Veggie Pizza
I never have leftovers when I serve this. You can use low-fat or nonfat sour cream for this recipe if you'd like.
Love this recipe. To serve easier, I cut the crust BEFORE I put on cream cheese mixture. No mess. I also add finely shredded cheddar cheese and press in slightly.Read More
Delicious. I added my own combo of veggie ingredients: carrots, sweet onion, cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, and black olives.
This recipe is great, but if you don't use a processor, you're going to be chopping til Kingdom come!! I also added black olives and shredded cheddar on top. Yummy crowd pleaser--and adds a lot of color to your table!
I chose this recipe over the other 5 star veg pizza recipe because of the dill in the spread. As other users have noted, this makes the pizza! Don't fail to add that. I love mayo in these types of recipes so I did 8oz. cream cheese, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup mayo. After mixing the spread, I chilled it for a bit. I let my dough cook 11 min exactly and it was perfect. I let it cool for 15 min away from the stove. Then I began spreading the cream cheese mix on top. It was a bit hard to spread but there was no sogginess. My veggies included grated carrot, orange bell pepper, green onions, broccoli, and campari tomatoes. I pressed them into the spread. I then chilled the pizza for an hour before serving. EVERYONE LOVED IT. EVERYONE! If you do what I suggest above, this pizza will be good for more than 24 hours without becoming soggy. I just enjoyed leftovers and thought they even tasted better than the first day.
My mom used to make a similar veggie pizza for me when I was young, and I'd been wanting to try making it myself. Luckily for me, I ran across this recipe---it's even better than mom's! I made it for a party (where it was a big hit); I loved it so much that I made up another batch the next week! Yummy yummy yummy!
I took this pizza to a Super Bowl Party, and everyone loved it. I accidently used Fiesta Ranch Dip, so my pizza had a little bit of a Mexican Twist! Next time I am going to try it with the regular ranch!
When I was reading the reviews of this recipe I couldn't believe that it could be that good. Wow, was I wrong. This was delicious. I recently had an appetizer party and this was the first to go. My 7 and 8 year old also couldn't get enough. I will definitely fix this again.
I made this for a large party and had platters full...people loved it-it is not the same old boring appetizer, use colorful veggies and it comes out great!
Very quick, very easy, very good.
I followed the recipe as it was stated and there was WAY too much of the cream cheese/ranch mixture for the crust. It made the pizza heavy and gooey. I really wish I had only put half of the mixture on the pizza crust.
Tastes like just like when you eat plain old veggies and dip...but much yummier!
I've been making this for years, and I love it! One tip: To make it easier to slice, once all the veggies are on, with clean hands, slightly press down on the veggies into the cream cheese mixture.
This was a quick hit for the holiday parties and it's full of nutrition. We loved it!
Very easy and a big hit. Versatile, you can use toppings to your liking, we generally use... broccoli, cauliflower, green onion, radishes, seeded tomato and cheese. Also to the reviewer that suggested cooling and cutting the crescents prior to topping... YOU ARE A GENIUS!! Works perfectly and it looks so much better for presentation:)
Great recipe. When I make this for friends and family I don't put the veggies on the pizza. I just put all the veggies in separate bowls and let everyone make up their own pieces. That way nobody has to pick anything off! Other veggies I like to have include mushrooms, olives, green & yellow peppers and cauliflower. Thanks Merri!
This was good and a hit at the party but in my opinion it was too salty or had too much ranch. I was going to only add half the ranch packet and wish I would've but since 95% of the reviews didn't seem to have a problem with it I went ahead and added the whole thing. My choice of veggies were tomatoes, green peppers, celery, green onion, carrot and cucumber. I was a little unsure of the dimensions that defines a jelly roll pan so I used my 11x17 and I made this the night before the party and didn't have a problem with it getting soggy. Next time I make this I'll use reduced fat options (crescent rolls, cream cheese and sour cream) as I don't think any flavor would be compromised and only a half packet of dressing.
