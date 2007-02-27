Mini Ham And Cheese Rolls
These are fantastic for both a super bowl party or a luncheon tea. They are addictive, so be sure to make an extra batch.
Awesome! I substituted turkey for ham. I also added some onion powder that had parsley and green onions mixed in. I used Hawaiian Rolls and added horseradish to the butter glaze. Following another member's advice, I sliced off the tops of the rolls all at once, added the filling, then I replaced the top. After the glazing and baking process, I separated the sandwiches with a serrated knife. This method is faster and easier than trying to cut, stuff, and glaze two dozen tiny sandwiches. I also used a silicone pastry brush to apply the butter mixture.Read More
Meh, this was okay but I wouldn't fix it again this way. Neither one of us was impressed. I didn't like the stuff on top at all and ended up scraping it off. I fixed a sandwich similar to this before that we loved only the spread was inside. Sadly, this wasn't even comparable in our book.Read More
These were sooo good. Everyone at our housewarming party loved them. The only thing I'd do different next time is put the butter mixture inside the rolls because a lot of it rolled right off the rolls onto the baking sheet so it got wasted. Delish recipe!
These are very yummy. I used sliced ham and swiss and I use frozen (pre-cooked) rolls in a throw away pan. You can just slice them open and insert the ham and cheese and put them back into the pan before drizzling the butter mixture. This way, you won't lose any of the butter mixtue. These are great for parties.
These were so delicious that my boyfriend begs me to make them again and again. You wouldn't think from the ingredients that they'd be this spectacular, but something about the mustard and onion and butter just makes the whole thing come together. Try these once and you'll be hooked. Also, I followed the recipe to a "T" and I have to say I wouldn't change a thing.
These sandwiches are wonderful! I get many requests for this recipe. Try them with mini potato rolls for a more richer sandwich.
If you want a warm sandwich for a change, try this one! We really liked them. I didn't use small dinner rolls. I used 4 Sara Lee Bakery Buns (large), layered ham, turkey, and provolone. I made the full recipe of the drizzling sauce and slathered the bun tops and baked on foil lined baking sheet for about 20 minutes. If I would have been able to find the Kings Hawaiin buns, I would have, but I'm glad I used the Sara Lee buns. I think the Hawaiin buns would have been "too much". I loved the toasted flavor of the bun. Thanks for a good alternative sandwich recipe!
These were pretty much what I expected from reading the recipe. I made them for my Bridesmaid's Luncheon and I think they went over pretty well. Nobody complained, but nobody praised them either. I used sweet Hawaiian rolls and sliced Boar's Head ham. I took others' advice and used less butter for the sauce. I used a dijon mustard. I really liked the little pieces of minced onion. I used a pastry brush to spread the butter mixture on both sides of the roll and then on top of it as well, and that worked out very well. I would say that the sauce was not quite spicy enough for my taste. Next time I may find a spicier mustard or add a little horseradish to it. These would be perfect for on-the-go food, like lunch to have in the car while you're traveling. Just put a bunch of them in some plastic baggies. I have a feeling men would really like these, too. Simple, but flavorful and hearty. Overall, a pretty good recipe.
I really love the taste of this simple dish. My boys love it and it has become one of the Christmas morning favorites in only 2 years.
Well I made these for a gathering once and one girl liked them so much that she now makes them for all of our church functions - I feel that now I can't make them because that has become *her* recipe. They are delicious and huge hit, never any left.
This was awesome. I did leave out the poppy seeds, but it was still great!!
I had to leave off one star because this version of the recipe leaves off two key things. First, you have to add brown sugar to the drizzled mixture, and second, after drizzling you cover these and put them in the fridge overnight. The "sauce" soaks in so that when you bake them the next day, the buns are carmelized with the mixture. It's amazing!
