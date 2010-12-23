Pecan Cups
Rich and crunchy, these little pecan cup treats are perfect for parties.
I used a mini cupcake pan, and I greased & floured it well so I didn't have to use cupcake liners. I ended up with 24 mini cupcakes, and they baked for 23 minutes. Like everyone suggested, I doubled the filling. I had a lot left over. These are so good, though. The crust is flakey and buttery, the filling is crunchy and sweet... my husband raved about them and ate six immediately!Read More
They taste great, but I recommend using actual muffin tins (with the paper muffin cups for easy serving) so the mixture doesn't spread so much in the oven. Other than a funky shape, they came out great! I'm actually making them again today.
I usually make pecan pie every Thanksgiving, but this year I have a countertop oven and wanted to make something I knew would cook properly. I doubled the dough and tripled the filling, it worked out perfectly. These are somewhat difficult to make (it was my first time making tassies), but I finally rolled teaspoons of dough into balls, pressed into mini muffin cups then used my thumbs to raise the dough up the sides. My last batch I finally figured it out. The flavor was excellent.
These are great! I made one batch and the just went. I made a double batch but was short one ounce of cream cheese, they still came out great. My family said these are must from now on.
THIS IS A VERY QUICK,EASY AND TASTY TREAT. I MADE THESE ON THANKSGIVING AND I WILL BE MAKING THEM AGAIN. I USED A REGULAR MUFFIN PAN LINED WITH PAPER CUPS. WHEN THEY COOLED I TOOK THEM OUT OF THE PAPER CUPS AND HAD THEM ON A TRAY. THEY LOOKED LIKE FINE PASTRIES FROM A HIGH END BAKERY. THE PAPER CUPS PUT A GREAT DECORATIVE LOOK ON THEM. NEXT TIME I AM GOING TO TRY THEM IN A MINI MUFFIN PAN ALSO LINED WITH PAPER CUPS. THANKS FOR THIS GREAT RECIPE FOR A WONDERFUL TASTING VERY SIMPLE AND QUICK DESERT. I WILL BE TAKING PICTURES NEXT TIME I MAKE THESE SO EVERYONE CAN SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL THEY ARE.
These tasted wonderful! The only thing is I doubled the filling for the amount of dough it gave you.
This is a recipe my Mom used to make every Christmas so I attempted it myself since I was not going to see her. Everyone loved them and they were all gone in a matter of minutes. I will double the recipe next time and save some for me!
These are wonderful! The only thing I had to change was to use about 1.5 cups of chopped pecans because otherwise the filling was too runny and didn't puff up during baking - which happened the first time I made these. I had much better success when the filling was less liquid-ey and mostly pecans.
My brother loves this! To this day, he still requests this pecan recipe. You have to double the filling, otherwise you're left w/plenty of dough. Overall, a great recipe!
I thought these tasted very good, but there is really not enough filling if you follow the recipe as written. I doubled the filling and still didn't really find it to be quite enough.
Easy to make and the oohs and ahhhs were pure delight. I used whole wheat pastry flour. I divided up the dough into 18 balls and then spread into cupcake papers spreading it only to the halfway point. i used a spoon to spread the filling in the pastry cup. They were easy, easy to make. I wasn't sure how thick or thin to spread the dough but they all came out fine, no matter how I did it.
Everyone at Thanksgiving liked this so much that they got excited when they learned I was bringing it at Christmas too, except that they wanted me to to double the recipe. I sprayed mini cupcake pans for bite size treats.
These "mini pecan pies" are simply wonderful! The pastry is easy to work with, and the filling delicious. I always make this recipe for the Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just be sure to make a lot-they won't last long around your house!
This is a great recipe. I used the mini cupcake pan (non-stick) I made 24. The only thing is that the recipe calls for baking at 30 minutes. you only need to bake them for 15 minutes if you are using the minipans
Excellent recipe!
My Mother gave me this recipe years ago and while I loved the end result, the pastry was a royal pain. While shopping in a kitchen store, I ran across a tart tamper. What a gem this little tool was. It has a small end and a larger end for pressing the rolled up dough into the mini cups. Just dip in flour, press dough in pans. Wouldn't make tarts without it. I bought my Mother one and she uses it at least once a month and makes oodles of these. Also I toyed with the recipe and used butter-flavored shortening for the butter and it seemed to make the tarts easier to remove. The taste of the tarts don't suffer by substituting the shortening either!
Thank you for this great recipe, My friend gave a recipe for pecan cups and it was so hard to work with. This recipe is so easy and taste so good.
