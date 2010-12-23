Pecan Cups

Rich and crunchy, these little pecan cup treats are perfect for parties.

By HAYCO

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 pecan cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Blend softened cream cheese and 1/2 cup butter or margarine in a mixing bowl until thoroughly combined. Add flour and mix well. Place in the refrigerator to chill.

  • Combine brown sugar and 1 tablespoon butter or margarine in a mixing bowl. Add egg and vanilla; blend well. Stir in pecans.

  • Pat chilled dough into the bottoms of the 18 paper muffin cups. Pour in filling, distributing evenly between all cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 61.5mg. Full Nutrition
