Veggie Pizza

I never have leftovers when I serve this. You can use low-fat or nonfat sour cream for this recipe if you'd like.

By MERRI C

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a jellyroll pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Pat crescent roll dough into a jellyroll pan. Let stand 5 minutes. Pierce with fork.

  • Bake for 10 minutes, let cool.

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine sour cream, cream cheese, dill weed, garlic salt and ranch dip mix. Spread this mixture on top of the cooled crust. Arrange the onion, carrot, celery, broccoli, radish, bell pepper and broccoli on top of the creamed mixture. Cover and let chill. Once chilled, cut it into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 358.6mg. Full Nutrition