I have been making this cold veggie pizza for years for my open houses...pleases everyone. I make my own "sauce" and do not use ranch dressing anymore. use some soft cream cheese, sour cream, garlic S & P....some fresh sweet basil is great in it also. It takes time to cut veggies into small pieces veggies by hand, but is more uniform. best veggies are red or yellow peppers, (cut small and strain some of the water out of ALL your veggies, or it will become mushy) broccoli, carrots, scallions, and colorful finely grated cheese on top. Cici Yeager, sandwich NH
I do add a few more veggies here and there depending on what is fresh. Plus, I toss all of the veggies 1-2 at a time into the food processor and then mix em all in a big ol bowl and then top the pizza with it. This makes it so that you won't get a huge bite of just onion every now and then. Plus it is a good way to fool the kiddos into eating veggies!
Excellent!! I thought this was such a great and fresh tasting appetizer. I did change a couple things, but not much. I used a couple of tablespoons of mayo instead of the sour cream. I used a little garlic powder not salt. I also only used half the package of ranch dressing because its so strong and I found half was perfect. I didn't use celery or radishes but used different colored bell peppers. Instead of the crescent rolls, I used a flatbread which I find just easier. I guess I changed a little more than I thought. However, the overall taste was great. Lots of compliments.
This was a huge hit at a work party. For the veggies I used 3 different color bell peppers, orange, yellow, and green, tomatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower. I used roma tomatoes, and I cut all of the flesh out of the middle, and diced the outer meat. This prevented the pizza from getting water logged. It was PERFECT. Very, very colorful, and tasted so good. It was gone before half of the guests had arrived.
This is a fabulous recipe, very attractive. Vegetable can be varied.Try topping with cherry tomatoes cut in half or add some shredded cheddar cheese
Ok, I don't understand what went wrong... I made the sauce just as the recipe states (trust me, I've looked at it over and over again) and just used different veggies. (Broccoli, tomato, green onion, carrots) And it tasted gross to me! I don't get it??? I'm so confused why it's gotten such good reviews...what happened?
This is a great, easily adaptable recipe! My husband isn't a fan of red pepper or radish, and I don't particularly love broccoli, but the great thing about this recipe is that we can tailor it to our veggie preferences. On his side: chopped broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, and sliced black olive. On mine: fresh chopped spinach, carrot, celery, sprouts, and cucumber. We sprinkle shredded cheddar over the top as well. Awesome! Great for "fend for yourself" nights!
my mom has made this a MILLION times and thats because i love it so much!
I made this recipe this past weekend for a girls night and everyone loved it! I even used fat-free sour cream, lite cream cheese and reduced fat crescent rolls. There was no loss in taste! All of the veggies were chopped really small for easy eating!!
Very good! To make it easier, I used a bag of broccoli/carrot slaw and chopped in food processor before sprinkling on. Topped with shredded cheese. So easy and delicious!
very yummy. I made this (halved the recipe) for an after school snack for my girls. They loved it!
Girls Movie Night last night and the host made this. OFF THE HOOK. It was the first time that I'd had carbs in over a month and a half and it was HEAVEN. I would like to try this myself with a whole wheat crust and re-rate but as is, it was SO good. Perfect for hot summer nights when you really don't want a heavy dinner. NOTE: She also used lowfat ingredients and you couldn't tell. I suggest you cut out the ranch dressing mix all together and stick with 2 tsp. dill weed, 1 tsp. each of garlic powder, onion powder and oregano and a 1/2 teaspoon of basil. Much better and not as salty or overpowering. You only need 1/2 cup of sour cream as well.
Very good simple veggie pizza recipe. Works great with any veggie you like!
easy. great idea for parties.
I thought this was kind of time consuming, but very good. Everyone loved them and a few asked for the recipe.
Really good... only used half of the ranch dip mix. I think it may have been too salty for my taste if I would have added all of it.