Very good cookies! Will make again for sure
When I was super young my grandmother made these. The cream cheese is the magic. I make them every Christmas. Just a hint... don't fill them with too much of the pecan chips. A pinch will do. You want the taste of the filing. Fifty years of trial and error. For the record the generations refers to them as "TEA TIME TASTIES" Tammy San Antonio
Amazing!! Crispy outside, melty inside. Like a miniature pecan pie/molten cake. I will definitely be making these again!!!
These are absolutely delicious! I made the recipe as written and had enough filling. Forming the crust in the miniature cupcake pan is time intensive, but well worth it. I formed the dough into a rectangular shape between two layers of plastic wrap and then chilled. After chilling I cut the dough into 24 squares and placed each into a well buttered mini cupcake pan. I placed a small square of plastic wrap over the dough and used the wooden end of a juicer to press the dough in the cups. After placing the filling in the dough I baked for 30 minutes. I let the pan cool for 10 minutes and they popped right out. Chewy crunchy deliciousness!
will make it again ,the recipe yeilded 18 minis and had hardly any filling left.will definitely make it again .Going to try blind baking the cases and filling with different fillings .
Yummy! this is very similar to my mom's recipe and is a huge favorite in my house! I do double the filling amounts and it turns out to be the perfect amount. I also play around with the crust. I usually make it with the cream cheese because it is so scrumptious and flaky, but I have also made these with regular pie crust and even refrigerated cookie dough (I have used sugar and once even chocolate chip and both were a big hit!).
I love that there's no corn syrup! My mom makes these as Christmas presents. This recipe is very close to the one I grew up with. For a softer crust, use 6 Tbsp of butter instead of 8. The first time I made this recipe, I used white sugar since I didn't have any brown. They came out looking lighter, but the texture and taste was still fantastic. I also tried adding allspice, nutmeg, and cloves. They tasted phenomenal!
They were delicious but used the reviews and doubled the filling recipe and were a great hit with everyone!
these are truly yummy!! I also put a chocolate baking kiss in before they are filled!! A nice little surprise!!
These little tarts are treats that our family loves. I used to buy them in the frozen treats section of grocery stores, but two years ago, I couldn't find them anywhere, so I tried this recipe. It is easy and delicious, so I don't look in the freezer section any more. Now we make our own.
I thought the crust had no flavor. I doubled the amount of filling and added more pecans, as many had suggested. I had lots of leftover filling. I was pleased the filling did not boil over when baked. Overall, It was OK, just not as tasty as I expected.
my recipe is almost exactly the same and I have been making these for over 30 years. They remain one of my family's most requested cookie.
Yes, you should double the recipe. Very good and easy
The cups weren’t that easy to make in my opinion. The filling was delicious but I doubt I will ever make these again.
5 STARS!I made these for Thanksgiving.I made 8 muffin size.Perfect amount of filling for dough.They came out just like the picture,and were delicious!!
What a hit! Made these for Thanksgiving and they were the first dessert to go! Everyone just loved them. My trick for the crust was to roll into a ball about the size of a walnut, using a rolling pin roll out like a crust I used a water glass a bit larger than my muffin tins and cut out then cut a pie shaped small section then rolled and placed in the muffin papers in the pan. Much easier to manage. Used about 3 cups of pecans. Family already asking for them for Christmas. A hit!
I made these at the last minute for a friend who wanted a pecan pie without the whole pie. These were PERFECT! The first time I made them I followed the recipe to the letter and they turned out beautifully. The second time I I used the rest of the cream cheese (probably 5oz) ooops! and guess what? They still turned out FANTASTIC!!! I used a regular sized 12 cupcake pan. I also used liners. I didn't care how they looked, but I am getting better at making them consistent and neater. However- it doesn't matter. They are so delicious! Plus- they peel out of the liners beautifully. I think I will eventually get a little mini pan. But really these go together so beautifully. Make sure your butter is room temperature and it makes the crust easier to put together. These are definitely on my list as a keeper. I highly recommend these. In my attempt to make them look neater and more consistent (which would help if I had the smaller mini muffin pan) I did read on other similar recipes to combine the dough and then refridgerate it- then- form into a 4" square and cut into 1" pieces- obviously a mini muffin pan would be 16 squares. I just used a cookie scoop. Most of all- I just highly recommend this recipe. It's a dessert. It's meant to be a treat.
These were delicious! I needed to double the recipe because they disappear so quickly!
No changes.i used to make these for my family and my church h members
