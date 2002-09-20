Creamy Potato Casserole

Fabulous, but I do have a suggestion. I had to serve this to people I did not know and thought that perhaps not everyone would like the green onions. Some of the people said that it was a little bland too, so... I used the cream of celery soup as people had suggested. I did not use chopped green onions BUT the last 10 minutes of baking I covered the casserole in Durkee fried onion rings as you would in a greenbean casserole. I figured that anyone who didn't like onion could just scrape it off. IT WAS WONDERFUL. Oh, I did warm up the potatoes to completely defrost and I did cook it longer that the suggested time. I tried it at the recommended time and it was still a little too firm, so I kept cooking until the potatoes were thoroughly cooked. Different ovens, right???