LOVE these! I'm only giving 4 stars because I do them slightly differently - but they are ALWAYS gobbled up. Use the little dinner rolls you find in the regular bread section of the grocery - not the larger ones, the ones in the throw-away rectangular pan where the rolls are only about 1x2 inches - three rows of about 8 or 10 rolls. Remove from pan still connected and slice across the whole thing horizontally. Put the bottom half back in the pan. Brush part of the butter mixture on inside - bottom and top. Add your ham & cheese (easier if you chop it all up first) then replace the top half. Pour/brush the rest of the butter mixture on top. Cover with foil & bake 20 minutes. Let rest at least 5-10 minutes before cutting between the rolls. You'll NEVER have left overs, so I advise doubling your recipe!
Fantastic Recipe with slight changes. Line pan w/foil. Use Hawaiin Rolls - without separating into individual rolls, cut top off of dinner rolls. Heat in sauce pan for 2 mins: 1/2 c butter, 1/3 c brown sugar, 2 TBS worcestershire sauce, 2 TBS dijon mustard, 2 TBS poppy seeds, 2 tsp minced onion (optional). Layer ham & cheese over bread bottom. Spread 1/3 of heated butter mixture over ham & cheese then replace bread top and pour remaining butter mixture over top of rolls. Bake for 20 mins.
These are the best!! I love them. I didn't use poppy seeds, only because I didn't have any. And I used American cheese, because that was all I had. I couldn't believe how amazing they were... I am going to be making these again and again!
This is an old 1960's recipe that my Mother started making for her card club back in the day. Our family grew up on this and is still a favorite today. The only thing that I do differently is I just soften the butter instead of melting it so it spreads on each bun easier and I like to spread some inside each bun for extra flavor. Great recipe!
Excellent! I halved the recipe, added 2 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar and one tsp worcestershire sauce based on other similar recipes. Not sure if that made a difference, but it sure was good! I'll make them the same way next time and there will be a next time! Also, I didn't weigh the ham or cheese, but just added what I thought looked like a good amount.
So good! I spread the dressing on the bottom of the rolls instead of drizzling on top. I had bought two packages of 24-count rolls thinking they were 12-count, but there was plenty of meat, cheese, and dressing both trays. Instead of making each sandwich individually, I inverted the tray, sliced the whole block in half, spread on the dressing, layered ham and cheese, put the top back on, then popped the whole block back in the tray for baking. So simple!!
I made these for a family lunch we had (about 10 ppl) and everyone LOVED them. I did add garlic powder and onion powder. I brushed the insides with the sauce and made some with provalone and some with swiss. Also 12 with regular rolls and some with hawaiian rolls. I also ended up making an extra batch of the mixture to brush on the top. I made them the night before and cooked them at my grandmas house when I got there.
I've been making these for years and love them! I don't mind the onion but most of the time I leave it out - some people are finicky about onions and these rolls are still delicious without them. I wrap them individually in foil before baking so the rolls don't dry out. Also, I find that these freeze well so you might find it worth it to whip up a big batch, bake them then freeze them so you can grab one or two for a fast breakfast on the go. They reheat well and pretty quickly in the microwave (remember to remove the foil before microwaving).
These are good and easy to make. I used slightly larger potato rolls and a little extra mustard. I did find them a little too greasy with the butter. I made them for dinner but I think they would be better for a party snack. My husband is eating the leftovers for breakfast, though.
I've made these for over 20 years & am frequently asked to make for bridal/baby showers. However, I use 1 Tbsp. worcestershire mixed with sauce ingredients. I brush it on the cut sides of rolls as well as the top of rolls.
These were easy and delicious. I only used 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds and brushed the butter mixture on with a pasty brush. Well received at a baby shower.
These were a big hit at a party with salads and sandwiches. I made the sandwiches the night before and wrapped them in a double layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil. I mixed together the butter mixture and poured it over the sandwiches right before baking, using less butter and real minced onion. I baked them right in the aluminum foil on a baking sheet. They were gone before I knew it and there was no clean up to speak of! I will make these again!
I made these with mesquite turkey breast and Lorraine Swiss, both thinly sliced. Used King's wheat rolls and Dijon mustard and only 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds. Brushed half the butter mixture inside the rolls and drizzled the remainder over the top. Refrigerated until guests arrived and all of the butter mixture had been absorbed by the rolls by the time they went into the oven. I did make individual sandwiches and baked them in a 9 x 13 Pyrex. They were OK with soup and salad and people seemed to like them.