Always a hit and very easy. I took the advice and cut my squares after I spread the mixture but before the veggies. I also used cucumber but no onion or radishes. Next time I will sprinkle with shredded cheese and maybe try adding a jar of artichokes. A+
Awesome, super easy!
I would have rated this 4 stars but am giving it "5" based on the rave reviews of my guests. There were other appetizers but this vege pizza was the most popular. I was out of broccoli so I substituted with cauliflower. Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe!
I have made this a couple of times for things at work and everyone just loves it.
I love this recipe. It's a perfect picnic food. Very tasty. I usually add some bacon pieces to the topping to give it a little extra flavor. You can use cookie cutters to cut these into fun shapes too.
Really good. I didn't use the garlic salt and dill weed. Just used the package of ranch dressing and tweeked the vegetables to my liking. Used broccoli,cauliflower, green pepper, carrots and black olives and sprinkled shredded chedder cheese on it. Everyone loved it and no leftovers that went to waste!!
This was delicious! Only change I made (for the sake of saving money) was I used the dressing mix that was already "dill" flavor. Then I omitted the dill weed. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Really good. I didn't use the radishes though since I'm not a fan of them.
This is a great recipe and really easy to make. You can use basically any veggies you want to suit your audience! I've also varied the extra spices added to the sour cream/cream cheese.
I've made this for years, but I find the ranch dressing is too strong. I mix Mayo and Sour cream together along with dill, garlic, basil and various other spices that I have on hand.
Yum! I took this to work for a potluck and they wouldn’t let me leave until I printed them out the recipe! I love how easy it is to make, and adapt to personal preference… I used broccoli, carrot, tomato and shredded cheddar for the topping. Thanks, Merri, for a great recipe!
This is a great recipe. The flavors are so delicious and you can put on which ever vegetables you like. A great appetizer!
this is a great recipe - ive been doing this for years, but i prefer a homemade crust to crescents, because crescents get soggy overnight while a REAL pizza crust doesn't. (it may get slightly stale, but i don't mind that) a homemade crust also packs more crunch, and you can bake flavor into it, giving more versatility
loved it! I just added broccoli, red pepper, carrots and little cheese
I always make this for gatherings.You could use any veggies you have on hand. Everyone always LOVES it. If you do have leftovers, it still tastes good for a couple of days!!
This was very good and colorful. I didn't use celery or radishes. To save time, I bought a bag of julienned (matchstick) carrots. In addition, I used a yellow sweet pepper (diced), broccoli, cauliflower, green onion and grape tomatoes (sliced). It was so pretty & tasty, that all the ladies at my painting group raved! I really like the cream cheese/sour cream mixture. Be sure to use the dill, as it really makes the dish!
I mostly liked this recipe. I did as another person suggested and used reduced fat cresent rolls and they didn't cook up as nicely, but that's not why I am giving it a 4. It was way too salty. I couldn't finish mine and needed a lot of water to go with it. I will make it again, next time only use 3/4 of the ranch packet and probably use a dash of garlic powder but not garlic salt. I've never had it with red pepper before and LOVED that addition. I also used low fat sour cream and cream cheese and though it was lower in fat it didn't diminish the flavor at all.
This is always a favorite, but 1 tsp of dill is overkill. I don't use radishes, but whatever I have on hand in terms of veggies-definitely carrots, broccoli, green onions, and a pepper of some kind though. I also like to do 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 mayo.
Recipe was good but a little too salty. Next time I will probably use more cream cheese as I saw in another recipe or not use as much of the ranch dressing.
Veggie Pizza is always a hit no matter where you take it. I made this for card club and I brought home an empty container. I like how versatile it is to make. I made it as written and also added: chopped cauliflower, shredded carrot, chopped green pepper, diced tomatoes and finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Will probably be making this for Easter also.
