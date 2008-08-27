Dirty Rice
This is an easy recipe to make and it's very flavorful and spicy.
This is an easy recipe to make and it's very flavorful and spicy.
for an annatto substitute try 1/4 tsp. paprika plus generous pinch of tumeric (equals 1 tsp annatto)Read More
This is by no means dirty rice. I followed this as written and feel that there are tons of other recipes that rate much higher. It would have been easier to just boil the rice and add all the other stuff to it.. Will not make again.Read More
for an annatto substitute try 1/4 tsp. paprika plus generous pinch of tumeric (equals 1 tsp annatto)
This is by no means dirty rice. I followed this as written and feel that there are tons of other recipes that rate much higher. It would have been easier to just boil the rice and add all the other stuff to it.. Will not make again.
I have now made this recipe twice and it has been a hit both times. Could not find Anatto Powder so I just left it out. Husband and kids loved it!
Oh my gosh, this was so good! The only changes I made was to use cubanelle peppers instead of green (too expensive this time of year), red kidney beans instead of black, and 1 tsp of ground chipotle chili pepper instead of the 2 tsp of annatto - it's what I had on hand. I served it as a side dish to the Cuban Pork Roast and Spicy Mango Salsa recipes also found on this site. Will definitely make again. Thank you, Jen!
Great tasting rice dish. I loved the combination of spices.
This is an easy and versatile recipe. For another meal idea layer guacamole, sour cream, cheddar, and (for your meat eating friends) grilled chicken,for one helluva burrito. This recipe is a new favorite in my house.
I got this recipe because normally "dirty rice" is a cajun thing, so I made it with Cajun Chicken. It's more like spanish rice. However, it was a big hit! My hubby loved it!! Next time I make it, I'll do so with a spanish meal!
This was incredible. We ommitted the nuts and it was fabulous!!! There is just two of us so there were a lot of leftovers. Definitely put the fresh onions and squeeze the fresh lime juice on top... it just makes the dish.****UPDATE**** I have to say this has become one of our most favorite recipes.. we alter it only a little by adding shredded chicken. We just buy a pre-cooked rotiserie chicken and use the white meat.. fab!!!
I'm afraid I have to differ! It was mush... and I followed the directions exactly. It was spicy, but there was no TASTE at all. I hate wet rice.
This was delish!! Everyone had second helpings the night I made it. I used paprika instead of annatto and left out the green pepper since I didn't have it on hand. Very, very good. (If you're expecting a cajun style dish, you should read the ingredients more carefully. Tsk, tsk, tsk. ;)) I will definitely make this again.
Sorry! But this is not "Dirty Rice"! I agree with CORKALAB. Add some shredded chicken and you have a nice casserole.
Not great, not terrible.... This didn't float me or my fiance's boat (sorry!). This reminds me of a pre-pkg. Mex. rice mix I bought months ago (which my fiance & I didn't care for...). For all of the effort involved (i.e. chopping, sauteeing, toasting) & the cost incured (pinenuts aren't cheap!), the end result was not what I expected. I was lucky to find annatto powder (checked my specialty spice store 1st, who, to my surprise only sold annatto seeds; I then stumbled upon a sm. pkg. of the stuff at my local Italian mkt. for $.99!), and I think that was what gave this side dish the pkg. rice mix taste my fiance and I don't like. I also must say that jen's direct. are not accurate. First, the amt. of liquid MUST be inc! In retrospect, I thought cooking my rice for 20 min. instead of 25 would have done the trick (my rice was quite "mushy"), but I still had a few "stray" crunchy grains, even after cooking for the full 25 min. I ended up add. ~1/4 c. chx. broth which seemed to help. Also, jen's direct. suggest using salt 2X, but only 1 measurement is incl. in the ingred. list. Same for the annatto powder. The 1st measurement (i.e. 2 t) is accounted for, but the other is not (what do you do w/ the remainng 2 t??? - I nixed it alltogether). Finally, I could barely taste the nuts, corn or beans (defeats the purpose of add. them...) & the "yield" is for WAAY more than 4 ppl. (my gosh!!!). Perhaps add. the garnishes would have made this better??? Oh well! Thx. anyways, jen :)
EXCELLENT! The Cubans in Miami have a dish I love called Moros. This is a spiced up version of that. I added canned black beans with liquid to the rice and cooked together. I reduced the water slightly to make up for the liquid in the beans. By doing this, it colors the rice to it's "dirty" color.
