Cheese Crispies

These are addictive! They can be made to anyone's taste by adjusting the amount of heat.

Recipe by Jan

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
15 to 20 servings
Ingredients

20
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine cheese, butter or margarine, flour, crispy rice cereal, salt, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Mix well and form small balls out of the dough (the dough will yield approximately 55 balls). Flatten each ball of dough with your fingertips until the dough is very thin and arrange the discs on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 minutes; or until the Cheese Crispies are golden and slightly brown around the edges. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 286.5mg. Full Nutrition
