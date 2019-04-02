Pumpkin Soup the Easy Way

This has got to be one of the easiest recipes for Thanksgiving I have ever made. It is requested every year. Of course, to make it taste better I make it the day before and then reheat it in the crock pot.

By Tracy Massalski Ferrazza

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the onion and garlic in the butter until soft.

  • Combine the onion, garlic, ham, pumpkin puree, chicken broth, cream, thyme, pepper, and rosemary in a slow cooker set to Low; cook 8 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 1373.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

mrslisashoe
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2009
Completely awesome! I used a block of cream cheese instead of the cream (that's what I had in the house at the time) which worked ok but I'm making it again tomorrow with cream and am looking forward to it. This is a hit! Read More
keol
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2008
This did not work at all for me. It was way too thick with pumpkin being the only flavor. I ended up making a lot of changes last minute. I adding at least another carton of broth some brown sugar and an entire pint of half and half. Once everything was said and done I got a lot of compliments. The small pieces of garlic and onion were wonderful. I will make this again. But with the changes mentioned. Read More
keol
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2008
This did not work at all for me. It was way too thick with pumpkin being the only flavor. I ended up making a lot of changes last minute. I adding at least another carton of broth some brown sugar and an entire pint of half and half. Once everything was said and done I got a lot of compliments. The small pieces of garlic and onion were wonderful. I will make this again. But with the changes mentioned. Read More
OLDLADY3
Rating: 3 stars
11/02/2008
Amt. are not right 3 cans of Pumpkin (29 Oz)total 87 oz versus 32 oz. of broth -fluid. Soup way too thick even after adding 2/3 cup of cream. Added milk until it was the right consistency. Used cream cheese instead of cream. Read More
mrslisashoe
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2009
Completely awesome! I used a block of cream cheese instead of the cream (that's what I had in the house at the time) which worked ok but I'm making it again tomorrow with cream and am looking forward to it. This is a hit! Read More
Princess Suz
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2009
I made this soup with a fresh pumpkin I cut into half deseeded and rubbed with melted butter then baked for about 40 minutes until golden. I scooped out the pumpkin and and combined with the broth. I also added a cut up and roasted ruderbager for a extra bite of flavor as pumpkin is a very lightly flavor vegetable once baked. I had my doubts about the flavor when I first made this soup. I made in the morning and reheated it that evening and all the flavors had blended together. It was wonderful. Read More
ernurses4life
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2008
usually my kids turn their nose up at everything thats not from a box when I(dad) cook. however this one they ate all of it and wanted to know when i was gonna make it again. there wasnt even enough left overe for me to take to work the next day. Read More
Kimmerino
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2011
This was fantastic!! Only adjustment was that I used fresh pumpkin and I did not include the ham. BEST pumpkin soup recipe I ever had!! Read More
Kathy Nolan
Rating: 1 stars
01/02/2012
The quantities are wrong. It came out like paste. I dumped in a couple cups of milk and water to make it more like soup. Also I did not care for the seasonings. Read More
Myranda Shugart
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2013
Made as stated in the recipe. This was not one of those slightly sweet coconutty pumpkin soups I like those but this isn't that. It was great comfort food kind of a potato soup. I served with a spoon of greek yogurt on top and a dash of chili powder. At the table I had to salt it but hubby did not. I might play around and season it up some more next time but it is good wholesome food as is. Read More
Tamatha Barber
Rating: 1 stars
11/22/2011
it was way too think and the taste with the thyme and ham was weird. Read More
