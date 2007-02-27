Mini Ham And Cheese Rolls

These are fantastic for both a super bowl party or a luncheon tea. They are addictive, so be sure to make an extra batch.

Recipe by SMATTERCHU

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mini sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine onion flakes, mustard, poppy seeds and margarine.

  • Split each dinner roll. Make a sandwich of the ham and cheese and the dinner rolls. Arrange the sandwiches on a baking sheet. Drizzle the poppy seed mixture over the sandwiches.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Serve these sandwiches warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 276.5mg. Full Nutrition
