Mini Ham And Cheese Rolls

These little sammies are fantastic! I think they are by far the best when made with the King's Hawaiian slightly sweet rolls. I do as others have mentioned and just slice the tops off the whole pack of rolls, build my sammies, put the top back on, wrap in foil and bake. After they come out of the oven, I pull them apart. I've always had this recipe with the poppy seed mixture INSIDE the sammies and I think it's much tastier than putting it on top. I do brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter after they come out of the oven as I thinks that adds just that extra bit of flavor. I gave this recipe 4 stars since they want you to put the mixture on top and you miss all the flavor that way. No matter how you decide to make them, try these out because you will LOVE them and everyone will rave!