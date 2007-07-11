Cream of Chicken with Wild Rice Soup
This makes a lovely chicken and wild rice soup.
This is a wonderful, thick and creamy, tummy pleasing soup, but I did make a few changes to the recipe. Too lazy to make homemade broth, I used boxed chicken broth instead of the water, and added leftover cooked chicken I had in the fridge. Not a fan of vegetable oil, I sauteed the onions and celery in butter. I didn't have any wild rice on hand, but I did have a box of Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice, and I found the accompanying seasoning packet provided a bonus of flavor. The wine is a must and should not be omitted. This is a keeper recipe, with room for personal touches and variations.Read More
I added flavor in my preparation, hence the 3 star rating on the basic recipe which I thought would be too bland as written...I need my garlic. The end result was amazing (better than any restaurant version) and well worth the time. My significant changes: 1)Three dried bay leaves added to simmering chicken; 2)replaced fresh mushrooms with 1/2oz of dried chopped up porcini mushrooms to the soup,the flavor was amazing; 3)sauted four chopped garlic cloves with veggies, 4)added wine right after sauteing veggies rather than at end of recipe; 5)added a handful of fresh sage leaves towards end of cooking because I have them (dried sage, thyme, rosemary or other aromatic herb would be great, but added earlier); 6)increased salt and black pepper to taste. 7) I used 3 bone-in chicken breasts (plenty of meat) and substituted 5 cups of homemade stock and 2 cups for remaining water in recipe 8) butter instead of margarine. This recipe is a great starting point, but needs your personal touch to make it truly spectacular! I've made this with and without wine, it really makes a difference. So does the dried porcini. Regular mushrooms just don't add the drool-worthy flavor.Read More
My husband and I LOVE this recipe! It reminds me of the soup at Panera Bread. I made a couple of changes. I use boneless chicken breasts, which I cook the day before to make it less time-consuming. I couldn't find wild rice by itself, so I buy two boxes of Uncle Ben's and cook it without the butter or seasoning packets. I use 3 cups whole milk and one cup heavy cream, and 4 cups store-bought chicken broth with 3 cups of water from boiling the chicken. I serve it with Pepperidge Farm Sourdough Artisan bread and salad. It takes a while to make the soup, but it's totally worth it!
I liked this recipe, though it was labor intensive. For those who had trouble with the soup not being thick enough, keep in mind you really have to stir the milk in the flour/butter roux for quite a while on medium heat. It takes about 15 minutes for it to get thick enough, and it should get so thick that it's tiring to keep whisking it. It might not seem like it's going to thicken but keep at it and it will. I didn't use bouillon but seasoned the water that I boiled the chiken in with lots of celery, garlic cloves, salt and pepper. It was still a little bland so I added a few dashes of worcestishire sauce and it was fine. I might put a little less wine in mine next time, it was a bit overpowering. I used Sauvignon Blanc but I think sherry might taste better. Real wild rice is the key in this, I think. Very nice.
I LOVE this recipe and have made it again and again. My friends also request this recipe when I make it. I substitute two cans of mushrooms for the fresh mushrooms and then I cook the wild rice in a chicken broth. I also sautee the onions and celery in butter instead of oil and add some extra salt and it is WONDERFUL!
Yum! I love a good thick soup... and this one did not disappoint... great flavor and consistancy...I did add a little garlic to the oil...and then added the vegies. (what can you do I am an Italian stereo type) I also used fresh cracked black pepper instead of white ground pepper. To speed up the recipe... you can use boneless skinless chicken breasts...boil those...and use 7 cups of chicken broth instead of the boullion cubes and reserved stock.
This was the best tasting chicken wild rice soup I have ever had, other than going to a fine restaurant. My family loved it. However instead of 4 cups milk I added 3 cups milk and 1 cup half and half. Instead of 1 cup chopped onion (we don't like onion) I added 1 tablespoon dried minced onion. I added 3 tablespoons chicken base instead of 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon. It was truly outstanding!!!! Thanks!
