Cheese Crispies

This website is just the greatest! I've had this recipe for a number of years but can't find the recipe card so I was thrilled to find it here. I will say that my recipe doesn't ask for the Worcestershire Sauce so I left it out but otherwise everything else is the same. However, my directions said to mix it all and form into a log and chill slightly, then slice thinly and bake. (This way they're not so crumbly.) I even have a faster way if you're not serving these to company and you want to devour them by yourself. I cut the recipe into 1/4. Press the dough all together (like a big cookie) on a cookie sheet with parchment paper as thin as possible. I used a pan for my toaster oven, which is 12 X 10. Baked for 15 min. on middle shelf and they were so good that my son and I ate all of it and DH didn't get any even though the recipe says this amount would be 5 servings!