Love Love Love these. Made them for dinner to try out something different. Hit with everyone. The sauce did seem a bit heavy on the poppy seeds, but that's only a preference. I was so happy to have leftovers! I brought two rolls to work the next day and microwaved them. They were so good! Need to put this on the menu rotation- easy and delicious! (oh and I used shredded swiss instead of sliced).
Excellent idea and very versatile! Can't wait to have them again...the poppy seeds really add a neat crunch *and* flavor for me. I, like many, used Hawaiian sweet rolls.
These were a hit at our holiday party! I left out the poppy seeds, and followed other suggestions to cut all the rolls in half at once while they are still attached and then separate with a spatula later. Good tip. Will definitely use this again.
We make these all the time. They are awesome!
Quick, easy & delicious. I've been making this recipe for several years. You can prepare them a day or two ahead of time & wrap them in aluminum foil until needed - just add a few minutes to the baking time. I've found that Pepperidge Farms petite dinner rolls work best with these. I usually spread half the mixture on top of the cheese & the other half on top of the rolls.
I rated this 4 stars instead of 5 because I followed others' suggestions to brush the butter mixture on top & bottom cut sides of the rolls, as well as brushing plain melted butter on the tops & sprinkling with poppy seeds just before baking. I used the Hawaiian sweet rolls, again following others' suggestion to cut the whole package in half and separate after baking. I made half with ham & Swiss and half with chicken & provolone. I used a ham steak and rotisserie chicken which I chopped in the blender. Using chopped meat, as called for in the recipe, eliminates the worry of whole pieces of ham coming out when eating. The tops of the first batch were a little too brown for my liking. I kept a close eye on subsequent batches as they baked and laid a loose piece of foil over the top for the last 5 -7 minutes to keep them from browning too much. They were a huge success at my small group meeting with several people asking for the recipe.
I have had this several years ago and everyone loved it. I made it a few times, and then forgot it. Just the other day, my daughter asked me to make it again. Great recipe-anyone who likes ham will love it! It's pretty easy to make, too.
Phenomenal!!! Served it to 14 friends and everyone raved. :)
A nifty way to use up some leftover ham. The rolls get crispy and I enjoyed the addition of the poppy seeds.
I didn't care for these at all. I am a sandwhich lover, but these did nothing for me. Hubby said they were just ok. Daughter liked them, son did not. All in all, not worth the trouble. I would rather just put the meat and cheese on the roll and toast for a few minutes.
I have this same recipe only it calls for real chopped onions instead of onion flakes, and the butter mixture is put on top of the ham and cheese before the tops of the rolls are added. It is delicious!!!
I made these sandwiches this past weekend. My husband really loved them. They were very easy to make. I used the small frozen yeast rolls that come in a foil pan. I also was out of minced onion so I used a little onion powder instead. I am planning to make this weekend for a tailgate!
When you feed these to hungry college kids, they just fly off the table. I made these using mini Hawaiian rolls and Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese and gouda cheese. All tasted very well, but the gouda cheese did not melt like the other 2 varieties. The 3 we had leftover heated up nicely for DH lunch the next day. I served these with 3 different soups. I appreciate that these can be made early in the day, covered, refrigerated, and baked later in the day.
I grew up with my Mom making this recipe and it is a great recipe for a quick dinner. We melt the butter, mustard, and poppy seeds and spread on the inside of the bun. We use cheddar cheese, but choose something to your taste. Wrap in foil and bake in the oven. Easily freezable and make a quick meal at a later date.
love this recipe!! as already suggested, I cut the rolls all at once, the butter/poppy mixture should go inside the sandwich, this way the cheese melts in and the mixture gets good an gooey. I use fresh minced onion. The best part is that these rolls can be made, wrapped frozen and baked and be availiable anytime...
These are awsome...with a couple small changes. I used real onion, and I added a little garlic salt, and a little sugar, also used Hawaiian king rolls.