I absolutely loved this recipe! My fiance is a huge chicken/wild rice soup fan. When we go out to eat, it's his soup of choice. I tried this recipe out on him and he said it was as good, if not better than the places we eat out at. It's in my recipe box already!
Great recipe but a bit bland. I used 4 cans of chicken broth instead of 7 cups water and that absolutely did the trick. I also used 5 minute wild rice which I cooked for two minutes, drained, and added at the very end. I omitted the wine but I'm sure it would be great with it as well.
this was a great soup. Even though at first it didn't look like it was going to be thick like wild rice soup should be. I put carrots in it. I think it was missing a little something, then I ate it with saltines and wa la. Also better second day. From now on when I make this I will refridgerate it over night and eat next day to ensure the thickness I like. Thank you. I love chicken wild rice soup and even though I live in MN alot restaraunts don't serve it consistantly.
Oh.my.goodness this was delicious!!!! This was my first attempt making a cream soup so I was a little nervous but this turned out soooo yummy!! I followed the recipe pretty closely but took some suggestions from other reviewers. I bought a rotisserie chicken and used boxed chicken stock. I also sauteed the onion and celery in butter instead of oil and added some freshly minced garlic. I also added frozen carrots (chopped them a bit before adding to the soup) and a bay leaf. I left out the mushrooms because nobody likes them but me. I also left out the white wine just because I didn't have any and didn't want to buy a whole bottle just for the recipe. We all loved this recipe. Thank you so much for sharing...I'll be making it often now that the weather is turning cooler. Oh, and this only took about an hour from beginning to end because I took the shortcut of using the rotisserie chicken and store bought chicken stock. :o)
What a great soup! Add a can of corn and it gets even better! My three year old even ate it... :)
soooooo good. Make sure you have a day set aside to make it, though!
Great recipe! I did add a bay leaf and 2 mashed garlic cloves while cooked the chicken to give it more flavor. I also added fresh ground pepper and parsley flakes towards the end. I didn't think it was enough mushrooms so I did 2 cups instead of 1. It was delicious!
All the people that rated this soup 5 stars were CORRECT! I did what Cara Jean did-rotisserie chicken, store bought chicken stock, no wine. Added carrots, more chicken, and 2 cups wild rice. This reminds me of Panera's chicken and wild rice but BETTER! It still took me about an hour and fifteen minutes but much less than the original and way worth it!
Pretty tasty with a good flavor. I feel like it was missing something. Next time I think I'll add some carrots and maybe some more wild rice.
Delicious!!! This was my first attempt at making soup. Family loved it. Like another reviewer I used a boxed stock. I also used heavy cream instead of milk. Will make again and again!
Great recipe. The whole family loved it (the wine was omitted).
I just made this and thought it was very good! I did exchange the oil and margarine for real butter and exchanged one cup of heavy cream for one cup of milk. I also added tyme and alittle allspice to it.
This is a great soup that will be added to a regular rotation.
This was delicious!! I live in a small town in Argentina so I didn't have wild rice but brown rice worked just great. I also didn't have celery or mushrooms on hand but added carrots and was good without the other two. I can't wait to share this soup with my Argentine friends....yummy!!
loved this recipe. Omitted the wine, but followed it otherwise. Yet another great recipe from the wonderful cooks on this site.
This soup is WONDERFUL! I always get so many compliments on this recipe. To make it a million times easier (and tastier in my opinion), I sub shredded rotisierre chicken in. I also use 7 cups of store bought chicken broth instead of the 7 cups of water. I omit the white wine at the end. This is a sure crowd pleaser!
I followed this pretty much to the letter. I do not like celery so I quartered it and pulled it out before adding the milk mixture. That way you get the flavor not the texture. I also left out the butter. Instead I skimmed the top of the liquid from the stock. My husband and I loved this. It is in my box already. A little labor intensive but definately worth it.