I used this as an appitizer for Thanksgiving with my husband's family. It was the first time I was hosting it, so I was a little nervous. This was a fantastic addition to our all day snacking! I used the lowfat crescent rolls and low fat cream cheese. I also added just about the whole envelope of dry ranch mix (we like a lot of flavor). Make sure you chop up your veggies small enough so they don't fall of the top of the pizza.
This is always a hit! I used broccoli, sweet red pepper, grated carrots and sliced black olives (on half).
First time making a veggie pizza, always wanted a recipe but didn't have one. I will not look further, this was wonderful. Thank you for the recipe.
I have been making these for years... don't use non-fat cream cheese - it doesn't blend.
I have made this recipe twice and am making it a third time tonight. It is so yummy! I wish that the crust could be a little thicker, but I will attempt to spread the dough out less when upwrapping it. The flavors are excellent and I am looking forward to having it again for New Year's. A real crowd pleaser too!
Loved this! A fun alternative to the typical vegetable side dish. Plus, it's beautiful to look at!
Super yummy! I prepared the veggie pizza as directed until it came to the toppings, where I used shredded cheddar and diced carrot, broccoli, tomato and green onion. Thanks, Merri!
We made this as party of our menu for a b-day party. It turned out great! Made a few changes. We didnt have ranch dressing mix so we used italian instead. We topped the pizza with radishes, carrots, cheese and bell pepper. Everyone loved it! We will be making this part of our regular dinner menus. Thanks
Not sure why this calls for 2 cans of crescent rolls. I used one 8 oz. can of the new "seamless" crescent rolls and it was perfect. The cream cheese spread is really tasty and I love how you can customize the toppings to your liking. I usually use finely sliced (not shredded) carrot, sliced radishes, black olives, broccoli (broken into "mini" florets), sliced green onion, and shredded cheddar cheese. Cut it into squares, after refrigerating, using a pizza wheel.
we'll see. one with dill weed & one without
This is awesome and a great item to bring to a get together
Great tasting and easy to make!
I've been making veggie pizzas for years, but have always just used cream cheese and ranch dressing mix. I never had used sour cream before, but it was awesome. This is my future mother-in-law's favorite food, so I made this for her for Mother's Day. It didn't last long! I forgot to take a picture of it (gasp!), but it looked great. I sprinkled a blend of shredded cheese on top of the cream cheese and topped with cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, celery, and sliced grape tomatoes. I arranged the tomatoes on top of everything to spell out 'MOM'... adorable and delicious!
Good recipe. I used my own variety of veggies (red pepper, tomato, green onions, broccoli, carrots) and also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt ... and judging by other reviews I'm glad I did, I did not find the spread too salty when combined w/ the crust & veggies. Love the ranch & dill together. Also topped with a little shredded cheddar.
Everybody loved it - even the kids! Very flavorful. I used broccoli, cucumbers, red peppers and shredded carrots and cheese.
Amazing recipe. I make this all the time for get togethers. I do change the recipe a little just to make it a little simpler. I only mix 1 cup S.C. the Cream Cheese and a 1 oz ranch mix. I also only use carrots and broccoli and chedder cheese for the topping. Everyone always loves this and asks me to make it.
Make this all the time but add pickeled peppers and olives. Nice for a hot summer day.
I made this up for Christmas Eve as a colorful alternative to the standard veggie tray. The tip another reviewer left to pre-cut the baked crust worked really well. I also pre-cut the veggies the night before (and grated the carrot) and wrapped each in a damp paper towel. Made the "sauce" the night before. Assembly on the day of the party was easy. This was not a hit with the kids who came to the party, but they were really picky eaters. I ate leftovers 2 days later and the crust had softened up, but I still liked it.
I tried this version, but everyone liked my own better. I do the crescent rolls just like the recipe, but then I add just a little sour cream to my cream cheese. I spread the cream cheese on and then transfer to a cutting board and cut into pieces. Then I transfer back to baking sheet and I add chopped up cucumber, red & yellow peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, green onion, and shredded cheese. I press this mixture into the cream cheese mixture and then broil this for a few seconds just to melt the shredded cheese a little so that all the veggies stay on.