I made these for my superbowl party & everyone loved them! Very simple, yet delicious!
Excellent recipe! These are delicious and always get eaten right up!
I got this recipe from my sister! We love it. They are easy to prepare and taste great! We brushed the "dressing" on the meat and cheese layer and then put the roll tops on and brushed the rest of the dressing on top! YUM
My mother used to make a simpler version of this for us when we were kids, they were a big! treat. (We called them "yummy yummy sandwiches") I suggest using a long bread knife and cutting as many of the rolls in half as possible, and breaking them apart after. I would have forgotten about them unless seeing them on this site; thank you!
My kids loved these! Great for lunch anytime, but great on the weekends!
This was a nice staple for a buffet lunch. I used ref. flaky biscuits. I though there were a bit too many poppy seeds. I didn't receive too many comments either way.
We were very fond of these. I didn't have any poppyseeds and only fresh onions but the butter sauce was great with the fresh onion. My husband said that this recipe was a keeper.
These were pretty good. The bun reminded me of the onion roll at Arbys with a sandwich. I made a 1/2 recipe and used mini potato rolls and left out the poppy seeds because I don't care for them. After they were in the oven I realized I missed the part on adding mustard. I used butter instead of margarine and ham, turkey, and white American, which was what I had in the house. Next time I might try them exactly to see if there is any significant difference in taste. Either way, easy sandwich to make and nice break from a cold sandwich. Thanks.
This recipe creates mouth watering chicken ham bun. Cheese flavoured chicken ham was used as filling. To make the dough softer, I added some mashed potatoes into the dough. This additional ingredient will enhance savoury flavour in this bun and make the bun taste creamier! I baked the bun with oval pie tin , therefore it create distinctively oval shape, which is something you can’t get else.
This is the same recipe that's been in my family for years! It is AWESOME!!!!
Fantastic - good way to use up leftover holiday ham - I put everything in the food processor as another reviewer suggested - they were eaten up as fast as they came out of the oven.
These were really good. As mentioned by other reviewers, you can really use any cheese/meat combo you like. We used ham/cheddar and ham/havarti and both were great. This is a nice change from an everyday sandwich and very easy and simple to make.
People, you must try it with Hawaiian Rolls instead of the regular dinner rolls. Not kidding. To DIE for!
I made this recipe for a family birthday party and everyone loved them. We made pastrami and pepperjack and ham and swiss sandwiches. The bottoms and tops were deliciously crunchy. This is a simple recipe with big taste. The results are much more impressive than the actual amount of work you put into them.
Very good. I've made these a few times now. Turkey works well too if you want a variety. The first time with the butter mixture on the top of bun. Too greasy to hold onto. This last time I buttered the inside only and that worked better but I only did one side of the bun. Next time: try butter mixture on both insides of the buns. Made with 7 layer salad for a nice make ahead dinner. 6 of these are good for the 2 of us with a hearty side for dinner.
These are so good. I made only half of butter sauce, used sesame seeds instead of poppy seeds, spread regular butter and dijon horseredisch mustard onto each bun, then top with cheese and ham and pour butter sauce on top. Worked out great. Update: Made them again with provologne and full amount of butter topping. Was so goooood.
Wow... these are GREAT! Such a simple recipe but the melted butter mixture really makes the sandwiches special. I made these for tailgating & was told I must bring them to every tailgate now. I loved the previous suggestion of cutting the individual dinner rolls after "stuffing" them instead of making individual sandwiches. I omitted the poppy seeds (personal preference) & brushed the melted butter mixture on the inside of the sandwiches. Since I did not brush the outsides of the rolls, I reduced the cooking time to 15 minutes so they wouldn't dry out. Thank you for a super simple wonderful recipe!
I had these at a babyshower, and searched for the recipe...so glad I found it. Who would've thought a little ham and cheese sandwich could be so good. I brush on the sauce instead of drizzling...keeping the seeds separate for sprinkling...just ensures even coverage. I have made different ways when I am missing ingredients...without the onion, or using regular mustard...still scrumptious!