I found this recipe to be a little bland and I'm not sure why but it tasted a bit too much like flour even though I followed the instuctions. After a few adjustments (add corn and two cans of broth at the end) it turned out OK
My family loves this soup! I make it at least twice a week.
Awesome..The whole family loved it. Didn't change a thing. Thank You !!!!!
My husband and I tried this recipe with a leftover smoked chicken and it was big disappointment. We also used a Minute Rice brown and wild rice blend and instead of precooking the rice, we added it at the same time we added the veggies to the broth. I didn't think it would make that much of a difference if we used the Minute Rice instead of regular rice but I guess it does! Besides that, the soup was way to bland for us. I would like to say we would try this recipe again using regular chicken and rice, but I'm afraid we won't. Thanks anyway.
My dad and I love chicken and wild rice soup so I was really excited when he found this recipe. We didn't add the mushroom or wine and it turned out well though it wasn't very soupy. We made it a second time recently and this time whisked the flour and milk together to make it more smooth, added more rice, and added more milk- it came out awesome!
I made this for my husband and he loved it. The only thing I did different was I used chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. You don't need as much. Otherwise, I didn't change a thing. Delicious!
I loved this recipe!!
This recipe is fabulous! I tweak it just a tad to suit our tastes. I always get rave reviews and recipe requests when I serve this to guests.
This recipe is truly as awesome as everyone claims---better than Panera! I made with a few modifications based on other reviews: no mushrooms (not a fan)but added carrots and some garlic with other veggies, used Uncle Ben's original recipe prepared as directed but slightly undercooked, added the wine after sauteeing veggies, used butter instead of oil, used leftover chicken breast and store-bought chicken broth, added celery greens during second simmering. I will make this often and share with family and friends. The BEST!
GREAT CREAM SOUP! Instead of water used canned chicken broth. Cut up the veggies real little and used one carrot. Also, substitued butter for oil. Oh...I don't care for wild rice so left it out. After I sauted the veggies, I added the wine at that time. I will definetly make this one again. Worth it for sure!
Good recipe. I made my own changes of course and just used regular rice, although I admit it would have been better with wild rice.
I used chicken breasts I also added carrots to the recipe. for this recipe. Mine was very thick so instead of soup we put it on toast it was wonderful. I will make again
This is absolutely AWESOME! I used chicken breast and an 8 oz package of whole mushrooms which gave me more than 1 cup when sliced but since we like mushrooms, I used the whole package. I sauteed the vegetables in butter instead of margarine and for added richness I used two 24 oz cans of evaporated milk plus one cup fresh milk. I used two packages of Uncle Ben's Long Grain & Wild Rice (without the seasoning packs). This was definitely one of the most delicious soup recipes I have ever tried! Thanks!
I love Panera's cream of chicken & wild rice soup. I just made this recipe and it tastes exactly like it! I didn't use the white wine and I added quite a bit more salt and a little garlic salt. I used an Uncle Ben's wild rice, Mushroom recipe. I also used carrots. I'm so happy with the way it turned out. I halved the recipe and it made so much I'm going to have 8 8oz. servings. I can't wait to eat all of them!
I made this recipe after enjoying Chicken and Wild Rice Soup in a well-known restaurant for the very first time. I tried it, I LOVE it! On a rainy day the house fills with mouth-watering scents, and it not only turned out to be better than the restaurant soup, but it is now our ultimate comfort food on a cold wintry day!
This recipe was quick and easy, and as my husband says "The best soup he has ever had". One side item. I didn't have a lot of time, so I used rotisserie chicken and 48oz of chicken stock instead of water. Everything else I kept the same. The chicken granules gives awesome flavor. I cannot wait to make this recipe again.
Absolutely delicious!!! I used a little bit more wine than in the recipe. This will be a recipe I make over and over again. Thanks Thomas...
This soup was a big hit. The leftover soup freezes well.
