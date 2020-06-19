Japanese-Style Cabbage Salad

1 of 62

Rating: 4 stars To give this salad a little "kick" I added a dash of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce. I did not add the full amount of salt and pepper I added it to taste. I made this around noon today as to give it time to sit in the dressing until dinner. VERY good though my husband and I thought this needed more dressing. Next time I will double the dressing ingredients. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I'm giving it 5 stars because I like the dressing. I did start modifying before I tried the original recipe because...I'm serving it to guests tonight and I wanted to take advantage of all of the good cooks' recommendations. I added carrots and broccoli changed the sugar to honey and otherwise did as instructed. It's a wonderful slaw salad and uses many of my garden veggies. Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars I made this to go with a Japanese chicken dish because I had half a head of cabbage to use. I was out of scallions which would have helped a lot and I chose not to bother with the almonds. I added two shredded carrots did use the garlic and used only 1/2 tsp pepper. Not bad but the sesame oil was too overpowering. I ended up using another Tbsp each of sugar and vinegar to try to counteract the oil. If I make it again will use 1 T. sesame oil and 1 T. canola with the same amt. of other ingredients. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a huge hit for a sushi party I threw recently. I did double the sauce as I found it a little light. Very tasty and is now added to my recipe box as a favorite. Thanks! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is fantastic. I have made it a few times and it is always a crowd pleaser. I personally like using red cabbage because it makes a really pretty salad and I have added julienned carrots and it looked and tasted great. I've also added cucumber which is also tasty. I followed some other reviews and used honey as opposed to sugar and it tasted really nice. Don't skip out on toasting the sesame seeds - it really gives it that nutty flavour. The dressing is really versatile too I've contemplated using it for other salads and it would probably be tasty with shrimp. This is my favourite cabbage recipe thank you for posting! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is really great. I think this would be fantastic followed as is but I made the following modifications for my own personal taste. I added about 1/4 cup of shredded carrots I used roasted salted peanuts instead of almonds and about half a bunch of green onion (a whole bunch seemed like too much). Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This salad was delicious! My husband and I lived in Japan for a couple years and we're always looking for side dishes to go with our salmon and rice. This one was perfect! The only thing I didn't add was the almonds. I also replaced the sugar with honey. Everything else I followed to the letter. I can't believe how fast and easy this was to make I will be making it many more times I'm sure. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe. Very fresh and light. A nice healthier option to regular coleslaw Helpful (6)