Excellent recipe. I added a jalapeno for a littel extra zip! It was fantastic.
Now this was good stuff. I omitted the annatto powder (couldn't find it at the store) and the pine nuts (didn't want to buy an entire jar just for this recipe), and it still turned out great. Easy to make, lots of flavor, looked great. Thanks, jen!
This recipe is fantastic. I've made it with long cooking brown rice and if you add chicken breasts or pork on top of the rice for the last 20 minutes or so, you have a complete meal-in-a-pot.
I don't care what you name it, it's awesome. I used saffron instead of annatto, and some dried cilantro instead of fresh, as well as brown instead of white rice... but this is a wonderful recipe and needs NO improvement as far as I am concerned. Wonderful!
This was my first experience with dirty rice and i thought it was great !!
My boyfriend and I both loved this!! (Let's get one thing straight, though...this is definitely NOT the famous Cajun dirty rice - but that's obvious from the ingredients list. But it's still great!!) So...the ingredients list calls for 2 T olive oil, but I only remember seeing instructions for 1 T...maybe I missed a step somewhere, but it was just lovely with 1 T. I didn't even bother looking for the annatto powder, since so many people couldn't find it and based on some internet searches I did, it didn't seem like I'd miss it too much anyway. I did add 1 tsp ancho chili powder (in addition to the 1 T chili powder), but only cuz I really love the stuff! I was REALLY surprised how strong the cinnamon smelled, but how much it DIDN'T overpower the flavor. I used brown rice instead of white (same cooking time and amount of water), used 1 can of corn and 1 can of black beans (both drained), omitted the pine nuts (little too expensive for my blood) and the red onion (no particular reason...I think I'll add it next time -- I love red onion and I think it would have worked really well). Forgot about the cilantro...it probably would have been great to have, but I'll kind of "play it by ear" in the future, if I have some, I'll add it...if I don't, I won't! Still tastes awesome! I cooked up some pork chops seperately (used the chops from the Allrecipes Grandman Pork Chops and Rice recipe) and served those over the rice. They were perfect together. Leftovers were great for lu
Amazing, amazing, amazing! I have been looking for a good dirty rice recipe for a long time, but every one I had seen called for chicken livers or chicken gizzards. Blech! Since this is a vegetarian version, I didn't have to deal with that. Superb! I served it with sausage Saturday night for guests and it was a huge hit. I highly recommend this and will be making it often. Thank you so much for such a fantastic recipe!
I also don't agree with the four and five star ratings, sadly. I followed the recipe exactly and it was without any interesting flavors. I had to doctor it up quite a bit before serving it at a potluck. Not worth the time or the ingredients.
Great meal. I added sausage for a complete meal.
Really good and easy recipe. I followed the recipe except for the annato powder which i ommited becasue i didn't have any! It is even still good after being frozen and dethawed!
Very flavorful and moist! Everybody loved it!
The flavor was wonderful. I served grilled chicken on a bed of dirty rice. It was very colorful and delicious. Everyone loved it and I would definitly make this again.
This was outstanding! Not sure what the one reviewer tasted when they said it had no outstanding flavor. I almost didn't try it because of that, boy am I glad I did! It has great flavor and heats up well for leftovers! Definitely will make this again.
Did not like it. Spice but no real flavor. Daughter thought it was too hot, hubby said there no other flavor there and it was a weird cross between spanish and Cajan but neither worked. Oh well! I tried!
This rice was delicious.
I reduced the chili powder and omitted cilantro and opted out on annatto - can't find it anywhere. It was very good and healthy and filling, too.
Fantastic. I snuck red peppers and cajun-seasoned ground pork in there and used a little white wine during the simmering process. I also made a bit more rice than the recipe calls for because my family likes its rice. The spices were heavenly. The pork gave extra seasoning to make up for the extra rice, and the whole thing was a fantastic blend of flavors. Will definitely make again.
WOW!~ So good, I followed as close as I could having to sub. very little: red bell pepper instead of green, 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper instead of pepper flakes and I used other reviewers tip of 1+1/2 tsp paprika and 1/2 tsp turmeric for the annatto powder. I also just used the whole cans of black beans and corn so not to have leftover in the fridge... Everything just enhanced this recipe!.. The crunch of the nuts was good and the twist of lime, red onion and cilanto all came together pefect! I didn't eat the sliced red onions though, just put it just for presentation. Thanks for a great recipe!..
