it was even better. Thanks for a favorite to satisfy my picky eaters!
This was very good, although it could have used a little more seasoning. I will probably use O'Brien-style potatoes next time to add a little more oomph. Good recipe, though!
was okay. should have lowered temp a little as it browned on top but hash browns were not cooked completely. good for a "throw-together" side dish.
I make this without the butter and without heating the soup/sour cream mixture and it is wonderful.
My family has been making a variation of this recipe for years. I use hashbrown patties and Cream of Chicken soup. We also crush corn flakes and sprinkle over the top, the more you use, the more crust you have. Then butter to make the flakes crispy...and voila. Delicious!
Good. Used cream of chicken soup & half the sour cream, also threw in some real bacon bits. Also used cubed potatoes that had been thawed in fridge. As with others, added time to cooking. After adding 20 minutes in oven, taters still weren't done. Finally stuck dish in microwave for 5 minutes to finish. Will pre-cook taters next time. Kinda greasy (sopped some up w/paper towel) but good flavor. Seasoned w/Tony Chacheri's Creole seasoning-that stuff is great for anything that's slightly bland.
The taste wasn't bad, but the texture was awful. After an hour in the oven the potatoes still tasted raw and the sour cream made the dish spongey, rather than creamy.
This was pretty tasty. I didn't change the recipe at all. There was nothing particularly outstanding about it, but not bad at all either. Good for a side dish.
This is a quick and easy meal. I added a cut up precooked pieces of ham and it was a great meal for my 14 month old as well as my husband! Will be making this quick and easy dish again soon!
This was delicious but very slightly bland. Next time I am going to add cooked, crumbled bacon to the potatoes and I'll probably use cream of celery soup instead! Very good recipe, a definite keeper.
This has got to be one of the easiest and tastiest recipes for potatos that I have ever made. The family really enjoys it every time.
I didn't have any frozen potato's so I used fresh grated potato's and I rinsed them after I grated them. I didn't have as much sour cream as the recipe called for either but it turned out good anyway. Also, next time I will probably cut the amount of cheese in half, it was too cheesy. I used a little bit of monterey jack cheese because I didn't have as much cheddar as the recipe called for. The ham I added gave it a good flavor and I made hash browns with the leftovers the next morning.
This is a little heavy on the sour cream. Next time I make it I'll cut that down to 1-1 1/2 cups. It's a great recipie to experiment with, I'm going to add bacon, brocolli, etc.
this was incredible. i did everything except bake it the night before, stuck it in the fridge and then cooked it the next night. it was fantastic.
Made exactly as directed but it really lacked something. It was good but just ok. In order for me to justify the calories, it needed to be great. Thanks anyway.
Waaaaaay too rich, and seemed to be lacking in something. I used fat free sour cream, sweet onion instead of green and used the cubed frozen potatoes as another reviewer suggested. We ate small side dish portions of this, but were none too thrilled. Ended up tossing the rest of it. It wasn't inedible or anything, we just weren't fans of it at all.
Definite Comfort Food--Great for a Rainy Day!! I substituted the cream of potato with cream of chicken soup. Also, I added 1 cup of diced ham--made it a great main dish! This will be a regular in our house!
My roommates loved this dish. It is so good and cheesy. I decided not to put in the green onions and it tasted way good with out them. I also didn't ad salt and pepper to it...I let them put it on themselves, it tastes good that way.
I dont use frozen potatoes, I use fresh everything. Kinda changes the light on the dish...It was a so-so side.
This was so easy and good. I'll make it again!
Absolutely awesome casserole! Filling and tasty; good with broccoli added as well. Easy to make, little prep required.
Thanks-we love it! We add a few ritz crackersw/melted butter on top to give it some crunch.
My family has been making this recipe for years with sliced whole potatoes but for large parties, I get tired of peeling potatoes. I went ahead and used the shredded hash browns and it was great. I tried it one time using the cubed potatoes and I did not like it. I also use cream of chicken soup and not potatoe
Family loves this dish. I have made it several times.
I love this recipe! It is easy and my family loves it. I have also made it with diced ham in it. Very yummy!
Similar to one that my family has made for holidays for as long as I can remember! Instead of green onions, we use half a cup of regular onions and we also use cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom. Oh yeah, and top it off with either butter crackers or corn flakes mixed with melted butter. Yum!
This was okay, had to force myself to eat the leftovers. Also I messed it up a tad and used formed hashbrowns-the type like McDonalds uses, and put this in layers.
Everyone loved this at a recent picnic we had. I used light sour cream, and you could probably use 2% cheese, also. It was great! I loved the onions. We'll see this again for parties.
The taste was great but the potatoes did not cook in 45 min. Not even close. I ended up having to cook it a lot longer and it got really dry. Next time I will use real potatoes and I will cook them first. I just know it will be great!
This recipe was simple to put together and included several items you would probably have in the house. I enjoyed it. my kids choked it down but they are in a non-eating phase... my husband enjoyed it as did my dad. My mom does not like sour cream so it was not her favorite but it was good. I enjoyed it alot but I like food! heheh! Give it a shot! I might use cream of celery next time and toss in some bacon or ham
I used primarily low fat ingredients, aside from the butter, but my family LOVED it.
I tried this recipe but didn't have sour cream. I combined instead 2 cans of soup, 2 eggs, half stick of butter and about two cups of cheese in a pot to make a basic cheese sauce (along with a sprinkle here and there of seasonings to taste.) Folded the mix into the potatoes, poured in a baking dish and topped with cheese. My hubby litterally said he could eat it every night.
Great recipe. Will be using this over and over again.
I made this for our work Christmas party, I wasn't sure if it would go over big, but boy I was wrong everyone loved it. I covered it with foil for the first 30 min, then for the last 10 min, cooked it uncovered, till it browned. Also I used the light sour cream, to cut out some of the fat.
I used yellow onion instead of green which I sautéed first w/some ham. I also allowed the hash browns to thaw a bit as per the suggestion of others
Did not add green onion or potato soup. Added a can of Campbell’s half cream of chicken/cream of mushroom also added a can of cream of celery. Everyone loved it and it was so easy. This is a must have for any good Baptist.
Too saucy and rich for our tastes. If I made it again, I'd add more potatoes and cut butter. Low rating because 2 of my kids absolutely hated it, (but one loved it). Husband gave it 4 stars.
Excellent and so simple to make!!!
This was so simple to make. With five kids and a husband...I need all the simplicity possible. We all really enjoyed this dish.
We love this recipe. My husband liked it so much, that he had three oversized helpings. Thanks for a new favorite.
I make this all the time only using left over baked potatoes. Just peel and shred the potatoes. Yes a little more work but so worth it.
My granddaughter loved this recipe! New name "cheesy potatoes". The adults did too!
Add corn flakes with butter on them and it adds a nice twist to this great recipe.
This is wonderful. I could just eat this for a meal! I omitted the onion and used 3 cups of cheese. I also used cream of broccoli soup because the only cream of potato soup I could find had MSG. Campbell's Healthy Request does not.
This will become a standby at our house. I used 1 cup of sour cream and 1 cup of sour cream and chive dip in mine. Thanks for a great recipe!
Every year at Christmas my aunt makes a potato casserole similar to this. I love it so much that I could probably eat the whole thing!!! It is SO yummy but if I ate it more than once a year I'd probably gain 50 pounds! Instead of putting crushed up crackers on top, she puts on crushed up potato chips, which complements the whole potato theme. Yummy!
