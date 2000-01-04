Cheese Crispies
These are addictive! They can be made to anyone's taste by adjusting the amount of heat.
My mother-in-law made these for years and I have taken over since her death. Our family loves these so much. One difference in our recipe is that we use about 1/2 of the cheese that this recipe calls for....I don't know, but this might cut down on the "greasiness" that some reviewers wrote about. And they really are "addictive".Read More
I tried out a "test" recipe before making them for company, good thing I did, they were terrible. Too greasy and too floury tasting.Read More
I just wanted to add my vote for these crispies. I took it to a luncheon today, and everyone raved about it and wanted a copy of the recipe. One lady is already going to make this appetizer for a party tomorrow night! YUM!
I first ate this at my wedding shower in 1966. My mother-in-law used it all of the time. As an appetizer she left them in balls. To serve with salads, she pressed them with a fork like peanut butter cookies. This is the exact recipe I have and it is wonderful!
These were tasty but very greasy.
This recipe is absolutely wonderful! Being a cheese-aholic, I knew that it would be. It is so easy and quick. While preparing a birthday dinner for friends, I quickly threw it together to serve as a pre-dinner nibble, and they loved it. Careful though: It these crispies are so addictive, they could have an effect on your weight!
I would say cook them a little bit longer and make sure that they are extra thin. I originally made them too thick and they ended up greasy and floury too. But when I made them thinner and cooked them for longer it worked really well.
I made these for a party and everyone loved them. Pretty quick to make
Great recipe, and easy, too!
These were extremely rich to the point that eating them made me queasy.
If you have any leftovers, I'll be surprised!!!
I had to make something for a wedding shower and I was looking for some kind of cheese straw recipe that had rice krispies in it. (I'd had them before, just never made them.) This is exactly what I was looking for! These turned out just as I'd hoped. Next time, I may use extra sharp cheddar and add some extra pepper and garlic powder for a little more punch. These were so easy to make. The dough didn't stick to my fingers. I used parchment paper, so that probably helped with the greasiness that others complained about. I flattened them and ran a fork across for a little decoration. I had to cook them for about 15 minutes instead of 12.
wow, fantastic, definately a keeper. dough is very dry, what you put in the oven is what you get out. (no spreading) i would advise to make the balls of dough about 1" in size and using a wet fork to mush them flat. "thick" cookies ok, but lacking, "thin" cookies are best. (picture the size of a Ritz cracker...) totally awesome treat. thank you.
Boy, I thought these were just too greasy. Maybe I made them wrong.
This is a delicious recipe to use for a party, wedding reception, or just to eat. It is very crispy and fairly easy to make.
I made these in different versions, some with minced onions, some with bacon bits, and they turned out pretty darn good. Especially the bacon ones. For people who like a slightly different taste, instead of the overwhelming cheesiness, try adding random tiny foods.
Hmmm . . . I had high hopes for this recipe; the photo made these things look like the perfect snack. I followed the recipe exactly, but they are just lacking in something. I think they might be better by adding some ranch dressing mix or something to give it a little flavor; cayenne pepper alone wouldn't be enough to fill that "missing link," in my opinion. I think this would make a good base recipe to play with, though. I made mine on a baking stone so they did not turn out greasy at all.
These are quite tasty, but not over-powering. I made a couple small adjustments to the recipe, using about 1/2 cup less flour, and adding in a few extra dashes of Worcestershire sauce. I also opted for real butter instead of margarine, which I think helped cut down on the grease factor. Very easy to make and quick to bake. I find them especially delectable when served along with some ranch or similar dipping sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
This website is just the greatest! I've had this recipe for a number of years but can't find the recipe card so I was thrilled to find it here. I will say that my recipe doesn't ask for the Worcestershire Sauce so I left it out but otherwise everything else is the same. However, my directions said to mix it all and form into a log and chill slightly, then slice thinly and bake. (This way they're not so crumbly.) I even have a faster way if you're not serving these to company and you want to devour them by yourself. I cut the recipe into 1/4. Press the dough all together (like a big cookie) on a cookie sheet with parchment paper as thin as possible. I used a pan for my toaster oven, which is 12 X 10. Baked for 15 min. on middle shelf and they were so good that my son and I ate all of it and DH didn't get any even though the recipe says this amount would be 5 servings!
