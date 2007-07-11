Cream of Chicken with Wild Rice Soup

I'll be eating this soup for many days, with pleasure. It's definitely a meal. But I made several changes and I'll probably make more in the future. First? Less chicken, more rice. I used four boneless chicken breast halves and one box of Near East long grain and wild rice (I'm still ambivalent about the flavor packet). Next time I will use three pieces of chicken and double the rice. There was literally so much chicken that I could hardly detect the rice at all. Second? To the initial broth I added a few dried bay leaves, one teaspoon garlic powder, some salt and pepper, four cubes of chicken bouillon, and one teaspoon onion powder. The broth was MUCH improved. Anyway, a few other changes: I didn't have wine. But instead of leaving it out altogether, I used 1/8 cup vinegar, diluted with 1/8 cup water, and mixed in one teaspoon of sugar. I tasted it beforehand and it was pretty delicious by itself, like a cider vinegar. And finally, I did use porcini mushrooms (next time with additional regular mushrooms for texture), along with a few dashes of sage and thyme. I planted a sprig of rosemary in the soup for the final fifteen minutes and the result was just delicious.