Dirty Rice

122 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 34
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

This is an easy recipe to make and it's very flavorful and spicy.

By jen

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and the chopped onions; saute for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Mix in the bell pepper, chili powder, ground annatto, chili flakes, cumin, and cinnamon. Saute for 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the rice into the saucepan and stir to coat. Add the water and 1 teaspoon salt, and bring the rice to a boil over high heat. Cover the pan and turn the heat to low. Simmer the rice for 25 minutes.

  • When the rice is cooked, mix in tomatoes, corn, black beans, and pine nuts. Stir in salt, pepper and lime juice. When the mixture is heated through, spoon it onto plates and top with the sliced red onion and cilantro. Serve a wedge or two of lime with each plate to squeeze over the rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 71.4g; fat 9g; sodium 424.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022