Veggie Pizza

I chose this recipe over the other 5 star veg pizza recipe because of the dill in the spread. As other users have noted, this makes the pizza! Don't fail to add that. I love mayo in these types of recipes so I did 8oz. cream cheese, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup mayo. After mixing the spread, I chilled it for a bit. I let my dough cook 11 min exactly and it was perfect. I let it cool for 15 min away from the stove. Then I began spreading the cream cheese mix on top. It was a bit hard to spread but there was no sogginess. My veggies included grated carrot, orange bell pepper, green onions, broccoli, and campari tomatoes. I pressed them into the spread. I then chilled the pizza for an hour before serving. EVERYONE LOVED IT. EVERYONE! If you do what I suggest above, this pizza will be good for more than 24 hours without becoming soggy. I just enjoyed leftovers and thought they even tasted better than the first day.