Thank you for this recipe, here in Chicago some of the diners have this soup, unfortunately I never get there the day they have it and it was great being able to make it at home and my family actually like it. Didn't have any white wine, only red but the taste is amazing. I especially like that this recipe doesn't require anything crazy and has ingredients that are in everyone's pantry.
This was AWESOME!!!! I made it with 1/2&1/2 an also heavy whipping cream and cut out the wine.(we dont like to watch our calories) I also added a can of cream of chicken at the end to kick it up and Im so glad i did.
This soup is very tasty, but as written, takes way too long to prepare. I buy a (cooked) rotisserie chicken for the meat and used boxed/canned chicken broth. Like others have mentioned, it feels like something is missing from this soup recipe, and adding vegetables makes it much heartier. I have also made it with white rice instead of wild rice and it tastes delicious as well. It also cuts down the preparation time.
Very good! The wine is what really makes it special. I followed the recipe just about exactly, although I threw a few garlic cloves and bay leaves in the water while the chicken was cooking (and later discarded them with the bones). I also substituted carrots for the mushrooms, as my husband isn't a fungus fan! The only comment, our batch needed significantly more salt. I used reduced sodium bouillion granules, so this may have been the reason. No problem to add the salt, but it seems like 1/2 tsp. would be not nearly enough for such a big pot of soup! Will make again, though, with these minor changes. Thanks for the recipe!
I quadrupled this recipe and it worked great. Upon reading other reviews of it being on the bland side, I went ahead and used chicken broth instead of water. As it cooked and I tasted, I also found it necessary to add about twice the indicated salt and pepper, and garlic as well. It is very creamy and delicious!
This was awesome! I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts, skim milk and regular long grain rice. This dish has such a great flavor. My 5-year old son, who is usually not a soup fan, gobbled it up and wanted it for dinner the next night.
A family favorite. We've made it several times. Leftovers are even better. Thank you!
I've made this before, and it was wonderful. Question: Does this soup freeze well? I'm hesitant, since there is milk in it. Feedback?
This recipe is great as is! Like all great recipes, it adapts well to personal tastes. But, if you're not an adventurous cook, the original recipe will still please.
Wonderful soup, very hearty. Used boneless chicken breasts and reduced pepper to 1/2 tsp. Recipe was easy to follow and results are worth the time it takes to prepare. This soup will be a favorite!
Oh my gosh! A soup recipe that doesn't involve carrots! (I'm highly allergic to them.) And I love wild rice. This is soooo good.! I used chicken broth instead of water and bullion, added more mushrooms (brown & shitake) and wine (as did previous reviewers) and had a giant hit on my hands. My husband requested it with spinach salad for our anniversary dinner. High praise indeed!
I have searched everywhere for a soup that matched the wonderful taste of Panera's Cream of Chicken and Wild Rice and this is it-- I made a few changes, though- First, I exchanged the water with Chicken broth, got rid of the cubes, and, in place of the mushrooms and onions I added carrots & peas I had boiled for about 10 minutes before adding them (it seemed to make it more child friendly). I also found those packages of precooked diced chicken breast at the grocery store- used two packages, as well as Uncle Ben's Wild Rice mix instead of plain old wild rice. I also added Spice Islands garlic and herb mix to counteract the natural sweetness of the chicken. I wanted mine really creamy so I exchanged one of the cups of milk for a cup of cream-delish! These changes saved a lot of time and some of them actually enhanced the flavor of this amazing recipe! My friend's fourteen year old sister came back for thirds and she's the pickiest eater in the world. I will DEFINATELY be making this a lot in the future- especially over those chilly winter months! Thanks again!!!
This is the new favorite soup in our house. Everyone starts drooling after a meal of roasted chicken, knowing that this soup will follow in a few meals. I do use leftover roasted chicken and find that it provides plenty of meat for this soup.
This soup was great! My husband is not a big soup fan, but he ate 3 bowls. I used chicken breasts instead of whole chicken and it turned out nicely.
