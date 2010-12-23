Pecan Cups

I made these at the last minute for a friend who wanted a pecan pie without the whole pie. These were PERFECT! The first time I made them I followed the recipe to the letter and they turned out beautifully. The second time I I used the rest of the cream cheese (probably 5oz) ooops! and guess what? They still turned out FANTASTIC!!! I used a regular sized 12 cupcake pan. I also used liners. I didn't care how they looked, but I am getting better at making them consistent and neater. However- it doesn't matter. They are so delicious! Plus- they peel out of the liners beautifully. I think I will eventually get a little mini pan. But really these go together so beautifully. Make sure your butter is room temperature and it makes the crust easier to put together. These are definitely on my list as a keeper. I highly recommend these. In my attempt to make them look neater and more consistent (which would help if I had the smaller mini muffin pan) I did read on other similar recipes to combine the dough and then refridgerate it- then- form into a 4" square and cut into 1" pieces- obviously a mini muffin pan would be 16 squares. I just used a cookie scoop. Most of all- I just highly recommend this recipe. It's a dessert. It's meant to be a treat.