ThIs WaS tHe BeSt ThInG i HaVe EvEr AtE iN mY lIfE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Made these for my Bunco group and they went over well - I made plenty of the butter mixture w/ yellow mustard, poppy seeds and the chopped onion. I used dinner rolls and baked in a foil lined 9x13 glass dish, which made for easier transport & serving. My husband just had to eat one before he left, and I think only 3 were left over by time I got home. Not bad considering there were 6 other dishes and only 12 of us!
Super easy and VERY VERY good!
Made these for a Superbowl party with the round potato dinner rolls and combos of turkey, ham, swiss and mozzarella. Everyone loved them and they sure were easy to make.
These were delicious. I made them for a get together with both kids and adults- and they were perfect. If you live in the south and have access to Sister Shubert rolls- they made these sandwiches SO GOOD!
I made these as part of my Superbowl spread yesterday and they were an absolute hit! Omitted the poppy seeds, used 1/4 cup melted butter and 1/4 cup olive oil and - everyone said this was the key here - subbed King's Hawaiian rolls for regular dinner rolls. Outstanding. I may half the recipe and make these for dinner some time, they'd be perfect with tomato soup for an easy weeknight dinner.
These were very popular at a recent open house buffett, especially with kids. You can probably fill it with anything but don't skip the poppy seed drizzle - it's tasty and makes the sandwich look great!
Everyone loves these! I used Hawaiian rolls instead of regular rolls. The only addition I made to the sauce was some worcestershire. Excellent!
I loved this recipe with some tweaking. I used roast beef instead of ham and Hawaiian Rolls. I also used italian seasoning in the butter sauce rather than poppy seeds. They turned out wonderful. It was a lot like the bread I get at Subway.
Next time I will use more butter because I had a difficult time drizzling the sauce. It came out like clumps on the top.
I have made these for years and they are always a hit. I actually make them with full-sized buns and pour the sauce over the mixture of chipped chopped ham (torn apart) and shredded swiss (or any mixture of other cheeses). I fill each bun with a big spoonful of the mixture and then wrap each sandwich in foil and bake for about 20 minutes. If you want to bake these ahead of time and keep them warm, they stay warm in a cooler for hours. I use this for backyard picnic parties a lot. It's so much less work than grilling out and then everyone can enjoy the party, including the hubby who doesn't have to man the grill.
I have been making these for years. Doesn't sound like much, but they are so good. The measurements I use a just a little different. 1T of onion flakes, 1T poppy seeds, 1T mustard and 1T of worchestershire. They reheat really well too. My husband actually prefers them leftover.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!! A coworker of mine made these for a birthday celebration once and I've been looking for the recipe since. :)
I have made these again and again and they disappear! I use the Hawaiian Sweet rolls and they are WONDERFUL! Assemble ahead of time and pop them in the oven when guests arrive. EASY!!!!
Excellent recipe, I used 1 tbsp of onion powder instead of the minced onion.
You just can't go wrong with this perfect lil sammy!
love these! i have used ham and swiss and ham and chedder. both are amazing. i use good deli ham, sliced thin. i also make extra sauce to put on top. the family loves them. i am actually making them this saturday for my son's birthday party per his request!
This is really easy and very good. I will definitely keep these in mind for and easy meal.
These were a big hit on New Year's Eve! I used Boars Head ham and turkey, and swiss and provolone cheese. I made different combinations of the meat and cheese. I added more butter as another reviewer suggested. I prefer Dijon mustard, so I used a little of that mixed with regular yellow mustard. I also used the King's Hawaiian rolls. I and my guests liked the sweetness, but hubby didn't. Next time I will make some with regular dinner rolls as well. Thanks for the great and EASY recipe!
We took the ingedients to make these with us a couple of Thanksgivings ago to enjoy during our mini cabin vacation. They were easy to make, delicious and one of the favorite meals my kids remember to this day. Delicious!
We made this on Super Bowl Sunday. It was a hit! Everybody liked it. We made a variety using turkey and chicken, too. I'd definitely make this again for some solid, beer-absorbing appetizers.