I just earned some massive points here at home!!! My fiancee just told me that this is the best soup she has ever tasted. I tried to serve this soup as an appetizer and it became a meal in itself!
I made this for dinner tonight. I am SO glad I halved the recipe. This made enough for 2 days of leftovers. I used homemade broth and chicken thighs, added garlic, 2 carrots and added some soy sauce at the end for colour. This was so good with a perfect amount of veggies and rice. Can't wait to make this again when we have company!! (I made this again as the starter for Thanksgiving and got nothing but rave reviews. I was even impressed at how good it was!)Thanks a million!
There are no words to describe how fabulous this soup is....I would give it 10 stars if I could. I have been trying all different types of soup this winter from this site....but this one is my favorite. I did change a few things. I used cubed fresh chicken breast instead of the whole chicken...6 c. water with 6 low-sodium boullion packets to make the broth...I added carrots and the leafy green tops of the celery...used a whole 6 oz. box of Uncle Bens wild rice(made with the seasoning packet)...used butter instead of margarine...used 2 c. 1% milk, and 2 c. fat free 1/2 and 1/2...and all of the wine suggested. So flavorful....and yummy....family loved this....and it made more than 8 servings(which is fine..I will freeze some). Absolutely delicious!!
My husband loved it. Thought it was better than his favorite restaurant version. I liked it. It seemed a little bland, but I can't think of how to improve it. Teen age son, "OK, Mom, but you don't have to make it again".
I thought this was a great soup as I love wild rice! I sauted some garlic with the onion and celery. I also added some thyme and sage for more flavor, however I still think it could use a little of something else-but not sure what. Any suggestions?? The wine is a nice touch. Cheri
Delicious! Tastes like a bowl of soup I had a few days ago at a fancy coffe/bread chain. This is even better!!
I added extra garlic and fresh rosemary. Pretty good.
this soup is great. i think the directions could be made easier to save some time though. i cooked the chicken then took it out of the pot. i then poured the broth throgh a strainer and poured it back into the pot. i brought the broth to a boil and added carrots,onion, and celery, and a cayeene pepper[w/o seeds] i let it boil for 10 min. then i added 2 boxes of rice a roni long grain and wild rice and the chicken reduced the heat to med/lo and simmered for 25 min. while that is simmering i mixed the butter,flour,and milk to make the sauce when it was thick i poured it into the pot w/ everything else stirred it in good and seasoned to taste.
This is a very rich and creamy soup. I made if for my in-laws when they were sick and they raved about it. My children weren't as thrilled because of the mushrooms, but the adults loved it!
Labor of love. Worth the effort. Upgrades: Used a larger whole, chicken (more like 7 #), so every bite had MMM. Sauted with garlic. Added half box of Uncl Ben's wild rice. Added Carrots at end. Made for large group. Night 2, had to add chicken broth when re-heating. Better reviews night 2!!!
My twin daughters love the Cream of Chicken and Wild Rice soup at Panera Bread (bakery chain)and I was looking for a recipe that would duplicate what they liked. This soup is even better. Not low cal but DELICIOUS!!!
This was a good start to what could be an AWSOME recipe!! The changes I made are as follows. 1.) Used 3 chicken breast, skin on, bone in. I roasted these in the oven at 375 for 45 minutes then separated meat. 2.) Doubled the veggie amount and added 4 chopped cloves of garlic and a package of fresh mini portabella's . 3.) Used real chicken broth instead of water. 4.) Added a pinch of thyme and 3 bay leaves with the veggies and also added the wine at that time. 5.) Used one package of Lipton Chicken rice and one package of Uncle Ben’s quick herb and butter(it's what I had on hand). Made these as directed, but I decreased the water by a ½ cup and did not cook completely. 6.) Only used 5 cups of milk. 7.) Used butter instead of Margarine. After I made these changes, I would give this recipe 5 stars!!! My husband loved it and said it tasted like it came from a restaurant!!
