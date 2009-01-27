Chip Dip
A delicious dip for potato chips.
A delicious dip for potato chips.
I've been trying for ages to make my favourite dip from the supermarket. With two small changes this recipe did the trick. I left out the worcester sauce and used chives instead of the onion. Just what I wanted and much cheaper too. Thankyou so much SUSAN ANNRead More
too much worchestershire sauce. Very oniony.Read More
I've been trying for ages to make my favourite dip from the supermarket. With two small changes this recipe did the trick. I left out the worcester sauce and used chives instead of the onion. Just what I wanted and much cheaper too. Thankyou so much SUSAN ANN
I added only 1 TB of grated onion for a more subtle flavour.
So quick to make! Tastes good and uses ingredients normally on hand. Use a little less onion and let it sit in the fridge for an hour for the flavours to mellow. Went over very well with the football crowd...but you need to like the taste of onion.
This was really good. The cream cheese adds more depth to the flavor. Used a sprinking of onion powder instead of the onion and it wasn't too strong.
great dip and so easy, I used fresh chives instead of onion and it was delicious.
We used to make this dip often when I was a kid, only we added some catsup. It is still my favorite but I really like onions.
Pretty good. I thinned it with a bunch of extra milk. I also used onion powder instead of real onions. If I were making it for a party or something I might use real onion, but just for me for a snack it wasn't worth the effort. I also added a couple dashes of pepper to it. Pretty good recipe and probably slightly healthier than my standard sour cream and onion soup mix concoction. Just a tip, I know some were using chives you could also use green onion (scallion) or even shallot to temper the onion flavour a bit.
I always use worchestershire sauce in my onion dip! A suggestion, if you don't have fresh onion, dried chopped onions are great in this! I also use half sour cream and half cream cheese in mine. If you use the dried onion, make at least 1/2 hour before serving to give the onions a chance to reconstitute!
I'm giving this five stars for ease to deliciousness ratio. I didn't have to run to the store to get any special ingredients just to have it sit in my cabinet/refrigerator never to be used again. I used super cheap store brand chips to dip in this and it was really good! Thanks!
too much worchestershire sauce. Very oniony.
This is a great recipe - I just added a little garlic. I prefer red onions in recipes that are not to be cooked, but yellow onion worked just fine. Chilling overnite makes it so much better. This would also be a great topping on baked potatoes, using chives instead of onion.
Very Good !! For Dappy 13 it calls for chopped onions not grated.
I just made this dip and I had to make changes...I used 3 green onion finely chopped, garlic powder and seasoning salt. I first made the dip as directed (green onoin was the only change intialy)but after i gave it a taste test I needed to make my changes. I will probably not make this again.
this is a pretty good change from plain old sour cream/dry ranch dip. i thought it was really thick so i thinned it with a little extra milk. i also used minced onion instead of chopped to save some time. thanks.
Can only give a three for the recipe as is. It tasted a bit bland to me. I added a bit more mayo, a clove of crushed garlic, and a generous dash of dried cilantro, plus a little extra milk to thin it out a bit. It became more of a garlic dip than onion but it was very good after the additions. Makes a very small dish so I would suggest doubling or tripling the batch if it is for a party. I also used red onion (they are our favorite!) Will make again.
This is pretty good. I ended up adding some cut up green onion, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder after seeing some of the other reviews. My husbands face lit up when he tasted it. Nice alternative to running to the store for dip. Made this to go with a cut veggie tray.
I made it and was skeptical but it is deee-licious and so easy! Thank you for the recipe.
This is a really good dip that you can doctor up anyway you want! The only things I did different were to add a little more onion and I added dill. Great recipe! Thank you for posting!
Hmm, giving this three stars only because it was a good start, but definitely needed more "uuumph". I am surprised that others said the onion was too much because I personally thought this recipe was a bit bland! I added chives, cayenne, and garlic salt to give it some more flavor. I'm letting it marinate right now to see if how it will taste in a couple hours or so.
love it!
Not bad. I felt like it was missing something...? I used onion powder and a little more milk to make it creamier.
This recipe was a life saver! I had softened some cream cheese only to find I did not have the seasoning packet I needed for a different recipe. I quickly found this recipe online and was so happy I had all the ingredients around the house. This recipe is so simple and easy!