These were delicious! I actually used most of the butter mixture on the inside of the rolls and then just brushed the small amount left on the tops. So I didn't have problems with the bread getting soggy or the butter dripping off and making a mess; instead it got too crispy and hard after sitting out for a bit. So, just need to keep them warm to serve and they are perfect!
These little sammies are fantastic! I think they are by far the best when made with the King's Hawaiian slightly sweet rolls. I do as others have mentioned and just slice the tops off the whole pack of rolls, build my sammies, put the top back on, wrap in foil and bake. After they come out of the oven, I pull them apart. I've always had this recipe with the poppy seed mixture INSIDE the sammies and I think it's much tastier than putting it on top. I do brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter after they come out of the oven as I thinks that adds just that extra bit of flavor. I gave this recipe 4 stars since they want you to put the mixture on top and you miss all the flavor that way. No matter how you decide to make them, try these out because you will LOVE them and everyone will rave!
Like Grandma F used to make.
I've been making these for years and someone always asks for the recipe! Minor changes: brush inside of rolls with worcestershire sauce, add ham (thin sliced deli ham, chopped) and provolone and then add most of mustard mixture to the inside - reserving just enough to brush tops of assembled sandwiches. I also slice entire top of rolls prior to making to save time. I bake them, covered with foil, for 15 minutes, remove them from oven and let sit, covered, for another 15-20 minutes. Delish!
I originally had these at a friend's house. I have made these numerous times for parties. Everyone raves about them and there are never any leftovers. I rarely use poppy seeds because I often forget to buy them. Now I add about 1 Tbsp of honey (or less) when I melt the butter. Of the 24 rolls, I make 12 with ham and swiss and 12 with sliced turkey and provolone. They fit nicely on a cookie sheet in the fridge until ready to bake. Just be sure to add the sauce on top right before baking.
These are so good! I love how the dried onions get a nice toasty crunch from the oven. Thanks!
A delicious little ham and cheese sandwich. I spread a thin layer of sweet hot mustard on the inside of the King's Hawaiian Rolls and used only 1 1/2 T. poppy seeds.
I have been making these sandwiches for years - we call them "tailgate" sandwiches! Everyone asks for them. A few changes - I use brown mustard, a little butter, fresh minced onion, teaspoon of worcestershire sauce and poppy seeds for the sauce. We wrap them in foil and load them up in a low heat grill, a roaster or in the oven and let cook until the cheese is hot and bubbly. They are perfect for parties!
Everyone who tried them, loved them, however, most of the women didn't go near them...not the healthiest choice.
I didn't have any minced onion so I used fresh garlic and forgot the mustard. I also used 3/4 stick of butter and did half the sandwiches with hot pepper jack cheese and the other half swiss. They turned out great!
These are always a hit and reheat well! Great for football parties.
Oh my were these a hit! Made exactly as written. The little sandwiches also reheat very well in the microwave :) Will definitely make again!
easy and good, my fav combo. i used hawaiian sweet rolls and made some with turkey, personally preferred the turkey myself.
These are really good and so easy. I would only bake them 15-18 minutes though as I found them to be a bit overdone for my tastes. The DH loved them. Served with sweet potato fries. Yum!
I LOVE THESE!!!! I like to use Hawaiian bread rolld though.
These are a favorite at our house! We make them all the time! I use Hawaiian sweet rolls and don't cut sandwhiches apart until after baking. Put butter sauce on inside to make less messy and cover with foil while baking. YUM!!!!
I have made these several times... but I don't think I've made the same recipe twice! I have tried this recipe using various meats and cheeses, but what makes the recipe is the buttery topping. (I did omit the poppy seeds.)
I have this same exact recipe except I don't melt the butter mixture. I spread it on the inside of the roll. We also wrap each one in foil to bake them. Also we make them ahead of time and freeze them, so they are great for a quick sandwich. Just take out of freezer and pop into toaster oven. YUMMY.
Might as well make a ham & cheese sandwich. Not impressed.