Very flavorful - it's the lime that does the trick! I could see it being even better with broth in place of the water, but no complaints from me as written. (Mostly as written - I am a bit of a wimp when it comes to spices, so I cut the cumin and red pepper flakes in half, which seemed perfect to me.) Definitely not cajun, but almost exactly what I was looking for to jazz up my beans and rice for dinner tonight!
Loved this! I just used canned corn (drained and pan-roasted),canned black beans (drained) along with one pkg. spicy link sausage,cooked,crumbled,and one lb. smoked sausage,sliced and browned, and took this to our church pot-luck. Everyone was asking for the recipe! My kids just wanted to put it in a tortilla and go!!
I make this every year for a Fat Tuesday celebration at work. It is good hot, but I have also serve it cold at the pitch in (aka potluck.) Very popular dish. It is also good with shrimp and smoked sausage mixed in.
This dish was amazing! The spice combination really gave the rice a wonderful, spicy (not hot) flavor. I will make this many more times. Thank you so much Jen!
this turned out great! the only change I made was sub the cilantro for parsley.
This was very delicious! Everyone at home liked it. However, it was a little on the soggy side - I would cut back on the amount of water to cook the rice. Already looking forward to eating the leftovers at lunch tomorrow!
This recipe makes a TON of rice but it is wonderful. I did change a few things. I used red onion for the saute' then topped at the end with sliced green onions. I think it needs more pine nuts as they get lost. Didn't have the annatto chile and it was fine without it. I liked a little more lime and cilantro in it. Also, instead of water for the rice, I used equal amounts of chicken broth for extra flavor. This will be fabulous wrapped in a tortilla for a veggie lunch, can't wait to have it.
This turned out really good! My husband & I loved it. Too spicy for kids, though, even without the peppers.
Yummy. I used saffron with the rice and cooked the veggies seperately and mixed at the end. I had never heard of dirty rice but this recipe had my kids cleaning their plates!
seemed gritty from all the spice. was better after adding smoked sausage tho.
I always cook things my own way and use the recipe as a guide. I used instant brown rice this time. Next I make this I'm going to make a taco salad shell to serve it in.
Not what I expected, decent, but nothing spectacular. Kinda reminds me of Mexican take out.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I left out the pine nuts and annatto but otherwise followed the directions. I only cooked the rice for 20 minutes and it was perfect. We will make this again.
My husband loves this recipe and smells delicious when cooking.
One of my all time favorites. I used Ancho chili powder instead of Annatto because I didn't know what that was. Awesome recipe - 10++ Thanks for posting this one!
It was too heavy on the cinnamon
throw all kinds of things in it
Very good, family enjoyed it and I will make again. Corkalab the only thing you should be ashamed of is being so sanctimonious, no matter what your age! Tsk, tsk, tsk.
We improvised a little, but overall... Excellent recipe! It beats the stuff that you buy in a box at the store (no processed ingredients). Just remember to rinse your rice first (I didn't and it turned out a little gritty)!
This recipe was so good. My girlfriend and I made this as our first cooking experience as a couple. WE LOVED IT! The flavors are amazing! I followed the recipe exactly and it makes ALOT! BUT!! i think it was even better the next day after it sat in the fridge as left overs!
Awesome recipe! I omitted a few things that I didn't have lying around, but it's still fabulous. I thought it could always use a bit more, so I dropped a vegetable bullion cube in. This is really good, thanks!
Fabulous vegetarian rice dish. Ideal for a potluck because it tastes great at room temperature too. I'm making it for our next potluck of which there are many in the summertime. Thank you, thank you...
This was amazing! Satisfied my picky vegetarian son and the rest of the family. We ate it wrapped in tortillas. I added some extra lime juice to balance the spiciness and added a dollop of sour cream to each wrap on top of the cilantro and red onions. A definite repeat recipe!
very good! i served with catfish kabobs and every one loved it
Yummy! I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand and it still turned out amazing! I didn't have annatto or achiote powder in my pantry (actually never heard of prior to this. I ended up using some leftover tomato/bean and sausage casserole to make up for my lack of tomatoes and green pepper. Will make again!