This recipe is a great base to make any flavor dip you like. I used less onion, added garlic powder, chili powder, and a touch of cayenne pepper. Just what I wanted!
Just OK. Made recipe as written, but subed green onions. All I could taste was the cream cheese, so I had to doctor it. Added more milk, mayo, woucestershire, garlic, sour cream, & 25 Salute spice seasoning. All I can taste now is cream cheese, onion, and garlic. The green onion are too strong, but the cream cheese is still overwhelming. I am going to try adding lemon juice or white wine to cut the taste of the cream cheese. I think I would have had better results if I had omitted the woucester & onion and added a couple of tablespoons of my homemade basil pesto. I won't be making this recipe again.
Very good!
This is great dip. We had been looking for one like this. Thanks for sharing.
I did not think that this recipe was very good - way too strong. Should have taken the advice of others and used onion powder instead.
it was good but at first i thought it tasted too much like cream chesse so i add much more onion then there was too much of that..but my family seemed to enjoy it
great receipe, my husband is noy usually a fan of chip dip,but when I came home the next day It was gone! :-)
This is really good!! My daughter loves it! (she hates onions btw) I have already made this a few times but each time was different...I've used onion powder to chives and even add garlic powder to it. Really easy to make, too! Definitely a keeper and gone almost as soon as I make it! Thanks!
This is great! Also wonderful with grated cucumber!
This was wonderful! Full of flavor!
OH MY FREAKING GOD!!!!!! this is so good!!!! i made it up for lunch jut now and wow!!!! ill be making this daily!!!! for sandwiches, chips, anything. even just on toast! wow if you like onion try this it had such a great kick
love it, thanks! didn't have to go to the store, super quick, easy, and delicious. I used a little less onion and it was perfect for my tastes. Will definitely make this again and again!
Perfect for family get togethers. Everyone asked for the recipe. I would highly recommend this as a quick appetizer for impromptu events.
Made this for the first time the other day. It tastes best the next day. We like onion so we didn't find it over powering taste wise. We used green onion and added some onion powder.
Very good, very easy. Prefer to use chopped onion.
I like this a lot! I used non-dairy milk & it seemed to temper the acidity of the worcestershire sauce, so I added a dash ( < 1tsp) of vinegar. I think I'll just skip the milk next time as it didn't really need it. Also might sub in a bit of plain yogurt for part of the cheese next time. It was really fast -- like, 3 minutes fast -- and easy to make. Also a good lower-sodium option.
5/18/22 Made it again, this time using dried minced onions (a lot -- I love onions!) and some no-salt garlic seasoning. IMO it really does need the vinegar (I used white balsamic) to give it a little sweetness. My only problem now is keeping enough in the house!
I just made this and its soooo good! I did add about 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, a couple sprinkles of Cheyenne, and a couple sprinkles of sea salt, I also used 3/4 of an 8oz package of cream cheese and the other 1/4 sour cream. I used green onion too.PERFECT!
i used a lot less cream cheese. i used only 1 tsp of green onions and a tsp of garlic. i added a little extra milk and some extra mayo and to top it all off i threw in a little bit of parsley. it tasted great! very light and simple. also my only option cuz i hate plain chips if theres no dip and i couldnt necisarraly run out and get some dip from the market. overall really good (also try with carrots or cucumber its great!)
Good dip. The recipe above calls for chopped onion. But then says to grate it. How on earth do you grate a chopped onion. luckily I read ahead and didn't chop it first. Phew!
My mom taught me this but I couldn't remember how much horseradish. Because we like it really tasty we also add a clove of Garlic. Not recommended for date night
This is exactly what I was looking for! It was easy, it came together quickly, and it tasted so good! The only onions I had on hand were really mild red ones, so I did put in extra onion, but otherwise I followed the recipe.
I used white onion and it wasn't too strong of an onion flavor. Make this a day ahead of time, this really needs to set for 1 day in the refrigerator for the best flavor.
A good, solid dip, I enjoyed it on potato chips. I found it to be a bit heavy on the Worcestershire, and so will only use 1/2 tbsp next time. If I was to rate it the day I made it, I would have probably only given 3 stars, as it was a bit harsh. But, sitting overnight mellowed and smoothed it out significantly.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections