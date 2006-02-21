Roasted Italian Herb Chicken

Chicken breasts marinated AND baked in Italian-style salad dressing! Breaded, easy, delicious. Now THAT'S Italian!

By Robin

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour salad dressing over chicken. Cover dish and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Roll each chicken piece in stuffing crumbs. Return to baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 2547.9mg. Full Nutrition