Some Cheddars ooze more than others. I use Extra sharp, well-aged, so it's drier and you can actually use less. Try a small brick of Kraft black label or another sharp cheese -- peccorino, parmesan, even Stilton or Bleu -- in a lesser amount than one pound.
These were OK, although a bit greasy. You can't eat too many at one sitting, too rich. They remind me of cheese straws. Next time I'll increase the cayenne a bit. I used a bit less flour too, and I'm glad I did. I really had to get in there with my hands and mix things up, and they kept falling apart on me..
wonderfully easy and very good. I sifted the flour and added it to the finely shredded cheese first. Than thoroughly mixed in butter and all other ingredients increasing the worchestershire to 2 T, increasing garlic powder and salt to 1 tsp. because my cheese was quite mild in flavor. I will make this cracker an annual tradition at our house.
These taste great. Though next time I would use slightly less flour than the recipe calls for.
Sooooo good! I have made these a bunch of times & they're great every time! I know it sounds wierd, but imagine sausage balls without the sausage! That's what they're like & my whole family loves them!
Those were delicious. I used half the butter it required and 125g of cheese and it did not come greasy. Very Yummy and addictive but so easy and quick to make
Addictive! Husband and I can easily consume this in one sitting - beware!!!!
This was fun and easy. I will make this recipe again and again. With a little extra garlic and salt, these would taste very much like the garlic cheese biscuits at Red Lobster. I rolled the dough into balls and then squished them with the bottom of a glass. It makes a nice cheese cookie. I also tried rolling out the dough and using mini cookie cutters, but the shapes melted a little when cooked - not worth the extra effort of rolling and cutting.
They tasted great but were too much trouble for what you got out of it. They were difficult to remove from the pan without breaking into pieces. My family told me to just buy Cheese Straws!
These were just too greasy. I tried to play with the amounts of butter/cheese, but nothing seemed to work out well. They have a good taste, though!
Taste like Cheese-um's
Enjoyed these very much, but felt it need a little punch. Added a twist or two of juice from a fresh lemon, 2-3 tablespoons of Dill weed and increased the cayenne pepper to 1/2 teaspoon. Got raving reviews from most who attended my party and tried them. YUMMY!!!
I cut this recipe in half to test them out and we loved them. Although i used shredded Mexican style cheese(cheddar and pepper jack mixture) and i added a bit more butter because mine seemed a bit dry. Mine did not turn out greasy at all. I made mine very thin and they tasted just like cheese nips.
wonderful and easy. The dough keeps in the refrigerator so you can take make these without the mixing mess. Also, for flavor changes I added minced jalapeños and cilantro. Just add what you like with cheese! (I have had several people ask for this recipe)
Sorry, didn't care for this. I wish I had read the reviews before wasting my ingredients. Very floury and greasy, as a few others have commented. I was supposed to bring a few appetizers to a wedding party and this was one of the recipes I was going to bring. Ended up leaving these flour-grease crisps at home...was glad I had a few other appetizer recipes already made.
I had lost this recipe and glad I found it. I only used 8 oz cheddar because that is all I had and they turned out fine. I put more Cayenne in because we like the zip. Otherwise it is a super recipe. These are delicate so careful taking them off the cokkie sheet.
Was not a big fan of the actual recipe, but with my modifications they were a huge hit. I used them at a baby shower as an appetizer. I topped them with sour cream, bacon, tomato and lettuce. Mini BLT of sorts. Everyone LOVED them.
Fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly. These were not greasy at all... I'm not sure why they are turning out that way for others. I did use fine pre-shredded sharp cheddar. I think this might have helped the greasy factor.
