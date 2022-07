Cream of Chicken with Wild Rice Soup

I liked this recipe, though it was labor intensive. For those who had trouble with the soup not being thick enough, keep in mind you really have to stir the milk in the flour/butter roux for quite a while on medium heat. It takes about 15 minutes for it to get thick enough, and it should get so thick that it's tiring to keep whisking it. It might not seem like it's going to thicken but keep at it and it will. I didn't use bouillon but seasoned the water that I boiled the chiken in with lots of celery, garlic cloves, salt and pepper. It was still a little bland so I added a few dashes of worcestishire sauce and it was fine. I might put a little less wine in mine next time, it was a bit overpowering. I used Sauvignon Blanc but I think sherry might taste better. Real wild rice is the key in this, I think. Very nice.