I'm afraid I have to agree the opinion of being bland. A pretty dish with much potential but fell way short of the yummy meter. Family ate it but not a keeper....
To avoid mushy rice, after sautéeing the veggies and rice I add 2 2/3 cup of water or chicken broth & bring to a boil before covering and lowering the heat to simmer. DO NOT LIFT THE LID FOR 20 MINUTES OR STIR. Check the rice after 20 mins. If still wet leave the lid off but DO NOT STIR. Once the rice is dry incorporate the cooked and warmed corn & beans, along with the chopped tomatoes into the rice by fluffing the rice with 2 forks. Turn off the heat, replace the lid and let the rice stand for 3-5 minutes. Serve as the recipe suggests with the garnishes. Now, enjoy your Latin Dirty Rice!
I thought this was good,. What I like about this recipe is that it gave me some good ideas as a spring board for my own creativity. Thanks, Jen!
This was an amazing meal with a side of garlic flatbread. Instead of water I used vegetable broth and I didn't have any pine nuts, but the spice blend was delicious and everything was cooked perfectly. Will be making this a staple meal at our house!
I didn’t really care for it not that it’s bad but it just wasn’t for me but also 22 ingredients is a lot for a recipe so I probably will not make this again
Love it
Fantastic!! Wonderful flavors and I had never tried Annato.
this recipe requires a lot of cutting but it was delicious.
I just browned a few chicken thighs and some hot sausage before adding the vegetables and spices. The spice combination is GREAT. I did not leave out any of the ingredients. We are loving this one pot meal and will take the leftovers to work. I will never use a box mix again.
My son’s 5th grade class had a spice project and he was tasked with achiote (or annatto). Having never heard of or cooked with this spice, it was fun to find recipes to make with it. As we had to make a sample big enough for the class, the rice was a perfect idea. I try to follow recipes to a T to give a fair rating, but sometimes substitutions are necessary. I used GOYA’s Yellow Rice (box) and substituted that for the white rice. While it comes seasoned, I still used all of the spices in the recipe. I made the rice and when done put in a large Pyrex bowl. Then I added the sautéed onions, garlic, peppers, and spices to it. To that I added the fresh corn, canned black beans, and fresh Roma tomatoes. I also used half of a lime. I only seasoned the sauté mix with salt as rice already had salt from the seasoning in the box mix. As I needed the achiote flavor to come through I sprinkled a bit more on top and mixed. I think this came out really good and the kids will enjoy it. (Fingers crossed!)
Amazing recipe! We were missing the annatto, but the flavors are so intense it wasn't even noticed. Made it with 1 cup of rice instead of 1 1 /3, and served it with cajun spiced halibut and a spicy white wine cream sauce. This is one of our new favorite recipes.
This is a quick, easy, well-balanced meal with good flavor. Squeezing lime juice on top definitely adds that little extra to the dish. If you use the rice:water ratio and timing in this recipe, your rice may not turn out right, so be sure to follow the directions for the specific type of rice you will be using. For example, mine is 1 cup rice to 2 cups water for 40 minutes.
This has become a go-to for our family. I try to make it as close to the recipe as possible because the flavors are great, but it is versatile enough that I can substitute with what I have on hand. I sometimes make this a healthy main dish by browning ground turkey as a first step.
I used brown rice and instead of water, I used vegetable broth. Instead of the spices called for in the recipe, I used 1/4 of a bottle of River Road Dirty Rice Seasoning, 1 1/2 t. Cajun seasoning, 3/4 t. chili powder, and 1 t. cumin. This was delicious!
I used this as a basic recipe, following the first couple of steps, then adding whatever I had on hand (including beef bouillon) and leaving out other items (pine nuts) and it was still sublime.