I made these for a party. Everyone loved them, but I agree with some of the others that they are a little greasy. I was kind of embarrassed by that, but they tasted good and people devoured them. They were better when I added some extra zing to them - a little extra cayenne. I wonder if they'd be less greasy with a different cheese. Cheddar can be oily when melted. I might give that a try next time.
I've made these from a similar recipe w/out the rice krispies. I love them. Had a hard time with this -- I couldn't get the balls to flatten without falling apart. I ended up putting them in the bottom of muffin tins and pressing to pack and they turned out okay. Still VERY fragile. Don't know what I did wrong.
This didn't turn out too well for me. I wasn't able to make the dough very cohesive and wasn't able to mix the worchestershire sauce in very well. A couple of the guys liked these but they didn't exactly disappear as fast as some of the other things I made did.
These cheesy snacks were irresistable. But don't let them sit--a day or two later and they're a bit stale.
Really great snack for the children. I didn't use the worcheshire sauce or the garlice powder though. It is also just as good without the crispy cereal.
Yuck, weird consistency and not much flavor.
Really different, pretty addictive, makes a ton, thank goodness - everytime I passed by them I had to have another!
I don't know if I went wrong somewhere but I did not find these enjoyable at all, first they didn't hold together very well and had an awful texture. I'm not sure if this is because I reduced the amount of cheese as per other reviewers suggestions. They didn't even taste that great. I will not make this recipe again.
Easy to make, but we didn't love them. They were ok.
I was disappointed in these since they sounded so good. The first batches tasted too 'floury' so I made them extremely thin. Those tasted a little better but fell apart so easily people were eating crumbs.
I have been making this recipe for years. Use the same ingredients with the exception of using Imperial Sharp Cheddar Cheese (a 250g tub) instead of the pound of cheddar cheese which I find makes them very "cheesy". I also find this cheese does not make them quite as greasy with a very strong cheese flavour. Instead of 2 cups of flour and 2 cups of rice cereal I use 1.5 cups flour and 4 cups rice cereal. I bake at 400 for 8 to 10 minutes. They come out crispy and non-greasy. If serving only adults I usually put in 1/2 tsp cayenne to give a little more heat.
Made these this morning to snack on while opening Christmas presents and they are a new family favorite! Wouldn't change a thing!
Oh my gosh! I LOVE these things! My mom has been making a very similar recipe for years. They've become a staple at our get togethers :)
Tasted just like my nan's! So tasty and easy!
My family found this to be an excellent treat. The only thing I would do to improve is add a little bit more cayenne pepper, we like food with a little more "bite" to it.
I've had this recipe in my recipe box for a while and finally decided to try it out. I was prepared for a yummy treat, and was extremely disappointed. They were extremely greasy and all you could taste was the flour. Sorry, this recipe is a no-go.
Greasy
I really enjoyed these. I didn't put in as much cheese as it calls for, but I think that was a mistake. I will try this one again because we all loved them! EDIT: My family can't get enough of these! I put in 2 cups of cheese instead of the recommended amount. So tasty!
Nom, nom, nom. I love these (but cook for a bit longer to make extra crispy). I just have to have self control when I make them because I can easily eat them all.
Tasted like cheezit crackers, too much work. A little too chewy.
I did not care for this recipe.
The crisps spread out a lot when they are baking, but you do need to flatten them slightly before baking. I added a bit of chopped fresh sage to some of the batter and chopped fresh thyme to the other part. Both herbs added a nice complement to the cheddar cheese. Because they are irregularly shaped they aren't that elegant, but they are pretty tasty.
Good but dry. Good dipped in salsa.
This is a great recipe. I have taken it to family gatherings and included it in holiday gift baskets. It's always a hit! For a little more taste I will sometimes add 1/2 teaspoon of tobasco or louisianna hot sauce. You can also leave out the rice crispies. This recipe works great in a cookie press.
This recipe was so bad that half way through, I stopped baking all the dough and wound up never eating it.