I thought this was marginal....it was too thick for my liking
This recipe was great! I absolutely loved it and have made it many, many times. It's a bit time consuming but completely worth it. Last time I made it I put the chicken breasts in the crock pot with a little bit of water on high for four hours and it was perfect. It fell off the bone. A great trick for cooking chicken breasts.
Great Base Recipe! I purchased a lemon pepper rotisserie chicken (no skin, diced up, set aside,) Cooked rice according to package, less 15 minutes, drained and set aside. Poured 48 oz (2 boxes) of Swanson Chicken Broth in big pot, added onion, celery, mushroom, 2 cloves garlic that I had sauteed in butter. Added some poultry seasoning two cups half and half and roux of 4 tsps. butter/ 1/4 cup flour, and 3/4 c wine. Added chicken and rice. Low boil until creamy.
This was absolutely delicious! I made it easy on myself and bought a rotesserie chicken & used that microwavable wild rice (didn't cook it, just popped it in the pot). It turned out great, I will definitely make it again!
This was fantastic. I added a hint a rosemary on the second day (yes, we ate it two nights) and it was delicious also. Very Thick. I made pasta for my girls and spooned some over the top. I will make this again. Thanks Thomas!
What a great soup! I make soups all the time and am always looking for more recipes. This will be on the top of my list. A little long to prepare but worth the effort. My husband takes soup to work everyday and he loves this one. Lorraine
This recipe was a great start to what I was looking for. I made it exactly as directed, minus one of the cups of water. After tasting it like others, it was good but needed something more. I added a bay leaf and chopped garlic (about a tablespoon!). I agree that if you have patience, the white sauce will thicken quite a bit. I added it to the soup slowly and at this point, it is a thinner cream soup. I cooked it down for another hour and it got nice and thick. I also added some Marsala wine for one last kick. So my version is Cream of Chicken Marsala with Wild Rice!
My absolute favorite!!! Love this soup at Panera and I think this recipe is even better! Would make this anytime. I used chicken thighs bonless and skinless to save time and work.
This was an excellent recipe! I had been looking for one that was similar to the soup at panera bread. This is even better. I made it with chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken and left out the white wine. It was delicious!
This is the best Ckn. Wild Rice Soup I have every had...and I have tried many. I was so impressed with this recipe I passed it on to all my co-workers. I even brought them a sample. They all thought it was great!
This is a GREAT soup recipe! Believe it or not the key is using very good wild rice; I got mine from a small town in Northern Minnesota called Bemidji. I substituted A good chicken base for the Bouillon as I believe it gave more flavor. It added so much texture and flavor the second time I made this recipe I will always use it to make this soup. Instead of milk I used a 50/50 split of Whole Milk and Heavy Whipping Cream. I found that this makes for a much richer soup. Be careful, as this does thicken the listed recipe quite a bit, but that is easily controlled by adding a little of the reserved stock to the cream base while it is warming. I have made this soup half a dozen times since I first found this recipe last winter and it never fails to please. This is an outstanding fall/winter soup that compliments any meal rather nicely.
This is a great soup! I did read some of the reviews stating their soup did not come out thick enough. I did not have that problem, but perhaps that is because we LOVE rice and add a touch more. This probably helps thicken it up. If that's not an option, maybe some light cream, as opposed to milk? That has worked for me with other cream soups that were too runny. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I wanted to just serve two people with this recipe, but didn't think I'd mind leftovers, so scaled it to six servings. It was so good I wished I'd made a whole batch! I'm now taking this to a family gathering on Christmas Eve and expect rave reviews.
My husband and I eat soup year round. This has become our number one choice. The only "problem" is we can't stop at just one or even two bowls. Every time we make it we take some to a friend or two and everyone one of them begs for the recipe. Our only change was to use 2 packages of Mahatma wild rice (and spices included) because we were unable to buy plain wild rice, and we add more mushrooms. We omitted the salt as it wasn't needed. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe.
This soup is a whole meal. Very filling, creamy and well loved by all in our family! My husband begs me to make it and will eat the leftovers for days! It has a wonderful flavor and is very creamy. It's worth all the time and effort.