So yummy! I don't know if this is traditional "Dirty Rice" but everyone I've made it for loves it. I like to add sausage or shrimp to make this a full meal and sometimes I finish it off in the oven like a paella. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks Jen
Made this recipe yesterday to accompany a fish taco recipe- also from this site. The family and guests had seconds and thirds, as did I, with lots leftovers for doggie bags and dinner tonight! Would give this recipe 5 stars but going with 4 stars because I made a 'few' changes, primarily based on what I had on hand and to appease those reviewers who get upset when you make changes and give the recipe 5 stars ;-) I made the following changes and one omission to the recipe: I'm not a fan of pine nuts or any nuts in rice nor was anyone who joined us for dinner last nigh- so nixed the nuts; had neither annatto nor achiote powders in the pantry, so used 2 heaping tsps of chipotle sauce from the can of smoked chipotle peppers I used for the fish taco recipe, instead; had only basmati rice on hand; used washed and drained canned black beans and frozen corn, which I added to the sautéeing rice and spice mixture [do not leave out the cinnamon or cumin], along with the tomatoes, just before adding 2 2/3 cups of chicken stock [unless you're making risotto or rice pudding, always use double the amount of liquid/water as you use uncooked rice!!] [If you use chicken or vegetable stock, you don't need to add any salt and the flavour is deeper/richer]; only had 1/2 green pepper so added 1/4 red and 1/4 yellow peppers for colour and flavour and added them, with tomatoes to the mixture, before giving everything a good stir and bringing everything to a rapid boil [For fluffy loose rice- redu
there were TOO many ingredients loosing moisture to the rice....so at the end...it was still uncooked! and soupy! Next time I will cook the rice and at end mix in the other ingredients....otherwise...tasty and easy
Another version of Mexican rice. Taste great. Good way to clear the fridge of my cilantro, onions, leftover corn, black beans and tomatoes. I used ancho chilis. Thanks for posting.
Excellent! Great flavor, good leftovers.
Love the spices in the this recipe! I didn't follow the recipe exactly since I had my rice cooked already, and used andouille chicken sausage. Also didn't have many of the ingredients, but I used the black beans and corn, and added a can of diced tomatoes. It started tasting like Mexican rice, so I made some tortillas to go with it, grated up some peperjack cheese and served it with sour cream. Absolutely delish! I will make it again when I have all the other ingredients too! Thanks!
Thanks for sharing recipe. It is delicious. I kept it simple to beans and rice. added turmeric and paprika and coriander and a pinch of oregano with the rest of the spices. Turned out tasty.
I didn’t have all the ingredients, but it turned out great! I also added ground meat to this recipe to make it a meal in it self. Yummy!
I just made this recipe & I didn't have any red chili peppers, so I added some cayenne pepper & I didn't get quite enough to get it the right level of hot. The other change I made was substituting green beans in place of the corn. (I used drained whole cut beans & just cut them in smaller pieces). I just don't care for corn. I thought it was an EXCELLENT recipe & look forward to making it again. I had a bowl of it & then ended up putting it in a homemade tortilla & having a burrito too!! YUMMMMMY! A definite keeper!
Very good! Only thing I did differently was to put a bit of grated monterey jack on top!
This was delicious. Didn’t make any changes. Thank you for sharing. The family loved it and I will be adding it to my “FAVORITES”
I substituted with Cannellini beans and whole canned tomatoes (chopped). I also omitted green peppers. It turned out very well. I will make it again.
I'd add either a couple teaspoons of cayenne pepper or a coule fresh chilli peppers, it came out a little bland for me. Mayhaps let it simmer for a couple more minutes to set
Definitely will make it again!
I did add ground beef into it - would be better with chicken stock with the rice rather than water - lost a lot of flavor - I'll make it again
Wow! This is the best beans and rice recipe I have found on this site so far! What an amazing combination of flavors! This was a big hit with my family and I. This is going into my recipe box for sure. I will definately be using it as a regular! A big thanks for sharing!
I will make this again. Like some other users, I think the recipe calls for too much water - I only put in 2 and 1/3 cup. Also, I didn't have a green pepper. It would enhance, but was fine without. I personally loved the flavor. The 'kick' doesn't hit until the food reaches the back of your tongue, and then you can feel a slow burn from the chili powder. And I doused my serving in lime. Love it!
Loved this. Used brown rice not white (diabetic honey so), dried cilantro, added some sausage to it, I was afraid to add cinnamon so I skipped that and didn’t have the nuts either, used seeded sweet cherry peppers and some jalapeño slices (what I had). My picky kido ate almost all of it. Will make again thanks :)
I didn't have pine nuts and used a Spanish rice instead of white rice. I liked the combination of spices and the annatto in the rice. This would go well with mexican dishes since it's more like a mexican rice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections