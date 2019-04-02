Pumpkin Soup the Easy Way

This did not work at all for me. It was way too thick with pumpkin being the only flavor. I ended up making a lot of changes last minute. I adding at least another carton of broth some brown sugar and an entire pint of half and half. Once everything was said and done I got a lot of compliments. The small pieces of garlic and onion were wonderful. I will make this again. But with the changes mentioned.
Amt. are not right 3 cans of Pumpkin (29 Oz)total 87 oz versus 32 oz. of broth -fluid. Soup way too thick even after adding 2/3 cup of cream. Added milk until it was the right consistency. Used cream cheese instead of cream.
Completely awesome! I used a block of cream cheese instead of the cream (that's what I had in the house at the time) which worked ok but I'm making it again tomorrow with cream and am looking forward to it. This is a hit!
I made this soup with a fresh pumpkin I cut into half deseeded and rubbed with melted butter then baked for about 40 minutes until golden. I scooped out the pumpkin and and combined with the broth. I also added a cut up and roasted ruderbager for a extra bite of flavor as pumpkin is a very lightly flavor vegetable once baked. I had my doubts about the flavor when I first made this soup. I made in the morning and reheated it that evening and all the flavors had blended together. It was wonderful.
usually my kids turn their nose up at everything thats not from a box when I(dad) cook. however this one they ate all of it and wanted to know when i was gonna make it again. there wasnt even enough left overe for me to take to work the next day.
This was fantastic!! Only adjustment was that I used fresh pumpkin and I did not include the ham. BEST pumpkin soup recipe I ever had!!
The quantities are wrong. It came out like paste. I dumped in a couple cups of milk and water to make it more like soup. Also I did not care for the seasonings.
Made as stated in the recipe. This was not one of those slightly sweet coconutty pumpkin soups I like those but this isn't that. It was great comfort food kind of a potato soup. I served with a spoon of greek yogurt on top and a dash of chili powder. At the table I had to salt it but hubby did not. I might play around and season it up some more next time but it is good wholesome food as is.
it was way too think and the taste with the thyme and ham was weird.