Fabulous after the holiday soup. Great turkey leftover soup. I used the leftovers from the turkey carcass, made a turkey stock, used up my left over extra whipping cream from Thanks giving, used about 1.5-2x the mushrooms, slightly more wine, and a little more flour. The "blandness" referred to in some reviews greatly improved with the addition of salt (and maybe a little pepper. Thanks everyone for the great suggestions. I used all including garlic, bay leaf, butter, and depending on the time, Thyme, Tarragon, Rosemary, poultry seasoning and lots of pepper.
i love making soups, so i tried this one yesterday. it rocks! i added a finely diced poblano pepper and some fresh parsley for color and flavor, and some extra onion, but followed the recipe, otherwise. it goes into the keeper file. my girlfriend commented, "that stuff was great...and, filling, too."
My husband and I loved this soup. I tweaked the recipe and made it in a slow cooker. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and sauted the veggies (added carrots for color) in garlic with fresh herbs from my garden. The rice was increased to 21/2 cups for a heartier soup and I substituted the water with chicken broth (3 extra cups were needed for the slow cooker). Will make this one again....
This is a fantastic soup: rich, flavorful, and elegant. The wine gives it a sophistication it might not otherwise have and the whole chicken gives it the feel of a complete meal. I used 1 cup of heavy cream in place of one of the cups of milk, just because I had it on hand, but otherwise followed the recipe. Don't be afraid of the long ingredient list, people -- it's not difficult and it's very worth it!
Yum! This was terrific!
Yum, this stuff is great!
I added eggnodles and it was still good!!
YUM! I was out of milk and wine, so I used evaported milk and beer. I also added a little granulated garlic. The result was the best Chicken Wild Rice Soup I've ever had, and I live in MN. I'm sure the original recipe would be almost as good. :)
I'll be eating this soup for many days, with pleasure. It's definitely a meal. But I made several changes and I'll probably make more in the future. First? Less chicken, more rice. I used four boneless chicken breast halves and one box of Near East long grain and wild rice (I'm still ambivalent about the flavor packet). Next time I will use three pieces of chicken and double the rice. There was literally so much chicken that I could hardly detect the rice at all. Second? To the initial broth I added a few dried bay leaves, one teaspoon garlic powder, some salt and pepper, four cubes of chicken bouillon, and one teaspoon onion powder. The broth was MUCH improved. Anyway, a few other changes: I didn't have wine. But instead of leaving it out altogether, I used 1/8 cup vinegar, diluted with 1/8 cup water, and mixed in one teaspoon of sugar. I tasted it beforehand and it was pretty delicious by itself, like a cider vinegar. And finally, I did use porcini mushrooms (next time with additional regular mushrooms for texture), along with a few dashes of sage and thyme. I planted a sprig of rosemary in the soup for the final fifteen minutes and the result was just delicious.
This is a delicious soup! I cut back a little on the fat by using fat free evaporated milk and only half the butter, so it was a little thin. Next time I'll try adding some fat free half and half. Thanks Thomas!
This soup was very good. The only thing that I would change is the wine. I would either sautee the vegetables in the wine or omit it from the recipe. I thought there was too strong of a wine flavor when it was done.
My husband LOVED this. I followed the additions of a couple other reviews and it was great.
This is one of the best soups I have ever made. I made the recipe as stated except I added some chopped carrots in with the celery and onions for my toddler grandson. (I like to make sure he gets lots of veggies.) The whole family loved it, which is quite rare.
Very good- I increased the wine - my friends loved it!
The soup turned out great, everyone loved it, I will make again. I did make some modifications. I used boneless skinless breasts. I sautéed the veggies, simmered the chicken once diced, then added water & chicken bouillon. I also added several seasonings (sage, rosemary, basil, bay leaf, garlic) to the broth. I don't measure exactly, but the thickener worked wonderfully giving it the time it needed.