Great recipe!! I did bake the crust for 20 minutes to make it crispier, and it was perfect. It didn't get soggy at all!
I love this recipe because you can use whatever veggies your family likes, or what you have handy, which makes it very versatile.
This was good, nothing spectacular though. I might enjoy it more as an appetizer than a dinner.. but either way I found the cresent rolls to clash a bit with the ranch.
I have done this same recipe with just the cream cheese (no ranch) and it was just as good!
yummy! I spray the pan with pam even though the pilsbury- cresent-crust-recipe states it is not neccasary- it makes it much easier to serve, otherwise it always sticks for me!
This was fantastic! I fixed for 30 at a small reception. It was easy to prepare and tasted even better when it sat out for an hour. Will definitely make again!
I've made this with many different recipes. This is the best I've had... the dill makes a big difference!
Very good, will make it again and make the crust a little more crispy.
I've been making something similar to this for years. Never thought of putting radishes on it, that was great! Too much of a hurry to grate carrots or chop a red pepper so didn't add those. Was still good and enjoyed by all!
So easy and yummy! You can add whatever veggies your family likes to create a great appetizer. Great for parties!
I halved this and topped it with red and yellow pepper, broccoli, carrots and a little bit of red onion. I think it is better after it sits over night but that is just my personal opinion. I also used reduced fat crescent rolls and cream cheese and fat free sour cream. YUM!
Yummy - I didn't have dill weed so I just added some chives and onion power for the heck of it. It still tasted great - I used lite sour cream and low fat cream cheese, too!
Very good, For the veggies I used carrots, red onion, broccoli, red pepper, and olives. I also grated some sharp cheddar cheese on top to give it more color. It was a hit!
This was just ok. Won't make it again. I think the only thing redeemable about it was the crust. Maybe omit the sour cream and dill and sub with mayo and add some bacon?
We make this at least 2 x's a month. Great variation to the traditional meat and potatoes. Its also nice for getting the kids to eat fresh raw veggies.
Delicious!! This was definitely one of the tastiest veggie pizzas I have ever had. Thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome! Instead of adding diced onion on the pizza, I mixed 2 green onions into the cream cheese mixture instead.
My 3 year old ate preferred this to a table full of cheese/tomato pizza, cheesies and other snacks. I cooked the crust a couple hours earlier, added the cream cheese and toppings and served right away with no sogginess.. the only problem was cutting it up quickly enough!
This was pretty good, but make sure to let it chill overnight so that the ranch blends into the cream cheese all the way. The flavor seemed much better the second day after letting it sit a bit longer.
Love this! Super easy item to bring to gatherings. I've always had rave reviews and people asking for the "recipe"
I like to use sour cream instead of mayo like other recipes call for. this one is great as is!
I don't know anyone who doesn't like this family favorite. I think the crust is best if set out overnight after baked than just 1 hr. YUM!
I love making this recipe. I think its fun and quick. I use different veggies than what this recipe calls for and I add some cheddar chesse to it as well. Great recipe to take to a party, it is always a favorite!
I made this for a benefit and it vanished as soon as it was placed on the table.Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is a hit at every party I make it for. I change the veggies somewhat.
Very good veggie pizza...I have made this recipe many times now. My very picky 9 year old who usually won't touch raw veggies loves it!
Made this for our Super Bowl party. Could not stop eating it. Used fat free cream cheese, low-fat sour cream, and reduced-fat crescent rolls and it tasted as good as any I've ever had. For veggies, I used zucchini, red bell peppers, cucumbers, green onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Will definitely make this again. My wife wasn't crazy about the added dill, which is the reason for the 4 stars instead of 5.
Loved the cream cheese mixture in this recipe. Really tasty. I used different veggies (carrots, green onion, mushrooms and broccoli) but it was the cream cheese mixture that made it super!
