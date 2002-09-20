Creamy Potato Casserole

This is a wonderful creamy potato casserole for potlucks and parties.

Recipe by Linda Correia

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat sour cream, condensed soup, and butter in a small pot over low heat.

  • Combine potatoes, 1 cup cheese, and green onions in a large mixing bowl. Mix in heated soup mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into a 9x13-inch dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 34.7g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 525.7mg. Full Nutrition