Just made these today adjusting the recipe a little and, oh boy, are they delicious! I used 3/4 cup butter (instead of 1 cup), added 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce and 1.5 tsp. of Cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere's). *TIP: Be patient as you combine the ingredients. It takes a lot of stirring and mashing with a rubber spatula to get the butter well distributed. I also combined the flour (sifted) with the cheese, rice krispies & spices PRIOR to adding the butter and Worcestershire sauce. Used parchment paper and made balls a little larger than a jaw-breaker then pressed flat with my fingers. I baked tem exactly 13 minutes each batch...truly amazing treat!!!
These are good but I think they could be crisper without so much butter or with more rice krispies. I added more cayenne - I like a bite. Good with pecans on the side as avdifferent appetizer.
This was not popular with my family.
Sorry... kinda greasy. Makes a lot though.
This recipe turned out great for me. Not hardly any grease at all. I mean the pan had some grease but the cookies themselves were not greasy. These were just what I had hoped for. I grated the cheese and the butter in the food processor then added the flour, cayenne and some coarse salt. No pepper or garlic or worstershire. Blended it well in food processor...or as well as it would. Then kneeded a bit by hand before adding the rice crispy's. I didn't measure...just added until it looked right but about 2 cups. Perfect! and Crisp! I will save this recipe~!
These are not an elegant appetizer, but they are yummy! Great for casual events or tailgating snacks.
Great recipe. I only used 1/2 the cheese (it's all I had) and they turned out great. 12 minutes, cool in the pan and then on to the cooling rack. Perfect.
these taste wonderful just out of the oven. My kids really liked them.
I found it hard to ball up the mixture because it was too dry and when I tried to flatten the balls, they fell apart. So I left them in balls, which kind of flattened out themselves as they baked. All in all, they were too dry which seems to be the opposite of what other reviews have said.
These looked and smelled yummy but they were rather mealy. I made them for a party at my house and these were the only thing that I had massive leftovers of. They are greasy and just not good.
A nice snack to nibble on but not something I would serve to company.
Mom made these a lot, and then I lost her recipe. This is very similar, and 5 star worthy.
Followed recipe to the "T." Absolutely awful. No flavor at all. What a waste of good cheese
I made them with less cheese & they were fine. Also added some chives. Yummy.
I put in 1/2 tsp of Cayanne pepper. I could not stop eating these they are addicting.
These are so easy and delicious!
Very simple to make and really good - something out of the ordinary. To help with the excess grease from cheese put on paper towel when you take out of oven and let sit for a while. NO GREASE!
I make these a lot. The only change I make is instead of the worcestershire sauce I use a bit more than one tablespoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning. Everyone asks me to bring these to parties. Great!
I made these for an election night party. I used only 3/4 of butter and the full pound of cheese. Once I took them out of the oven and they cooled a bit, I laid them on paper towels to draw some of the oil out. I actually think the butter could be reduced to 1/2 cup and the recipe would still work. I used extra sharp cheddar cheese. I did like the idea someone else had of using a harder, less oily cheese. My husband suggested using Asiago cheese next time which I think is a great idea. I’ll probably give these another try with different cheese and less butter.
The cheddar needs to be sharp to get the best flavor.
I followed the tips from others and used 1 package of shredded gourmet sharp cheese (8 ounces) plus a small handful of shredded colby jack. I also used unsalted butter as the recipe didn't specify. Didn't have Worcestershire sauce (mea culpa) so added a bit of kosher salt on the top. They really are delicious - but look like they should be cookies! My unsuspecting son grabbed one straight out of the oven and was surprised by the savory taste! Bet they would be good with wine. Hmm. Might just have to make another batch to try that out. Thanks for the recipe.
Definitely make it again. I made these tonight and they are delicious. Not greasy, not crumbly...they are crisp, cheesy and have enough pepper in them to make them interesting. I don't know why others have problems with this recipe, but it worked 100% for me.
Be generous with the spices. Sprinkle with sea salt before putting in the oven. I only used 12 oz of cheese. Then I baked them thin, for about 18 minutes. Delicious, and made the house smell great!
I love cheese and I had rice krispies already open so I decided to try this. They were very rich and a bit floury. I wouldn't make these again.
Fun, easy and impressive!
